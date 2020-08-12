August 12th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1301

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
LikeLiked by 5 people
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “The righteous shall flourish like a palm tree,
He shall grow like a cedar in Lebanon. ” 🌟 —-Psalm 92:12
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Wednesday
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Scriptural Prayer…For Pres. Trump-For Sundance-For America
Isaiah 40:28-31
28 Have you not known?
Have you not heard?
The everlasting God, the Lord,
The Creator of the ends of the earth,
Neither faints nor is weary.
His understanding is unsearchable.
29 He gives power to the weak,
And to those who have no might He increases strength.
30 Even the youths shall faint and be weary,
And the young men shall utterly fall,
31 But those who wait on the Lord
Shall renew their strength;
They shall mount up with wings like eagles,
They shall run and not be weary,
They shall walk and not faint.
— *🇺🇸* — “ Everybody Knows What You Did ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ” For eight long years under Obama-Biden administration, American factory workers received nothing but broken promises and brazen sellouts and lost jobs. ” (Whirlpool speech)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🙏🌟 “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”.” 🌟 —John 8:32
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, August 12, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 83 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
————————————————-
Special prayers for:
Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump
Continuing 24/7 protection for Sundance
Gen. Flynn’s case be dismissed
Citizens of Hong Kong-many are being arrested
Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorists
LikeLiked by 13 people
—Resilience & Strength–
LikeLiked by 9 people
Lord, help us to remember that we aren’t expected to do the impossible, thats Your territory. We do the possible and leave the rest to You.
Who of you by worrying can add a single hour to his life? Since you cannot do this very little thing, why do you worry about the rest?
Luke-12-25–26
LikeLiked by 6 people
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Praying and Amen to all above !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Grandma🙏🙏
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
I love these tweets!
LikeLike
***Today’s Fisher Industries / WeBuildTheWall posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/11/august-11th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1300/comment-page-1/#comment-8603335)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding private wall content until the next project(s) are near completion. However, Fisher Industries is proceeding full speed ahead on at least 112 miles of federal border wall contracts.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 8/10/20 – (See link above.)
– Chief Rodney Scott tweet w/ Border Wall System update: 275 miles completed.
(10 miles more since last week; 10 miles average per week over the past 4 weeks…)
– Video footage from a boat at Project 2.
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 8/11/20
– 4 photos from Fisher’s wall project(s) in Arizona…
(Shows new views of the crane and rack for pre-placement of the bollard panels.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
• Update (8/3/20)… Fisher was awarded an additional contract for 17 miles. So Fisher probably has at least 112 miles, 90 miles of which have been reported on. Including the unreported awards, Fisher could have at least 124 miles of contract(s).
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall… as well as WBTW’s private projects, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
***Praise:… Update: Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established and able to hold the sand/soil in place.
– for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete toward the river.
– that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
– that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
• Brainstorming possible solutions: Compost erosion control blanket, pneumatically blown in w/ seeds & other ingredients to a depth of at least 2”. Rapid growth & resistance to erosion from the start. Consistent outcome over variable soil/site conditions. Not sure how affordable/scalable the approach is though…
• Possible companies/products ?… (1) Rexius certified Terraseeding®/Ecoblanket®/Microblend® process; (2) Filtrexx® Compost Erosion Control Blanket™, etc.
• Or perhaps Fisher simply spreading the right mixture of topsoil/sand/clay over the surface, as they appear to be doing, would be all that’s required for the hydroseed to become rapidly established…
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 5 people
Photos from Fisher’s wall project(s) in Arizona…
Note:
– Photo 1 was posted before but I’m including it again as it was part of this group of photos.
– Photos 2 and 3 are new in the sense that I’ve never seen them before… though all of the photos are probably older as the bollards have not been painted black.
– Photo 4 was the default photo on a video I’ve posted, but this is the first time I’ve seen the individual photo.
– I’ve included the source links to the original twitter photos in case viewers want to go full screen and enlarge (Ctrl +/-) and for more detail. Use the arrow keys to navigate the enlarged image.
1: There appears to be a portable, makeshift, wooden bridge (left) so workers can cross the trench.
2: 5 CATs with a crane and loading rack in the distance.
– Rust on bollards shows they were not painted black. So this photo is probably from the earlier 800 foot or 31 mile project in Arizona. I believe the 42 mile wall (AZ) and all future walls were to be painted black. (I am assuming the bollards would be pre-painted.)
