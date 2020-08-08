August 8th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1297

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “ O Lord, how great are Your works! Your thoughts are very deep.
A senseless man does not know, Nor does a fool understand this.” 🌟
—-Psalm 92:5-6
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ Pres. Trump wins-TVA will drop their H-1B outsourcing plan and rehire American workers instead
✅ Pres, Trump is banning TiKTok, WeChat and Bytedance on Sept 20
✅ Pres. Trump’s Operation LeGend now expanded to Memphis & St. Louis
✅ NY judge requested a testimony from Julian Assange about Seth Rich case
✅ US is working on sale of at least 4 drones to Taiwan for 1st time-Dragon Chi-Na
✅ US economy added 1.8 million jobs in July-unemployment dropped to 10.2%
✅ Nasdaq hit another all time high again on Friday.
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Saturday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they attend 2 fundraisers in NY (Southampton and Water Mill) (Dep Bedminster NJ 4:35pm –Events at 6:30 & 8:30***Arr back in NJ 11:05)
— for counter-suit filed by NRA against NY-AG Letitia James
— for Grace Community Church/Pastor MacArthur making a stand against LA Tyrannical Garcetti who is determined to shut down the church
— for protection for Federal Agents and their eyes, as they surge into siege cities
— for protection for Americans–and all buildings and landmarks
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— Post Office obey the Rule of Law and turn in all illegal ballots
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ and the VP-selected to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 16.9Munemployed Americans for their needs to be met and to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 265/450-500 miles of WALL
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Globalism Vs Patriotism ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”I particular like it (incandescent light bulbs) so I don’t look so orange.” (Whirlpool speech)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🌟🙏,,, Special Prayer for Sundance and all Treepers in ‘Walking Towards The Fire’ Mission fighting for ‘Merica!…..
****We stand with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, the Treepers’ prayers follow you.
🌟 “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”.” 🌟 —John 8:32
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, August 8, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 87 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 13 people
—Resilience & Strength–
LikeLiked by 9 people
My President.
Like a Boss.
Amen, Amen
Blessings to you, Grandma 🙏
God Bless and Protect President Donald Trump, and all his loved ones.
Dear Lord, let us save our Republic
LikeLiked by 3 people
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 9 people
Amen a tous!
ORANGE MAN GREAT!!!
LikeLike
Amin Amen. Dragi Boze.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen to all these prayers! Thanks so much, Grandma, for giving of your time so faithfully night after night.
Another item we can pray for is for a positive change in how our culture treats police officers. POTUS leads the way by always speaking respectfully. But leftists, Black Lives Matter etc. are poisonous in their rhetoric, leading to more killings of police
Pray for the salvation of western democratic civilization. May the Lord guide us and give us the strength to defend it from all enemies foreign and domestic.
“The Lord bless you and keep you;
the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you;
the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace.”
Numbers 6:24-26
LikeLiked by 10 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prayers for Sundance and his Mission…and other Patriots who will take up their missions to take back America
LikeLiked by 8 people
Praying and a BIG Amen for all prayers above !
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hang in there SD.
LikeLiked by 3 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/07/august-7th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1296/comment-page-1/#comment-8582863)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding private wall content until the next project(s) are near completion. However, Fisher Industries is proceeding full speed ahead on at least 112 miles of federal border wall contracts.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 8/6/20 – (See link above.)
– New, clear photo of a 3 level rack where 4 panels (for the 30-foot walls) are prepositioned, waiting for pickup by CATs.
– I’ve included 3 additional supporting photos of the rack and securing mechanisms as well as a link to a video showing how the securing mechanisms work.
– – – – –
Friday night update – 8/7/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
• (8/3/20)… Fisher was awarded an additional contract for 17 miles. So Fisher probably has at least 112 miles, 90 miles of which have been reported on. Including the unreported awards, Fisher could have at least 124 miles of contract(s).
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas… across the Rio Grande from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.
(Valued at about $17 million per mile…)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
***Praise:… Update: Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood event, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established and able to hold the sand/soil in place
– for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete toward the river.
