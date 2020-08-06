LA Mayor Threatens To Shut Utilities To Homes Breaking COVID Compliance Rules…

Live your best life. The totalitarian dictators rely on fear as a weapon.  Do not empower their fiats with compliance.  Enough is enough, this is all about control…

[…] Garcetti said he granted authority to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to cut the utilities to homes and businesses hosting the selfish soirees starting this Friday. (link)

It doesn’t matter if it’s Beverly Hills or not, the issue is nonsense.  On the positive side, the more the idiots do this the more they push people into the freedom alliance.  The only thing worse than dying is not living.  Keep this ridiculous approach up and California might be in play for 2020.

Note to CA: Buy a generator, I’ll bring the extension cords and the blender.  Party on!

62 Responses to LA Mayor Threatens To Shut Utilities To Homes Breaking COVID Compliance Rules…

  1. OffCourseNation says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:06 am

    LA Mayor = Domestic Terrorist.

  2. Stringy theory says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:08 am

    We love you Sundance.

  3. Mark Thimesch says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:09 am

    LA mayor can stick the corona virus where the sun doesn’t shine! I’ll bring a truckload of Corona and we’ll have a different virus to consider…and it ain’t all bad 🙂

  4. brutalus2 says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:10 am

    These guys are always one step behind, trying to catch the horse after the barn door has been left open…typical flat footed response from a giant hack politician

  5. OffCourseNation says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:11 am

    “Live your best life.”

    To do that, I’d have to move to someplace like Sweden where faith in and worship of face diapers hasn’t become a mandatory state religion.

  6. Sporty says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:11 am

    Wonder how the utilities workers feel about getting their azz es kicked?

    • Contrarymary says:
      August 6, 2020 at 12:27 am

      Never forget, California had smart meters installed so they can shut you off from the office and through which they can spy on your usage. They don’t have to come to your house to shut you off.

  7. delighteddeplorable says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:12 am

    Just when we thought things couldn’t get more insane in the Gulag of Kalifornia, Garcetti raises his odious head. No depth too low, but I think you’re right Sundance, this state could actually be in play. Unintended consequences can be delicious, and Mickey’s one-finger salute is perfect.

  8. Got243kids says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:12 am

    Generator set-up done. Come on down! Don’t mind the fires….

  9. sunnydaze says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:14 am

    Reporter in LA has been on this.

  10. RedBallExpress says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:15 am

    I love posting this – please forgive me – I can’t help it:

    Listen, and understand. That terminator is out there. It can’t be bargained with. It can’t be reasoned with. It doesn’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead.

  11. Blind no Longer says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:16 am

    LOLOL a generator and a blender…I might have done that before.

  12. William the Comptroller says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:16 am

    Fine…..just do what New Yorker’s did with DeBolshevik’s “Snitch Line” and just call the City about “house parties” at the addresses of known big-time Marxist-Liberals. It is easy to come up with a list…… get the Map of the Stars Homes in Hollywood for starters. Remember, you are saving the Planet from Climate Change by saving all the water and electricity that they waste on any given day!

  13. OffCourseNation says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:17 am

    ” The only thing worse than dying is not living. “

    I resemble that remark.
    – Joe Biden

  14. auscitizenmom says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:18 am

    Sweden, is n’t that where the beautiful blonds dye their hair black to keep from being raped by the Muslim men?

    • ImpeachEmAll says:
      August 6, 2020 at 12:33 am

      Just say’n… 😉

      They also file
      false charges.

      Think: Assange. 😉

      • OffCourseNation says:
        August 6, 2020 at 12:47 am

        And there are plenty of false charges in America.

        Think Flynn.

        And “incidentally” :”Assange was charged with 17 new criminal counts, which included violations of the Espionage Act. The charges, contained in an indictment issued in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, were revealed during a press conference held by Department of Justice officials in Washington (May 2019).”

  15. MAGADJT says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:18 am

    It’s hard to believe these politicians that live and die by polling data would issue these edicts without knowledge that they are widely accepted. However, we all know almost no one would see these commands as anything but oppression.

    We all know that dems always overplay their hand, it’s just hard to believe they would be this obtuse.

    That being said, please keep it up. There is no way…and I mean no way…most people will be in favor of this kind of BS.

    • tax2much says:
      August 6, 2020 at 12:51 am

      With the majority of California voters voting Dem in any case, the pols never have to worry about their Gestapo tactics or crazy edits.

  16. WSB says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:19 am

    Eyeroll. Eff you, Mayor! #WEKNOW

  17. sunnydaze says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:22 am

    This guy will be reporting on it on LA news at 1 AM Eastern/10 PM Pacific. What a circus! I love it! Another great decision by Dems.

  18. Contrarymary says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:22 am

    From what I’m hearing from patrons (former democrats who say they will never vote dem again), I believe California could be in play. To be in play though, the Republican Party needs to file suit against the motor voter laws where many illegals vote. Another huge problem is the vote harvesting. This is a fraud on its face. We’ve know the dems we’re doing this for a long time, but they made it legal for themselves. Most citizens don’t know anything about this. When I explain it to them, and how many seats were flipped in California after the election, they are flabbergasted.