– Here is a blurry photo which was our first indication that a crane was being used to load the rack.
LikeLiked by 3 people
3:This is our first clear photo of the crane and the front of the rack w/ part of the rack exposed.
– Notches on bottom level of rack show how panels can be placed at different heights in relation to each other before being secured to the CAT hanger. This adjustment becomes necessary when the grade changes and the terrain is no longer flat.
– Here is my prior post with photos showing the front and back of the rack for comparison. It also includes a photo showing the 16 securing mechanisms being used.
4: 10 CATs lined up, holding sections of bollard panels in place while the concrete dries; and 2 Holcombe volumetric mixer trucks, one pouring concrete and one waiting on the left.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Stillwater, I hope you compile a book on the Great Wall saga for posterity
👍
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ll design it and lay it out for you, gratis. (25 years as a book designer. You can peek at my work at aerocraftart.com) Perhaps a beautiful coffee-table book of lovely photos to help tell the story? Would be so happy to contribute in my own small way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you aerocrafter ~
I’m not ready to commit to a book yet, but I’ll keep you in mind if I do. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
A book would be Great !
Praying and Praising !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Latest update from President Trump on Hannity tonight.
281 miles of the wall completed.
His previous update was Saturday at 276 miles. Still on target for 10 miles per week.
I suspect we, the public get Friday’s figures on Monday, and he would be getting up to date instant snap shot numbers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you are right. The CBP tweets with mile completed have a lag time, but it’s an official tally that I can link to. The border wall updates actually use to be tweeted on Fridays, but were switched to Mondays.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Fake News Gold”… as in: “Ahhh, that’s some Fake News Gold right there.”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump response to Biden pick…
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
When did Kasich switch parties? I missed that one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kasich….ugh
LikeLike
Last month..July. He simply said he was going to endorse Biden.
After all, he is the mailman’s son, ans he stuffs his face with pizza. Very fitting for the Dem Party.
LikeLike
This lame dem line up cannot but help PT 😂
LikeLike
The Jackass Party …
LikeLike
Sally Yates?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Better than baseless Russia Russia Russia conspiracy theories.
LikeLike
Reposting from late yesterday-
Given that I have read many posts on CTH about people unable to bring loved ones over to vote for President Trump, I wanted to share this post by renowned theologian American Trump supporter Wayne Grudem.
For believers, it’s a powerful thing to read and then share (I know this from reading it and sharing with many myself):
https://townhall.com/columnists/waynegrudem/2020/08/08/letter-to-an-antitrump-christian-friend-n2573909
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s one for AG BARR – throw the book at him and then offer Jussie Smollett complete immunity if her testifies Kamala Harris put him up to his little stunt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
yeah, as I recall she had sponsored anti-lynching legislation pending and he shows up with a noose, right?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
He said it, not me.
LikeLike
All the way.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ooh, very interesting to know, thanks for posting!
LikeLike
I note that it seems Voter ID will be required as well (per PDJT on Hannity and previous)
This would be a most wonderful surprise for the Dems, I’m sure.
LikeLike
Sounds good to me.
The radical thing is we just have a vote like you’re supposed to have – without cheating built-in.
LikeLike
Citizen, Thank you for finding this and posting it here!
Wow, I’m liking this. and I did find the thread reader for it for those wanting to share with families and friends. This will be another reason for me to sleep better as this was a many-decades-long sore issue for me and many others….voter fraud and illegal aliens. This makes me want to cry out of sheer relief.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1292842044100980737.html
LikeLike
What I can’t understand, is why Joe waited so long to announce his VP and just end up with Kamala Harris? He could have announced her weeks ago, it doesn’t even seem like this choice was “think tanked” in any way. 🤷🏼♀️
LikeLiked by 2 people
He didn’t know her name. He kept saying, “Camel.” It took a while to figure out what he meant.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Team Joe had try outs I suppose and really the less one sees of KH, the better her chances are ! 😂. Waiting cuts down time . She’s awful campaigner because she never had to …just please one of two and then run as a Dem candidate…..there’s no exposure to the rough and tumble of a campaign in her past.
LikeLike
LOL … Sooooooo fekkin’ true. What an idiot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Build up the excitement that his campaign and Kamala don’t have.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was between Rice and Kamala. Durham’s investigation was hanging over Rice like a storm cloud, then Sundance torpedoed Rice, finished her.
