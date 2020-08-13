Thursday August 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
KIck back, relax and enjoy. Three Dog Night, Out in the Country. (RIP Corey Wells)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Father,I lift our president up before you and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family,that the fire of your glory surround him and fill him with what he needs to fulfill your purpose for our nation.No hex,no vex,no voodoo,no word curse,no power,no principality or demon in hell will be able to harm our president in any way.Father I ask that your angelic hosts surround him and his family and I thank you for all of this in the name above all names,Jesus Christ.Amen
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now that Creepy, Corrupt, Racist, Clueless, Senile Dementia Joe has selected his running mate, the BLEEP Just Got Real (and more frightening, if that’s possible).
The best that I can figure out, this is the Democratic Socialist / Leftist / Progressive Platform (Slogan: “No Borders, No Walls, No USA at All” or “Illegal Aliens & Refugees First!”)
1) Open Borders – Slogan, “No Borders, No Walls, No USA at All”
a. Refuse to pay for Building the Wall and fight any attempt by President Trump to declare an Emergency and/or reallocate money from other government departments to Build the Wall,
b. Need to “re-imagine mission” of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) & Border Patrol by Deemphasizing Controlling the Border and Deportation in favor of Increased Diversity (Our Strength) which will require hiring more Lawyers and Social Workers,
c. Decriminalizing (Not Deporting) Repeat Drunk Driving by Illegal Aliens,
d. Illegal Aliens immediately qualified for all types of Government Social Welfare programs (Medicaid, Food Stamps, Welfare, etc.)
e. Give Illegal Aliens COVID-19 Stimulus Money.
2) Sanctuary Cities & States
a. Releasing Criminal Illegal Aliens from Jail without notifying ICE,
b. Grant Driver Licenses to Illegal Aliens with Automatic Voter Registration,
c. Sanctuary Cities & States Remain Eligible for All Federal Government Grants, etc. No Federal discrimination permitted on basis of Sanctuary status.
3) The Dreamers
a. Legalize Continuously with Work Permits,
b. Push for Rapid Path to Citizenship.
4) Extend into Infinity Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Foreigners from Somalia, Yemen, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Sudan, South Sudan & Syria (Remember: Diversity is Our Strength!).
5) Abortion on Demand for Any Reason up to and immediately after Birth
a. Fight ANY Restrictions to Abortions On-Demand
b. Keep pushing for Federal Government Funding of Abortions,
c. Keep pushing for Funding Abortions Worldwide through Foreign Aid,
d. Keep pushing for Funding Planned Parenthood through any means necessary.
6) Elections – Stop “People of Color” Voter Suppression!
a. Eliminate the Electoral College. National Vote Wins (Crooked Hillary would have won),
b. No Identification Needed, you just say who you are,
c. Everybody allowed to vote by mail (Mail-In Voting with Harvesting)
d. Extend Early Voting period everywhere.
7) With 300-500 cable channels and NetFlix and myriad Streaming Services available, Fund National Public Radio (NPR) / Public Broadcasting System (PBS).
8) Heavily Fund Federal Government Social Justice Grants (Free Money) (e.g., National Endowment of the Arts and the Humanities, Peace Corps, State Department for “Migration and Refugee Assistance.”)
9) Outlaw All Guns, but call it “Common Sense Gun Violence Control”
a. Begin by outlawing “Assault Rifles” / “Assault Weapons” i.e. AR-15s, AK-47s and All “Scary Looking” Rifles,
b. Then Outlaw ANY Semi-Automatic Weapon (which includes virtually All Hand Guns),
c. For all remaining Guns (single shot pistols and shotguns) make Gun Registration Mandatory,
d. Then Confiscate All Registered Guns, making the 2nd Amendment Null & Void.
10) Green New Deal
a. End Oil and Natural Gas extraction and production in the USA
b. By 2030 – 100% Clean Energy produced by Wind & Solar
c. No diesel or gas combustion engine transport including airplanes, trains, trucks and cars
d. All of which will magically generate Millions of New High Paying Green Jobs ;-D
11) Free Stuff! (and More Free Stuff to come!)
a. Current Student Loan Debt Forgiven (should get the current college and recent graduate vote!)
b. Free attendance at four-year public colleges and universities for families earning up to $125,000 a year
c. Age to Qualify for Medicare reduced to 60
12) COVID-19 Tyranny Agenda
a. As Americans start to realize that the Coronavirus PANIC-demic is and was a Planned Hoax, keep the Fear Level as High as possible by frightening people about the Coming Second Wave or the number of New Cases, Probable Cases, Possible Cases or Potential Cases of COVID-19 – whatever it takes to continue to Scare the People.
b. Create Civilian Army of Public Health Workers to Test, Track & Trace, Isolate, Quarantine & Vaccinate Non-Compliant and Problematic Citizens.
