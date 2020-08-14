August 14th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1303

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
LikeLiked by 8 people
Gotta’ love Maria! Long may she wave . . .
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “ They shall still bear fruit in old age;
They shall be fresh and flourishing,
To declare that the Lord is upright;
He is my rock, and there is no unrighteousness in Him.” 🌟
—-Psalm 92:14-15
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump
✅ Thank You, Lord, for the historic Israel – UAE Abraham Accord Peace Treaty
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Friday
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Scriptural Prayer…For Pres. Trump-For Sundance-For America
Psalm 23
1 The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.
2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.
3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.
4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.
5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.
6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.
— *🇺🇸* — “ We Are His Instrument ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ” We have rejected globalism and embraced patriotism.. ” (Whirlpool speech)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🙏🌟 “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”.” 🌟 —John 8:32
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, August 14, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 81 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
————————————————-
Special prayers for:
Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump
Continuing 24/7 protection for Sundance
Kids safely go back to schools
Gen. Flynn’s case be dismissed
Citizens of Hong Kong-many are being arrested
Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorists
LikeLiked by 20 people
—Resilience & Strength–
LikeLiked by 12 people
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 11 people
Amen.
LikeLike
Satan is a liar, a deceiver, a sower of hate, envy, violence, malice and fear.
He whispers in the ear of the deceived and incites the vulnerable.
He is working overtime these days.
Lord, the devil is hard at work sowing seeds of dissension & deception. Help us remember that he is a defeated foe & cannot stand against the name of Jesus Christ. Every knee shall bow & every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord to the glory of God.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Indeed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The leaders of the whole world are being whispered too at this point while they all gather to try and destroy this last bastion of freedom.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jesus Christ is Lord. Amen.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
Praying and Amen to ALL above !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Grandma🙏🙏
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks for posting these, C817.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
***Today’s Fisher Industries / WeBuildTheWall posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/13/august-13th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1302/comment-page-1/#comment-8613703)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding private wall content until the next project(s) are near completion. However, Fisher Industries is proceeding full speed ahead on at least 112 miles of federal border wall contracts.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 8/12/20 – (See link above.)
– 4 more photos from Fisher wall projects. (Not sure of the locations.)
(Shows new lighting poles that were installed on the actual CAT machines, extending about 10 feet above the operator’s cab.)
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 8/13/20
– Video: Foreman Mike’s Message to America About One Of Our Bravest
– Gravity defying photo of “contractors constructing a border road in the Tinajas Atlas Mountains in Arizona as part of the border barrier project.”
– 3 Photos of Fisher’s wall at their 31 mile project (Yuma 3 project), near the Barry M. Goldwater Range in Arizona on Aug. 5. (Near Lukeville, AZ)
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
• Update (8/3/20)… Fisher was awarded an additional contract for 17 miles. So Fisher probably has at least 112 miles, 90 miles of which have been reported on. Including the unreported awards, Fisher could have at least 124 miles of contract(s).
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall… as well as WBTW’s private projects, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
***Praise:… Update: Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established and able to hold the sand/soil in place.
– for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river.
– that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
– that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
• Brainstorming possible solutions: Compost erosion control blanket, pneumatically blown in w/ seeds & other ingredients to a depth of at least 2”. Rapid growth & resistance to erosion from the start. Consistent outcome over variable soil/site conditions. Not sure how affordable/scalable the approach is though…
• Possible companies/products ?… (1) Rexius certified Terraseeding®/Ecoblanket®/Microblend® process; (2) Filtrexx® Compost Erosion Control Blanket™, etc.
• Or perhaps Fisher simply spreading the right mixture of topsoil/sand/clay over the surface, as they appear to be doing, would be all that’s required for the hydroseed to become rapidly established…
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 10 people
Video – 8/12/20
Foreman Mike’s Message to America About One Of Our Bravest
“Yesterday would have been BORTAC Agent Brian Terry’s 50th birthday. He died serving and protecting our nation at the southern border when he was hunted down and murdered in a gunfight by a “rip crew” near Nogales, Arizona. The border walls we’re building are not just to protect our nation, they also help save the lives of our first line of defense who bravely suit up daily, work in punishing conditions, and are faced with a wide range of horrific crime coming over the border. ”
Excerpt:
1:11 – We’ve got a lot more wall coming up very shortly. We’re doing final decisions over the next 10 days and moving men, materials, and equipment. But remember one thing, the first line of defense are our men and women of the Border Patrol… and that’s the reason we’re here today.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Prayers to Brian Terry’s family .
LikeLiked by 1 person
U.S. Army photos by George F. Jozens of Fisher’s wall in Arizona. (Yuma 3 project).
Note:
– All photos were taken on Aug 5.
– The barren terrain in photo 1 was taken in the Tinajas Atlas Mountains in Arizona. See also my prior post with the Biological Diversity photos, videos, and maps of this area. (I’m still not sure if these are Fisher crews who are building the road and the eventual wall along this stretch.)
– Photos 2, 3 and 4 were taken near Lukeville (AZ), near the Barry M. Goldwater Range.
– I’ve included the source links to the original photos in case viewers want to go full screen and enlarge (Ctrl +/-) and for more detail. Use the arrow keys to navigate the enlarged image.
