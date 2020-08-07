August 7th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1296

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “ O Lord, how great are Your works! Your thoughts are very deep.
A senseless man does not know, Nor does a fool understand this.” 🌟
—-Psalm 92:5-6
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ Flashback…Promise Made, Promise Kept: Candidate Trump stood before the American workers and promised to put Americans First–Hire Americans, Buy American
✅ In July Trump Team out-raised Dems Team by $25 Million
✅ Today,,,Hidin’ Biden bumbled, mumbled then crumbled again (sad, too)
✅ TN Bill Hagerty wins primary and MO Anthony Rogers (Duck Dynasty style bearded man who spent $28 on his campaign-lol) wins Dist #1 Primary–he’ll run against Commie Dem Cori Bush
✅ Eugene, Oregon citizens told BLM to get * out of their neighborhood
✅ I missed this > >In June, Christians decided to hold a church service in Walmart store since it was opened to the public–lol–America is finding creative ways to fight back against Tyranny
✅ Class action lawsuit to TiKToK by children and their parents from CA and IL !!
✅ Nasdaq hit another all time high again.
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Friday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
(Note: too many blessings today to post them all–more to come here tomorrow)
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for these EOs: Due to lack of co-op from Dems, Pres. Trump notified his Admin to work on EO for (1) Payroll Tax Cut (2) Eviction Protections (3) Unemployment Extensions (4) Student Loans Repayments options
— for counter-suit filed by NRA against American-hating NY-AG Letitia James
— for protection for Federal Agents and their eyes, as they surge into siege cities
— for protection for Americans–and all buildings and landmarks
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— Post Office obey the Rule of Law and turn in all illegal ballots
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ and the VP-selected to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 16.9M (or 31.3M) unemployed Americans for their needs to be met and to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 265/450-500 miles of WALL
— for healing for Jonathan Isaac who stood for our Anthem–he has torn ACL
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Stand Against Tyranny ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”We’re fighting for Main Street not Wall Street. We’ve rejected Globalism and embraced Patriotism.” (Whirlpool speech)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🌟🙏,,, Special Prayer for Sundance and all Treepers in ‘Walking Towards The Fire’ Mission fighting for ‘Merica!…..
****We stand with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, the Treepers’ prayers follow you.
🌟 “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”.” 🌟 —John 8:32
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
**Thursday Note from Sundance: “Today was simply an excellent day. The bridge between ‘phase-1’ and ‘phase-2’ has been identified and is blown away by the material. Good stuff. Be of good cheer.”…….Winning!!
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, August 7, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 88 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Strength–
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Prayers for Sundance and his Mission…and other Patriots who will take up their missions to take back America
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/06/august-6th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1295/comment-page-1/#comment-8577469)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding private wall content until the next project(s) are near completion. However, Fisher Industries is proceeding full speed ahead on at least 95 miles of federal border wall contracts.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 8/5/20
– Foreman Mike video at Project 1 where they are installing a motorized gate w/ a punch keypad.
– TheMonitor Article covering Monday’s inspection at Project 2:
Butterfly Center, feds get look at private wall erosion post-Hanna
– Summary of Fisher statements from article above.
– Photos of Project 2 during inspection day as well as shortly after Hurricane Hanna.
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 8/6/20
– New, clear photo of a 3 level rack where 4 panels (for the 30-foot walls) are prepositioned, waiting for pickup by CATs.
– I’ve included 3 additional supporting photos of the rack and securing mechanisms as well as a link to a video showing how the securing mechanisms work.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
***Praise:… Update: Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established and able to hold the sand/soil in place
– for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete toward the river.
– that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
• Brainstorming possible solutions: Compost erosion control blanket, pneumatically blown in w/ seeds & other ingredients to a depth of at least 2”. Rapid growth & resistance to erosion from the start. Consistent outcome over variable soil/site conditions. Not sure how affordable/scalable the approach is though…
• Possible companies/products ?… (1) Rexius certified Terraseeding®/Ecoblanket®/Microblend® process; (2) Filtrexx® Compost Erosion Control Blanket™, etc.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Photos…
1: New, clear photo of a 3 level rack (rear view) where 4 panels (for the 30-foot walls) are prepositioned, waiting for pickup. Crews secure bollard panels to rack by tightening 16 securing mechanisms mentioned below.
