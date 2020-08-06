Some Have Had Ten Years To Think About Their Answer…

Ten years ago I asked this question: Where would you choose to live…
….safe or free?
As we live today it is remarkable how this image encapsulates the world around us. Those who demand control over liberty are doing their best to remove the foundation of our freedom. We each have a choice to make…. I choose to live; and there is no time of consequence so important for all of us – than to make a decision right now.
I will grind the bones in my hand to make Lady Liberty a rib. No cost is too great at this moment.
[…] If we are mark’d to die, we are enough
To do our country loss; and if to live,
The fewer men, the greater share of honour.
God’s will! I pray thee, wish not one man more.
By Jove, I am not covetous for gold,
Nor care I who doth feed upon my cost;
It yearns me not if men my garments wear;
Such outward things dwell not in my desires.
But if it be a sin to covet honour,
I am the most offending soul alive.
No, faith, my coz, wish not a man from England.
God’s peace! I would not lose so great an honour
As one man more methinks would share from me
For the best hope I have. O, do not wish one more!
Rather proclaim it, Westmorland, through my host,
That he which hath no stomach to this fight,
Let him depart; his passport shall be made,
And crowns for convoy put into his purse;
We would not die in that man’s company
That fears his fellowship to die with us.
This day is call’d the feast of Crispian.
He that outlives this day, and comes safe home,
Will stand a tip-toe when this day is nam’d,
And rouse him at the name of Crispian.
He that shall live this day, and see old age,
Will yearly on the vigil feast his neighbours,
And say “To-morrow is Saint Crispian.”
Then will he strip his sleeve and show his scars,
And say “These wounds I had on Crispin’s day.”
Old men forget; yet all shall be forgot,
But he’ll remember, with advantages,
What feats he did that day. Then shall our names,
Familiar in his mouth as household words—
Harry the King, Bedford and Exeter,
Warwick and Talbot, Salisbury and Gloucester—
Be in their flowing cups freshly rememb’red.
This story shall the good man teach his son;
And Crispin Crispian shall ne’er go by,
From this day to the ending of the world,
But we in it shall be rememberèd—
We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;
For he to-day that sheds his blood with me
Shall be my brother; be he ne’er so vile,
This day shall gentle his condition;
And gentlemen in England now a-bed
Shall think themselves accurs’d they were not here,
And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks
That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day.
The ONLY way to be safe is to be free. What the left is offering is not safety, and it damn sure isn’t freedom. Let them be woke. It’s time WE are all awakened.
FREEDOM!!!
Why is the answer so hard for so many? It is almost like they have been brainwashed in school or something. Oh!
Hmmm….choosing between the patriotic warrior way of The Valiant …or choosing the chickenshit way of ass kissing boot lickers of “the hive” or “the demoncrat collective” ….Decisions, decisions …So… while we are deciding ….let’s light on fire this demolition fuse for one who prefers the sweet smell of gunpowder always put to good use blowing some little evil treacherous bitch straight to hell.
Gotta love the “band of brothers” speech…
“We few, we happy few…”
If “freedom” includes things like free sex between children and adults. I don’t want to live in a society that “free”.
Imo the only safe society is one that is morally governed by the Ten Commandments. Keeping and preserving God’s laws means more freedom — from fear, bad deeds and guilt.
The freest man who ever walked the earth was the Christ; he had dominion over horrible diseases and could walk on water. In the end, he overcame death and the grave. Yet the society he lived in and the religious laws he was under, were oppressive.
Freedom is not license. Our founding fathers expected honesty and morality. We the people, not the government, have allowed the debauchery and impropriety to continue. Leftist liberals have been in charge most of the time since Woodrow Wilson.
I believe John Adams defined “freedom” for America in this quote, (I have wondered in various seasons whether those standards still applied to us…)
“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
— From John Adams to Massachusetts Militia, 11 October 1798
https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Adams/99-02-02-3102
Freedom first last and always. As one of my favorite t-shirts states, “Know This, We Are Many They Are Few, To Fear Death Is A Choice, And They Can’t Hang Us All.” Let them try to take my freedom and liberty away.
Safe or free? You can have safety and freedom, but neither are free.
Doesn’t it depend on what you are giving up for either safety or freedom?
A few days ago, I got copied on a letter from a pastor regarding letting the youth group partake in an activity. In the letter denying them, he actually said that they need to be concerned about “Safety over freedom.”