1: “U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District contractors construct a border road in the Tinajas Atlas Mountains in Arizona as part of the border barrier project on Aug. 5.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
2: “A helicopter view of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District contractors place bollard-barriers on their foundation of the Yuma 3 project near the Barry M. Goldwater Range in Arizona on Aug. 5.”
– Notice the bobcat next the wall and some sort of vehicle or cart next to the CAT.
– To the right you can see rebar being pre-placed in trench. (See enlargement below.)
3: To the right of the photo above, you can see some sort of beam, from which a section of rebar frame is being lowered into the trench, ahead of the actual wall placement.
4: (Same description as photo 2.)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Praying and Praising !
LikeLike
Just say’n… 😉
Special Request…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just say’n… 😉
Special Request is for ??;
who is #1 in #2 business.
It’s a dirty job; however, it
has to be done – Fri/Sat. 😉
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
What was USC’s foolish loss became LSU’s marvelous gain! WOOT…Coach Orgeron!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just heard there is a serious shortage of all lumber. 1$ a foot for 2×6 etc and most material is not in stock and future prices are determined when a new order arrives.
Guy that told me this figures the Democrats bought all the lumber. Might as well blame them I guess. Sweet Dreams!
LikeLike
Would think it’s more likely to have something to do with Canadian lumber and tariffs?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Democrats fully intend to lock it down until the election. Thanks to teachers, between the spring and fall to the election they’re killing about 6/10 of a educational year. Besides that, they cap the return to normalcy as long as kids are out of school.
LikeLike
Bill Barr on Hannity
LikeLiked by 3 people
The comment section on this Gateway Pundit post is dominated by Treepers. Word’s getting around. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/ag-barr-will-announcement-development-durham-case-friday-video/ Sundance has many devoted readers who also partake of TGP.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nivea says: “There are many of us who will be pulling our hair out if Barr waddles away from this. It isn’t about TRUMP. It’s about the progressives turning the US into an anarchic, surveillance state controlled by tech oligarchs and their boot lick pols, punishing and holding back any opposition, jailing anyone who dares challlenge them. Ask Mike Flynn.”
Yup. That pretty much sums it up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was banned on TGP because I pointed out that the majority of the members of a big gang bust of a couple weeks ago had common American names rather than stereotypical black names. I wrote to Jim Hoft and he hasn’t bothered to write me back. I’m so pissed. Only time I’ve ever been banned from commenting on a website and it’s a conservative one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder why they are announcing something tomorrow?????
Sundance’s pressure is working.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Proper pace = kick in the ass speed
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr is a complete waste of time…Mr President you have about 90 days left – become the earth-shattering event- fire this worthless POS DS lout and shove it all down their DS pie-holes … Bring back Mr. Grinnell to provide leadership and attack, attack, attack! NOBODY likes a weak President…Just ask “read my lips” and peanut farmer.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you click to read details, he left the bar to walk home at 1:15, made several calls to people along the way, and was almost arriving home at 4:17 AM and was talking to his girlfriend on the phone when he was shot in the back.
I wonder what he did between leaving the bar and arriving (almost) home 3 hours later?
You would think they could have tracked his cell phone location movements to pieces together, if they were really trying to solvate case.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We seriously need to not lose hope that common sense and reason and truth will prevail . Thank God for doctors like this !
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
haha. TRUE!
Credit where credit is due.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Richard Grenell is the best!
No wonder Merkel didn’t like him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hey Folks non-essential deplorable in CA here. Wondering if anyone has heard any details on POTUS’ $400 extension of unemployment benefits? When does it take effect? Are states holding it up?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, What Fun! /sarc
Senate is out until September 8th. Pro forma, as usual, is in back in place meaning no recess appointments for dear President Trump. Zero recess appointments in four years on President Trump’ record. This Senate is rotten to the core.
Also it looks like these committees promising to investigate Spygate or whatever, is now too busy having their vacations to bother with these critical investigations. What a Senate Sham Show.
Meet at the Old Mill…Ride at Midnight with Sundance!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Blew my mind when he said that about Obama (articulate, clean, etc.)….and the DemMSM let him get away with it. Guy’s a sicko.
LikeLike
haha. But if they follow that nut in New Zealand w/ her Covid Camps – and you know they *would* – this would not be a joke:
LikeLike
Bring Back The Inquisitions
LikeLike
Biden likes kids stroking his blonde Harris on his legs… ???
LikeLike
This tweet.is.intresting
One has to wonder
Hi Richard you da man
LikeLiked by 1 person
New Zealand. ugh. This is just so creepy. A Lesson to All, world over.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/new-zealand-story-first-take-guns-set-mandatory-coronavirus-quarantine-camps/
LikeLike
AG Barr held a Press Conference tonight to update the Durham investigation and made this announcement:
LikeLike
LikeLike
The amount of #WalkAways the past couple months has been amazing! Silver Lining of the Covid shutdown and insane Antifa/BLM DemBullsh*t.
LikeLike
I love this! Listen to the lyrics.
“Biden’s gonna lose to 45.
There’s nothing anyone can do, Democrats won’t survive.”
LikeLike