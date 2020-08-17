Monday August 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, August 17, 2020
“Love Everlasting from Ancient Days”
Every-Man Evangelism
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
“Do the work of an evangelist.”
Paul’s Spirit-inspired injunction in II Tim. 4:5 applies indirectly to every believer in Christ. Are not our pastors simply leaders in the work of the Lord? Shall the congregation sit idly by as the pastor alone does “the work of an evangelist?” God forbid! The pastor is rather to be an example to his flock to go and do likewise.
How well this writer recalls the days of the so-called Darby-Scofield movement when multitudes all over the country thronged to hear Bible teachers like Gaebelein, Gray, Gregg, Ottman, Chafer and Newell. These able men of God expounded the Word as the “blessed hope” of the Lord’s return was being recovered. But these Bible teachers were evangelists too, in the truest sense of the word, and their evangelism was contagious.
In those days almost all premillenarians, including the young people, carried New Testaments in their pockets wherever they went. Why? They hoped and prayed for opportunities to testify to others about God’s plan of salvation through Christ and they wanted to show them the way from Scripture. In those days if a Christian failed to have a New Testament with him he was apt to be reproved with the words: “What! a soldier without a sword?” By contrast few believers carry New Testaments about with them today, and they certainly don’t carry Bibles!
Some are telling us today that this brand of fundamentalism is out of date and ineffective in these fast-changing times. We reply that all of us ought to get back to this brand of fundamentalism, this earnest effort to personally win souls to Christ by showing them God’s plan of salvation from the Scriptures.
God help his people in general and each spiritual leader in particular, to “do the work of an evangelist.”
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/every-man-evangelism/
2 Timothy 4:5 But watch thou in all things, endure afflictions, do the work of an evangelist, make full proof of thy ministry.
Ephesians 6:17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:
hot August night and the leaves hanging down and the grass on the ground smellin’… sweet.
Just say’n.. 😉
Might be a rough ride ahead…
GDP drops 27.8% in Japan
by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Note:
Skip to 5:50 mark. 😉
HAPPY BENCH MONDAY…
University of Notre Dame, Indiana…
Zurich, Switzerland…
Zagreb, Croatia – Sculpture by Ivan Kožarić in tribute to Croatian writer Antun Gustav Matoš (1873-1914)…
Gedney Park, Lincolnshire, England …
Have a blessed day!
Thank you Lucille! Your benches are always so interesting and peaceful! May the GOD of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the Holy One of Israel, bless you forever!
The Gods of the Copybook Headings
Rudyard Kipling
As I pass through my incarnations in every age and race,
I make my proper prostrations to the Gods of the Market Place.
Peering through reverent fingers I watch them flourish and fall,
And the Gods of the Copybook Headings, I notice, outlast them all.
We were living in trees when they met us. They showed us each in turn
That Water would surely wet us, as fire would certainly burn:
But we found them lacking in Uplift, Vision and Breadth of Mind,
So we left them to teach the Gorillas while we followed the March of Mankind.
We moved as the spirit listed. They never altered their pace,
Being neither cloud nor wind-borne like the Gods of the Market Place,
But they always caught up with our progress, and presently word would come
That a tribe had been wiped off its icefield, or the lights had gone out in Rome.
When the Hopes that our World is built on they were utterly out of touch,
They denied that the Moon was Stilton; they denied she was even Dutch;
They denied that Wishes were Horses; they denied that a Pig had Wings;
So we worshiped the Gods of the Market who promised these beautiful things.
When the Cambrian measures were forming, They promised perpetual peace.
They swore, if we gave them our weapons, that the wars of the tribes would cease.
But when we disarmed They sold us and delivered us bound to our foe,
And the Gods of the Copybook headings said, “Stick to the Devil you know.”
On the first Feminian Sandstones we were promised a Fuller Life
(Which began with loving our neighbor and ended by loving his wife)
Till our women had no more children and the men lost reason and faith,
And the Gods of the Copybook headings said: “The Wages of Sin is Death.”
In the Carboniferous Epoch we were promised abundance for all,
By robbing selected Peter to pay for collective Paul;
But, though we had plenty of money, there was nothing our money could buy,
And the Gods of the Copybook Headings said: “If you don’t work you die.”
Then the Gods of the Market tumbled, and their smooth-tongued wizards withdrew
And the hearts of the meanest were humbled and began to believe it was true
That All is not Gold that Glitters, and Two and Two make Four
And the Gods of the Copybook headings limped up to explain it once more.
As it will be in the future, it was at the birth of Man
There are only four things certain since Social Progress began.
That the Dog returns to his Vomit and the Sow returns to her Mire,
And the burnt Fool’s bandaged finger goes wabbling back to the Fire;
And that after this is accomplished, and the brave new world begins
When all men are paid for existing and no man must pay for his sins,
As surely as Water will wet us, as surely as Fire will burn,
The Gods of the Copybook Headings with terror and slaughter return!
Morning song
LORD,i thank you that you continue to keep President Donald John Trump in your hands,we cover him and his family with the precious blood of Jesus Christ and that the fire of your Holy Spirit surround them with the fire of your glory according to Zachariah 2;5 ,that no plot,no plan,no power,no principality and no demon in hell will prosper.He will not be impeached,assassinated or harmed in any way and that no weapon formed against him or his family and this nation shall prosper.Lord we thank you and glorify your holy name,in Jesus name we pray,Amen
Coming to you from Jamie Lin Wilson’s front porch in D’Hanis, Texas . . . There’s an interesting back-story to this Guy Clark song. Guy and his wife Susanna had a long and complicated relationship. For awhile they lived apart, a period in which Guy wrote his famous “Dublin Blues”. He also wrote this song, which encapsulates his affection for the absent Susanne.
Oh, yeah. They did get back together. Susanne died at home a number of years later. She was followed by Guy who died in 2016.
