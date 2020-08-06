LA Mayor Threatens To Shut Utilities To Homes Breaking COVID Compliance Rules…

Live your best life. The totalitarian dictators rely on fear as a weapon. Do not empower their fiats with compliance. Enough is enough, this is all about control…
[…] Garcetti said he granted authority to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to cut the utilities to homes and businesses hosting the selfish soirees starting this Friday. (link)
It doesn’t matter if it’s Beverly Hills or not, the issue is nonsense. On the positive side, the more the idiots do this the more they push people into the freedom alliance. The only thing worse than dying is not living. Keep this ridiculous approach up and California might be in play for 2020.
Note to CA: Buy a generator, I’ll bring the extension cords and the blender. Party on!
LA Mayor = Domestic Terrorist.
We love you Sundance.
LA mayor can stick the corona virus where the sun doesn’t shine! I’ll bring a truckload of Corona and we’ll have a different virus to consider…and it ain’t all bad 🙂
These guys are always one step behind, trying to catch the horse after the barn door has been left open…typical flat footed response from a giant hack politician
“Live your best life.”
To do that, I’d have to move to someplace like Sweden where faith in and worship of face diapers hasn’t become a mandatory state religion.
Amazing considering the Swedes have been so compliant toward the state in every other respect for so many years.
Sweden has nothing on the USA.
Don’t take your womenfolk. In recent years there has been a rise in the number of rapes in Sweden, though conviction rates are also rising. It involves a clash of cultures, but the Swedes don’t like to acknowledge that.
Wonder how the utilities workers feel about getting their azz es kicked?
Never forget, California had smart meters installed so they can shut you off from the office and through which they can spy on your usage. They don’t have to come to your house to shut you off.
Colonnello Comandante Garcetti’s smart meter hasn’t been hacked yet? Disappointing.
Just when we thought things couldn’t get more insane in the Gulag of Kalifornia, Garcetti raises his odious head. No depth too low, but I think you’re right Sundance, this state could actually be in play. Unintended consequences can be delicious, and Mickey’s one-finger salute is perfect.
Generator set-up done. Come on down! Don’t mind the fires….
Reporter in LA has been on this.
I love posting this – please forgive me – I can’t help it:
Listen, and understand. That terminator is out there. It can’t be bargained with. It can’t be reasoned with. It doesn’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead.
That scene in Terminator is the best, most accurate description.
LOLOL a generator and a blender…I might have done that before.
Sounds like hurricane season in Florida!
Honestly? I’m HAPPY NOT….. hearing a Generator right now..
Fine…..just do what New Yorker’s did with DeBolshevik’s “Snitch Line” and just call the City about “house parties” at the addresses of known big-time Marxist-Liberals. It is easy to come up with a list…… get the Map of the Stars Homes in Hollywood for starters. Remember, you are saving the Planet from Climate Change by saving all the water and electricity that they waste on any given day!
LikeLiked by 2 people
” The only thing worse than dying is not living. “
I resemble that remark.
– Joe Biden
Everybody Dies, but very few actually Live.
And then there is Biden who seems to be caught between living and [brain] death.
..comes down to a simple choice. Get busy living or get busy dying.
Well ya may not know this but there’s uh, things that gnaw at a man worse than dyin’.
— Charley Waite
Sweden, is n’t that where the beautiful blonds dye their hair black to keep from being raped by the Muslim men?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just say’n… 😉
They also file
false charges.
Think: Assange. 😉
And there are plenty of false charges in America.
Think Flynn.
And “incidentally” :”Assange was charged with 17 new criminal counts, which included violations of the Espionage Act. The charges, contained in an indictment issued in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, were revealed during a press conference held by Department of Justice officials in Washington (May 2019).”
It’s hard to believe these politicians that live and die by polling data would issue these edicts without knowledge that they are widely accepted. However, we all know almost no one would see these commands as anything but oppression.
We all know that dems always overplay their hand, it’s just hard to believe they would be this obtuse.
That being said, please keep it up. There is no way…and I mean no way…most people will be in favor of this kind of BS.
With the majority of California voters voting Dem in any case, the pols never have to worry about their Gestapo tactics or crazy edits.
Eyeroll. Eff you, Mayor! #WEKNOW
WSB , 🇺🇲👍🇺🇲 !!!!!
This guy will be reporting on it on LA news at 1 AM Eastern/10 PM Pacific. What a circus! I love it! Another great decision by Dems.
Large family going to be a problem? Who goes inside to check kinship status? How do they get it? Warrant?
