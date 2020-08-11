Tuesday August 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. citizen817 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:15 am

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:41 am

    Going on 53 years and counting . . .

  4. lucidian says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:50 am

    Hello Treepers, I thought you might enjoy this video of me getting surrounded by Antifa at yesterday’s pro-police rally in Seattle: https://youtu.be/-TX8uGBg1_4

  5. KT Prayer Warrior says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:57 am

    foxnews.com/opinion/johnny-joey-jones-alive-day-losing-legs

    When you’re down and troubled….

    Consider the life of Joey Jones. Make his struggles worthwhile. Make every hero’s life worthwhile. Rise up in your corner of the world and fight for our Republic. Join the ranks of the warriors. Find courage and faith to talk to a person about this election. Pray for God’s protection over our Republic and the righteous warriors in the Trump administration. Pray for guidance to use the right words.

