August 13th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1302

Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Those who are planted in the house of the Lord
Shall flourish in the courts of our God. ” 🌟 —-Psalm 92:13
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Thurssday
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Scriptural Prayer…For Pres. Trump-For Sundance-For America
2 Thess 3:1-5,16
1 As for other matters, brothers and sisters, pray for us that the message of the Lord may spread rapidly and be honored, just as it was with you.
2 And pray that we may be delivered from wicked and evil people, for not everyone has faith.
3 But the Lord is faithful, and he will strengthen you and protect you from the evil one.
4 We have confidence in the Lord that you are doing and will continue to do the things we command.
5 May the Lord direct your hearts into God’s love and Christ’s perseverance.
16 Now may the Lord of peace himself give you peace at all times and in every way. The Lord be with all of you.
— *🇺🇸* — “ Good Vs Evil ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ” The last administration tied America up in one globalist debacle after another. They catered to the special interests while allowing foreign nations to siphon off our wealth, our dignity, our dreams, our money. The suffering of our workers was met with nothing but cruel betrayal and callous indifference. ” (Whirlpool speech)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🙏🌟 “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”.” 🌟 —John 8:32
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, August 13, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 82 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
————————————————-
Special prayers for:
Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump
Continuing 24/7 protection for Sundance
Kids safely go back to schools
Gen. Flynn’s case be dismissed
Citizens of Hong Kong-many are being arrested
Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorists
—Resilience & Strength–
Lord, we know the radical faction looting and burning on our streets today are not trying to unite the races, but to further separate them for their own diabolical purposes.
Thwart their evil intent Lord, help peacemakers come to leadership roles and let reasonable people lead.
The Lord Bless and Keep our President, his household, Our Nation, our World, each and ever one. In our Saviors name, amen.
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Praying and a big Amen !
***Today’s Fisher Industries / WeBuildTheWall posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/12/august-12th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1301/comment-page-1/#comment-8608805)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding private wall content until the next project(s) are near completion. However, Fisher Industries is proceeding full speed ahead on at least 112 miles of federal border wall contracts.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 8/11/20 – (See link above.)
– 4 photos from Fisher’s wall project(s) in Arizona…
(Shows new views of the crane and rack for pre-placement of the bollard panels.
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 8/12/20
– 4 more photos from Fisher wall projects. (Not sure of the locations.)
(Shows new lighting poles that were installed on the actual CAT machines, extending about 10 feet above the operator’s cab.)
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
• Update (8/3/20)… Fisher was awarded an additional contract for 17 miles. So Fisher probably has at least 112 miles, 90 miles of which have been reported on. Including the unreported awards, Fisher could have at least 124 miles of contract(s).
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall… as well as WBTW’s private projects, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
***Praise:… Update: Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established and able to hold the sand/soil in place.
– for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete toward the river.
– that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
– that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
• Brainstorming possible solutions: Compost erosion control blanket, pneumatically blown in w/ seeds & other ingredients to a depth of at least 2”. Rapid growth & resistance to erosion from the start. Consistent outcome over variable soil/site conditions. Not sure how affordable/scalable the approach is though…
• Possible companies/products ?… (1) Rexius certified Terraseeding®/Ecoblanket®/Microblend® process; (2) Filtrexx® Compost Erosion Control Blanket™, etc.
• Or perhaps Fisher simply spreading the right mixture of topsoil/sand/clay over the surface, as they appear to be doing, would be all that’s required for the hydroseed to become rapidly established…
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Photos…
Note:
– I don’t know for sure where these photos where taken. In photos 2 & 4 the bollard panels appear to be painted black. In photos 1 & 3 the bollard panels appear to be more greyish with some rust coatings at the top. The relative darkness/lightness could be a trick of the light on the wall or maybe the photos are from different locations.
– Photo 4 was taken from a separate tweet. It looks like the panels may have been pre-painted black(?), though with Fisher’s panels it is sometimes hard to tell as their panels tend to be darker or grayer. I can’t tell if there’s rust further up on the panel or not as the photo is a bit blurry. Rust would indicate it was not painted.
