Tuesday August 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Sins That Are Past
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
In Chapter 3 of St. Paul’s letter to the Romans he declares that God has set forth Christ as a satisfaction for man’s sin and that redemption is obtained by faith in “His blood,” or His payment for sin at Calvary, entirely apart from works, religious or otherwise (Rom. 3:21-26).
But in this same passage he states that this “remission” concerns the “sins that are past” (Ver. 25). What does he mean by this? Some have taught from this verse that when a sinner turns to God for salvation all his sins are forgiven up to that time and now that he is saved he is henceforth responsible for himself. But this would mean that God saves men by His grace only to turn them over again to their own weak and sinful natures. If this were the case, the converted sinner would be lost again the same day, for what Christian believer is wholly free from sin?
Paul rather looks back here at past ages and declares that we now know and proclaim that men like Abel, Noah and Abraham, and also like Moses, David and Daniel (who lived under the Law) were actually saved by the redemption wrought by Christ, although Christ’s death was still future in their day. In other words, Christ died, not only for the sins which we have committed, but also for the “sins which are past.” The believers of past ages simply believed what God told them then, and God counted them righteous (Gen. 15:6) on the basis of Christ’s coming payment for sin.
We have the same truth set forth in Hebrews 9:15, where we are told that Christ’s death availed also “for the redemption of the transgressions that were under the first covenant,” i.e., the Law.
How blessed we are to live at a time when God’s plan of salvation has been fully revealed, and that we can now look to the Lord Jesus Christ and exclaim with Paul:
“He loved me, and gave Himself for me!” (Gal. 2:20).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-sins-that-are-past/
Romans 3:21 But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested, being witnessed by the law and the prophets;
22 Even the righteousness of God which is by faith of Jesus Christ unto all and upon all them that believe: for there is no difference:
23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:
25 Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God;
26 To declare, I say, at this time his righteousness: that he might be just, and the justifier of him which believeth in Jesus.
Genesis 15:6 And he believed in the LORD; and he counted it to him for righteousness.
Hebrews 9:15 And for this cause he is the mediator of the new testament, that by means of death, for the redemption of the transgressions that were under the first testament, they which are called
Galatians 2:20 I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me. 21 I do not frustrate the grace of God: for if righteousness come by the law, then Christ is dead in vain.
Prayers for those living in Minneapolis, word is the city government sent out a letter to residents telling them they’re basically on their own. They’re being told to protect themselves, that if confronted with robbers, muggers, carjackers or, by extension rapists, ‘give it up’, do what you’re told. All of this while the woke city government searches for a replacement system to replace the traditional police.
Copy of the letter sent to residents in the link.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/minneapolis-authorities-warn-residents-prepare-be-robbed-obey-criminals
Of course the fallacy in the city government’s recommendation is that, when confronted by a criminal, you are delivering yourself into the hands of a person for whom simple robbery may not be enough. The “just give them what they want” argument assumed you are dealing with someone who is fair-minded enough to just take your property and politely leave. Since that is a highly unlikely expectation to make with a criminal, it’s far better to defend yourself and your family by being armed. Guns up.
To all my fellow Treepers September 26th is a call to prayer for our nation in Washington DC..Go to web site https://thereturn.org/ to participate in person or right where you are at..God bless all of you who will stand up for Our great nation.Father,we thank you that your word says we can come boldly to your throne in time of need.We ask according to 2 chronicles 7:14 that says If my people who are called by my name shall humble themselves and pray,I will hear their prayers from heaven,forgive them their sins and heal their land.Father,we thank you that you are doing just that.We bless you and glorify you in the name above all names Jesus Christ.The King of Kings and the Lord of Lords,Amen.
I’ve been saying that Biden and the Rats have been running his campaign underground, addressing each separate group with a message tailored to that group. The MSM isn’t covering it, they’re making it seem as if he’s cowering in his basement while Trump wows the masses, the media knows that if the stuff he and his co-conspirators are doing gets out the tide will start to shift.
Youtube’s already taken down one video of Biden addressing his Moslem jihadists…whoops, a bit pejorative there…but this one’s still up: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RravqCAhby4. Note that right off the bat he says we should teach more about Islam in our schools but, hidden right after that, is his statement that we all come from the same base AND launches into telling the Moslem viewers that we’re group-identifying as ‘confessional religions’.
Now, if I were a Jewish viewer (one reason this video isn’t on the nightly MSM news) I’d stop short as hell…he’s saying we’re all ‘confessional’ religion members? For those who don’t grasp that it’s a code word for Christians, and Biden expanded it to Moslems. That specifically eliminates Jews, Biden by his use of the ‘confessional’ word included Moslems (his target audience) with Christians while specifically excluding Jews. Were I a Jew, practicing or otherwise capable of being labeled as such, I’d be worried, Biden just threw my toches to the Moslems, one of the Rat’s largest and oldest groups has just been sold out to their mortal enemies by those whom the Final Solution torch was passed in 1945.
There are Jewish Rat apologists who’ll say that this ain’t so but Biden’s speeches to targeted groups are carefully written by writers skilled in getting the message across. Again, were I Jewish, I’d be really worried about the Rats’ plans for me if they win.
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
Amen.
Cuban Restaurant Owner in Louisville Says BLM is Using ‘Mafia Tactics’ to Extort Local Businesses
https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/03/cuban-restaurant-owner-in-louisville-says-blm-is-using-mafia-tactics-to-extort-local-businesses/
Fernando Martinez, a partner of the Olé Restaurant Group, was one of dozens of business owners in the downtown “NuLu” district (Kentucky) who received a letter from “local organizers and activists” in recent days that made a number of demands, including a requirement that they make “a recurring monthly donation of 1.5% of net sales” to local black organizations, and that they display a sign that shows support for “the reparations movement” or face “repercussions of noncompliance.”