2: Reposting photo of rack (front view). See prior post discussing the racks and how Fisher crews likely load them with bollard panels.
(Source video (@6:28): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3A_x59_YOQ)
3: Photos from 4/27/20 of wall going up in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Arizona. On the last photo I circled the 16 securing mechanisms which hold the bollard panels to the CAT hanger.
4: See older video @1:59 where Tommy Fisher shows how the individual bollards are secured to the CAT hanger at Project 2. The hanger design and securing methods being used for the 30 foot (above ground) panels in Arizona are probably similar.
https://www.valleycentral.com/video/tour-of-private-south-texas-border-wall-with-ceo-tommy-fisher/4226200/
Ad Rem,
Thanks to WordPress, I won’t burden you with Trump tweets anymore. Your job is hard enough.
citizen….I’m so sorry your postings are delayed. It’s no problem on my part. I have to let in many others who post as well. I hope you’ll reconsider.
As long as you have no problem with it…
No problem! I’m here all evening. BTW….both SD and I have been in email discussions with The engineers at Askimet tweaking things here and there. I’m giving it 24hrs. before I complain to them again.
citizen….I think one of your tweets might have disappeared into the ether. I clicked on it and it didn’t later appear where it should. 😦
Sorry to hear that, I’m not on twitter and do like being able to read those. Thanks for what you’ve shared so far.
I got banned from twitter for calling Lisa Page a sl#ut. Never to be reinstated again.
LikeLike
Trump plan to DELIST Non-Compliant Chinese Companies RE U.S. stock exchange rules
https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/trump-china-sarbanes-oxley
The plan would require Chinese firms listed on either the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Stock Market to comply by 2022 or give up their listings on those exchanges.
Tencent in Talks to Create $10 Billion Streaming Giant
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/tencent-talks-create-10-billion-063744220.html
The Chinese social media titan — which owns a 37% stake in Huya and 38% of DouYu — has been discussing such a merger with the duo over the past few months
A deal would create an online giant with more than 300 million users and a combined market value of $10 billion, cementing Tencent’s lead in Chinese games and social media.
Faced with rising competition for advertisers from ByteDance Ltd. and its rapidly growing stable of apps, the WeChat operator would then run a highly profitable service akin to Amazon.com Inc.’s Twitch.
Huya and DouYu would keep their respective platforms and branding while working more closely with Tencent’s own esports site eGame, said the people.
=====
The warm-up for Global Streaming Dominance … 😉
Trump Moves to Ban TikTok, WeChat in U.S., Pressuring China
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/trump-signs-tiktok-ban-u-012553901.html
President Donald Trump signed a pair of executive orders prohibiting U.S. residents from doing any business with TikTok, WeChat or the apps’ Chinese owners beginning 45 days from now, citing the national security risk of leaving Americans’ personal data exposed.
… Not just Residents – ALL USA Entities!
The move coincides with Trump’s push for the sale of TikTok, the popular video app owned by ByteDance Ltd., to an American company, and it comes a day after Secretary of State Michael Pompeo urged U.S. businesses to remove the two Chinese apps and other untrusted services from their stores. It threatens penalties on any U.S. resident or company that engages in ANY transactions with TikTok, WeChat or their OWNERS after the orders take effect.
… Ownership, Stocks, Deals, Transactions – VERBOTEN!
… Strokes of the PEN and BINGO – ChYna Global Dominance TERMINATED. 😱🤯
√ ZTE Telecom TITAN … Bribery ROAST.
√ Huawei Telecom TITAN … 5G TOAST.
√ ByteDance Media TITAN … TikTok App GHOST.
√ TenCent Media TITAN … WeChat App DONE.
Imagine the JOY Chairman Xi is feeling
… with CCP Investors & Oligarchs reaching out to RECONNECT
… as President Trump fills in his calendar FOR him.
Commission rejects Trump campaign request for 4th debate
Foxed em AGAIN.
After seeking a 4th debate, POTUS can now drop ALL debates
… eliminating any debate visibility to boost a Biden-Replacement.
https://www.axios.com/debate-commission-trump-campaign-536bc1fa-5a9c-4dc6-8649-b86b25b8f36e.html
Evidence Mounts That Mail-In Voting Will Bring Only Fraud And Chaos
• 25% of Brooklyn Mail-In Ballots Disqualified
• Over 223K Las Vegas Mail-In Ballots Bounced as ‘Undeliverable’ in Primary
🤔 Guess who runs the 2020 Election if POTUS invokes the Insurrection Act or Martial Law during the Deep-State Trials to Drain the Swamp.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/08/05/las-vegas-over-223k-mail-in-ballots-bounced-as-undeliverable-in-recent-primary-election/
https://bongino.com/25-of-brooklyn-mail-in-ballots-disqualified/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/08/05/las-vegas-over-223k-mail-in-ballots-bounced-as-undeliverable-in-recent-primary-election/
E.O. on Ensuring Essential Medicines, Medical Countermeasures & Critical Inputs Are Made-in-USA
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-ensuring-essential-medicines-medical-countermeasures-critical-inputs-made-united-states/
This is MOMENTOUS.
Entire Supply Chains will be Re-Established ENTIRELY within the USA,
• from R&D to Finished Production
• including WORST-CASE INVENTORY STOCKS,
• under the National Defense Act PRESIDENTIAL POWERS
• to REDIRECT and EXPAND Manufacturers’ Plants and Organizations
• to fulfill the E.O. at TRUMP-TIME SPEED.
Definitions MULTIPLY SCOPE & CREATE DOMINANT CAPABILITIES
Taking Make-in-USA to World-Leading levels of Productivity & Cost-Competitiveness:
“Advanced Manufacturing” means any new medical product manufacturing technology that can improve drug quality, address shortages of medicines, and speed time to market, including continuous manufacturing and 3D printing.
===
Bonus: POTUS is imposing 10% Tariffs on Imports of Canadian Aluminum.
===
Message-to-World: If he’s doing that to our cheating “partner” in his signature USMCA Trade Deal, guess what he’s got in store for Non-Deal Countries … including NATO.
E.O. on Adjusting Imports of Aluminum Into the USA
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/proclamation-adjusting-imports-aluminum-united-states-080620/
[On May 29, 2019, POTUS exempted Canada from the new 10 percent ad valorem tariff on Aluminum Exports to the USA after we] “agreed on a range of measures with Canada that were expected to allow imports of aluminum from Canada to remain stable at historical levels without meaningful increases, thus permitting the domestic capacity utilization to remain reasonably commensurate with the target level recommended in the Secretary’s report. These included measures to monitor for and AVOID IMPORT SURGES.”
“The [Commerce] Secretary has now advised me that imports of non-alloyed unwrought aluminum from Canada,
• which accounted for 59 percent of total aluminum imports from Canada during June 2019 through May 2020,
• increased substantially in the twelve months following my decision to exclude, on a long-term basis, Canada from the tariff proclaimed in Proclamation 9704.
• Imports of non-alloyed unwrought aluminum from Canada during June 2019 through May 2020 increased 87 percent compared to the prior twelve-month period and
• exceeded the volume of any full calendar year in the previous decade.”
“Canada is the largest source of United States imports of non-alloyed unwrought aluminum, accounting for
• nearly two-thirds of total imports of these articles from all countries in 2019
• and approximately 75 percent of total imports in the first five months of 2020.”
“Thus, I have determined that it is necessary and appropriate to re-impose the 10 percent ad valorem tariff proclaimed in Proclamation 9704, as amended, on imports of NON-ALLOYED unwrought aluminum articles from Canada.”
===
BANG! … Watch next for Tariffs on Canadian ALLOYED Aluminum!
===
ChYna, you’re NEXT for BREACHING the ChYna Trade Deal!
… and EXPORTING your ChiComVirus!
From Sundance’s Twitter:
Strong ticket!
(I mistakenly posted this at the very, very end of yesterday’s comments, wanted to repost to the more current.)
I’m still unsure why President Trump is touting the mask. I know he does play 3D chess. Waiting for more data. Meanwhile here is the best detailed explanation I’ve read. I haven’t thoroughly checked the writer’s credentials but with my limited understanding of physics it does make sense. I knew the virus is too small to be stopped by the mask but wondered about droplets which carry the virus. Also below it, a writing by a physician about how mask wearing affects one’s kidneys. (yes kidneys)
– – –
In physics we often talk about push and pull. We refer to this as Force. The size of the water droplets is irrelevant. The amount of force exerted on the mask (both a push and pull) from breathing is sufficient force to move those molecules of water vapor into and out of the holes in the mask. The droplets change in size to fit the holes. The virus and carbon dioxide or oxygen particles fit easily through those holes with water droplets which are small enough to fit through along with the particles. The water droplets just change size because the amount of force required to push them out or pull them in is less than the force created by just normal inhaling or exhaling.
Water droplets that are larger will naturally drop to the ground before they become a problem for people we’re talking to or standing around. The size of water droplets stopped by the masks are too heavy to remain airborne long enough to land on someone’s face beyond about 12″. Water droplets small enough to remain airborne (aerosolized) continue to float in the air with covid-19 virus particles for up to three hours. The size of the water droplets that are created by the masks through the force (push) from talking and breathing are small enough to remain airborne for three hours and float on air currents, potentially infecting everyone inside any building everywhere in the building. Without UVA lights to kill the viruses, everyone unlucky enough to breathe in this aerosolized virus will become infected. The masks DO NOT STOP THIS PROCESS. IF ANYTHING AT ALL THEY INCREASE AEROSOLIZATION OF COVID-19.
Secondly, imagine how much more covid-19 infected water vapor is inside the mask. You continue to breathe in these viruses and the amount is growing repeatedly as not all of covid-19 is released into the air around you wearing a mask. You reinfect yourself continuously as long as you wear it. This increases symptoms in infected individuals dramatically, and since only immunocompromised individuals are at risk, the suffering and death rates increase with mask use. [ ] Just as the mask catches some water vapour, trapping SOME covid-19 viral particles inside the mask, masks also reduce oxygen exchange, increasing the heart rates and breathing rates of wearers, placing them at risk for weakness, lightheadedness, headaches, difficulty concentrating, passing out, heart attacks, and other health issues such as asthma or bronchitis. In addition to covid-19 infections being INCREASED by mask use, we all carry a host of pathogens in our mouths. Infection from these pathogens increase with mask use, as well. Dr Hussey, PhD physics, microbiology, neurology, psychology, education, business administration, leadership training, astrophysics. My citations are the most current information on this subject area.
The writing about how masks affect kidneys…
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1290829839096672257.html
Trump Retweet
So let’s see here. Standing orders 20-9 and 20-19, Washington DC court orders suspending grand juries for 3 months (effectively running iut 3 months of Durham clock) were signed by oh, wait for it…… Columbia Law School grad (red diaper doper baby) and (no such thing as an) Obama judge Beryl Howell. These people are giving me a headache. They are f*****g insects.
Amen.
Nothing better than a Really. Pi$$ed. Off. Former Democrat to get the point across.
Thanks, Leo!!
Trump Retweet
Reminder: exactly 4 years ago, at the height of the presidential campaign, Hillary & co. were plugging the “Trump Russia” conspiracy theories while simultaneously paying Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele (foreign spy) to concoct the fake “dossier” to be shopped around to journalists and politicians. Everything that followed (including the Mueller Grand Inquisition) grew out of the Hillary Clinton campaign, the DNC, and backroom sleazebags in their employ.
August 6, 2016:
Trump Retweets