– I’m trying to figure out if the walls were painted black because that would be one indication of a project awarded sometime in May 2020 or later.
– See also prior posts with articles & videos on Holcombe’s Volumetric Mixer trucks.
1: Holcombe Volumetric Mixer trucks under CAT arms pouring concrete.
2: Hydraulically controlled swing and chute of Holcombe Mixer pouring concrete in trench. You can see some of the rebar, though I’m still waiting to see a clear view of the current rebar setup in the trenches for the 30 foot walls.
3: Clear view of aggregates in the “Aggreflo bin”. Refer to prior post mentioned in notes above on the Holcombe machines. The first video on that post shows how the Holcombe Mixer is designed and how it operates.
4: At least 8 CATs and a Holcombe Mixer.
– Fisher appears to have added additional lighting mounted on poles (illuminating 2 or 3 different directions) attached to the left part of the CAT machines, extending about 10 feet above the operator’s cab. The two front angled lights would probably overlap when the CATs are lined up in a row, illuminating the space in from the the adjacent CATs. I can’t tell if there is a rear light on the pole.
– However the lights may be directed to illuminate the upper part of the panels; or perhaps they are floodlights covering a wide area.
– At first I thought these light poles were behind the CATs, but looking more closely it seems they are on the CATs. My alternate theory was GPS, but I don’t know if GPS would need an antenna that tall. Perhaps the pole supports multiple features.
– Now if Fisher installed cameras on the poles as well, to give the CAT operator additional visibility from higher up during panel pickup and placement, that would be cool. We’ll have to wait for higher resolution photos to see.
Praying and Praising !
Tucker discusses Kamala
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sort of like waiting for D-Day around here.
Think of the possibilities.
More like waiting for Christmas morning!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just say’n… 😉
Enjoy the calm before the Storm. 😉
Once it starts; there’ll be no stopping.
It will be victory; or death. Your choice.
Just say’n… 😉
Something to calm the mind…
Just say’n.. 😉
Encore, encore, encore…
As soon as President Trump was elected ppl were told to await the “The Big Ugly”
I’m glad I just shined it ..on ….I would be nutz by now.
November 8th and 9th 2016, just before Candidate Trump was announced the winner.
Coronavirus: Exposure rate ‘similar’ in London and Stockholm
12 August 2020
“…Exposure to Covid-19 is similar in Stockholm and London, based on antibody tests, despite different lockdown strategies, research suggests.
Sweden chose to avoid a strict lockdown, with shops and restaurants staying open.
Health experts predicted that 40% of the population in the capital, Stockholm, would have developed antibodies to the disease by May.
The actual figure was 17%, according to a review of evidence.
The research, published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, found that 17% of people tested in April in Stockholm had developed antibodies.
This compares with 17% of Londoners tested in April and May, and 5%-10% of people living in Geneva.
Sweden adopted a lighter-touch strategy for dealing with the pandemic compared with most other European countries, deciding not to institute a widespread lockdown, and putting in place relatively few restrictions.
This was based partly on the idea of letting Covid-19 sweep through the population creating so-called herd immunity. Such an approach was considered but then abandoned in the UK…”
https://www.bbc.com/news/amp/health-53741851
BBC – the big ugly biased and bloated fake news.
But despite the source it is basically true that the Swedish method is the ONLY rational one.
See DrMalcholmKendrick
Vote. Vote. Vote. And help register other Trump supporters if possible.
Why don’t you just concentrate on what Trump does as president rather than who you think he is?
LikeLiked by 5 people
People who have been voting Dem don’t *know* what he’s done, Robert. How could they? All the sources they use for “news” are lying to them.
They’ll find out what he’s done once they’ve made the switch.
For now, I’m just elated that they are making the switch.
1st step>> Seeing the insanity of the Democrats .
2nd step>> Just can’t vote Dem any longer
3rd step>> Discover that – holy smoly – you’ve been lied to all along.
4th step>> Discover the good things Trump has done.
