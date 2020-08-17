August 17th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1306

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
LikeLiked by 10 people
Turn off Faux News altogether.
Just another institution that has been very successful And made off the backs of the American people and then their “Transformation” occurred
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
A specter haunts the Democrats dreams of victory. You can see in insecurity in the eyes of the talking heads who discuss national polling data as though they were discussing statistical certainty. They are insecure about this, just as their produces to plan their broadcasts are insecure, because they know full well that the public opinion polls producing heavily extrapolated data.
“Extrapolated data” is number-cruncher speak for pure guessing. The hard truth is that the news organizations depend on polling data as a way to produce attractive broadcasts. They have to pretend that the important sounding opinion polls are actually predicting something—which they are clearly not. What we’re seeing, instead, is a Kubuki drama where the actors carry out heavily scripted moves which everyone knows are only symbolic gestures.
The reason they’re doing this—the reason they’re showing hard-to-disguise doubt in their carefully polished performances—is because of the simple fact that INSURGENT CONSERVATIVES DON’T RESPOND TO OPINION POLLS!! They know (as we know) that this is exactly what happened in the ’16 election where Trump was losing—until he wasn’t and ending up getting elected president.
The opinion pollsters are having to deal with badly skewed data that doesn’t come close to representing the randomized sampling that statistical measurements require for accuracy. In short the pollsters and the media talking heads are faking it. The specter haunting the ’20 election is us. GO TRUMP!!!!
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 12 people
Republican scum.
Clean out the rot. The more they fight the harsher the penalty. As it is the death penalty for the FBI seems appropriate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are continuing to do all kinds of things. It’s not like they did something, sorry, never going to do it again, they have not stopped doing it. If we don’t stop them we will not have a free country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 11 people
***Today’s Fisher Industries / WeBuildTheWall posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/16/august-16th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1305/comment-page-1/#comment-8629686)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding private wall content until the next project(s) are near completion. However, Fisher Industries is proceeding full speed ahead on at least 112 miles of federal border wall contracts.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 8/15/20 – (See link above.)
– WashingtonPost article: Trump administration now wants a floating border wall to seal off waterways along Mexico boundary
– Federal Contract Bulletin: Buoy Barrier System (BBS) for use along the southern border of the United States in a marine environment
– 7 photos of Cochrane USA’s Marine Floating Barrier. (Includes a CBP demo.)
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 8/16/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
• Update (8/3/20)… Fisher was awarded an additional contract for 17 miles. So Fisher probably has at least 112 miles, 90 miles of which have been reported on. Including the unreported awards, Fisher could have at least 124 miles of contract(s).
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall… as well as WBTW’s private projects, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess. I recently discovered in August an even earlier wall photo taken in Arizona on March 24.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. (Details)
***Praise:… Update: Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established.
– for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river.
– that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
– that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
• Brainstorming possible solutions: Compost erosion control blanket, pneumatically blown in w/ seeds & other ingredients to a depth of at least 2”. Rapid growth & resistance to erosion from the start. Consistent outcome over variable soil/site conditions. Not sure how affordable/scalable the approach is or if the compost blanket needs to be as compacted as the riverbank underneath…
• Possible companies/products ?… (1) Rexius certified Terraseeding®/Ecoblanket®/Microblend® process; (2) Filtrexx® Compost Erosion Control Blanket™, etc.
• Or perhaps Fisher simply spreading the right mixture of topsoil/sand/clay over the surface, as they appear to be doing, would be all that’s required for the hydroseed to become rapidly established…
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🌼President Trump: “It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed..we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you” 🌼
😢 Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.~~Matthew 5:4
Dear President Trump and Family,
Treepers and America are very saddened for your loss and mourns with you.We stand with you in your hour of mourning. We love you, President Trump. ….❤️Love, The Conservative TreeHouse.
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance for his Mission
✅ Largest Boat Parade in history honoring President Trump. GuinessBook of World Records certified it in Clearwater Fl as over 2200 boats!!
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Monday
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Scriptural Prayer ~For Pres. Trump~For Sundance~For America~
and Honoring Robert Trump, Cannon Hinnant and other Patriots gone from us.
Sermon on the Mount:
Matt 5: 3-10
3 Blessed are the poor in spirit, …..For theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
4 Blessed are those who mourn, …..For they shall be comforted.
5 Blessed are the meek, ….For they shall inherit the earth.
6 Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness,
…..For they shall be filled.
7 Blessed are the merciful, …..For they shall obtain mercy.
8 Blessed are the pure in heart, …..For they shall see God.
9 Blessed are the peacemakers, …..For they shall be called sons of God.
10 Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake,
…..For theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
— *🇺🇸* — “ Trump Movement is Growing ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ” If stupid people aren’t elected next year, we’re going to have one of the greatest years that we’ve ever had. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🙏🌟 “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” 🌟 —John 8:32
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, August 17, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 78 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
————————————————-
Special prayers for:
😢For President Trump and his Family….
😢May they have uninterrupted respectful hour of mourning😢
Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump
Continuing 24/7 protection for Sundance
Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorists
LikeLiked by 16 people
Donald’s Bible…Remembering Robert Trump
LikeLiked by 9 people
~~Resilience & Strength~~
LikeLiked by 9 people
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 7 people
We Love You….We Will Never Forget You:
LikeLiked by 11 people
A feral negro murders a 5 year old White Boy who could have been an astronaut or a brain surgeon or president, a target created by black looters murder cabal with anti American communist democrats and media cheerleaders fanning the flames.