He lost me completely at that point.
Freedom is not asked for, it is exercised.
And taken when it is in danger of becoming extinct in the last country who has it.
Speaking about freedom or slavery, I think this video filmed in 2014 is apropos. The interview centers on the Rockefeller Report written in 2010, where the “tool” of using a “pandemic” to lock down total control of societies is put forth.
I would say it’s amazing prescient, but most of us know all that is going on now has been planned for decades. However, it would be a great RED PILL to share with family and friends, given it predicts six years ago what is happening now.
I suggest it be shared quickly, as I can’t imagine it will stay on YouTube for long once views ratchet up. In case the link doesn’t work, it’s titled “investigative Journalist Harry Vox filmed 2014”
Every POTUS including Trump always emphasize “safety”. As George W. Bush said on numerous occasions his first priority was the “safety” of the American people. Under that priority he unleashed mass surveillance, the Patriot Act National Security Letters, NSA databases on every electronic communication of Americans, a secret FISA court where the accused has neither representation or any say. We know how that turned out where “national security” was the “justification” to interfere in a presidential election and frame an opposition political candidate.
Fear sells. Very, very few Americans opt for liberty over safety. Recall that when the Patriot Act was voted on, with exception of a single senator, Democrat Russ Feingold, every other senator voted to approve it and there was no hue & cry by the vast majority of Americans.
It is my belief that you can be safe or you can be free. You cannot be both.
I am descended from Scots of Derry, Ireland. They hit Texas from Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida before and after the Texas revolution. They did not like Sherman nor the Civil War, the depression, the Federal government, Roosevelt, or his New Deal. They served in every war. They are LEO’s, teachers, doctors, lawyers, real estate dealers, own gun companies, etc. We are for the most part ladies and gentleman and Christians, but most of all we have freedom and independence ingrained in our DNA, our psyche, our collective unconscious as Jung would say. It is our family universal archetype. This is the vehicle that brought this country and us to the dance and this will be the vehicle we leave in. It will be a cold day in hell before we trust anyone in any government or allow anyone to run roughshod over us, near or far.
Letter from kids school. School board directors approved all schools opening VIRTUALLY beginning Tues, September 1 through Monday, November 9. Why November 9th? Oh yeah, the Election is November 4th…….
With all the computer programs out there it would be really smart to set-up a permanent system of teaching online and bypass the entire Public School system.
An entrepreneur could design something very cool to bypass the Commies and Socialists and yet provide socialization for the kids. Create pods instead of classrooms. Satellite instead of schools. Then use the courts to have the local and state pay for the service because the kids would all be dis-enrolled from Public school. Because schools are not open. Someone/something else will always fill the vacuum.
This is an opportunity to make a huge change!
Donna: Actually, just so you don’t miss it 🙂
The Election is Tuesday, Nov 3 2020 🙂
Donna, most communities of any size already have home school co-ops. These provide a way to spread out teaching responsibilities, and greatly increase socialization – think along the lines of the old-fashioned one room school house. Larger co-ops even have competitive sports teams.
If you don’t find one already operating in your town, start one!
Sorry I missed the question. Apologies.
Where would I live? I guess my post above is the best way to describe my feelings about America right now.
I am not committed to a physical place, I am committed to freedom.
In areas where there is fire danger or earthquakes (West Coast), I noticed that in the rural areas many homes have an RV on the property. Leave at a moment’s notice.
In an emergency, always be ready. Have an emergency kit and an emergency plan. In the home and vehicle(s). Have a security plan for everyone in the family.
I think of American life as a Florida hurricane. Crossfire Hurricane….. These pr*cks do whatever they want and the way to stop them is known to all. Just waiting.
California and New York (the Left Coasts) have spread like cancer to the Conservative states and cities. They’ve moved in and like the locusts, and the other scourges the book of Revelation talked about they have destroyed American life.
Just waiting. Patience.
WE KNOW…..
Get ready……
I am ready.
My hubby is away at golf so I have some time to myself………
I happened to find CTH March 31, 2011, (in the archives) – look at this article!!
