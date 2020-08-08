Saturday August 8th – Open Thread

Posted on August 8, 2020 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to Saturday August 8th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    August 8, 2020 at 12:16 am

    Misty eyes here…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    August 8, 2020 at 12:16 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    August 8, 2020 at 12:20 am

    The Virgin Birth

    By Pastor Paul M. Sadler

    “Someone pointed out to me that the word ‘virgin’ in Isaiah 7:14 is the Hebrew word ‘almah’ meaning, ‘a young woman’—in other words, a ‘young woman’ who may or may not be a virgin. I am a firm believer in the virgin birth of Christ, but how do I address this dilemma?”

    It is true the Hebrew word almah simply means a “damsel” or a “maiden,” who may or may not be a virgin. However, almah can refer to a young woman who is a virgin, such as in the case of Rebekah (Gen. 24:43-45). Interestingly, the Holy Spirit does not leave the matter open for debate in regard to Mary. Under the guidance of the Spirit, Matthew directly quotes Isaiah and, in doing so, he uses the Greek word parthenos. This term is solely used of a woman who has never known a man.

    “Behold, a virgin [Gr. parthenos] shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us” (Matt. 1:23).

    The purpose of the miraculous conception and virgin birth of Christ was to show that He was not stained with Adam’s sin. As Paul says, “He knew no sin” (II Cor. 5:21). Christ was an empty vessel when it came to sin. This allowed the Father to pour our iniquities into His dear Son at Calvary, where He was made “sin for us.” It is essentially a matter of faith! If Christ wasn’t born of the virgin, then we are yet in our sins.

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-virgin-birth-3/

    Isaiah 7:14 Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.

    Genesis 24:43 Behold, I stand by the well of water; and it shall come to pass, that when the virgin cometh forth to draw water, and I say to her, Give me, I pray thee, a little water of thy pitcher to drink;
    44 And she say to me, Both drink thou, and I will also draw for thy camels: let the same be the woman whom the LORD hath appointed out for my master’s son.
    45 And before I had done speaking in mine heart, behold, Rebekah came forth with her pitcher on her shoulder; and she went down unto the well, and drew water: and I said unto her, Let me drink, I pray thee.

    Matthew 1:23 Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us.

    2 Corinthians 5:21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Lucille says:
    August 8, 2020 at 12:30 am

    HAPPY CATURDAY!

    Incredible Japanese Cat Garden Catio Design
    https://www.hauspanther.com/2019/01/18/incredible-japanese-cat-garden-catio-design/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Garrison Hall says:
    August 8, 2020 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Lucille says:
    August 8, 2020 at 12:38 am

    Happy Cat Bench Caturday…


    Bench by Tim Boyden, Eugene, OR

    Have a blessed day!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Garrison Hall says:
    August 8, 2020 at 12:45 am

    Happy Caterday!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. tangled_up_in_blue says:
    August 8, 2020 at 12:52 am

    SRV
    Crossfire

    Reminds me of a certain General we all know and love.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. David says:
    August 8, 2020 at 12:54 am

    American friends, I am Israeli Trump supporter. I am attaching here an amazing video about the views of Israel. It is from the point of view of a professional biking guy from Austria. It’s amazing and beautiful video.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s