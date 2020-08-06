LA Mayor Threatens To Shut Utilities To Homes Breaking COVID Compliance Rules…

Live your best life. The totalitarian dictators rely on fear as a weapon. Do not empower their fiats with compliance. Enough is enough, this is all about control…

[…] Garcetti said he granted authority to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to cut the utilities to homes and businesses hosting the selfish soirees starting this Friday. (link)

It doesn’t matter if it’s Beverly Hills or not, the issue is nonsense. On the positive side, the more the idiots do this the more they push people into the freedom alliance. The only thing worse than dying is not living. Keep this ridiculous approach up and California might be in play for 2020.

Note to CA: Buy a generator, I’ll bring the extension cords and the blender. Party on!