“I’m REALLY starting to like Donald Trump…
Posted on March 31, 2011 by sundance
Maybe it’s because I’ve been in a foul mood over the past several days watching this ridiculous Capitol Hill Budget-Cutting circus between the whining Demonrats and the pussified Republicans,…. Or maybe because I’m sick of watching Pantsuits and Obama justify a war of stupidity that is going to end up empowering more radical islamists…not sure. I generally thought of Donald Trump as a condescending, arrogant, rich guy jerk. But I’m giving him credit now for having the flippin’ “balls” to stand on a simple principle. I’m not stupid, and something about the flippin’ birth certificate issue ain’t been sitting good with me for a while. But I generally just blew it off because I didn’t want to get bogged down or distracted by it.
But, now that I feel ready for a damn fight. I’m rooting for THE DONALD to keep beating the progs over the head with an issue I don’t give a hoot about. Go, Donald, Go….. You might never get my vote but you’ve got my support right now.”
Man, are we in the best place, or what??
A quote I saw once and wrote down. Unattributed from my source: “Courage is not the absence of fear, but rather the decision that something is more important than fear.”
Man is born in liberty but is everywhere in chains.
Let’s ride!
It is ironic that Dr. Fauci spent so much time encouraging Americans to follow his Wuhan Virus recommendations so that we could “flatten the curve”. Well, there is another curve that RATs, PROGs and LIBs also want to flatten: the Normal Distribution Curve. This curve may be applied to any object that can be measured, e.g., height of a large enough population/sample to represent all American women. When you transition the Normal Distribution Curve to assess political power (all political offices in our country, some more weighty than others, but all important nonetheless), it is apparent that the process is well underway to flatten the plus/+ side of the curve (with limited and selective choices in positions of enduring political power) and to inflate the negative/- side of the curve and populate it with with people who retain limited or no political power. The desired look will closely mirror what has happened to societies and cultures that have lost their self-governance and identify and morphed into Totalitarian states. Are we not seeing evidence of such practices being endorsed and enforced in our country, right now, here, today?
Willing to crawl over broken glass if necessary.
Freedom is the only choice for us.
However, I would like to share an observation of my dear father, a cold war warrior, who never voted for a Democrat in his long life. My father worked for a major corporation in the military industrial complex and sold weapons systems to governments allied with the USA. He traveled around the world.
My father told me that the level of freedom enjoyed by the citizens of the countries he visited is inversely proportional to the risks experienced by those countries. Thus, the state of Israel, surrounded by enemies on every side, with the constant risk of terror attacks from within, subjected its citizens to surveillance and subjected them to questioning and frisking that Americans would never tolerate.
South Korea, which was always at risk from the North, also had less freedom. Japan on the other hand faced no imminent danger and was more free.
America has the great benefit of huge oceans on both flanks, a friendly nation to the north and a nation to the south that presents no risk.
I don’t know to what degree is the freedom? Complete anarchy? If it is within a Christian community with good morals and values, then I’d take the freedom of living among them, I’d feel safe because I feel like the people there could be trusted to do the right thing. Where I grew up, it felt pretty free, there were no issues. If it’s “free” like the CHOP/CHAZ “autonomous zone”, then no thanks! The people in parts of Chicago are pretty free to shoot each other up without consequence, but I wouldn’t want to want to live among that type of “freedom”.
I’d rather live in the countryside in that picture than within the cold steely city locked down. I would always pick nature and the great outdoors over the city, and feel free while living there among a like minded people, if we were left to ourselves.
The original Golden Rule works for me.
The Price of Liberty only Increases
the Longer we Tolerate it’s Violation – KrisAnn Hall
“Where would you choose to live… safe or free?”
Within the repeated theme in Scripture of being called out of Egypt is the choice of leaving a life that appears safe on the physical level. Along its narrow kingdom up and down the Nile, Ancient Egypt evidently offered food, jobs and fields with advancement, scientific breakthroughs and the “wisdom of Egypt” (cf. Acts 7:22), and even offerings of religion to a variety of man-made idols and images. Those who dare to deviate from any of that risked having the essentials imperiled.
The pull of the framework offered is evident in the number of times the Israelites bemoaned their fate, despising their supernatural provision: “Now the mixed multitude who were among them yielded to intense craving; so the children of Israel also wept again and said: “Who will give us meat to eat? We remember the fish which we ate freely in Egypt, the cucumbers, the melons, the leeks, the onions, and the garlic; but now our whole being is dried up; there is nothing at all except this manna before our eyes!”” (Numbers 11:4-6).