Read the twitter thread above (just click on the text under David Silverman's name and keep paging down as you read) – you won't be able to stop and you will leave smiling. Lots and lots of Democrats who are saying they are considering or will be voting for President Trump in 2020
LikeLiked by 4 people
The folks that are REALLY pissed WILL vote for Trump in order to bury the Democrat Party. Landslide victory for Trump would be quite the protest vote. Oh, and get on social media and let The World know that you did it and why, while you’re at it.
These folks may be Lefties, Moonbats, Liberals, Left-of-Center or whatnot… but they can recognize a Dumpster Fire Clown Show when they see one. You can’t be “to the Left” if there is no definable “center”.
The smart ones will want to see the Democrat Party and DNC razed and rebuilt. And I’m not talkin’ about AOC and the one who married her brother.
Just say’n… 😉
If it’s all the same to you;
due to medical issue(s),
some will be staying home
and voting for Trump. 😉
Yeah, it’s happening all over.
Too true, Lisa.
There’s over 8K replies. It’s great.
Milwaukee, 3PM , this Saturday! And Scott Presler's going on Aug 29th. This is great to have 'em both there in the same month.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Scott Presler should run the RNC.
IKR? haha.
Calm before the storm…
Meet at the Old Mill. We Ride At Midnight.
Wwhhhoooo’ss getting exxccciiiitted? Huh? Know what I’m talkin’ about?
Reminds of The Game of Thrones episode when everyone was eerily sitting around, quietly waiting for the war against the Night King to start. And then all hell breaks loose.
MSN powered by Microsoft News
Aug. 13, 2020 12:42pm
**********POLL RESULTS************
Who do you think will win in November?
49% Donald Trump
39% Joe Biden
1% A third-party candidate
11% I’m not sure
Total responses: 325,929 votes
Now *this* poll seems closer to reality.
Tucker got in trouble for “mispronouncing” Kamala’s name, but Slo Joe didn’t.
Well, then, if Slo-Joe doesn’t get public correction, then we can call her Kampala, Joe-Ho, Slo Joe & Phony Kamala, Kalama, Lamaka, Kommie,etc.
LikeLiked by 9 people
It’s “Camel,” right? The “a” at the end is silent?
I’m pretty sure!
Side note: THAT FACE…” I’m not sure PT will contain himself with this number!
Kampala is good with me. If Tucker used it then he knows his history.
It is the capital of Uganda in east Africa.
Back in the seventies it was the home of Idi Amin a so called army general who seized total power in a coup.
He was known as The Butcher of Africa and at the time had unknown numbers of his opponents murdered. He never failed to get less than 99.9% of the “popular” vote.
He was supported by international financiers and “retired” to – I think it was France – with untold millions looted from his poverty struck ??it hole country.
So therefore a great model for his successor Sleepy Joe and Willie Brown’s concubine.
I have no clue what Tucker called her, but good information! Thank you for providing!
She deserves as much marginalization as possible. I did know that!
Just say’n… 😉
Let your imagination run wild;
as you picture Joe and Blow. 😉
LikeLike
Father,we thank you for your hand on our president for you have called him for a such a time as this..Father ,we plead the precious blood of Jesus Christ over him and his family..We decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family that no witchcraft,no hex,no vex,no curse,no voodoo,no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper.He will not be impeached,assassinated or harmed in anyway,and that no weapon formed against him or his family shall prosper.Father,we thank you that you surround him and his family with the fire of your glory 24/7.,give him your anointing Father to guide him in the affairs of our nation everyday,surround him with righteous ,honorable men and women at all times.Father,let those who would see the destruction of our nation be exposed and removed quickly from any position of authority.Father we ask that you dispatch your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy completely..For this nation belongs to you and is being blessed by you.Father ,we worship you,we glorify you,we give you praise in the name above all names,Jesus Christ,King of Kings ,Lord of Lords,soon to return Messiah,Amen.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen…Amen…Amen!
Amen !
Trump wants to replace defense secretary after election: report
https://nypost.com/2020/08/12/trump-reportedly-wants-to-replace-mark-esper-after-election/
It wouldn’t hurt my feelings if Esper just packed his stuff and split, RIGHT NOW!
