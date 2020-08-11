Simple Questions With Massive Ramifications….

If you ever read the indictment of SSCI Security Director James Wolfe [pdf HERE] you would notice how FBI Washington Field Office Supervisory Special Agent Brian Dugan conducted his leak investigation that ultimately led to James Wolfe..
As SSA Dugan explains his investigative process he goes to great lengths to describe how he went to the FISA court to pick up a copy of the Carter Page FISA application on March 17, 2017. Agent Dugan then takes it to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence where he gave it to SSCI Security Director James Wolfe.
Simple Questions: Why did SSA Dugan go to the FISC to pick up a copy?
Why didn’t Agent Dugan just go to Main Justice an pick up a copy from the DOJ-NSD file that contained the FISA application? Why go to the FISA Court for a copy?
This is not supposition; this is the process described and outlined in court records. So why go to the FISC and not the DOJ?
♦ Secondly, SSA Dugan goes to extreme lengths to draw attention to his copy; he calls the top secret FISA application an “FBI equity” in numerous documents. It’s his equity, his document, because he was the original equity holder of the document.
Agent Dugan was responsible for generating it. Dugan repeats that provenance again, and again in court records throughout 2018: “FBI Equity“.
The March 17, 2017, copy of the FISA application -as stamped by the FISA Court- was FBI Agent Brian Dugan’s equity. It was inside his investigative file.
This March 17, 2017, copy is his investigative work product.
So riddle me this… QUESTION:
When Main Justice DOJ (think special counsel) released the FISA application, under the auspices of a FOIA fulfillment, on July 21, 2018, why did they release FBI Agent Brian Dugan’s copy?
Why didn’t the DOJ release their clean copy of the FISA application?
Why did the DOJ find it necessary to release WFO FBI agent Brian Dugan’s equity?
Additionally, how did Main Justice get SSA Brian Dugan’s copy of the FISA?…. But more importantly, when the DOJ decided to release the FISA application to the public, why did they release FBI Agent Dugan’s copy?
The answers to these questions tell a big story.
Isn’t it curious how no-one has ever asked those questions.
.
♦ Why did Dugan go to the FISA Court for his original copy?
♦ Sixteen months later, why did the DOJ want to release Dugan’s copy?
I don’t know…it’s weird
Why is FBI shielded from taping their interviews?
in reading the procedure again, it is possible FBI used FISA doc to circumvent sharing protocols. Here, FBI can conduct surveillance like “screenshots of phones” and keep information in house. It sounds like a paradox. If they use FBI asset, then there are a list of protocols that follow.
I assumed the leak investigation was a “barium meal” but maybe it was a way for FBI to conduct surveillance outside regular channels that would inform Legislative and executive branches.
Does the FBI equity match what the IG looked at then? Maybe Mueller team gave the IG something different… That would be my approach.
“…our civil rights have no dependence on our religious opinions any more than [on] our opinions in physics or geometry….” —Thomas Jefferson
You aren’t alone in your fight. Sometimes the biggest listeners are the biggest fighters. We can’t all fight in the same accord, but never lose faith.
I can’t even type my speculations. I tried but kept erasing them.
I can wait.
I trust SD
So Dugan knew the SC was dirty and did an end-around, going directly to FISC?
Then SC figured out it was a leak trap and released Dugan’s copy via FOIA to alert fellow travelers?
In addition it gave the media cover for their overt acts of sedition or treason?
you beat me to it Footballfan33 — Great minds think alike 😉 BUT I believe you left out by releasing Dugan’s original copy THAT is how the SC got caught/tripped up/exposed. THANK GOD for agent Dugan!
Dates do not match with DOJ copy.
Was that copy changed?
The date(s) I believe.
My question is…was there anything else changed?
Boom, nice one, that was my thought. There must be content that was purposely changed. The SC got wise to what Dugan was doing and tried to take a mulligan. Such little nuances that no one is following but have huge implications.
Why? To deceive the American citizenry and profit from their schemes and manipulations.
It might be that the only Carter Page FISAs in existence are maintained in the FISC’s secret files. That would put documentary evidence of criminal wrongdoing outside the reach of future Congressional document requests or public FOIA inquiries.
So what happened to any other copies? I’d say they were deliberately destroyed by the same FBI leadership which agent Dugan stated wanted “to avoid the potential destruction of evidence”. I doubt any other copies were officially tracked either – kind of like the original Flynn 302.
Along these lines, I think Dugan used his opportunity to draft the Wolfe sentencing memo to not only blow the DOJ-NSD and FBI leadership to hell, but to document the involvement of the SSCI in the whole illegal affair. Whoever reviewed the document before it was filed totally missed the fact that Dugan was outlining a conspiracy involving the Executive and Legislative branches. A white hat is in order for SSA Dugan – and a Secret Service detail.
Is there any other way of reading the documents mentioned without signing up to scribd ?
And remember, Rosenstein noted that the Dugan version was not the same as the one he signed – but, to my knowledge, was never asked, nor clarified, what those differences were.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The DOJ/ SC version must have been altered over and above that date, IMHO.
It seems SSA Dugan was getting either divine assistance, or help from someone with far greater access than he had. Like maybe a contractor that had been fishing around forbidden databases ? 🙂 Maybe he’d been listening in on Nellie’s HAM radio ?
Whatever was going on, we are probably STILL seeing just the tip of the iceberg.
