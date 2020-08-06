August 6th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1295

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “ For You, Lord, have made me glad through Your work;
I will triumph in the works of Your hands.” 🌟 —-Psalm 92:4
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump and MAGA Team
✅ A top Rabbi Jew has endorsed President Trump and urged Jews to do so.
✅ 81% of Black Americans want to maintain or increase Police
✅ ESPN ratings in downward spiral
✅ First Time in History—Nasdaq broke thru to 11,000
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Thursday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Ohio to speak at three locations (Depart WH 11:35am—1:15pm—3:15pm–6:30pm***Arr Bedminster NJ 9:30pm for the night)
— for wisdom for President Trump as he deals with more possible EOs to benefit our country
— for Sec Mnuchin/CoS Meadows in dealing with Stubborn Dems to get Bill #4 agreed on soon that will only benefit our country–No Green New Dealor other Dems’ perks.
— for lawsuit filed by Trump Admin against Nevada rushing thru their election law changes
— for protection for Federal Agents and their eyes, as they surge into siege cities
— for protection for America–and all buildings and landmarks
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ and the VP-selected to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 17.8M unemployed Americans for their needs to be met and to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 265/450-500 miles of WALL
— for Hong Kong
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Reclaiming America Time ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”America is a land of heroes. This is the place where greatness is born, where destinies are forged, and where legends come to life.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🌟🙏,,, Special Prayer for Sundance and all Treepers in ‘Walking Towards The Fire’ Mission fighting for ‘Merica!…..
****We stand with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, the Treepers’ prayers follow you.
🌟 “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”.” 🌟 —John 8:32
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, August 6, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 89 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Strength–
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
That’s great news that 81% of blacks want to maintain or increase police presence. Also that a top Rabbi is encouraging all Jewish people to vote for President Trump.
“Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you.” Jeremiah 1:5
Father in Heaven, We thank you for the gift of life.
May we always defend the life and the rights of the unborn
so that we once again may be a nation with liberty and justice for all,
and not just for some.
Special prayers for strength, wisdom, encouragement and protection for President Trump, all of the MAGA team, and Sundance.
In the precious name of Jesus we pray, Amen.
Amen!
Prayers for Sundance and his Mission…and other Patriots who will take up their missions to take back America
Amen
Full George Floyd Bodycam Footage Leaks | Expect Riots
Of course we should expect riots. That’s Ellison’s plan… either way, he wins.
https://spectator.org/george-floyd-death-toxicology-report/
“cities”, hell, how about Mar a Lago?
Those “teens” again … just an AK-47, y’know
… and a 14-round magazine … is that one of the ones “that have the most clips”?
Police: Fleeing Teens Jumped Mar-a-Lago Wall; AK-47 Found in Backpack
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/08/05/police-fleeing-teens-jumped-mar-a-lago-wall-ak-47-found-in-backpack/
Probably three black kids from across the bridge in West Palm Beach which is a pretty bad neighborhood.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/05/august-5th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1294/comment-page-1/#comment-8573508)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding private wall content until the next project(s) are near completion. However, Fisher Industries is proceeding full speed ahead on at least 95 miles of federal border wall contracts.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 8/4/20 – (See link above.)
***PRAISE: 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas… across the Rio Grande from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. (Valued at about $17 million per mile…)
– Chief Rodney Scott tweet w/ Border Wall System update: 265 miles completed.
(9 miles more since last week; 10 miles average per week over the last 3 weeks…)
– BorderReport article: Private border-wall company wins CBP contract to build 17 new miles in Laredo
– CBP News Release: Contract Award for Additional Border Wall System in Laredo, Texas
– Laredo Morning Times Article: CBP approves another huge contract to build the border wall in Webb County
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 8/5/20
– Foreman Mike video at Project 1 where they are installing a motorized gate w/ a punch keypad.
– TheMonitor Article covering Monday’s inspection at Project 2:
Butterfly Center, feds get look at private wall erosion post-Hanna
– Summary of Fisher statements from article above.
– Photos of Project 2 during inspection day as well as shortly after Hurricane Hanna.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
***Praise:… Update: Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established and able to hold the sand/soil in place
– for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete toward the river.
– that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
• Brainstorming possible solutions: Compost erosion control blanket, pneumatically blown in w/ seeds & other ingredients to a depth of at least 2”. Rapid growth & resistance to erosion from the start. Consistent outcome over variable soil/site conditions. Not sure how affordable/scalable the approach is though…
• Possible companies/products ?… (1) Rexius certified Terraseeding®/Ecoblanket®/Microblend® process; (2) Filtrexx® Compost Erosion Control Blanket™, etc.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Video at Project 1 – 8/5/20
Foreman Mike Finds 10 Illegals & one big problem on the border.
