Problems with comments posting

Most of you are aware that we have been having problems with the WordPress commenting and spam filtering system. There recently was a software update, and this may be a result of that update. We don’t know for sure.
In the meantime, your cooperation is requested to help us with moderation.
Dozens of valid comments per hour are being dumped by Akismet (the WP spam filter) into the trash bin. We must filter and restore the valid ones and delete the actual spam and trash. This means that we have to validate each comment when we don’t recognize the commenter. This is an agonizing and monotonous task. It would help if everyone did the following:
1. STOP posting comments strictly about not being able to comment.
2. STOP posting comments 10 times in hope that the repeats will somehow get through. They won’t. It just means that we have to take the time to find and delete them.
3. STOP changing your name in hopes that you will get in. You won’t.
4. Make every comment count. A comment that has a smiley face or says “I agree” is just as difficult to moderate as a long, well considered comment.
We spend hours every day trying to see that your valid comments are posted, but it takes time. Frankly, the complaining makes me want to take a 3-hour lunch, and I’m not alone.
In fact, I think I’ll go make lunch and maybe watch a “Miss Marple” mystery.
Thanks for your dedication and loyalty Stella and Ad Rem!
Don’t forget Menagerie and WeeWeed. We are all working right now.
indeed!
You might wish to post about the posting button, that it will tell you it is posting, I didn’t get that for almost a year so many double comments and if you don’t look at the button you keep hitting it until it goes, but that may have been 3 times. Thanks.
Thank you all – Stella, WeeWeed, Menagerie , and Ad_rem.
Curious if this WP glitch has affected other WP blog sites in the same or similar manner.
I manage a very popular self-hosted WP site way outside the political realm so we do not receive thousands of comments daily. However, we do receive a fair share and have not been experiencing this comment issue through the recent update.
Interesting to know…..
Good point GB, I was wondering the same. I was told WordPress was having issues with people who use protron email. Perhaps because it is encrypted? Maybe just more conservative bashing? Anyway, that’s what I figuring it is. Also, Thanks to all who work so hard to keep this site up. BTW, I also can’t “like” comments but when I click the blue star it does usually turn the star gold but doesn’t record my “like”.
I haven’t had any problems with my posting.
That’s nice, but we really don’t need to know about what isn’t happening.
10/4
I don’t know if I am a professional…but I am a Booger nonetheless. Thanks to all the Mods
All the moderators deserve cookies!
“Hazardous Duty” / Support Donation…
Inbound.
Sundance – not sure if you know that even if someone posts once, it sometimes still shows up twice. This happened to me today and has happened to me in recent days. Hope the update helps! God bless u and all u are doing! May God protect you and keep you
Sundance didn’t write this post, but I and the other admins will make note of it. I suspected that a single double post is accidental. However, I had one this morning who posted the same comment seven times. It’s not uncommon.
Oops and gotcha!! May God bless you all as you all are doing His work
Yes…we know the comments that show up in groups of two are three are not the poster’s fault. We’re talking about the comments reposted after a minute or two…several have posted the same comment three or four times out of frustration.
Yep, the temptation can be there to click again if there’s a hesitation in page refresh, and it looks like people need to err on the side of not clicking again
“the temptation can be there to click again if there’s a hesitation in page refresh”
That happens to me A LOT on my home Wi-Fi (Spectrum) when using phone or tablet. The hard wired computer often catches it (“Duplicate Comment”) with a pop-up notice.
However, the mobile device can post 2-4 in a row if you don’t watch the super-line ” refresh progress bar” near the top and click it repeatedly when it is stalled, for me sometimes 10 to 20 seconds, sometimes 30.
We all appreciate the good works you do to maintain this oasis. Being a moderator on an online forum with over 300k users, I have an idea of how much it can take. Thank you very much!
I can reply using my word press account. However I can’t like any post. This is frustrating since I like to provide praise to fellow treeper’s posts!
Thanks to Sundance and team for all you do!
I have just tried to like a few comments to no avail.
I have this problem only on my iPad. MacBook no problem.
Internets is funny haha hmmmm
If you go to your Reader you can (icon top left next to ‘My Site’)
Have you tried logging out of WP, clearing your browser cache and logging back into WP?
The “like” button is an iffy proposition on a good day, anymore – even for us moderators.
