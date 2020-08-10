President Trump Holds a Press Conference – 5:30pm Livestream

Today at 5:30pm President Trump will be holding a press briefing from the White House.
White House Livestream – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream LInk
Stay on the offensive!
Are we expecting POTUS to announce/say something out of the ordinary?
POTUS always says something out of the ordinary. That’s why we love him, right?
POTUS MUST ADDRESS THIS TOPIC TODAY:
Let’s play chess, shall we?
https://www.adbusters.org/campaigns/whitehousesiege-tactical-briefing-1
Sure! That would be a great idea! And the MSM could wonder and ask all the activists:
“How do you earn money while besieging the White House 24/7?”
😉
I thought POTUS said we might not see him for awhile.
He’s back at the White House. Interesting.
Anyone know what this is about? Trump says “Enjoy!” so I am excluding Trump and Dems made some kind of a deal.
Portland? Obamagate? Must be something to drive dems crazy.
I need a bone.
🦴🦴🦴🦴🦴🦴
I like people who carry treats! Dogs remember who has the treats!
OK, let’s play a game………………….
Trying this again..I thought POTUS said we weren;t going to see him for a while?
yet he has been giving Presser since since he went to NJ.
He was saying to the people at Whirlpool, that they won’t see him………. the entire press conference transcript context will lead you to see that and understand that.
He wanted the overworked Dem narrative engineers to go on vacation!
It’s just POTUS keeping the Dems off balance.
IMO 80% of Americans did not know about the carnage in Chicago last night. I watched it live. The EO is pissing off the Left so I am sure we will hear about this as well. i love my President and I back the Blue.
I think we are going to get the law and order Trump today. I really wish he would show up wearing a 10 gallon sherif’f’s hat.
IMO, PT should turn his press conferences into mini-rallies.
Bring in a few of his Deplorables to rock the press and Demmies.
All while still getting out real news to the general public, because the press will have to cover his conferences.
WIN/WIN
Fake News protests tour. Make it a campaign issue.
He needs to address this group that plans to occupy the Whitehouse. How is this even allowed to be planned on the internet?
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/whitehousesiege-group-plans-lay-siege-occupy-white-house-next-month
