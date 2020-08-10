President Trump Holds a Press Conference – 5:30pm Livestream

Posted on August 10, 2020 by

Today at 5:30pm President Trump will be holding a press briefing from the White House.

White House Livestream – Fox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream LInk

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Donald Trump, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

20 Responses to President Trump Holds a Press Conference – 5:30pm Livestream

  1. Robert Smith says:
    August 10, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    Stay on the offensive!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Tl Howard says:
    August 10, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    Are we expecting POTUS to announce/say something out of the ordinary?

    Like

    Reply
  3. Patriarch says:
    August 10, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    POTUS MUST ADDRESS THIS TOPIC TODAY:
    Let’s play chess, shall we?

    https://www.adbusters.org/campaigns/whitehousesiege-tactical-briefing-1

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Jenevive says:
    August 10, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    I thought POTUS said we might not see him for awhile.

    Like

    Reply
  5. delighteddeplorable says:
    August 10, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    He’s back at the White House. Interesting.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. bertdilbert says:
    August 10, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    Anyone know what this is about? Trump says “Enjoy!” so I am excluding Trump and Dems made some kind of a deal.

    Portland? Obamagate? Must be something to drive dems crazy.

    I need a bone.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Jenevive says:
    August 10, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    Trying this again..I thought POTUS said we weren;t going to see him for a while?
    yet he has been giving Presser since since he went to NJ.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Eaglet says:
    August 10, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    IMO 80% of Americans did not know about the carnage in Chicago last night. I watched it live. The EO is pissing off the Left so I am sure we will hear about this as well. i love my President and I back the Blue.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. 63gordfa says:
    August 10, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    I think we are going to get the law and order Trump today. I really wish he would show up wearing a 10 gallon sherif’f’s hat.

    Like

    Reply
  10. FofBW says:
    August 10, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    IMO, PT should turn his press conferences into mini-rallies.

    Bring in a few of his Deplorables to rock the press and Demmies.

    All while still getting out real news to the general public, because the press will have to cover his conferences.

    WIN/WIN

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. fanbeav says:
    August 10, 2020 at 5:22 pm

    He needs to address this group that plans to occupy the Whitehouse. How is this even allowed to be planned on the internet?

    https://www.zerohedge.com/political/whitehousesiege-group-plans-lay-siege-occupy-white-house-next-month

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s