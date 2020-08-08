Prayer Requests
WE KNOW
Oh my gosh. Leonard Cohen!!!! My favorite!!
PERFECT!!!!!
Great song. He was so, so right.
I’ve always considered that song one of the most, if not THE most depressing song I’ve ever heard.
Two Big Ugly questions:
1. Where is the public unredacted copy of the illegal Memorandum of Understanding??? – cited in page 87 footnote 69 Collyer court order –
2. Who authorized the illegal Memorandum of Understanding?
Thank you Sundance!
Comey did it himself – and i beleive retroactively once caught.
Is this what you are looking for?
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/490761-nctc-guidelines-2012.html
I never want to hear that song again!
I don’t.
Or do I?
You probably know WAY more than the willfully blind in DC or the too busy to pay attention electorate. PS. It is not the fault of the working middle class that they are barely able to keep up with their own survival to pay attention to the granular details of the DC Corrupt Elite Oligarchy. That is by design and the fault of MSM for abdicating their responsibilities.
This warms my heart. We’ve waited so long.
Does this mean SD has now informed everybody he set out to contact and they now know all the details of the coup? So now, we just wait for the hammer to drop on those in picture. And they will end up behind bars and PTrump approves and knows.
Man! Already can’t sleep at night. Got this feeling deep down inside, a real gut feeling that something BIG is about to happen. Don’t want to miss it. CAN NOT WAIT!
CHILLS,.
Cold, and oh, so very HOT.
Everybody knows… none want to see. Those that see it… WEEP!
Lord have mercy on our souls.
…and THEY KNOW
😉😉😉
EveryBody Knows!
cryptic
Pancake lunches make for interesting conversations, don’t they?
Leonard Cohen’s final tour first nite in Dublin w the Premier of Ireland in the audience…
One by one, Lord. Until there are none.
Godspeed, Sundance.
“Everybody knows, it’s now or never.”
Well…cryptic….but OK!!
A great weekend of 16U Tournament Softball in Youngstown OH, and 13U Tournament Baseball outside of Pittsburgh, PA.
Let’s rumble!!!
TRUMP 2020! Like your life depends on it……..
Love Leonard Cohen. Perfect song for taking down the coup participants. Watching the rats apoplectic scurrying will be a thing of beauty.
“Everybody knows that the war is over, everybody knows that the good guys lost.”
Man that doesn’t sound good. Still reading here (and elsewhere) all day every day, and I’m not sure what I actually KNOW.
Keep listening to the rest of the song.
Lyric… follows melody.
Fear not.
I absolutely know.
Yee Haw!
I’m anxiously awaiting the revealing of the Judas, just like Biden’s anxiously awaiting finding out who he picked as his running mate.
Everybody who has been paying attention and is sane knows, but is America still a majority paying attention and sane nation? And, if it still is, is it enough of a majority to make up for the coming avalanche democrat coming voter fraud?
We will find out November 3rd. Although with all the mail ins, including those from the cemeteries, it could be much latter.
Depressing song. We know, we have known for so long but getting everybody to know is the key. I want my family to know. I know they won’t accept it. They will continue to lie to themselves.
One if by Land, SD. Message received.
thumbs up, ones.
how frickin appropriate!! EVERY BODY Knows! Thank you Sundance! Truly amazing!
Sundance and/or fellow Treepers,
Does anyone have any insight on the Joe Hoft article correlating Trump’s recent cryptic comments with a possible HUGE move against the deep state by Trump, Barr, and Giuliani?? That along with the recent raids at the Ukrainian linked Miami and Cleveland raids. It seems that dog hunts. I’m curious what anyone may think about this.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/rumors-swirling-president-trumps-recent-actions-indicate-something-huge-drop/
I thought I posted in original.
“Everybody knows….it’s now or never.”
The Truth will out…
I noticed that the swamp pic is the p.o.’ed version instead of the smug version.
Heh. Don Henley covered this song — I thought he’d written it!
It doesn’t matter that everybody knows; what matters is when everybody comes to blows … November 3 will be the last election in the USA, regardless of who wins.
Yesterday a unit of Minnesota National Guard was called up for duty at GITMO. Made the nationa news.
Maybe this is nothing, but I pray there will soon be a full house there.
Everybody knows it’s coming apart
Take one last look at this Sacred Heart
Before it blows
Everybody knows
take one last look at this sacred heart (uniparty) before it blows apart. Everybody knows.
take one last look at this uniparty before it blows. Everybody know. Thats how it goes.
Take ONE LAST look.
Wow! And I used to think Leonard Cohen was depressing (albeit a genius)! Thank you so much SD. Continued best wishes!
You have my attention good Sundance!
I’m afraid it’s “Everybody Hurts” by REM…sorry to say.
Wow. Just. WOW.
I’m not one of those who waxes rhapsodic about Trump all the time. Like most of us, he’s got feet of clay. But DANG IT, I was one of the ones who elected him and he’s my President and I resent the hell out of these folks who have worked to deprive me of my vote. And that’s an understatement on my part. I’m furious. When I think of that sanctimonious, fatuous Rod Rosenstein talking about the importance of the “continuity of government”, there’s a red mist that gathers before my eyes.
First we take Manhattan. Leonard Cohen Live Dublin 2008. First nite Final Tour…
Very intrigued by situation with Burr.
When they went after him for insider trading they also named others. Now Burr seems to be the only one of interest. It is almost like the others were part of a cover story.
I have heard they wanted Burr’s phone. Seems he has been hidden away for a while now…long enough to give up a lot of names and info.
Wishful thinking? Maybe but….