What is the matter with these DOD duds? Trump gives them everything they want and they spit in his face.
Esper stabbed President Trump in the back with comments after the walk to Lafayette Park. It's hard for me to comprehend the SECDEF contradicting the President concerning a 20 minute stroll with Washington DC in flames!
LikeLiked by 3 people
A standing army is one of the greatest mischief that can possibly happen.
-James Madison
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Treason.
Sign the letter to POTUS
https://www.judicialwatch.org/investigative-bulletin/virus-update-the-fda-the-war-over-hc/
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc8yvPsoFiW_SAElbp5Np0TOjQBXaZHKFzttoV7l-zwp11-ug/viewform
Sunset Park is 35% Native American?
It says they could phone as well, so the ratio might be 1 visit for every 37,999 robo calls
Those photos in the DM piece….ugh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is not unreasonable to imagine that she is every bit the sexual deviant that Epstein was. JMO
Expect to hear more on this case. I know a bit about this case and the people involved. They are not going to let it go.
https://americantruthtoday.com/left-news/2020/08/12/kamala-harris-failed-to-prosecute-priest-sex-abuse-cases-despite-victims-pleas/
LikeLiked by 3 people
More bullshizzle from treasonous turds. They lie 24/7/365 and should be arrested for coup plotting:
https://www.defenseone.com/ideas/2020/08/all-enemies-foreign-and-domestic-open-letter-gen-milley/167625/
Percent likelihood that there was an organized effort at some point over the past 4 years to execute an actual Military Coup…
1.) Less than 50%
2.) 50% or greater
Wow. What a shocker.
This is a very political letter. Most of the statements/reasons Nagl and Yingling made in the letter are same/similar to the narrative the fake media has been putting out to the public for years.
Did the Lawfare write that letter for Nagl and Yingling? What are Nagl and Yingling afraid of? What are they hiding?
Signers and background story are as posted in the letter….
John Nagl and Paul Yingling
John Nagl, a retired Army officer and veteran of both Iraq wars, is Head of School at The Haverford School outside Philadelphia.
Paul Yingling, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, served three tours in Iraq, another in Bosnia, and a fifth in Operation Desert Storm.
LikeLiked by 4 people
!!! Good one.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lying is an exhausting job.
Keeping track of lies makes a job more exhausting and no sleep.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
All these numbers they throw around about cases, positives, deaths per 1M, mean little.
The majority of the deaths have been elderly people with sometimes multiple comorbidities. Diabetes, COPD and Cirrosis. Bedridden and blind with nothing but the droning of the ever present TV to listen to.
I want to know how many people who died had a life expectancy of less than 90 days before they got the virus.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nancy, since you’re spending my money… No!
God bless President Trump!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Full Version of the “Casedemic”
The same thing is happening here in the States. "Casedemic" is a perfect word. It explains the current hysteria over "cases" despite the fact that death rates are low and continue decreasing. We're being lied to. Hopefully, Scott Atlas, the president's new Covid advisor, who is a very good epidemiologist, will set things right. Somebody sure as hell has to.
OMG,the sky is falling!!! /s/
They just can,t take good news.
“Accuracy of U.S. coronavirus data thrown into question as decline in testing skews drop in new cases”
Uh, maaaybee, the decline in testing is because fewer people are acquiring the virus or the virus is on it’s last leg, i.e. no symptoms.
Our next crisis & testing will mandated for everyone.
“I really have come to believe we have entered a real, new, emerging crisis with testing and it is making it hard to know where the pandemic is slowing down and where it’s not,” Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, said in an interview with CNBC. The Texas data, he said, is “very concerning.”
““How pathetic are we as a nation that six months into this pandemic, we can’t get this stuff right? We don’t have enough tests. Tests are taking two weeks,” he said. “We can’t figure out where the outbreaks are getting better or worse because our numbers are so messed up that we’re having to squint at the data.”
“After factoring in the drop in testing, the decline in cases doesn’t look so good, Jha said.