What ekurie said is correct. When I see a post that is nothing but a like I delete it. I’m sorry, but we have so many hundreds to check, I am not going to take time out on the “like” and “test” posts.
I also have had trouble posting. If a post goes through it always brought you to your post. If it doesn’t you look and your post isn’t there or you are blinded to it.
I signed up to wordpress so I could LIKE replies (as it says to do when I try to click like) and it made everything screwy. So I signed out of wordpress and tried FB & twitter. That is when it crashed, and still can’t like replies. So I just post w/o wordpress.
Is Durham free to repost the following?—-“And another indictment.”
Thank you Stella, Ad Rem, Menagerie and Wee’d and anyone else not mentioned or unknown. I wondered if WeirdPress had been messing with their code. They seem to be adherents of the MS Windows school of “Ship it untested & buggy, fix it later, maybe” style of updating.
Keep fighting your good fight while sundance fights his!
We love to watch Miss Marple in my home.
I’m watching “Sleeping Murder” while I eat my (late) lunch.
I love her too! I saw a really old one with Margaret Rutherford as Miss Marple a month or so ago. Adorable. We watch Poirot as well.
Margaret Rutherford, she was a brilliant actress and made for the role.👍
A massive thank-you to the moderation team. Y’all are doing spectacularly.
I can not tell you how many times I’ve posted and the content appears vapid. I now know that it wasn’t me. Thank goodness.
😅 😅 😅
ahem! Go to your room! And don’t take any donuts with you!
“4. Make every comment count. A comment that has a smiley face or says “I agree” is just as difficult to moderate……”
Admins don’t count, because we don’t moderate those comments.
Yes, I know. Was just playin with Ad Rem. I’ll go to my room now since this is another unnecessary comment for you guys to have to deal with.
Technically….but, I didn’t have to moderate this one. 😀
I run my own WordPress server for clients and its not fun. The update process can kill you. Update the core then hope all the modules and php are compatible.
Hope it can be debugged. If you need anything let us know.
This site is WordPress hosted, but thanks anyway!
I’m a professional web designer. If you want I can help with this.
Dedicated reader. I check 10 times a day for updates at least lol.
Keep up the great work.
Thank you for all this hard work, hope it goes back to normal asap.
Dang. 🤔
I want to say thank you, but if my post goes to the bin, I will have caused y’all more misery.
Ok, here goes..(you can leave it in bin if you want 😉)
Stella, Ad rem, weeweed, Menagerie,
You are so loved and appreciated.
Thank you for spending your time fighting the fight.
You are great Patriots, and we forget about all of your time and hard work keeping some of us in line, and now on line.
Without you, where would we be?
Let’s adhere to their requests and give them a break! 🍸🥃 or 2
“There recently was a software update, and this may be a result of that update. We don’t know for sure.”
The only way to easily narrow it down would be to know from commenters:
Mobile device or computer?
Wi-Fi, over the air or hard wired computer?
Apple or Android?
Browser.
Version of browser.
Internet Service Provider.
Etc.
* commenters being binned, NOT everyone else!
Success!!!!!
Thanks for your efforts!
I have seen people say that you don’t need a WP account to post. The reason I have a WP account here is I didn’t think there was another way to post without one. Would you rather people have or don’t have a WP account. I don’t do anything with my WP account other than post here.
I don’t have a WP account- never have. Been posting for a few years w/o it.
The only thing I can’t do is “like” posts.
The “new” WP is working better than ever for me!
For the past year, my comments would not post until I closed the window , then came back on about a min. later.
Since the update, they post immediately!
My WP did all sorts of negatives to me so I reverted to the Twitter. I to this day have posted less than a dozen times on my main twitter page and mostly just have it because I can access comments on this site with it.
Hope my comments here dont’ hurt you through Twitter but I frankly still don’t understand what is posted for all to see on my page and what is just here as a comment separate from that.
The last Akismet update from 4.15 to 4.16 should not have caused problems:
4.1.6
Release Date – 4 June 2020
Disable “Check for Spam” button until the page is loaded to avoid errors with clicking through to queue recheck endpoint directly.
Add filter “akismet_enable_mshots” to allow disabling screenshot popups on the edit comments admin page.
You can reinstall the previous version of Word Press from the control pane (updates)l: “If you need to re-install version 5.4.2–en, you can do so here:”
Beware! Two of the top links on the web for “Akismet update issues” open pages with potentially dangerous content (both blocked by my antivirus software).
