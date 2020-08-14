Friday August 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Nice music, too.
These displays of ingenuity always remind me that we are made in the image and likeness of God.
We humans are clever creative creatures.
However, sometimes our brilliance is surpassed by our baffling bulls**t, and that part is far below God’s realm.
I’m in awe of people who can split their minds rhythmically and melodically.
Especially singing drummers. It ain’t easy!
The Divine Mirror
In the divine Mirror, the Bible, we may behold ourselves or we may behold Christ.
It is well to use it first to behold ourselves and see the ruin sin has brought. But let us not stop here. Let a man look into a mirror and find the sun in it and the glory will be reflected in his face. And so it is with the Word. When we see ourselves in it we must necessarily be disappointed, but when we look for Him in the Word and find Him there, His glory casts its reflection upon us!
What need have we then to hide our faces? If David could say, “They looked unto Him, and were lightened: and their faces were not ashamed” (Psa. 34:5), how much more should this be said of us! We know, or should know, more of Him than those of David’s day, and those Scriptures specially addressed to us send us forth, not to proclaim God’s righteous demands, but to proclaim Christ, the righteous One, who met these demands at Calvary and offers justification and life to all.
And as, in our study of the Scriptures, we turn from the shame of man to the glory of Christ; as we behold Him and see all we have and are in Him, we become constantly more like Him, “changed into the same image from glory to glory” (II Cor. 3:18).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-divine-mirror/
Psalm 34:5 They looked unto him, and were lightened: and their faces were not ashamed.
2Corinthians 3:18 But we all, with open face beholding as in a glass the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord.
Romans 12:1 I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.
2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.
1Thessalonians 2:13 For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe.
2Corinthians 7:1 Having therefore these promises, dearly beloved, let us cleanse ourselves from all filthiness of the flesh and spirit, perfecting holiness in the fear of God.
This was EXACTLY the photo that came to my mind, back on the 1st of Aug when SD gave us the outline / timeline basis…
Nothing like coming back from a real battle and knowing you kicked ass… The empty ranks will never be forgotten.
Everyone get a good nights sleep tonight….we’re going to be up late, like into Saturday morning I’m betting. ‘ol Barr says he’ll say something (development) during the DC business day… Durham had better name some names, eh?…
Today, at Murdock’s (a chain feed and seed up here) I checked for some 300 blackout… The shelf was BARE… I got 60 rds by asking at the counter if there was any in the back, must have been part of some employee’s stash…
Check-6 …. AND, then, check it again… This is for real.
Bill Barr hastily goes on the Sean Hannity Show (essentially unannounced) on a Thursday to reveal that developments in the Durham Probe are scheduled for tomorrow. Bizarre happenings if you have no background on the subject.
Yes, Sundance forced their hand in my opinion.
No doubt about that. I like to think I’m pretty savvy about political prognostication but when I started coming to the Treehouse I found this guy Sundance to—always—be several steps ahead of everyone. By ferreting out Karl Rove’s “Splitter Strategy” and then exposing the DC establishment Republicans and Democrats as a “UniParty” with common interests, he went a long way toward legitimatizing the conservative insurgency’s support for President Trump. And now it looks like he’s making it very hard for the DOJ to continue slow walking its “investigations” of the attempted coup against the president. Could be he’s given Barr just the impetus to step outside the DOJ organizational culture and move things along. Let’s hope so.
I’ve always turned to music for solace. In these chaotic times I find myself doing that more and more often. Tonight as I was looking at videos, I came across this video of Satie’s piano music, edited with paintings by Edouard Leon Cortes, and showing street scenes of Paris at the time of Satie. I think they’re quite wonderful and fit perfectly with Satie’s piano melodies. Several of us have posted this particular video many times here on the Treehouse. No matter how often I watch and listen. the scenes and music never seem to grow old. And each time, if for only a few minutes, I can imagine being transported to another place in time. Great art always has that characteristic I think.
This video was posted some 8 years ago now and has been viewed over 4 million times. As I looked through the posted comments I was surprised to find a comment from the author of the video. I thought you might like to see it so I’m including it here.
From Logansasn:
“Hello everyone, I just wanted to take a minute to say thank you for all your kind words and for your beautiful stories. I have loved each and every one of them. When I decided to create this project my one goal was to make something that people all over the world could enjoy, appreciate, relate to and to fall in love with. I never in my wildest dreams thought that it would affect so many people from so many different far away places. I’m happy that you all came to share this beautiful music and art with me and I wish you all the very best wherever it is that you live your lives. I am honored to know that this video helps many of you get through whatever you are going through the way that it helps me. Thank you all again….peace love and happiness to all of you. ”
Good thoughts…G. Hall…. Music does have a “way” …
With what we have coming in 24 hours….and for the rest of the weekend after that start time…. I just want to share some of my selections for “bank’n and yank’n and pouring on the Gee’s” which I see coming as soon as SD scrambles us forward on Saturday:
The Doors – early 8 track album
Led Zep – #3, Stairway…and all others
B.B. King
ZZ Top
The Stones – Hot Rocks double album, repeat stack…
See you on the “other side”…
Yep. 🙂
You bet me to it DS. Yeah, Barr slipped that little nugget in there between sentences and Sean never even noticed…lol. Being a treeper is like ordering those X-Ray glasses in the back of Superman a comic book and finding out they work!
So…..You’re the guy that cut that order blank out of my comic book….
I always thought it was Joey that did it….