– that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
• Brainstorming possible solutions: Compost erosion control blanket, pneumatically blown in w/ seeds & other ingredients to a depth of at least 2”. Rapid growth & resistance to erosion from the start. Consistent outcome over variable soil/site conditions. Not sure how affordable/scalable the approach is though…
• Possible companies/products ?… (1) Rexius certified Terraseeding®/Ecoblanket®/Microblend® process; (2) Filtrexx® Compost Erosion Control Blanket™, etc.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 8 people
Praying and Praising !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looking at last nights pictures, I can see why they need the new setting frame. Their original lifting method was using the 5′ anti climb plate as the lifting point. Now they are using metal ties placed at two different levels as their lifting point. These ties that are installed after the panels are set on the frame. So the duel purpose ties not only act as lifting point but tie the 4 panels together while they are lifted into the trench, and set in concrete.
On another point. Why are the Corp of Engineers redesigning anti persona wall construction. Every prison, the Berlin wall and most walls are capped of with approx. 20″ pipe, not flat plate, and for good reason. A pipe may allow the wall to be scaled by a solid ladder, A pipe capping would also make it difficult to use a rope ladder, but getting down is another issue. The pipe keeps the climber from getting back in contact with the wall. So either jump, or bring a second rope ladder. A free hanging rope ladder is not the easiest thing in the world to climb down without a lot of training and practice. If you doubt me, try it some time. It is a learnt skill.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good observations Aussie ~
I’m sort of curious how Fisher moves the whole 3 level rack.
Regarding using a pipe capping vs. a flat plate, I’m not sure why DHS went with the flat plate. Maybe it had something to do with the Dems limiting the type of wall that could be built. Dems didn’t want it to look like the initial prototypes that were tested in San Diego. I don’t remember which aspect of the designs were restricted from being built with the funding that was authorized at the time.
See also my original posts on CBP’s request for info.
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 9 people
One of my favs: https://www.lovejustice.ngo/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Couldn’t agree more!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Maybe the no knock interview is in their future or they will walk like all the DC criminals do with the multi tier injustice system we have.
LikeLike
It’s a non issue.. Durham can indict all of them without an interview.. indict without personal interrogation or questioning is done all the time..
Asked the question in earlier post.. no interview needed..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sleepy Joe was never worthy of the black vote.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nancy, go down to zero.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump, please get rid of Katie Walsh and her husband Mike Shields. Make the RNC an American First organization. Rid it of the swamp creatures. They are undermining everything you do.
LikeLike
President Trump, please get rid of Katie Walsh and her husband Mike Shields. Make the RNC an American First organization. Rid it of the swamp creatures. They are undermining everything you do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen! Alarming how many snakes there are in the grass.
LikeLike
Notice that Senate ranking Republicans were not mentioned specifically as part of the obstruction. Curious why Tucker avoided that. Especially after Thune, McConnell & Co. announced what is essentially their opposition to a secure and lawful vote.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
This division is under DNI Ratcliffe.
LikeLike
What a miserable sentence after the word China.. totally intended to create confusion.. that China prefers President Trump.
Who wrote this or approved this …needs to be fired…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
The truth hurts but Hiden Biden is a basement dweller !
Great one Rudy !
LikeLike
The Man With The Incredibly Shrinking Brain, a DNC production staring Joe Biden.
LikeLike
Rudy had fun with that one.
LikeLike
lol
LikeLike
😂😂😂
LikeLike
What’s the hell… John Brennan escapes prosecution from John Durham’s investigation…
LikeLike
And after only Barack Obama, Brennan is the most guilty one of all.
LikeLike
Obviously, he trusted the plan!
LikeLike
“Sources” say… Sources also told us Don Jr. was gonna be indicted
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s stunning how many people still fall for “media” reports.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess we’ll see soon. My guess is whenever this breaks this is going to be going on for quite a while.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was Trump Caught on Hot Mic Insulting His Supporters?
Published 30 July 2020
In July 2020, a video supposedly showing U.S. President Donald Trump denigrating his supporters was widely circulated on social media.
The visuals in this footage are genuine, but the audio has been manipulated.
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/trump-video-insulting-supporters/
———————-
Video supposedly showing Trump bashing supporters is voiced by comedian
July 30, 2020
CLAIM: Project Veritas captures President Donald Trump on video bashing his supporters.
AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Conservative website Project Veritas did not upload the video. A parody account created the video…
https://apnews.com/afs:Content:9202530380
LikeLike
Katie Walsh (a child!) and Mark Shields need to go the way of the dodo. Why are these losers still around?? Foolish dangers to our beautiful Republic. Get rid of them today!
LikeLiked by 1 person
AP Politics
@APElections1
Kamala Harris has been selected as Joe Biden’s Vice-Presidential nominee, campaign insiders tell the @AP.