You may want to turn on Akismet debugging to see what’s happening:
Instructions here:
https://docs.akismet.com/troubleshooting/how-do-i-debug-the-akismet-plugin/
It’s most probable though that the problem is detection at the Akismet server end. Getting a new API key *may* help… If you’re paying for the service, presumably you’ve raised massive false positives with support?
In all likelihood, as Akismet uses a Bayesian filter, it’ll be that particular combinations of words (which aren’t spam at all in certain contexts but are in others) have been marked as spam so many times that Akismet is catching them creating false positives. Or it could be that Akismet has gone “woke”. But it’s probably just the filters.
Crwys: Just when I thought I had my plugins all figured out, now, I gotta worry about woke plugins.
Are you looking for comment admins to help weed through the comments? I’m familiar with WordPress and can privately share my bonafide creds to prove I’m not a troll.
Thanks, but no. We have a couple other people we can call on if need be. Our group has been together for 10 years, and we don’t plan on taking in new people.
At this stage in the game, with Sundance’s exposure having skyrocketed from early days and a target clearly placed on your back, I don’t blame you one bit for that. We know that the deep state and left frantically wants to undermine any window to the truth.
Thank you so much for your heroism and patience.
I was an Agatha Christie ‘virgin’ until I met my fiance….slowly getting an education and love it! Thank you for all you do. Hopefully all will be smooth soon.
Akismet is owned by WordPress. WordPress runs the majority of websites on the internet. If Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, et al, are banning influencers and shutting down/hiding websites, why wouldn’t WordPress do their part with shutting down conservative comments too?
I am curious to know if there appear to be “blacklisted” words in any of the banned comments that may show a common thread to an algorithm that Akismet/Wordpress has set up?
Afterall, in the tech company’s minds, conservative thinking is spam.
Yes, we know Akismet is owned by WordPress. This site is hosted by WordPress. The only common thread we have tentatively observed is that persons who use certain email providers appear to be moderated automatically, but there are many others that don’t fit.
Hope you guys get it sorted out soon. I’ve been expecting an uptick in chicanery as we draw closer to the big hoedown with trolls and possible technical disruption. I hope this isn’t part of that, but we appreciate your efforts so know that.
Keep up the good work. This is probably my #1 site for news, thanks to the CTH team and the comment section. Believe me, WordPress is hard to manage and it’s very complicated to diagnose, if at all, when something deep in the bowels of WP breaks. Hats off to the CTH team for keeping this site working 24/7.
More support coming when the means allow. This, and a bare handful of other sites, have completely replaced my consumption of “the media” since I cancelled cable 2.5 years ago. One of the best decisions I’ve ever made.
Hang in there, CTH team!
I do not know if this will work on a wordpress.com hosted website. I use self-hosted WordPress. But I don’t use Akismet. I use these two plugins and they work great. You might see if they are available for wordpress.com
https://wordpress.org/plugins/antispam-bee/
https://wordpress.org/plugins/block-bad-queries/
Hope that helps.
Duke
I don’t have or use WordPress, Twitter or Facebook accounts.
I just use my email and CTH user name — for at least 5 years.
No problems.
You are wiser than I.
Same!
I did have trouble posting about a month ago for a few weeks.
That dastardly WP wanted me to log in, a feat I was unable to do as I had lost and/or forgot my user name and password!
However, she persisted. (Gag me with a spoon)
…and in persistence, found victory, as WP graciously allowed me, even though I continue to be lost in a password fog.
I’m glad you watch Miss Marple. I found a gem in a 1930 black/white production of Little Lord Fauntreloy, and loving the authour, thought I’d check it out.
A happier, more pious person could not be found after I watched it,
although Pollyanna arose the strange, great joy in unconditional love and a grateful heart.
I just posted and it doesn’t show. It is why I quit posting in here. Hello to no one. LOL
I see your post for what it’s worth.
Did you even read Stella’s piece? Stop it!
Mod’s – thank you SO MUCH for posting this. The other day, I tried to persuade folks to stop posting about this inability to post, but not sure it had much effect. Not only is it monotonous, as you mentioned, but it also makes you jobs harder.
Good luck, and READ THE ARTICLE before posting. (Ad rem, I’ve had no problems since that debacle with the email addy. Please let the others know, if my experience can be of help.)