Excerpts (not a complete transcript):
– Just want to give you a quick construction update. We’re getting ready to motorize the gate.
– As you can see our gateway is 3,800 pounds… is 31 feet long.
– We can pull it with one human that weighs approximately 150 lbs. We’ve tested it with agents. It’s been working very well.
– But with our friends at the IBWC we’re going even further.
– We’re getting ready to motorize the gate… Motor’s going to go to the backside, it will completely track and close this 19 foot, 8 (inch) section hole (in) less than a minute.
– Gonna put a punch key pad right here so our agents don’t even have to get out of the vehicle. They can open up and close the gate with their safety. They can go through to the south side of the dam which is still in the U.S territory. Punch it and keep it closed.
– We’re gonna have 24 hour access but our agents will be safer.
TheMonitor Article covering Monday’s inspection at Project 2 – 8/3/20
Butterfly Center, feds get look at private wall erosion post-Hanna
https://www.themonitor.com/2020/08/03/butterfly-center-feds-get-look-private-wall-erosion-post-hanna/
Excerpts:
– There’s another sound interrupting the tranquility — the sound of reporters and engineers and surveyors and lawyers, talking. Footsteps tapping on concrete. Repeated warnings to “watch your step” as, in ones and twos, people step toward the water and onto rain-drunk tall grass that obscures the view of the deep gashes carved into the soil both by those same rains, as well as the deceptively calm flow of the river running ever south.
– The riverbank is eroding.
– It has been eroding, for months. But, depending on who you ask, that’s either part of the plan or part of the problem.
– For the wall’s builder, Tommy Fisher, a supporter of President Donald Trump who has made a name for himself by advocating for a new way to build border security — securing hundreds of millions in federal border wall contracts throughout the southwest in the process — the eroding riverbank is a test in action.
– It’s a way for his crews to know the wall’s weak spots. Where to shore up drainage, where to redouble efforts to seed grass.
– For Marianna Treviño Wright, executive director of the National Butterfly Center, caverns carved from the earth that are big enough to crawl into are evidence the wall is a structural failure that could cause collateral damage both upstream and down.
– And there’s a third side to the story, too. The federal government itself, which, like the butterfly center, is suing Fisher and his companies.
– All three sides were at the private border wall south of Mission Monday for a long-delayed inspection of the structure.
– The butterfly center brought with them a cadre of inspectors — a surveyor, structural and geotechnical engineers — people who scrutinized every crack in the mud, measured elevation, conferred with each other as they made their way slowly down the 3-mile stretch.
– Tommy Fisher, meanwhile, stood loosely flanked by his attorneys and members of his crew as reporters flocked around him for comment on the allegations that his wall is unsound, unsafe, unstable.
– He’s scoffed at those allegations before. But on Monday, his tone, while affable as always, was a bit more circumspect. He took on the voice of a teacher, patiently explaining his building methodology and why he’s confident it “will stand the test of time.”
– “We’ve built a sidewalk that’s continually reinforced, 8 feet wide, 1 foot thick, 3-and-a-half feet thick in the middle. And we basically have single posts in that,” Fisher said, describing the T-shaped concrete base in which he planted each 5-inch wide square bollard pillar.
– The structure had withstood the onslaught of Hurricane Hanna just one week earlier — a Category 1 storm that made landfall near Port Mansfield with 90 mph sustained winds before arcing over Hidalgo County.
– Yes, the soil between the wall and the water had eroded — both before and during the storm — but it still performed as designed, Fisher said.
– “Even if there was a tremendous, tremendous amount of erosion where it would come out 8, 10 feet wide… wherever you have a slope, you’re always gonna have a minimal amount of erosion, no matter what,” he said.
– Indeed, Fisher’s crews have thus far succeeded in laying down only a few hundred yards of dirt to mitigate erosion hotspots. Like the timeline for the inspection itself, their work has been hampered by the weather.
– But, as they continue, they won’t just be filling in gaps in the dirt. Nor will they just be shoring up specific erosion trouble spots with “rip-rap” — small stones used to fortify the walls of canals — as Fisher has previously stated.
– Instead, on Monday the wall builder unveiled a new plan for the riverbank, one he says came at the request of the U.S. Border Patrol. Once the soil has been regraded and repacked, Fisher’s crews will go about laying down a road of rock stretching 10 feet wide from the edge of the concrete toward the water.
– It’ll be made from stones between 1 and 3 inches large.
– “It’s big enough that it won’t wash away, but it’s small enough that you can drive on it,” Fisher said.
