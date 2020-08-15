August 15th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1304

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec

134 Responses to August 15th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1304

  1. lgstarr says:
    August 15, 2020 at 1:54 am

    Tom Fitton (Judicial Watch) 8/14/20:

    “In addition to today’s political decision, the Justice and State Departments’ continuing efforts to avoid getting to the bottom of Clinton’s email misconduct are a scandal. President Trump should hold Secretary Pompeo and Attorney General Barr accountable for their failures of leadership.”

    https://www.judicialwatch.org/tom-fittons-weekly-update/appeals-court-decision-blocks-hillary-clinton-testimony/

    • WSB says:
      August 15, 2020 at 1:57 am

      Enough is enough.

    • hazlenut22 says:
      August 15, 2020 at 2:15 am

      See the disturbing trend here? A plainer than day progressive political judiciary. As long as the Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia has it’s Democrat judicial advantage, not only will there always be a two-tiered justice system, the Barr DOJ will never be able to successfully charge and convict high ranking Democrats over Obama-gate

      • doyouseemyvision says:
        August 15, 2020 at 2:28 am

        No one is going to touch Hillary with a 10 ft pole. Not the courts, DOJ, FBI, prosecutors, nobody. She’s already shown what happens when they pursue her. People get assassinated and people are scared to go forward. Comey is case in point.

        Hillary is over and it is futile to continue as we have seen time and time again over the last 30 years. Done.

      • dallasdan says:
        August 15, 2020 at 3:17 am

        I believe you are correct. The DC judicial advantage, on the bench and in the jury pool, for the resistance is very significant.

        However, I think that the most effective means of unequivocally exposing the treachery of the coup plotters is to avoid the DC trial courts by accepting guilty pleas, even if they are for lesser crimes than could be legitimately prosecuted.

        A guilty plea to a lesser crime is, nevertheless, a clear admission of guilt. If a more serious charge is prosecuted in a DC courtroom, the verdict would very likely be “Not Guilty,” and the charged individual, the resistance, and the media would claim innocence forevermore.

        I sense this may be the strategy in-play by the AG and the President. It can be perceived as a win for all the principals involved: the defendant avoids legal expenses and gets a lesser penalty than a potential conviction on a more serious charge; the AG saves time and money while lessening the damning impact of the conspiracy on the “esteemed” institutions involved (FBI/DOJ/CIA, etc.); and the President accomplishes complete and timely exposure of numerous (not all) of the perpetrators and their coup attempt prior to the election.

        It seems a reasonable approach to me, and I would support it.

  2. Bob, Esq. says:
    August 15, 2020 at 2:07 am

    This was quite well done. Sundance might even like this

  3. nwtex says:
    August 15, 2020 at 2:18 am

    Herman Cain Death Can’t Stop My Campaign Tweets!!! Biden Attacks Won’t Be Flagged on Twitter
    8/14/2020

    -snipped-

    The late pizza tycoon and politician’s Twitter account raised eyebrows Wednesday night when it started firing off anti-Joe Biden posts in response to Joe announcing Kamala Harris as his running mate.

    The tweets drew a mixed reaction — some joked Cain had jumped online posthumously to keep supporting President Trump. But, others fumed the account was violating Twitter policy … since the person posting is obviously not HC.

    Not so, according to a Twitter spokesperson, who tells us the profile info and images have been updated to reflect who is truly managing the account … so, it’s all Kosher.

    The new group in charge calls itself “The Cain Gang,” and — led by his daughter Dr. Melanie Cain Gallo — vows to continue working on his political mission…

    https://www.tmz.com/2020/08/14/herman-cain-gang-twitter-account-no-violation-biden-tweets/

  4. nwtex says:
    August 15, 2020 at 2:21 am

    Love this man for many reasons.

    (from 2019)
    Herman Cain Black People Are Brainwashed To Hate Prez Trump
    5/14/2019

    -snipped-

    We got the business exec and ex-Republican presidential candidate leaving Reagan National Tuesday in D.C., and asked why he continues to stand in Trump’s corner, through and through. Cain says he looks at results … not perception.