If Biden’s handlers had moved earlier Rice would have been taken down as VP candidate, a worse disaster than picking Kamala…. You know the thing…
LikeLike
Well, I have a theory.
The Dems knows they lost the election. So they’re picking Kampala {One of my kids misspelled it and we laughed all day today. What really happened was the Autocorrect kept correcting from Kamala to Kampala. Apple must really hate Kamala, I still can’t stop laughing–Lol }…anyway…so they picked Kampala ,,,lol,,,, to do the attack dog routine, daily and hourly filled with lies, on President Trump to put stress and misery into his campaign. Kampala is also a professional liar and is capable of doing damage to Pres. Trump’s integrity, as we have seen her do to Brett Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing.
The Dems are out to destroy President Trump then their Plan 2020 B, whatever that is, will kick in. The ever so evil Lawfare group have this all figured out. as usual. These people are very demonic. Kampala has no soul. Nada.
I seriously hope the Lawfare group is being investigated too. They are disruptors of what should be the natural interpretative flow of our Constitution.
LikeLike
Waiting for the swelling from her cosmetic work to subside.
LikeLike
This belongs in the LOL file. Evil eyes Cuomo from high death rate NY says people from low death South Dakota need to quarentine for 14 days if they visit his high death rate state. No politics here, folks, this is all about science. 🙄
I bet Gov. Noem likely has a good response to this insane dictate. Probably something like “South Dakotans weren’t planning on visiting your high death rate state anyway”. 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL
Nobody is traveling to NYC. I assume people aren’t going to scenic Schnectady.
LikeLike
👇👏👏
Us government statement on the arrest of Jimmy Lai in Hong Kong
Statement from UK government👇
Statement from IPAC
Statement from Taiwan 👇
Also Taiwan’s FM remarks in conversation with Sec Azar in Taiwan👇
A HK poster👇
LikeLike
Arms sales to Taiwan.
LikeLike
My favorite quote of the day on the Flynn hearing:
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
snipped from the WJ piece–
When the destiny of the United States is at stake, and it is, the very future of the entire world is threatened.
Otherwise, America as the true North Star for humanity will cease to exist as we know it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…..a bit more from the Gen Flynn piece in the westernjournal above ⬆️
We can no longer pretend that these dark forces are going to go away by mere prayer alone. Prayers matter, but action is required.
This action is needed at the local, state and federal levels. Action is also required in the economic, media, clerical and ecclesiastical realms.
Decide how you can act within your abilities. Stand up and state your beliefs. Be proud of who you are and what you stand for. And face, head-on, those community “leaders” who are willing to allow dark forces to go beyond peaceful protests and destroy and violate your safety and security.
LikeLike
How to destroy America from within
July 04, 2020
-snipped-
What would you do if you wanted to destroy America?
The first thing you would do is take control of the education system and teach children that they are living in an evil country. Then you would undermine the police, the military, and law enforcement. You’d use every opportunity you can to divide people by race, religion, and class. You would stoke feelings of grievance regardless of how much progress was being made to promote racial reconciliation and equal opportunity.
[…]
All of these things have been done by the cultural and political left over the last 50 years. Unless the forces of family and faith rally soon, we will lose our constitutional republic.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/how-to-destroy-america-from-within
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Disgusting. In a month the protest will be “Racist retail has abandoned Chicago!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is no limit to the Darwin Trophies that can be given out.
Step right on up.
LikeLike
Black Privilege – looting & crime?
LikeLike
LikeLike
OP-ED
Cal Thomas: Did You Know 28 Million Mail-In Ballots Have Gone Missing?
Published August 10, 2020
[…]
The Associated Press recently reported: “Hundreds of thousands of applications for mail-in ballots that a voter-advocacy group sent to voters in Virginia had the wrong return addresses, adding another complication for state election officials who are already hard-pressed to pull off a smooth election in a pandemic.”
https://www.westernjournal.com/cal-thomas-know-28-million-mail-ballots-gone-missing/
LikeLike
LikeLike
“Plugs” Biden.
LikeLike
This made my day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
lol
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Klezmer music is a nice comedic flourish!
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
First Thank you Sundance.
Greetings Comrades, welcome to East Germany, we are watching you, COVID papers please…
I’ve been reading the CTH posts since 2017, sort of found my way via other website comments. Lurking mostly. Past three years driving friends and family mad with almost weekly evidence dropping on this whole sordid affair, thanks to this site. Willful blindness from in-laws can also be so infuriating lol.
