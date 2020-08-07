Colorado Congressional Candidate Lauren Boebert Appears on Hannity…

Lauren Boebert is a candidate for Colorado CD-03 and represents a voice of familiarity for those who remember the Tea Party movement. An ordinary patriotic citizen who stands up and says “I’ll go”, and here she is. [WEBSITE Available Here]
It takes courage to throw your hat into the ring and take action; but action is exactly what is most needed right now. Our role is to support these citizen candidates with steadfast appreciation for their effort.
Very pro 2d Amendment too.
She will be my new CongressCritter — fingers crossed and donating — I did my share a few months ago to help her primary our current amnesty shill Tipton.
VERY pro-2nd amendment — she and her servers at her Shooters Grill restaurant (in RIFLE CO !!!) are packin’ !!
OK … maybe my Tinfoil hat is loose but that red “C” logo just makes me feel “China.”
Probably just seeing things now.
That is the C on the Colorado state flag. Nothing to do with China. She is running in my congressional district and folks that know her like her. Her husband is in the oilfield and they own Shooters Grill in Rifle Colorado. They put out damn good food at a fair price. She has my donations and my vote. In addition she is attractive and articulate and doesn’t stumble in her speech like AOC does. We need her!
Cowboy up, folks:
https://laurenforcolorado.com/about
Lauren’s email – just received this morning said “Send Me To Congress. I’ll Stop AOC’s Lunatic Agenda In Person”.
As a mom, I refuse to let my children be raised in AOC’s socialist nation.
AOC, The Squad and the rest of these left-wing lunatics are taking a wrecking ball to our country while RINOs in Congress stay utterly silent.
When I’m in Congress, every time AOC and the rest of The Squad come up with another crazy idea, I will remind them that our belief in God, country and family are what built the United States of America into the greatest nation the world has ever known. We will never be a socialist nation on my watch.