Vice-President Biden is expected to announce her selection by within the end of tomorrow.
9:13 PM · Aug 7, 2020
LikeLike
Heels Up High!!
LikeLike
NEVER MIND
That is am hoax twitter account
LikeLike
Apropos for a farcical hoax candidacy.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ouh ! Ça me fait mal ! ― Ouch! That hurts!
LikeLike
Kamala just sat there and took it like a champ…
LikeLiked by 1 person
She can’t think on her feet 😂
LikeLike
Ouais!
LikeLike
I feel so grateful today. A lot of good news today, plus, all the great things our treeper community provides. I will remember this when things seem to be going bad 💯👍🏼
LikeLiked by 2 people
BUDGET SCENARIO DRIVERS
=====
Shutdown Recovery “Preps the Battlefield”
• Shutdown ramifications drive EVERYTHING.
• POTUS EO Saturday triggers RESTART
• Unemployment $600 Bonus STOPS
… Pay-CUT triggers SEARCH for JOBS
• Payroll Tax Holiday STARTS
… Employer SAVINGS per Hire
… Employer FUNDING for Raises
… Worker RAISES for Working
… Unemployed INCENTIVES to Work
=====
City Businesses & Jobs stay GONE
• Shutdowns triggered Work-from-Home
• Home Workers happy with NO Commute
• Sports & Entertainment HALTED
• Conventions & Tourists DEAD
• Commercial Real Estate PLUNGES
• Small Businesses DIED
• Sanctuary Illegals snatch low-wage JOBS
• Residents with Resources FLEE
• Residential Real Estate PLUNGES
=====
Blue Cities then States go BANKRUPT
• Prolonged Shutdown KILLED Commerce
• Business Taxable Profit of ZERO
• Worker & Resident Tax Base FLEES
• Tax Receipts DRY UP
• 2020 Deficits DRIVE DEBT DEFAULTS
=====
Trump SETS Bankruptcy Rules
• Veto Controls NEW Legislative Rules
• Conditions to END Sanctuaries for Illegals
• Conditions to END Government Unions
• Condition to CONVERT Retirement to 401Ks
• Spending LIMIT @ 99% of Prior-Year Revenue
• Bonds BACKED by Required Rainy-Day Fund
=====
NO Federal Bailouts for Blue Cities & States
• ONLY Prior-Year Balanced-Budget Cities
• ONLY if Retirement CONVERTED to 401Ks
• ONLY for Cost-Saving Systems
• AND for Proven Opportunity Zones
=====
Budget Continuing Resolution fills Gaps
• Defense Budget is set (IIRC)
• Remainder gets Continuing Resolution
… At ZERO FY 2021 $ Growth
… As ChiComVirus-Deficit “Down Payment”
=====
Sequestration Shutdown Alternative
• POTUS triggers RESTRUCTURING PLAN
• Mulvaney brought back to IMPLEMENT
• Departments RELOCATE to Red States
• Unions BANNED under Deal to Reopen
• Retirement CONVERTED to 401Ks
• Downsizing REQUIRED to cut Deficit
• UP-or-OUT Condition for RETENTION
• High-Contributor BONUSES
=====
[ART of the DEAL]
LikeLiked by 3 people
UNAPPRECIATED until TOO LATE
=> TRIGGERING a Cuomo PANIC
As Blue States DELAY Reopening …
And Red States STAY Reopened …
… R-S Business Demand JUMPS to serve BOTH groups
… R-S Businesses RUN SHORT of CAPABLE Workers
… B-S CAPABLE & MOTIVATED Workers RELOCATE to Red States
When Blue States FINALLY Reopen …
… Their Workforce will look like SWISS CHEESE
… Productivity will be SLAMMED during Recruit Hiring & Training
… Output will be SLAMMED by Inexperience & Waste
No Problem meeting Flagging Demand:
… Since Red States have snagged Blue-State Customers.
LikeLike
POTUS Just LAUNCHED his 2nd-Term AGENDA!
His E.O. will Require ALL Health Insurers to Cover PRE-EXISTING CONDITIONS
• Levels the Playing Field for Insurance Coverage
• Magnifies Insurance Competitive Intensity
• Suddenly Insurers can only WIN and MAKE MONEY by [Drum Roll]
”MAKING PEOPLE HEALTHY AGAIN”
First they’ll need to REDUCE CO-MORBIDITIES
• Diabetes – Top Risk Factor for ChiComVirus Deaths
• Obesity – Diet Advice & Rate Reductions for Weight Loss
Then they’ll SEEK COST REDUCTIONS by embracing, implementing & perpetuating
• Trump’s E.O. for Pharmaceutical Supply Chains to Make-in-USA
• Trump‘s E.O. to Re-Shore Advanced Medical Manufacturing
• Trump’s E.O. for Prescription Drug Savings
Finally they’ll be looking for DISEASE SOLUTIONS
• Hearth Disease – Heart-Health Tracking & Rate Reductions for IMPROVEMENT
• Cancer – Early Detection & Treatment & CURE
• Alzheimer’s – Early Detection & Treatment & REVERSAL
=====
President Trump’s setting Insurers up to LOBBY for his 2nd-Term AGENDA:
USA MEDICAL DOMINANCE
• CURE CANCER
• PREVENT HEART DISEASE
• REVERSE ALZHEIMER’s
[With how he BEAT COVID, America KNOWS HE CAN DO IT AGAIN]
LikeLiked by 2 people
MUST WATCH:
POTUS flipped the SCRIPT.
… Substitute a M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A! Hat for your Mask
& call it a Peaceful Political Protest!
=====
Benny (@bennyjohnson) Tweeted:
A reporter tries to say President Trump is violating New Jersey’s Coronavirus guidelines.
Trump: It’s a peaceful protest.
MASTER TROLL
https://t.co/8c7NfyuLFP
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/07/epic-reporter-complains-about-social-distancing-potus-responds-its-a-peaceful-protest/
LikeLike
RINO UNIPARTY CABAL beginning to FREAK
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/07/president-trump-restarts-section-232-aluminum-tariffs-against-canada/comment-page-1/#comment-8588107
Sundance paints a picture of mendacity!
• Senate Cover-Ups Grassley, Johnson & Thune [plus Graham]
• Senate UniParty Leadership Barrasso, Blunt, McConnell and Ernst
• Senate Sea Islanders Cotton, Sasse, Ryan et al
• Pompeo‘s “failed solutions” & use of Abrams and Haspel & Abrams
• Pence / Other “whisperers” advancing Coats, Attkinson & central insiders
• Barr’s requested-but-unused declassification authority, yet Grenell’s quick declass action
• [plus Senate “Globalist-Lurker” WILLARD “The🐀Rat” ROMNEY]
Trump’s accelerating and escalating Trump-Time moves are outpacing UniParty RINOs’ ability to thwart them.
• He’s triggering mountains of countermeasures and chaff as they see his election prospects growing.
• They loathe his genius for winning.
• Worst of all, it’s PROVING Congressional “Leaders” to be our PROBLEM, not our SOLUTION.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Here’s more stupidity…
LikeLike
VAPID OF SOUL…VACANT OF MIND. AND IT AMUSES ME SO.
DEPLORABLE JEDI.
LikeLike
Newsflash, Any person with any love for this country at all is working to disparage Biden.
LikeLike
Be aware—–the images are terribly difficult to look at.
Rioters splash paint on elderly woman, get in her face when she stands up to their police precinct attack: ‘This isn’t your world anymore!’
August 07, 2020
https://www.theblaze.com/news/portland-rioters-paint-elderly-woman
LikeLike
Hong Kong and prc government officials respond to the new US sanctions. The language (in Chinese) is the same, as indeed is their outlook. Same, same. They also do not understand what hit them. They will learn. OFAC is a noose that tightens the more they squirm. This is a summary of all the comments issued today:
China says it opposes ‘barbarous and rude’ US sanctions against Hong Kong officials
https://hongkongfp.com/2020/08/08/just-in-china-says-it-opposes-barbarous-and-rude-us-sanctions-against-hong-kong-officials/
😜
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Artist Scott Lobaido painted a Thin Blue Line on the street in front of a Staten Island Police Station and gets sent a Cease and Desist letter from the City.
This guy’s a great speaker! Pretty much nails some of the problems – and quickly! Wish Laura hadn’t interrupted him…….
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/nyc-street-artist-paints-thin-blue-line-street-support-police-gets-cease-desist-letter-nyc-officials-support-police-video/
LikeLike
Anyone have a tally on how many executive orders Trump has made during his presidency? Gotta be high up there 👆🏼 (and it’s obvi effective)
LikeLike