– It’ll help stabilize the bank and will “kill two birds with one stone” when it comes to
facilitating better access to border agents who patrol the river.
– But, when asked why such a road hadn’t been part of the original build plans, nor had installing access gates at various spots along the wall’s length, Fisher said he assumed border agents would instead patrol the river side of the wall via boat.
– Fisher insisted gates can be installed at any point along the structure, but that this won’t happen until and unless the government assumes control of the wall.
– “Now until they wanna take it over … we can talk to them. But we can put them wherever they want,” he said.
– …U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick spoke of that lack of boat access in a Twitter thread lambasting the private border wall last month and calling it “one step beyond vaporware.”
– “Next, if a Border Patrol crew on the river has any issues, they have no dry safe haven for nearly three miles! Fisher didn’t put any gates for law enforcement,” the tweet reads.
– The access gates were just one of the government’s sticking points during the most recent status conference at the McAllen federal courthouse last month. The three sides were slated to reconvene for another status conference this Wednesday, but that has been delayed an additional month, according to an order handed down by the court Monday.
Summary of Fisher statements from article above:
– … the eroding riverbank is a test in action. It’s a way for his crews to know the wall’s weak spots. Where to shore up drainage, where to redouble efforts to seed grass.
– …explained his building methodology and why he’s confident it “will stand the test of time.”
– …“We’ve built a sidewalk that’s continually reinforced, 8 feet wide, 1 foot thick, 3-and-a-half feet thick in the middle. And we basically have single posts in that” (…describing the T-shaped concrete base in which he planted each 5-inch wide square bollard pillar.)
– …“Yes, the soil between the wall and the water had eroded — both before and during the storm — but it still performed as designed”
– …“Even if there was a tremendous, tremendous amount of erosion where it would come out 8, 10 feet wide… wherever you have a slope, you’re always gonna have a minimal amount of erosion, no matter what,”
– …as they continue, they won’t just be filling in gaps in the dirt. Nor will they just be shoring up specific erosion trouble spots with “rip-rap” — small stones used to fortify the walls of canals — as Fisher has previously stated
– …unveiled a new plan for the riverbank, one he says came at the request of the U.S. Border Patrol.
– …Once the soil has been regraded and repacked, Fisher’s crews will go about laying down a road of rock stretching 10 feet wide from the edge of the concrete toward the water.
– …it will be made from stones between 1 and 3 inches large.
– …“It’s big enough that it won’t wash away, but it’s small enough that you can drive on it.”
– …It’ll help stabilize the bank and will “kill two birds with one stone” when it comes to facilitating better access to border agents who patrol the river.
– …the road wasn’t part of the original building plans because he assumed border agents would instead patrol the river side of the wall via boat
– …insisted gates can be installed at any point along the structure, but that this won’t happen until and unless the government assumes control of the wall.
– …“Now until they wanna take it over … we can talk to them. But we can put them wherever they want,” he said.
Photos…
– 1 & 2 were taken at the inspection on August 3.
– 3 through 6 were mostly taken after Hurricane Hanna… pre-inspection.
1: Photo Gallery from article above. (9 photos)
https://www.themonitor.com/2020/08/03/photo-gallery-private-wall-inspected-hanna-saturated-grounds/
2: Photo taken at the inspection on Monday, August 3.
3: Photo showing repair work being done after Hurricane Hanna… pre-inspection.
4: Photo posted July 29. (Taken after Hurricane Hanna… pre-inspection.)
Photo showing a section of the riverbank with fewer issues at the other end of Project 2 (eastern side of peninsula) where the hydroseeding was better established.
5: Previous posts with photos showing stretches of the riverbank where the hydroseeding was better established. (4 photos, taken after Hurricane Hanna… pre-inspection.)
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/29/july-29th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1287/comment-page-1/#comment-8547949
6: Previous posts with article containing photos & drone video of sections of Project 2 with erosion issues. (Photos mostly taken post Hurricane Hanna… pre-inspection.)
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/30/july-30th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1288/comment-page-1/#comment-8551428
Well…as far as I’m concerned that Wall and the ground held up very well during that Hurricane. What unappreciated nicpickers they are not to take that in consideration.
Of course, they all probably get paid to find fault with the Water WALL, the more nicpicking the more money. Ding ding ding…
When I first heard about the erosion problem there, my first thought was someone is trying to sabotage the project by breaking up the ground to make it look like ‘erosion disaster’.
After what our president and we all went thru for the last five years of opposition abuses on us all, i can’t think of anything except “Did the opposition do that?” “I’ll bet they sabotage that” “I bet they snuck in the night and broke up the ground before the hurricane hit” etc.