The b.LACKS ”leaders” have a mess on their hands, hope some of the adult negros get control of the ferals, and their fellow traveler self hating sociopaths;
Civilized people are fed up. Tribal and Patriot instincts are rising, and There are no final winners when Anarchy comes and there are No Progeny for the losers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s horrible beyond words and this is what the Democrats want moving into our towns and neighborhoods! I can’t believe the evil in so many of these people but then look at the one in Minnesota who threw the boy off a three story balcony at a shopping mall.
LikeLike
~~Liberty & The Patriot~~
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen to all prayers.
Yes, those boat parades are so awesome!
Beautiful note on the death of President Trump’s brother,
Lord, terrible things just seem to keep happening in our country, but Your Word tells us not to be fearful, to put our trust in You, that You’ll never leave us nor forsake us, and You never break Your promises.
“For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation,will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Romans-8
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen Amin. Gospodi Pomiluj!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen.🙏
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 8 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wow… powerful testimony.
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh, they definitely understand it!! It is the reason for the economic imbalance in our county that ignorant people keep “blaming” on capitalism…UPS, Amazon, FedEx, and a HUGE host of other companies (including almost ALL media corporations and social networks conglomerates) have created a new generation of billionaires by privatizing profits and socializing losses and they do it with the full co-operation of the BOTH parties of the US Congress, who get a nice little piece of the pie for going along with the game!!
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
How is this not an Onion joke??? WTH?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Roughly a $1 million dollar rent per month for that Victoria’a Secret.
LikeLike
Maybe that’s why Epstein committed suicide!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Millie Movie discusses how information is manipulated to control how people will react. Through algorithms the machines know how people will react. I believe it is called IIA.
Sally Yates in her testimony says numerous times they were concerned because the Russians in December 2016 were not acting as the Americans expected them to act.
Since reading the testimony released by Ric Grenell I have found Yates’s position and concern troubling. Now I understand it. What Millie and Tore discuss is what Sally Yates references in her testimony.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s more direct than that.
O’bama was purposefully picking a fight with the Russians. He expelled a bunch of diplomats. He expected the Russians to at least reciprocate the move.
Flynn basically asked the Russians to ignore O’bama and they did so as not to create a big situation.
So O’bama, Yates and everyone was SAD and confused that Russia wasn’t a whole big mess for Trump coming into office.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are so stupid and hateful and did I say demon childish?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Adam Housley is being very nice and careful here.
Yep, both members of the past and present coup against the President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Real Beer Politics poll top left corner. So goes Macomb so goes Mi.
We Aren’t Losing.
‘The RCP polling average shows James trailing Peters by 9.4 percentage points. But the most recent poll included in that average, from CNBC/Change Research, has the challenger well within striking distance of the incumbent at 48% to 44%. And James believes he can write a triumphant chapter in the family anthology.’
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/08/04/in_2nd_try_james_sees_different_mi_challenge_and_outcome_143870.html
LikeLike
this county may determine the election. the big one. good tube.
Snapshot MAGA.
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/inside-michigans-critical-swing-county/story?id=64691528
LikeLike
I’m a long time reader. I have stopped watching news or reading news online; I just come here daily to keep my mind calm. I read something today on a friend’s FB page. Not sure what to make of it because I never even thought about it. From the post:
“I was just listening to the Mark Kaye Show, and he made an interesting point to one of his callers. The question asked was about why the Democratic Party was pushing mail in ballots so much. He stated that mail in ballots was about winning the Presidency. But not a Joe Biden Presidency. The Democrats know that using mail in ballots will totally screw up the system, and put a major halt on determining who actually won the election. If the ballots are not counted and a winner determined by noon on January 20, 2021, the the sitting President and Vice President will lose their seat. An interim President will be announced at that point. The Presidency will go to the third in line for the Presidency which is the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. Impeachment didn’t work, Covid-19 didn’t work, so they’re going to “cook the books” so to speak with the election. They have pushed and pushed the mail in ballots this whole time knowing that if they can get it passed, Pelosi will take over as President. Biden has known from the beginning that he would never see the white house. They used him as a pawn to distract the American people from what is actually about to take place. President Trump stated this morning on Fox and Friends that mail in ballots will delay the outcome of the election for months, if not years. And the democrats have known all along what they are doing. Let’s hope not, folks.”
Not sure what to make of this; is this possible?
LikeLike
I guess it’s possible but this is like Lawfare’s fantasy 25th Amendment dream to remove Trump.
Not going to happen. Instead of letting it get to that point there will be earlier deadlines for votes to be counted or they are out of luck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
This will make HCQ and Ivermectin look even better in comparison to something completely new.
LikeLike
For those who live abroad, here is applicable advice from Democrats Abroad: https://www.democratsabroad.org/fwab_mail. : They say, those abroad should cast a presidential ballot on both the FWAB (emergency ballot) and ALSO the normal absentee ballot…. Democrats Abroad notes that if both arrive, only one will be counted, so this is fine. They say anyone can check the Covid-19 box on those. …. It strikes me as unethical.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Mark discusses Kamala’s *career*
LikeLike
There is more to this story that needs to be told. Kamala Harris protected ACTIVE child abusers and allowed them to continue victimizing children. If anybody reading this is with a major news program (like Tucker Carlson), you need to reach out to the victims. They really have a bone to pick with Miss Kamala. It would be a great segment for you and it would give the victims a small measure of justice to get the truth out. If you have trouble finding them, contact me through CTH and I’ll put you in touch with the right people.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
The U.S. Postal Service warns 46 States that it can’t guarantee mail-in ballots will meet voting deadlines..okay , so that’s the end of that…right? \s
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike