Thursday August 6th – Open Thread

I was watching Raheem Kassam’s War Room Pandemic tonight, and Jake Maxey said that he discovered the reason that the FDA withdrew its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from hydroxychloroquine was that ONLY ONE EUA CAN BE AUTHORIZED AT A TIME, and they are saving it for the vaccine! Outrageous!
Am going to do some more research on this. If anybody can confirm, please do!
I saw that too. I’ve never had much trust in public health “experts”, most of whom perform pretty much like what we’ve been seeing with this current crop of idiots. Hydroxychloroquine has saved millions of lives around the world and could have saved thousands of lives here. Now that this piece of information is public I think it’s up to the president bring in a better group of epidemiologists who can begin to remake our national public health covid-19 policy. Since the current crop are all federal employees and can’t be fired, the next best thing is to simply move them aside and bring up a different group to advise the president. The very first thing they need to do is re-authorize the use of Hydroxychloroquine.
Lovely…peaceful. Thanks, Garrison. This video has received 15,939,846 views!
I looked up Vadim Chaimovich’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Vadim+Chaimovich). He was born in Vilnius, Lithuania in 1978.
I do a Bible study every night online so the stuff we discuss online doesn’t take over.
Tonight was Proverbs Chapter 4.
I thought it was a good chapter for the events of the day here on CTH.
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Proverbs%204&version=KJV
4 Hear, ye children, the instruction of a father, and attend to know understanding.
2 For I give you good doctrine, forsake ye not my law.
3 For I was my father’s son, tender and only beloved in the sight of my mother.
4 He taught me also, and said unto me, Let thine heart retain my words: keep my commandments, and live.
5 Get wisdom, get understanding: forget it not; neither decline from the words of my mouth.
6 Forsake her not, and she shall preserve thee: love her, and she shall keep thee.
7 Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.
8 Exalt her, and she shall promote thee: she shall bring thee to honour, when thou dost embrace her.
9 She shall give to thine head an ornament of grace: a crown of glory shall she deliver to thee.
10 Hear, O my son, and receive my sayings; and the years of thy life shall be many.
11 I have taught thee in the way of wisdom; I have led thee in right paths.
12 When thou goest, thy steps shall not be straitened; and when thou runnest, thou shalt not stumble.
13 Take fast hold of instruction; let her not go: keep her; for she is thy life.
14 Enter not into the path of the wicked, and go not in the way of evil men.
15 Avoid it, pass not by it, turn from it, and pass away.
16 For they sleep not, except they have done mischief; and their sleep is taken away, unless they cause some to fall.
17 For they eat the bread of wickedness, and drink the wine of violence.
18 But the path of the just is as the shining light, that shineth more and more unto the perfect day.
19 The way of the wicked is as darkness: they know not at what they stumble.
20 My son, attend to my words; incline thine ear unto my sayings.
21 Let them not depart from thine eyes; keep them in the midst of thine heart.
22 For they are life unto those that find them, and health to all their flesh.
23 Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life.
24 Put away from thee a froward mouth, and perverse lips put far from thee.
25 Let thine eyes look right on, and let thine eyelids look straight before thee.
26 Ponder the path of thy feet, and let all thy ways be established.
27 Turn not to the right hand nor to the left: remove thy foot from evil.
Fruit That Abounds
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
“Not because I desire a gift: but I desire fruit that may abound to your account” (Phil. 4:17).
How the Apostle Paul rejoiced on behalf of the Church at Philippi in their labors of love! This faithful church in their love for Paul and the message of Grace more than once had come to the Apostle’s aid. They participated in his sufferings and necessities in sending him financial relief. At Macedonia, their giving advanced the work of the Lord in the furtherance of the Gospel of the Grace of God (v. 15). At Thessalonica, their sending of a timely offering enabled Paul to flee Thessalonica and seek refuge at Berea (v. 16 cf. Acts 17:1-10).
This is what prompted Paul to say, “Not because I desire a gift.” Paul was not greedy or seeking personal gain, but he desired fruit that might abound to their account. The word fruit is used in the Scriptures to denote results or that which is produced. To quote one author by way of example, “We speak of ‘Punishment as the fruit of sin,’ ‘Poverty as the fruit of idleness,’ and ‘Happiness as the fruit of a virtuous life.’” Here we see sin produces punishment; idleness produces poverty; and a virtuous life produces happiness, so in the case of the Philippian believers, faithfulness produces reward.
The Apostle Paul rejoiced for them in their acts of kindness and faithfulness in service for Christ. The Apostle desired that their acts of kindness in providing for his needs might be put to their account, that at the Judgment Seat of Christ, they might be richly rewarded and reap the benefits of their fruitfulness. Would the great Apostle be able to commend our Grace Churches of the present as he did the Church at Philippi? Are we standing in the defense and confirmation of the Gospel as they did?
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/fruit-that-abounds/
Philippians 4:15 Now ye Philippians know also, that in the beginning of the gospel, when I departed from Macedonia, no church communicated with me as concerning giving and receiving, but ye only.
16 For even in Thessalonica ye sent once and again unto my necessity.
17 Not because I desire a gift: but I desire fruit that may abound to your account.
Acts 17:1 Now when they had passed through Amphipolis and Apollonia, they came to Thessalonica, where was a synagogue of the Jews:
2 And Paul, as his manner was, went in unto them, and three sabbath days reasoned with them out of the scriptures,
3 Opening and alleging, that Christ must needs have suffered, and risen again from the dead; and that this Jesus, whom I preach unto you, is Christ.
4 And some of them believed, and consorted with Paul and Silas; and of the devout Greeks a great multitude, and of the chief women not a few.
5 But the Jews which believed not, moved with envy, took unto them certain lewd fellows of the baser sort, and gathered a company, and set all the city on an uproar, and assaulted the house of Jason, and sought to bring them out to the people.
6 And when they found them not, they drew Jason and certain brethren unto the rulers of the city, crying, These that have turned the world upside down are come hither also;
7 Whom Jason hath received: and these all do contrary to the decrees of Caesar, saying that there is another king, one Jesus.
8 And they troubled the people and the rulers of the city, when they heard these things.
9 And when they had taken security of Jason, and of the other, they let them go.
10 And the brethren immediately sent away Paul and Silas by night unto Berea: who coming thither went into the synagogue of the Jews.