Note that the children of Israel (evidently spurred on in part by the ‘mixed multitude’ in their midst) did not remember that life back in Egypt meant death by royal decree to every male baby (cf. Exodus 1:16), with the rulers making their lives “bitter with hard bondage” (cf. Exodus 1:14). As with other generations, we are now apparently moving to a place where the question of safety or freedom from the bondage of a land of idols and artifice is becoming more and more relevant. People are weighing their access to food, care, what they’ve worked for, feel they are entitled to, paid into etc.
When you look at China, they are further down the road. There, you can have a version of religion for now, just as long as it has the proper removal of certain things and insertion of other things. Any deviation can be concluded as action against the state, for which there are penalties in terms of access to employment, care, and so forth. There, people are making the choices, and people are standing and making their call.
As more and more institutions, including religious ones here, are being shaped by certain priorities, we’re invited to make the call a little ahead of the curve than some places, and there’s no time like the present. Note that Abram/Abraham’s father set out for Canaan but settled short of it and Haran and died there (Genesis 11:31-32), and also recall the choices of Lot who literally dwelled in the land of Sodom and Gomorrah. As Jesus said in Luke 17:32 amidst a reply to a question concerning the arrival of the kingdom of God, “Remember Lot’s wife.”
In the 60’s I considered myself to be a member of the hard left. I was fortunate enough to find myself at a major university which afforded me the time to embark on a period of deliberate and intense study which led me to reject socialism in it’s various forms and embrace conservatism. My litmus test for political allegiance has always been quite simple. I just ask myself and others the following question: “Will this provide the maximum amount of liberty and freedom”? When you believe in the value of that question and apply it diligently it never fails to separate truth from falsehood.
You cannot be truly safe if you are not free.
One of the most powerful movies ever made:
I will choose liberty over the Gates vaccine.
That will be the choice, IMO.
I guess I need to move. 😢
I guess I don’t what to think of all this. I have a question for you all. Do you really think it will come this? Will the country really fall into Civil War? What does that look like? I don’t own a gun, never really needed one or so I thought. I am not trained to fight. I have always trusted God to take care of me and my family. I am considering buying another refrigerator and a generator, but I am have hoping I don’t need it. Wondering what you think? What are other people doing? I live in a nice suburb, never really had any problem. Okay that was more than one question
Most won’t care.
Most won’t fight.
Most would rather die than fight.
A lot but suddenly become pacifist because the Bible. You know the book they never read.
And a lot but find themselves liars because they’re not as brave as they thought they were.
And quite a lot and probably hide behind their women?
Masooch🇺🇸
IMO, it’s not a true civil war. The division is intentional to distract us from our true enemy, the corrupt govt. if all groups united, they would be in trouble.
International groups are paid to overthrow govts. (Antifa). This is their intent. But, first they create division and hatred among the people. Our masters want us fighting each other so they can take over.
This is the plan. Has been for years. One World Order. Agenda 21. Whatever.
They just needed covid to lock us down, to force the Gates injections, to keep us apart and break us down
The question is, will we stand up? At this point, we have little to loose. If we don’t, the Republican is over.
Read General Flynn’s letter. He asks us to save the Republic.
Again, just my opinion.
Masooch…..in my opinion, we have been in civil war for a very long time already. Covertly, elements who seek control have infiltrated the various agencies to obtain the levers of power they seek.
Wars are not always fought with fists or guns. There will be places of value for any who wish to stand on one side or the other, as the “war” is played out on so many levels of existence. Keyboard warriors is one example, the information war has been in full play for a very very long time, ramping up exponentially since Trump took office. If you trust God, then PRAY, it is another way to help.
Too much “safety” breeds complacency and apathy. Our nation’s current state is a result.
A thing worth having, is worth fighting for.
I choose FREEDOM – as “safe” isn’t something that can ever be guaranteed. By anyone.
Free…
https://www.redstate.com/diary/barrypopik/2011/04/25/live-free-or-die-the-true-origin-given-today-on-john-stark-day-in-new-hampshire/
The Peaceful Protesters continue to destroy many states, all ruled by Democrats. One of their chants is “Every City, Every Town, Burn the Buildings to the ground.” That is peaceful??? I don’t think so. Joe Biden thinks these are peaceful protesters. Vote for President Trump and stop the Democrat protesters who are not the (Black Lives Matter). They are paid criminals, paid by the Democrat Party to destroy our country. The Democrats want to make this a Socialist/Communist country like China, that will take away our freedom and our jobs.
