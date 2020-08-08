Saturday August 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Misty eyes here…
LikeLiked by 2 people
‘Made a difference to THAT little starfish’!
Beautiful citizen, thanks for sharing and Lord, may you bless that little girl and her family.🙏
LikeLike
Prayers for these heroes and their families.
Thank-you for your sacrifice.
RIP
https://www.foxnews.com/us/remains-of-7-marines-1-sailor-recovered-off-california-after-training-mishap
LikeLike
That was Awesome!!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Virgin Birth
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
“Someone pointed out to me that the word ‘virgin’ in Isaiah 7:14 is the Hebrew word ‘almah’ meaning, ‘a young woman’—in other words, a ‘young woman’ who may or may not be a virgin. I am a firm believer in the virgin birth of Christ, but how do I address this dilemma?”
It is true the Hebrew word almah simply means a “damsel” or a “maiden,” who may or may not be a virgin. However, almah can refer to a young woman who is a virgin, such as in the case of Rebekah (Gen. 24:43-45). Interestingly, the Holy Spirit does not leave the matter open for debate in regard to Mary. Under the guidance of the Spirit, Matthew directly quotes Isaiah and, in doing so, he uses the Greek word parthenos. This term is solely used of a woman who has never known a man.
“Behold, a virgin [Gr. parthenos] shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us” (Matt. 1:23).
The purpose of the miraculous conception and virgin birth of Christ was to show that He was not stained with Adam’s sin. As Paul says, “He knew no sin” (II Cor. 5:21). Christ was an empty vessel when it came to sin. This allowed the Father to pour our iniquities into His dear Son at Calvary, where He was made “sin for us.” It is essentially a matter of faith! If Christ wasn’t born of the virgin, then we are yet in our sins.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-virgin-birth-3/
Isaiah 7:14 Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.
Genesis 24:43 Behold, I stand by the well of water; and it shall come to pass, that when the virgin cometh forth to draw water, and I say to her, Give me, I pray thee, a little water of thy pitcher to drink;
44 And she say to me, Both drink thou, and I will also draw for thy camels: let the same be the woman whom the LORD hath appointed out for my master’s son.
45 And before I had done speaking in mine heart, behold, Rebekah came forth with her pitcher on her shoulder; and she went down unto the well, and drew water: and I said unto her, Let me drink, I pray thee.
Matthew 1:23 Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us.
2 Corinthians 5:21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.
LikeLike
HAPPY CATURDAY!
Incredible Japanese Cat Garden Catio Design
https://www.hauspanther.com/2019/01/18/incredible-japanese-cat-garden-catio-design/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
The “Hall” makes that exceptional.
ty
LikeLike
Happy Cat Bench Caturday…
Bench by Tim Boyden, Eugene, OR
Have a blessed day!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Caterday!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
SRV
Crossfire
Reminds me of a certain General we all know and love.
LikeLiked by 1 person
American friends, I am Israeli Trump supporter. I am attaching here an amazing video about the views of Israel. It is from the point of view of a professional biking guy from Austria. It’s amazing and beautiful video.
LikeLike
LikeLike