    Herman Cain — one of President Trump’s close pals — insists POTUS has done a lot for African-Americans, but says black people still hate him because the media’s messing with their minds.

    He tells us they’ve been brainwashed by the media they consume, which he suggests is anti-Trump.

    Great 2 min video—->

    https://www.tmz.com/2019/05/14/herman-cain-black-people-brainwashed-president-donald-trump-hate/

    • Publius2016 says:
      August 15, 2020 at 2:40 am

      NY is now in play! The Cain Gang is GREAT IDEA 2!

      Herman was one of the most important voices in Republican Party and the NEVERTRUMPERS blocked him from FED!

      Imagine Herman Cain in 2012…different ending right?

  5. M33 says:
    August 15, 2020 at 2:34 am

    What’s all this nonsense about Trump defunding USPS?
    Could someone connect me to what is going on?
    Its all the Left can talk about now on my facebook feed (now that their intrest in black lives and being “anti-racist” has waned).

    Thanks in advance, folks.

    • Robert Smith says:
      August 15, 2020 at 2:37 am

      Democrats are saying, Trump is pulling sorting machines, defunding the post office, and holding up Coronavirus relief package to defund the Post office.

      “All” this nonsense is the media/social media coordination and their megaphone.

    • Publius2016 says:
      August 15, 2020 at 2:42 am

      lies…Its the actual Postal Workers who are taking stuff down and in an election pulling ballots out…this is just fodder for FAKE NEWS as Dimms have no policies…

    • hazlenut22 says:
      August 15, 2020 at 2:50 am

      Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on Friday sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy demanding documents and answers by August 21 on changes they say could damage the USPS’s ability to process mail-in ballots.

      The Democrat-media exploded a couple weeks ago and accused President Trump of “destroying” the US Postal Service after the President’s newly appointed Postmaster General made structural changes.

      New changes made by DeJoy have reportedly ‘slowed down’ the mail deliveries, prompting the left to accuse President Trump of corrupting the US Postal Service in order to deter people from using mail-in ballots for the November election.

      The Democrats wish to keep the Covid-19 panic alive until Election Day and are pushing for mail-in voting because it doesn’t require voter ID and there is no chain of custody.

  6. PaulCohen says:
    August 15, 2020 at 2:43 am

    So sad, Mediascum churnalists allow themselves to be herded out of a Biden/Harris event when the candidates (especially Biden) have been allowed to avoid all questions and live interactions for MONTHS….. meanwhile, the Mediascum pride themselves on harassing President Trump daily with rude, obnoxious, biased speeches posing as questions.

  7. citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2020 at 2:46 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    August 15, 2020 at 2:55 am

  10. nwtex says:
    August 15, 2020 at 3:10 am

    Black high school student, 18, may avoid jail for beating a white Macy’s manager in Michigan in an unprovoked attack because the victim doesn’t want to take the stand
    15 August 2020

    -snipped-
    An 18-year-old black man who launched himself at a white Macy’s manager inside a Michigan store, knocking the store supervisor to the ground and raining blows on him, could be spared jail.

    Video of the June 15 incident inside the Genesee Valley Mall, in Flint Township, went viral, with Donald Trump tweeting: ‘Looks what’s going on here. Where are the protesters? Was this man arrested?’

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8629775/Black-high-school-student-18-likely-avoid-jail-beating-white-Macys-manager.html

    OMGosh! That little FB video, in the DM piece, turned my stomach! And to hear the victim continually say I’m sorry, I’m sorry as the uncivilized SOB has him on the floor saying “stop moving, stop moving…”

    Damire Palmer, 18, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to assault with intent to do great bodily harm

  11. Robert Smith says:
    August 15, 2020 at 3:10 am

  12. Robert Smith says:
    August 15, 2020 at 3:18 am

