Everybody Knows…

Posted on August 8, 2020 by

49 Responses to Everybody Knows…

  1. TrumpPatriot says:
    August 8, 2020 at 10:45 pm

    WE KNOW

  2. bambamtakethat says:
    August 8, 2020 at 10:46 pm

    Oh my gosh. Leonard Cohen!!!! My favorite!!

    PERFECT!!!!!

  3. dmvargha says:
    August 8, 2020 at 10:48 pm

    Great song. He was so, so right.

  4. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    August 8, 2020 at 10:50 pm

    I don’t.

    Or do I?

    • jmclever says:
      August 8, 2020 at 10:54 pm

      You probably know WAY more than the willfully blind in DC or the too busy to pay attention electorate. PS. It is not the fault of the working middle class that they are barely able to keep up with their own survival to pay attention to the granular details of the DC Corrupt Elite Oligarchy. That is by design and the fault of MSM for abdicating their responsibilities.

  5. beach lover says:
    August 8, 2020 at 10:52 pm

    This warms my heart. We’ve waited so long.

  6. 4sure says:
    August 8, 2020 at 10:52 pm

    Does this mean SD has now informed everybody he set out to contact and they now know all the details of the coup? So now, we just wait for the hammer to drop on those in picture. And they will end up behind bars and PTrump approves and knows.

  7. Skidroe says:
    August 8, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    Man! Already can’t sleep at night. Got this feeling deep down inside, a real gut feeling that something BIG is about to happen. Don’t want to miss it. CAN NOT WAIT!

  8. tangled_up_in_blue says:
    August 8, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    CHILLS,.
    Cold, and oh, so very HOT.

  9. Got243kids says:
    August 8, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    Everybody knows… none want to see. Those that see it… WEEP!

    Lord have mercy on our souls.

  10. hocuspocus13 says:
    August 8, 2020 at 10:55 pm

    …and THEY KNOW
    😉😉😉
    EveryBody Knows!

  11. kimosaabe says:
    August 8, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    cryptic

  12. jmclever says:
    August 8, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    Pancake lunches make for interesting conversations, don’t they?

  13. Del Parker says:
    August 8, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    Leonard Cohen’s final tour first nite in Dublin w the Premier of Ireland in the audience…

  14. mrsqt says:
    August 8, 2020 at 10:57 pm

    One by one, Lord. Until there are none.

    Godspeed, Sundance.

  15. Shooter Six says:
    August 8, 2020 at 10:57 pm

    “Everybody knows, it’s now or never.”

  16. Linus in W.PA. says:
    August 8, 2020 at 10:57 pm

    Well…cryptic….but OK!!

    A great weekend of 16U Tournament Softball in Youngstown OH, and 13U Tournament Baseball outside of Pittsburgh, PA.

    Let’s rumble!!!

    TRUMP 2020! Like your life depends on it……..

  17. Sparky5253 says:
    August 8, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    Love Leonard Cohen. Perfect song for taking down the coup participants. Watching the rats apoplectic scurrying will be a thing of beauty.

  18. cheering4america says:
    August 8, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    “Everybody knows that the war is over, everybody knows that the good guys lost.”

    Man that doesn’t sound good. Still reading here (and elsewhere) all day every day, and I’m not sure what I actually KNOW.

  19. Luz Maria Rodriguez says:
    August 8, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    I absolutely know.
    Yee Haw!

  20. Sentient says:
    August 8, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    I’m anxiously awaiting the revealing of the Judas, just like Biden’s anxiously awaiting finding out who he picked as his running mate.

  21. OffCourseNation says:
    August 8, 2020 at 10:59 pm

    Everybody who has been paying attention and is sane knows, but is America still a majority paying attention and sane nation? And, if it still is, is it enough of a majority to make up for the coming avalanche democrat coming voter fraud?

    We will find out November 3rd. Although with all the mail ins, including those from the cemeteries, it could be much latter.

  22. Margaret Berger says:
    August 8, 2020 at 10:59 pm

    Depressing song. We know, we have known for so long but getting everybody to know is the key. I want my family to know. I know they won’t accept it. They will continue to lie to themselves.

  23. WSB says:
    August 8, 2020 at 11:00 pm

    One if by Land, SD. Message received.

  24. nats1mom says:
    August 8, 2020 at 11:00 pm

    how frickin appropriate!! EVERY BODY Knows! Thank you Sundance! Truly amazing!

  25. UniPartySlayer says:
    August 8, 2020 at 11:01 pm

    Sundance and/or fellow Treepers,

    Does anyone have any insight on the Joe Hoft article correlating Trump’s recent cryptic comments with a possible HUGE move against the deep state by Trump, Barr, and Giuliani?? That along with the recent raids at the Ukrainian linked Miami and Cleveland raids. It seems that dog hunts. I’m curious what anyone may think about this.

  27. Patriot1783 says:
    August 8, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    “Everybody knows….it’s now or never.”

  28. Rodney G. Graves says:
    August 8, 2020 at 11:05 pm

    The Truth will out…

  29. jmclever says:
    August 8, 2020 at 11:06 pm

    I noticed that the swamp pic is the p.o.’ed version instead of the smug version.

  30. ShainS says:
    August 8, 2020 at 11:06 pm

    Heh. Don Henley covered this song — I thought he’d written it!

    It doesn’t matter that everybody knows; what matters is when everybody comes to blows … November 3 will be the last election in the USA, regardless of who wins.

  31. Mrsgiggles44 says:
    August 8, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    Yesterday a unit of Minnesota National Guard was called up for duty at GITMO. Made the nationa news.
    Maybe this is nothing, but I pray there will soon be a full house there.

  32. sunnyflower5 says:
    August 8, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    Everybody knows it’s coming apart
    Take one last look at this Sacred Heart
    Before it blows
    Everybody knows

  33. WhiteBoard says:
    August 8, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    take one last look at this sacred heart (uniparty) before it blows apart. Everybody knows.

    take one last look at this uniparty before it blows. Everybody know. Thats how it goes.

    Take ONE LAST look.

  34. dissonant1 says:
    August 8, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    Wow! And I used to think Leonard Cohen was depressing (albeit a genius)! Thank you so much SD. Continued best wishes!

  35. flatwesttx says:
    August 8, 2020 at 11:10 pm

    You have my attention good Sundance!

  36. jleonard14 says:
    August 8, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    I’m afraid it’s “Everybody Hurts” by REM…sorry to say.

  37. texasooz57 says:
    August 8, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    Wow. Just. WOW.

  38. Margot says:
    August 8, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    I’m not one of those who waxes rhapsodic about Trump all the time. Like most of us, he’s got feet of clay. But DANG IT, I was one of the ones who elected him and he’s my President and I resent the hell out of these folks who have worked to deprive me of my vote. And that’s an understatement on my part. I’m furious. When I think of that sanctimonious, fatuous Rod Rosenstein talking about the importance of the “continuity of government”, there’s a red mist that gathers before my eyes.

  39. Del Parker says:
    August 8, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    First we take Manhattan. Leonard Cohen Live Dublin 2008. First nite Final Tour…

  40. Conundrum says:
    August 8, 2020 at 11:14 pm

    Very intrigued by situation with Burr.

    When they went after him for insider trading they also named others. Now Burr seems to be the only one of interest. It is almost like the others were part of a cover story.

    I have heard they wanted Burr’s phone. Seems he has been hidden away for a while now…long enough to give up a lot of names and info.

    Wishful thinking? Maybe but….