“I’m not at all convinced it’s getting better. It may in fact be getting worse,”
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/12/accuracy-of-us-coronavirus-data-thrown-into-question-as-decline-in-testing-skews-drop-in-new-cases.html
Whoever puts out statements like these for Dimentia Joe, needs to be fired…
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s using the same failed script that Hillary used! haha!!!! Love it!!!
He/she is the Jim Harbaugh of politics – never wins the big one.
Citizen, No! No! No!.
Whoever is “helping” Joe is a Keeper! A *definite* keeper!
Joe what about all of the little white kids waking up and hearing the leftists calling them all racist simply due to the color of their skin?
I love this !!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Coronavirus: England death count review reduces UK toll by 5,000
“…A review of how deaths from coronavirus are counted in England has reduced the UK death toll by more than 5,000, to 41,329, the government has announced.
The recalculation is based on a new definition of who has died from Covid.
Previously, people in England who died at any point following a positive test, regardless of cause, were counted in the figures.
But there will now be a cut-off of 28 days, providing a more accurate picture of the epidemic.
This brings England’s measure in line with the other UK nations…”
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-53722711
It’s time to play… “I’m thinking of a person”!
“In summary, those activities which courts have held defraud the United States under 18 U.S.C. § 371 affect the government in at least one of three ways:
[cited in JM 9-42.001]
1. They cheat the government out of money or property;
2. They interfere or obstruct legitimate Government activity; or
3. They make wrongful use of a governmental instrumentality.”
https://www.justice.gov/archives/jm/criminal-resource-manual-923-18-usc-371-conspiracy-defraud-us
Ok, folks… who is it?
This is like a ‘google’ search on the word “the” .
It is a 3-hop FISA warrant.
The number of persons who meet the criteria is beyond calculation
But I’ll guess joe biden.
No, wait – comey-mueller
oops – hillary
LikeLike
Interviewed by Sid Roth:
Jesus Shows Kevin Zadai Next 11 Years in Heaven
A friend sent this tonight…they talk a lot about Trump and Barr throughout (especially at the end).
Kristol is such a transparent liar.
Have a little faith in your guy, Bill.
Rob Hazuki@TheRobAlmighty
8h
The psychological hysteria with covid is certainly higher than with swine flu. Would be nice if it disappears in the same way that did I.e. accepted as endemic with seasonal appearances.
Greenisgood@JeffSpartyjeff
8h
Completely agree! A big reason for the lower H1N1 hysteria was the US just stoped testing. I believe we only tested April – July and then all of a sudden the virus went away, or at least the testing did. Amazing how that works
Rob Hazuki@TheRobAlmighty
8h
Agreed. I remember how concerned I was when it broke out. My wife had it and we had a visit from a local Heath team who swabbed and left behind a box of tamiflu. Then it suddenly went away. Initially the media were as they are now but then thankfully it faded away.
Greenisgood@JeffSpartyjeff
8h
Someday, this is going to make one hell of a documentary series. Between the media, the politics, and, what’s that other thing? Oh ya, the science, there’s so much to reflect back on and learn from.
Outstanding explanation of why SO MANY Americans are Sheeple.
Be a Good Person & Wear a Mask!
Short ‘n Sweet…
The issue with using PCR.
Prof Carl Heneghan & Tom Jefferson
Could mass testing for Covid-19 do more harm than good?
12 August 2020, 5:24am
“…Inactivated RNA, however, degrades slowly: it can be detected weeks after infectiousness has gone. In one case, RT-PCR continued to pick up fragments of RNA until the 63rd day after symptom onset. The duration of faecal shedding of viral RNA in one patient was up to 47 days from symptom onset.
PCR detection of viruses is helpful so long as its limitations are understood; while it detects RNA in minute quantities, caution needs to be applied to the results as it often does not detect the infectious virus. This detection problem is ubiquitous for RNA viruses detection. SARS-CoV, MERS, Influenza Ebola and Zika viral RNA can also be detected long after the disappearance of the infectious virus…”
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/could-mass-testing-for-covid-19-do-more-harm-than-good-
Mr. Dementia and Ms. Chameleon will deliver you into bondage.
