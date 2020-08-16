August 16th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1305

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
To go along with Sundance’s previous posting… and also because it’s just awesome…
Behold! The Land Of The Free And The Brave…
Those far left nut jobs no doubt colluded with China to spread the virus over here. The Democrats have their fingerprints all over this virus. Do you all wonder why they’re so insistent to have the election done all by mail-in voting? We weren’t all born yesterday!
You know what? This might be the beginning of “WEASELGEDDON”.
DEPLORABLE JEDI
Hello everybody,
I am the quiet, still voice………babbling in the night. If nothing else and if you listen to it, it will help you fall asleep. It is better than counting sheep.
Tonight, I would like to broach the subject of Roberto Alvim who was mercilessly subjected to vile calumny by the media. He was slandered as a nazi. And, why was he slandered so? He is the Brazilian culture minister who supports Jair Balsonaro. If you wish to read the far left slant yourself then click on the below link itself.
https://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/wireStory/bolsonaro-fires-latest-round-brazil-culture-war-68351794
Notice that the picture of Bolsonaro looks like a Trump himself. They use the same caricature of gesture caught during movement. You can make anybody look like anything by choosing the right picture. It reveals more about the bias of author of the article rather than the subject itself. The same corporations who are losing their chinese profits on Trump hate Bolsonaro because he, too, wishes to help the people instead of the mega corporations which are increasingly being seen as parasitic, with the help of our bought politicians. But, I digress.
I want to get to the nub of the slander. This is Alvim’s quote, which cost him his job.
“The Brazilian art of the next decade will be heroic and will be national,” Alvim said in the middle of his speech. “It will yield great capacity of emotional involvement and it will be equally imperative, as it will be deeply committed to the urgent aspirations of our people, or it will be nothing.”
They compared this speech to that of Goebbels, which is shown below. Both of these quotes are from the link itself:
In his 1933 speech, Goebbels said, “The German art of the next decade will be heroic, it will be steely romantic, it will be factual and completely free of sentimentality, it will be national with great Pathos and committed, or it will be nothing.”
I have never heard the media call anybody who wishes to abolish or weaken the right to bear arms a nazi, who did eliminate the right to bear arms. This uncanny similarity between our left/dem’s and the nazis is never noted.
Roberto Alvim was expressing a pride of people and nation. The media conflates this pride of people and nation with Nazism, that is, the ‘National’ part of ‘National Socialism’. Again, I have never heard the media equate the socialists, like the Antifa and BLM, with National Socialism. Again, this uncanny similarity between our left and the nazis is never noted.
I have never heard of our media note the similarity of antifa and blm who apply street terror like the Sturmabteilung (SA) applied terror in the streets of Germany. Again, this uncanny resemblance is never noted.
I detest our media. They are the enemy of the people.