Something else to consider, please. We are all here during the day, trying to pitch in and help out. Ad rem is along at night and carrying a heavy load on the third shift. Please don’t make it harder on her with inquires about lost posts, test posts, etc.
Same goes for the email account. It’s flooded with hundreds of emails daily and most of them are forwarded links, duplicate questions about lost posts, etc. Again, Ad rem is the one among us who takes the most time to help people with WP issues, and we will always be here for you if needed, but you can also google your worpress issues and often find a solution.
We get emails from people who ask us to make changes to their account, to enable them to like a post, to sign up for emails or discontinue emails. We can’t do that, only you can.
With “google” being what they are, I wish people would stop promoting them by saying things like: “google your wordpress issues”, “google it” etc.
“Search for” “research” etc. are far less empowering terms and give no credence to those tech monsters.
I use duckduckgo and have never had a problem finding any information I am looking for.
How are you posters who are getting posts up, getting them up? After you hit “Post”, is it magically appearing (like it normally would?) Or is most everything going into the bin, only to be later fished out?
I’m hesitant to try making any additional posts, as I’m fearing each and every one is simply stacking up in the bin. My last post – 15 minutes ago? – never actually appeared, so I suspect it’s in the bin.
Can’t Like anything, either. I -am- logged in, but nothing happens or changes upon tapping a “Like”… darn you, WordPress. 😦
Same. This worked for me. YMMV.
1) I opened a new tab and went to my user account setting on WP(I was still technically logged in). I chose a random account setting, and refreshed that page.
2) New tab, CTH.com, refreshed, I was able to like again. I technically never logged out.
LinuxMint/Firefox
I had to stop working and have lots of free time – if you need help let me know.
For:
Ad Rem and Stella
Menagerie and Wee Weed
I just logged out of WP, cleared my cookies and internet history, and logged back into WP. Now I will see if that clears up the problems, because I was always seeing my comments hung up lately…….
Speaking of online irregularities,
I have had The Last Refuge on a monthly donation for years. I recently canceled it because I have been bombarded with fake emails that appear to come from PayPal asking me to click on the link provided to resolve the problem.
I never clicked on the link provided, the return addresses provided were ridiculous . I did check my PayPal account and credit card statement and there were no unauthorized charges.
I also forwarded many of the fake messages to PayPal’s security.
These spoof emails began around the beginning of July. At first I just blocked them but they kept coming from different email addresses.
Another vote for antispam-bee in case you think Akismet has become woke in some way.
The hardest-working ‘ad rems’ in the business Sundance is blessed to have you all working the boiler room the way you do.
I will just add this. The software issues started escalating shortly after Sundance declared that he was taking a more active role in confronting the Deep State. I know they did for me. I have been in constant Moderation since Sundance’s trip to DC.
Has anyone examined the new code to make sure that there has not been content inserted, or other backdoor adjustments made, to potentially degrade the usability of the site … remotely or otherwise?
This is not meant to be conspiracy theorist. But I put nothing past Big Tech, which is near-uniformly against everything we are fighting here. And quite a bit is now in play.
Be better off hosting your own WordPress install and then use something like disquss if WordPress.com doesn’t offer that plugin.
Have not been able to post since last friday.
If related to software update could it be Akismet is configured to reject posts made while the browser is in incognito mode.
You had a comment post earlier today and one yesterday. They probably just were released from trash and you didn’t go back to check on them.
Thank you for what you do, both admins and mods.
Please open a gab account so we can comment there. Many of us have been banned by the commies at twitter and cannot comment there.
You are doing God’s work in your pursuit of Truth and I an thankful for you; you are in my daily prayers
I’m accustomed to WordPress occasionally “eating” my comment only to have it appear later. When I see the same comment as the most recent one for several minutes I know WordPress is being WordPress.
If you’re going to try posting again, at least make a different comment.
To All,
Too bad y’all weren’t around when I had to work for a living.. It would have been swell to be ahead of the curve 95% of the time.. Thanks for all y’all do to keep us peasants, clods, dweebs, plebs and cretins in line, armed with truth, thinking for ourselves and Educated.. Stay safe and keep up the good work. Prayers are with all of you
Thank all if you for your hard work and quite frankly your bravery and leadership right now.
I appreciate it. God bless you and God bless America.
Hopefully resolved soon.. thanks for keeping up the fight!