From what I’m hearing from patrons (former democrats who say they will never vote dem again), I believe California could be in play. To be in play though, the Republican Party needs to file suit against the motor voter laws where many illegals vote. Another huge problem is the vote harvesting. This is a fraud on its face. We’ve know the dems we’re doing this for a long time, but they made it legal for themselves. Most citizens don’t know anything about this. When I explain it to them, and how many seats were flipped in California after the election, they are flabbergasted.
Once democrats get control of the elections, you will never have another free, fair election again. It’s time for the justice department to get involved, heavily, to help sane people get back control of California. Time for the Republican Party to go to war with California. People are fleeing the state enmass, which will leave it in the hands of the communists completely.
I really wish Trump would rally in CA.
Yep, after 45 years here in Ca. we are heading to Florida. It is still somewhat sane there and still coastal. We do love our beaches.
I am too old to wait to see if Ca. turns red. Maybe we will come back if it does, but at this point we have given it up as a lost cause…
California is Dead, Commiefornia is the new name….
cm, Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit mths ago against Californication on illegal ballot harvesting…
In an earlier time, the power would turn itself off.
Don’t forget the headlamps! 🤣
Mother Nature came roaring thru CT via tornado yesterday I believe heading for Hartford & Gov Lamont. She left over 600k without power & internet (inc yours truly) but got gas, generator, grill and cold beer so good to go for day three tomorrow 👌
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s the spirit. 😀
Er I’ll admit it was a little tricky getting the dogs into the basement at first when tornado warning came thru along with the fire stations sirens going off but opened a jar of peanut butter and off we went! 😄
LikeLiked by 4 people
Patriot
We got slammed in Pennsylvania too. Good to be prepared.
Yes, hang in there, I have a feeling we may be without power til weekend.
Didn’t Garcetti threaten this early on in the Lockdown Chronicles?
Those were businesses.
Groups of how many? Who counts? How do they count? Do they estimate?
Seems devoid of due process.
Sorry, Cher. No more “Gypsies, Tramps, and Thieves” soirees and choruses around the piano at your home. For all your whining about a certain person being a “thug,” a “murderer,” and Hitler” do you finally now realize who the true fascists, Nazis, and thieves are? I somehow doubt it but sure hope so for your and other Cali residents’ sakes.
#BLACKLIVESMAGA
LikeLiked by 3 people
Inside every progressive is a Totalitarian Screaming to get out. The allure of power and control is like catnip to these seething alarmists. They become Karen’s in a nano- second. How will offenders be able to wash their hands and follow the increasingly stringent lock down orders, handed down from high above without water & power ??? Time to send in the guys with the white coats for commrad Garcetti.
Seems like a few Reps are susceptible too, i.e., DeWine, Reynolds, Abbot. Maybe power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely isn’t such a outlandish concept?
I wonder if that idiot mayor could come up with an even surer method of not getting his skanky commie ass reelected than what he is doing today. So many of these idiot democrat control freaks are going to be ejected from office when they run for reelection. They will be sent home in tears clutching their copies of Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto.
I’ll chip in for several generators. Pah-TEH!🎉🎈
At some point rational people would turn away from these marxists. However, it’s California. Sometimes all the stupid people are gathered in one place
Shut off for how long? 1 hr? 24 hrs? Week? Duration of party? What about residents with medical devices requiring no lengthy power interruption?
It’s Chinatown, Jake.
She’s my sister…She’s my daughter…
I remember the left whining about Internet Providers and how evil they were and how they should be public utilities like water and electric companies since Internet access was a human right like electricity and water.
Now they are doing this.
Democrat tyrants are emboldened by each other. One will follow the other in mandating Covid19 patients be housed with the elderly, declaring racism a public health crisis, defunding police, allowing riots and violence to go unchecked, and punishing Americans for trying to live their lives in a pandemic. I only hope exposing their tyranny will result in their downfall, soon.
Please watch the bottom video on this page, if you haven’t see it. There is much to consider.
The bottom video is Dr. Judy Mikovits – My understanding is that this was banned from YouTube a few weeks ago. I haven’t been able to confirm the facts asserted in this video but I think it is important to review.
https://magatracker.com/dr-anthony-fauci-stating-there-will-be-a-surprise-outbreak-the-coming-administration-will-face-georgetown-university-january-2017/
“Note to CA: Buy a generator, I’ll bring the extension cords and the blender. Party on!”
Good. Better. Best, SD!!!!!!!!!
Why are mayors even involved? The governor should be driving policy based on White House and CDC guidelines, not idiot mayors.
I don’t think this can go on much longer without everyone saying FU, especially when these idiots are promoting all the protestors. It’s like a twilight zone episode and I can’t see how they believe this is good for their political careers.