Am i the only one reading this stuff at 4am wakeup? I doubt it.
The realization that we are living under the tyranny of a communist political party in all but name, since FDR, is a bit overwhelming for me. I never wanted to live in the movie 1984 or Brazil. I am a creature of statism, ie someone who grew up as a ward of the state. As such, I would never recommend living under government care for anyone. Not all social workers know best, not all foster homes are well intentioned. I knew kids that died in government care. But like others, I lucked out, joined the military, made something of myself and am a productive member of society. But i also know those who didnt. I know more still the abuses of unchecked government oversight into our lives. I have proven the ability to survive state control, im not sure if others can, and i am sad to know that many wont realize what life is really like under state control until its too late. We are feeling it now with the Covid era.
I am saddened to think that there is not much bench after Trump. I feel he is just a blip surrounded by greed and aravice. Ive worked in DC (well established lobby firm) and I understand what the bubble looks like. They ever tell you about the DC sex parties the congress critters have at some Virginia camps? Some people have to organize them. And thats what i learned my first week in town.
i was married inside the bubble, ive lived among and got to understand these people who think they MAKE america. They feel they ARE america and everyone else is just ignorant peasants. And for the most part thier military credentials allow thier bias while enjoying the officers club overlooking Annapolis. Inside DC beltway is a system of patronage and parley that rivals any historical empire in terms of corruption and family network maneuvering. You think they really care that you feel your rights are violated by thier survaillance systems? Or that you are upset about them profiting from such information? They dont.
Trillions at stake are trillions at stake and not one lobbyist is gonna let another Trump get into office and ruin that gravy train again. At least not willingly. As long as they feel they control the illegal domestic survaillance apparatus to their profitable benefit, DC wont change. I can only say i know the people that we speak of, and nothing will change from thier view. DC wont change. it might have a new name, a new boss, a new party, but corrupt business will always be the same. History proves this about capital cities. We are not unique in that regard. We have about as much chance cleaning up washington dc as getting rid of rats in nyc. We wont stop it but we can at least shine a light on the problem and expose it for what it is.
And i take heart and solace that i am not alone in this endeavor to seek truth and proclaim it loud lest corrupt goons decieve us further. My conscience is clean in that regard.
Not my fault i drank the anti-commie 80’s koolaid that reagan was pimping. I dont care what anyone says, the 80s has the best toys in my opinion as a child, cementing my belief in capitalist superiority. I blame the system lol.
Now the system wants you to believe that statism is good, yet my mind remembers them saying otherwise. Oceania bad, Europa good….
But the younger generations have no such memories of the Cold War. The vast legions of educated suburbanites do not understand the risk of statism, although i find that people who grew up in poverty such as myself, are usually wary of state control having experienced it first hand. Honestly i think due to all the educational brainwashing
About brainwashing…
Supposed a traveller were to visit 1600s Salem, and watched all the educated privilieged elite of Salem wage war against “witchcraft” burning and killing people over what we now know to be absurdly rational lynchings. Would that traveller be out of line to call the educated elite majority of Salem as ignorantly brainwashed and/or willfully blind? I am feeling like that traveller these days. A stranger in a strange land. How is Salem any different than todays america with our privilieged and educated elite hopelessly brainwashed ans/or complicit.
And yet God compels us to speak, damning our lives to torment by those who wish to destroy us. But so we do, because if we dont, who will? So it remains the good fight.
Someone above my pay grade said these are the times that try mens souls. This is not disheartening post as much as a reality gutcheck. A future where Trump loses this election is a bleak one for all shades of freedom. Hope waiting for justice wanes as each day passes. But one foot moves ahead of the other one and so we do. Speak up today lest we starve tomorrow.
A2, i read ur stuff, hong kong has our empathies and support. Sorry if we seem distant at times, just we are also fighting for our freedoms and future out here also. If trump doesnt win, we are ALL fawked. And then we wont be in position to help, at all. Please have patience with the ungainly slow giant waking up from a commie induced stupor. We are doing our best under constrained circumstances ie corrupt govt. Hang in there! It might be a while. Prepare accordingly.
Lasty thank you Sundance for putting together a Pulitzer prize worthy research and compilation of what is the greatest scandal in the history of our nation. Godspeed!
P.s. Sorry about my spelling, i plead ignorance and mojitos. PLUR
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seattle is just like the Titanic…except their intended destination is the iceberg.
LikeLike