c. Maintain the Destruction of the National Economy by Keeping Non-Essential Businesses Closed and Partially Closed as long as possible and for any quasi-probable reason.
d. Maintain the Lockdown / House Arrest of the American People as long as possible and for any quasi-probable reason. EXCEPTION: Peaceful George Floyd BLM Protests which devolve into Rioting, Looting, Arson and the Wanton Destruction of Public & Private Property do NOT need to follow these Lockdown / House Arrest Mandates.
e. Keep the elementary, middle and high schools Closed as long as possible or Partially Open them to continue to disrupt family life and the ability of parents to go to work.
f. If you want to harass your constituents, use Police to harass, threaten, arrest and jail people for violating Social Distancing or Mask Wearing recommendations. EXCEPTION: Peaceful George Floyd BLM Protests which devolve into Rioting, Looting, Arson and Wanton Destruction of Public & Private Property do NOT need to Comply with these Social Distancing & Mask Wearing Mandates.
g. Continue to Harshly Restrict the number of people allowed to congregate at Religious, Physical Fitness, Entertainment, and Recreation establishments (Churches, Gyms, Bowling Alleys, Skating Rinks, Beaches, Parks, Movie theaters, Family Entertainment Venues, Zoos and Museums, Recreation Areas & Destinations) as long as possible for any quasi-probable reason.
h. Demand that the Federal Government Pay for the consequences, including loss of Tax Revenue, of State and Local Government Decisions (Closing Non-Essential Businesses).
i. If you want to Terrorize your constituents, Mandate that COVIID-19 patients be transferred to Nursing Homes (Way to Go! Governors Cuomo, Whitmer, Wolf & Newsome!)
j. Due to COVID-19 fears, release criminals from prison to commit more crimes.
k. Mandate Mask Wearing whenever the people are out in public, except, of course, for Peaceful George Floyd BLM Protests which devolve into Rioting, Looting, Arson and Wanton Destruction of Public & Private Property.
13) Peaceful George Floyd BLM Protests which degenerate into Rioting, Mass Looting, Violence, Brick & Bottle Throwing, Thievery, Vandalism, Arson, Brutal Destruction of Public & Private Property and Anarchists creating Chaos.
a. Abandon Police Stations (Minneapolis, Seattle) to allow protestors to Capture, Loot and Set On Fire (Minneapolis) or Occupy (Seattle).
b. Refuse to call in National Guard to allow protestors to Loot, Pillage, and Set Businesses and Police Cars on Fire.
c. Ignore the deaths of current and retired Law Enforcement Officers and innocent civilians who are murdered during “Peaceful Protests”.
d. Demand that “militarized” National Guard forces and Federal Law Enforcement personnel be removed for “inciting violence”.
e. Paint Black Lives Matter on city streets (strategically placed to annoy President Trump) and place large BLM banners on municipal buildings.
f. Terrorize, threaten and intimidate Police Officers on the job and their families at their homes.
g. Ridicule President Trump’s efforts & messages to Restore Law & Order.
h. Unleash Cancel Culture to destroy lives & livelihood of anyone who deviates from BLM messaging.
14) Congressional Investigations of everything President Trump says and does and tweets hoping to Impeach President Trump Some More.
I do NOT believe that this platform is what most Americans want, because if they do then – stick a fork in America, because America is done.
P.S. I am sure that the Biden-Harris agenda is even more radical and extreme than this. I have NOT included other Social Justice agendas items that the Democrats have recently embraced such as Defunding the Police, No Cash Bail and Not Prosecuting Destruction of Public & Private Property, Looting, Harassment, etc. It just keeps getting Crazier!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just say’n … 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
This country is ours!
LikeLike
Praying for you, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ditto. The time is drawing nigh.
LikeLike
I am praying, as well . . . . 🙂
LikeLike
It’s Cursday! Happy Cursday, Treepers!
Cute puppy . . .
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was looking for a Live Hidegard von Bingen and found this. Turns out its the first known morality play. Acted out here. As one youtube poster said, I wish there were subtitles.
Ordo Virtutum by Hildegard von Bingen
Saint Hildegard (1098-1179) was the founder and first abbess of the Benedictine community in Bingen, Germany. The tenth child born into an aristocratic family, she was given to the Church at a young age, and lived a famously spiritual life. She was most famous during her lifetime as a visionary and a prophet, regularly receiving visions from the Holy Spirit (the “living Light”). Hildegard was aware that she was part of a social and religious elite, and was highly outspoken about her mission and her gifts, but she championed humility and charity above all virtues. She was exceedingly brave and unusual in her choice to become a female leader at this time—to her knowledge, she was the first female to begin writing in the name of God, and to travel to preach publicly. She also founded two nunneries despite the opposition of male superiors in the Church. Later medieval generations remembered Hildegard as prophet, and her unique spiritual contributions continue to inspire people today. She was a prolific writer and well-known composer, and among her surviving works are a Christian doctrine uniting ethics and metaphysics, an encyclopedia of herbal medicine and natural science, many letters to people from around Europe and from every societal class who sought her advice on every imaginable problem, mystical poetry, and a body of music including seventy liturgical songs and the Ordo Virtutum, the first known morality play.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ordo_Virtutum
LikeLike
Translated play. (as pdf)
http://library.calvin.edu/get_article_upload.php?aid=4793
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
💕
LikeLike
THIS DAY IN HISTORY – Thursday, August 13….