Fisher Company gave their heart and soul for our WALL to protect our country from invaders. I feel badly for them. They need lots of prayers. God Bless them.
Again thank you, Stillwater, for keeping up with this WALL update.
If this were only true…….
Thank you Mr. President!!
Trump Retweet
U.S. Attorney John Durham has asked to interview former CIA Director John Brennan–who has agreed to be interviewed, and the details are being worked out.
@KenDilanianNBC
https://twokitter.com/alexsalvinews/status/1291225139850354689
BREAKING this evening: U.S. Attorney John Durham is set to interview former CIA Director John Brennan. NBC News broke the story.
@JerryDunleavy
has the best run down of what to know about the “investigation of the investigators” here for
@dcexaminer
—
Meanwhile, on twitter the light has yet to reach the Democrat faithful.
https://www.cleveland.com/open/2020/08/kanye-west-files-petitions-to-appear-on-presidential-ballot-in-ohio.html
Kanye West files petitions to appear on presidential ballot in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Rapper Kanye West on Wednesday filed petitions to appear on the presidential ballot in Ohio as an independent, according to Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office.
The popular hip hop artist — or people on his behalf — have hurriedly been collecting signatures for West in the states where the rapper can still appear on the ballot. West’s campaign filed 14,886 petitions with LaRose’s office, 5,000 of which must be valid to appear on Ohio’s ballot as an independent candidate.
This post is not an advertisement for any company nor is it a long report about any ongoing project.
I’d like to catch obama with his foot on my $2 desk.
☝️
This tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter rules.
Trump Retweet
Treepers help me out. I ventured over to some left leaning outlets which was a mistake. There is many rumors and speculation regarding the NYC DA making a major announcement tomorrow. They are hoping indictments for fraud are announced .Also apparently Deutsche Bank handed over Trumps financial documents last year. I thought they had been sued to not be able to do this and it was still being litigated. This is making me a nervous nelly. Thanks everyone
MSNBC porn
I hope so. To be honest I never paid much attention to DJT before he was president. Not that I didn’t know who he was,but I had always heard his business dealing rumors. I just hope this is another nothingburger.
Who Killed George Floyd?
“In the death of George Floyd, the State of Minnesota has charged former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin with second-degree murder and former officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao with aiding and abetting that murder. But, as will be shown in detail below, the physical, scientific, and electronically recorded evidence in the case overwhelmingly and conclusively proves that these defendants are not guilty of the charges and, in fact, played no material role in bringing about Floyd’s death.
Instead, the evidence proves that, when he first encountered the police, George Floyd was well on his way to dying from a self-administered drug overdose. Moreover, far from publicly, brazenly, and against their own self-interest slowly and sadistically killing Floyd in broad daylight before civilian witnesses with video cameras, the evidence proves that the defendants exhibited concern for Floyd’s condition and twice called for emergency medical services to render aid to him. Strange behavior, indeed, for supposedly brutal law officers allegedly intent on causing him harm.”
https://spectator.org/george-floyd-death-toxicology-report/
https://www.theverge.com/21354742/nasa-spacex-crew-dragon-bob-behnken-doug-hurley-return
Congratulations to the SpaceX Team on a successful mission.. It takes a Team.. And Welcome to Texas Sir..
Welcome back guys.. it sure is a surreal feeling being back isn’t it..
you’ve been traveling across atmospheres.. some things are forever different..
describing it is like trying to capture Light.. or Time..
Wonderful tweets. The man is loved.
In the latest RCP poll average, Biden leads Trump by 6.4%. Around three weeks ago it was 9.4% or 9.6%. Four years ago today Clinton lead by around 10% (only dropping to 5% ahead much closer to the election). This means that, if these polls are no more and no less biased against Trump, by such things as undercounting Republicans, Biden is running 3% plus behind Clinton at this point. So Hidin’ Biden probably shouldn’t be picking out the safety furniture and special walk in bathtub for the White House just yet.
Hmmm can anyone say Soros or Obama or Clinton??
I *wish* this tweet was not so right on.
🕊️
I think y’all remember Jonathan Isaac from last week —
I think this “Comey going rogue” narrative is a ploy to give everybody else plausible deniability. Then Comey will weasel out of it with help from the media and allies in congress and the deep state.
Treepers!! Last week I posted a statement by Grace Community Church is Pasadena. LA has sent a letter to Pastor MacArthur and the church that they will be fined $1,000/day if they insist on remaining open. The church has legal council and all that but this is a reminder than that satan and his minions are in an all out war.
I have no doubt that Grace is not going to bow. “Johnny Mac” has said as much. We need to pray that more churches will follow.