    Once democrats get control of the elections, you will never have another free, fair election again. It’s time for the justice department to get involved, heavily, to help sane people get back control of California. Time for the Republican Party to go to war with California. People are fleeing the state enmass, which will leave it in the hands of the communists completely.

    • evergreen says:
      August 6, 2020 at 12:31 am

      I really wish Trump would rally in CA.

    • noquarterfortraitors says:
      August 6, 2020 at 1:05 am

      Yep, after 45 years here in Ca. we are heading to Florida. It is still somewhat sane there and still coastal. We do love our beaches.
      I am too old to wait to see if Ca. turns red. Maybe we will come back if it does, but at this point we have given it up as a lost cause…
      California is Dead, Commiefornia is the new name….

    • lavender vlue says:
      August 6, 2020 at 1:07 am

      cm, Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit mths ago against Californication on illegal ballot harvesting…

  19. evergreen says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:24 am

    In an earlier time, the power would turn itself off.

  20. Patriot1783 says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:24 am

    Don’t forget the headlamps! 🤣
    Mother Nature came roaring thru CT via tornado yesterday I believe heading for Hartford & Gov Lamont. She left over 600k without power & internet (inc yours truly) but got gas, generator, grill and cold beer so good to go for day three tomorrow 👌

  21. Robert Smith says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:24 am

    Didn’t Garcetti threaten this early on in the Lockdown Chronicles?

    Like

  22. evergreen says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:28 am

    Groups of how many? Who counts? How do they count? Do they estimate?

    Seems devoid of due process.

  23. dissonant1 says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:29 am

    Sorry, Cher. No more “Gypsies, Tramps, and Thieves” soirees and choruses around the piano at your home. For all your whining about a certain person being a “thug,” a “murderer,” and Hitler” do you finally now realize who the true fascists, Nazis, and thieves are? I somehow doubt it but sure hope so for your and other Cali residents’ sakes.

  24. patti says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:32 am

    #BLACKLIVESMAGA

  25. Screaming Eagle says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:36 am

    Inside every progressive is a Totalitarian Screaming to get out. The allure of power and control is like catnip to these seething alarmists. They become Karen’s in a nano- second. How will offenders be able to wash their hands and follow the increasingly stringent lock down orders, handed down from high above without water & power ??? Time to send in the guys with the white coats for commrad Garcetti.

  26. The Devilbat says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:37 am

    I wonder if that idiot mayor could come up with an even surer method of not getting his skanky commie ass reelected than what he is doing today. So many of these idiot democrat control freaks are going to be ejected from office when they run for reelection. They will be sent home in tears clutching their copies of Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto.

  27. T2020 says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:37 am

    I’ll chip in for several generators. Pah-TEH!🎉🎈

  28. Ronald says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:40 am

    At some point rational people would turn away from these marxists. However, it’s California. Sometimes all the stupid people are gathered in one place

  29. evergreen says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:43 am

    Shut off for how long? 1 hr? 24 hrs? Week? Duration of party? What about residents with medical devices requiring no lengthy power interruption?

  30. tax2much says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:53 am

    It’s Chinatown, Jake.

  31. Dehbashi says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:54 am

    I remember the left whining about Internet Providers and how evil they were and how they should be public utilities like water and electric companies since Internet access was a human right like electricity and water.

    Now they are doing this.

  32. Judiciary says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:56 am

    Democrat tyrants are emboldened by each other. One will follow the other in mandating Covid19 patients be housed with the elderly, declaring racism a public health crisis, defunding police, allowing riots and violence to go unchecked, and punishing Americans for trying to live their lives in a pandemic. I only hope exposing their tyranny will result in their downfall, soon.

  33. DouglasR says:
    August 6, 2020 at 1:04 am

    Please watch the bottom video on this page, if you haven’t see it. There is much to consider.
    The bottom video is Dr. Judy Mikovits – My understanding is that this was banned from YouTube a few weeks ago. I haven’t been able to confirm the facts asserted in this video but I think it is important to review.

    https://magatracker.com/dr-anthony-fauci-stating-there-will-be-a-surprise-outbreak-the-coming-administration-will-face-georgetown-university-january-2017/

  34. WSB says:
    August 6, 2020 at 1:11 am

    “Note to CA: Buy a generator, I’ll bring the extension cords and the blender. Party on!”

    Good. Better. Best, SD!!!!!!!!!

  35. PVCDroid says:
    August 6, 2020 at 1:13 am

    Why are mayors even involved? The governor should be driving policy based on White House and CDC guidelines, not idiot mayors.

    I don’t think this can go on much longer without everyone saying FU, especially when these idiots are promoting all the protestors. It’s like a twilight zone episode and I can’t see how they believe this is good for their political careers.