Shanghai 1937: Where World War II Began
By Jennifer Robinson
When did World War II begin? Americans might say Dec. 7, 1941—the day the Japanese Imperial navy attacked the American naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. For Europeans, it was Sept. 1, 1939 when Nazi Germany invaded Poland. But in China, people will tell you a different date — Aug. 13, 1937, the start of the Battle of Shanghai.
https://www.kpbs.org/news/2019/apr/26/shanghai-1937-where-world-war-ii-began/
Short video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4B1kPvZo8tc
LikeLike
LikeLike
IT’S CURSDAY…
Couple Meets A Beach Dog In Mexico Who Changes Their Life
The Dodo Faith = Restored
Have a blessed day!
LikeLike
It’s Marxism in the form of Antifa and the Black Lives Matter movement versus our very capable and very underappreciated law enforcement professionals, the vast majority of whom are fighting to provide us safe and secure homes, streets and communities.
https://www.westernjournal.com/exclusive-gen-flynn-letter-america/
LikeLike
The Divine Mirror
In the divine Mirror, the Bible, we may behold ourselves or we may behold Christ.
It is well to use it first to behold ourselves and see the ruin sin has brought. But let us not stop here. Let a man look into a mirror and find the sun in it and the glory will be reflected in his face. And so it is with the Word. When we see ourselves in it we must necessarily be disappointed, but when we look for Him in the Word and find Him there, His glory casts its reflection upon us!
What need have we then to hide our faces? If David could say, “They looked unto Him, and were lightened: and their faces were not ashamed” (Psa. 34:5), how much more should this be said of us! We know, or should know, more of Him than those of David’s day, and those Scriptures specially addressed to us send us forth, not to proclaim God’s righteous demands, but to proclaim Christ, the righteous One, who met these demands at Calvary and offers justification and life to all.
And as, in our study of the Scriptures, we turn from the shame of man to the glory of Christ; as we behold Him and see all we have and are in Him, we become constantly more like Him, “changed into the same image from glory to glory” (II Cor. 3:18).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-divine-mirror/
Psalm 34:5 They looked unto him, and were lightened: and their faces were not ashamed.
2Corinthians 3:18 But we all, with open face beholding as in a glass the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord.
Romans 12:1 I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.
2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.
1Thessalonians 2:13 For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe.
2Corinthians 7:1 Having therefore these promises, dearly beloved, let us cleanse ourselves from all filthiness of the flesh and spirit, perfecting holiness in the fear of God.
LikeLike
THE MASK HOAX EXPOSED
Enough of false science, here is some real science with an easy to understand explanation.
This analogy will show the layman why cloth face masks are ineffective and why even N95 masks fall short of protecting one against covid-19. FACT – The pore size of cloth face coverings ranges from approximately 20 to100 microns (millionths of a meter). The Covid-19 virus has a diameter of 0.1 microns that is some 200 to 1000x smaller.
If we scale the virus to the size of a golf ball our virus will have a diameter of 1.680 inches. Scaling the mask the same way, we see that 200 times the diameter of the virus is 336 inches or 28 feet to 1000 times that is 1,680 inches or 140 feet. The golf ball virus thus sees the weave of the mask as a massive chain link fence with each link being between an incredible 28 to 140 feet wide.
It is absolutely ridiculous to claim that any cloth mask can stop the covid-19 virus. Even the most esteemed medical journals such as the UK’s Lancet admit that the only useful purpose of cloth masks is to calm public anxiety.
Although a medical N95 mask does a lot better than a cloth mask, it will still only block a particle with a size of 1 micron 95% of the time, (hence the 95). The Covid-19 virus due to it’s almost certainly being bioengineered is ten times smaller with a diameter of only 0.1 microns. This means that our scaled golf ball virus with it’s 1.68 inch diameter will see the weave of the mask the same as a chain link fence with each link some 16.8 inches wide. The virus being a tenth of that will obviously glide right through it unimpeded.
It has to be more than obvious to anyone who reads this to realize that the entire population of the world is being lied to regarding the need to wear cloth masks. We need to expose and bring to justice those who are lying to us. We need to expose their motives and their agenda for all to see. Please copy this and send it to everyone you know.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike