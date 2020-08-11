August 11th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1300

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec

49 Responses to August 11th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1300

  1. citizen817 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:23 am

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:23 am

    🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
    * * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *

    🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
    🌟
    “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
    ————————-
    🦅 Heal Our Land
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “For behold, Your enemies, O Lord, For behold, Your enemies shall perish;
    All the workers of iniquity shall be scattered. ” 🌟 —-Psalm 92:9

    ***Praises:
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump at his Press Conference Today
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for the great USSS watching our President Trump.
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Tuesday
    ✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!

    🙏 America’s Scriptural Prayer…For Pres. Trump-For Sundance-For America
    Psalm 91
    1 Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High
    will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.
    2 I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress,
    my God, in whom I trust.”
    3 Surely he will save you
    from the fowler’s snare
    and from the deadly pestilence.
    4 He will cover you with his feathers,
    and under his wings you will find refuge;
    his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart.
    5 You will not fear the terror of night,
    nor the arrow that flies by day,
    6 nor the pestilence that stalks in the darkness,
    nor the plague that destroys at midday.
    7 A thousand may fall at your side,
    ten thousand at your right hand,
    but it will not come near you.
    8 You will only observe with your eyes
    and see the punishment of the wicked.
    9 If you say, “The Lord is my refuge,”
    and you make the Most High your dwelling,
    10 no harm will overtake you,
    no disaster will come near your tent.
    11 For he will command his angels concerning you
    to guard you in all your ways;
    12 they will lift you up in their hands,
    so that you will not strike your foot against a stone.
    13 You will tread on the lion and the cobra;
    you will trample the great lion and the serpent.
    14 “Because he loves me,” says the Lord, “I will rescue him;
    I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name.
    15 He will call on me, and I will answer him;
    I will be with him in trouble,
    I will deliver him and honor him.
    16 With long life I will satisfy him
    and show him my salvation.
    — *🇺🇸* — “ We Know ” — *🇺🇸*

    🦅 ” For decades, you watched as politicians let foreign nations steal our jobs, loot our factories, and plunder the crown jewels of the U.S. economy. ” (Whirlpool speech)
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    —————————————————————————-
    🙏🌟 “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”.” 🌟 —John 8:32
    “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”

    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, August 11, 2020 — 👌
    Countdown: 84 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN

  3. citizen817 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:23 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:23 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:24 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:24 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:25 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:26 am

  10. necsumadeoinformis says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:27 am

    Day 1300? Only 4 years and 5 months to go 🙂

  11. citizen817 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:27 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:29 am

  13. Hans says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:31 am

    In regards to PDT rich enemies,,
    The us govt has just seized about $200 million dollars worth of commercial building from a eukranian oligarch.

    I can imagine some mighty pissed of people.. heightened security..

    Link. https://www.bizjournals.com/louisville/news/2020/08/07/pnc-plaza-caught-in-alleged-ukrainian-money-laund.html

  14. citizen817 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:32 am

    • mr.piddles says:
      August 11, 2020 at 12:52 am

      Agree with this assessment. Saw earlier tonight that he was brought onboard, and that was my first thought, exactly.

      This guy is totally anti-lockdown… kids need to be in school… practical measures over irrational COVID hyper-insanity.

      He needs to be put front and center at the next COVID presser. See what CNN thinks of The New Guy From Stanford U. Then Cooper and Gupta (AKA, The Coop And The Goop) can interview Fauci, and they can all bitch about the new guy.

  15. ohnoyoudonot says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:32 am

    If masks were required in the Willie Brown days, you’d still be fetching coffee…

  16. Charlie says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:33 am

    All in, forcing myself to bed blurry eyed from reading CTH, wake up “did I miss anything?”. Reading TCT before work, check TCT email at stop lights, Dinner is spent with iPad reading posts.
    Addicted!

  17. citizen817 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:34 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:37 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:39 am

  20. republicanvet91 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:39 am

    From the other thread:

    “If ye love wealth better than liberty, the tranquility of servitude better than the animating contest of freedom, go home from us in peace. We ask not your counsels or your arms.”

    My take, “If ye love masks better than liberty, the tranquility of being a sheep better than your freedom, leave me alone. I ask not your counsel as advised by charlatans.”

  21. JustaVerb says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:40 am

    Google censoring Heather Macdonald because she vivisects the BLM leftist corporate media narrative.
    https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/hold-youtube-restricts-conservative-livestream-blm-crime-expert-heather-mac

  22. jus wundrin says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:42 am

    Statement from U.S. Secret Service on officer involved shooting:

  23. T2020 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:47 am

    Thank the Lord for protecting President Trump on a daily basis!👍🏻🇺🇸🙏😇❤️🤍💙

  24. OffCourseNation says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:55 am

    D卐M☭CRATS new truth in advertising logo.

  25. boosdiet says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:57 am

    What do you think about Trump? Is he a good president?

  26. texasooz57 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:58 am

    Sign the petition to pressure the FDA to change its course on HCQ, to save lives…
    https://lifepetitions.com/petition/petition-tell-the-fda-to-reverse-its-opposition-to-hydroxychloroquine-and-help-save-lives

  27. Robert Smith says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:58 am

  28. T2020 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:59 am

    Great Black Conservatives video:

  29. Robert Smith says:
    August 11, 2020 at 1:04 am

