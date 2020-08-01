August 1st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1290

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “ The TRUMPeters and musicians joined in unison to give praise and thanks to the Lord. Accompanied by trumpets, cymbals and other instruments, the singers raised their voices in praise to the Lord and sang: “He is good; his love endures forever.” ” 🌟
—-2 Chron 5:13
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump and MAGA Team
✅ Trump & MAGA Team are safely back in WH from Florida
✅ The Supreme Court votes 5-4 to refuse to stop the building of Trump’s border wall while there’s an ongoing lawsuit regarding Trump Admin “illegal” divertion of funds from DoD…remember that one? Funny thing is the hearing may not happen til after the elections-The Lord is making American life fun again
✅ Pres. Trump will take action as soon (maybe today–Saturday) to ban Chi-Na TikTok from USA
✅ Rasmussen Poll: President Trump’s approval rating…50%
✅ Arizona Police Association endorsed Pres. Trump for re-election
✅ 62% of Americans refused to reveal who they’re voting for because they’re concerned about their safety,,,Monster Votes!
✅ 73% of American adults have unfavorable view of Chi-Na, up 26% since 2018
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Saturday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— Storm/Hurricane Isaias veer righteous back out to sea with little to no damages along American beautiful eastern seaboard-Praying for Fl, GA, SC, NC, prepping for next 24 hrs.
— Trump Admin wins against ACLU’s case forcing illegal aliens to be counted in Census Report
— for the TCTH site, the managers for the site and all Treepers to be safe
— for protection for Federal Agents and their eyes, as they surge into siege cities
— for protection for America–and all buildings and landmarks
— for protection for all the Repub candidates, esp the MAGA candidates
— for Voter ID– we need it now
— “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ and the VP-selected to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 30+M unemployed Americans for their needs to be met and to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 256/450-500 miles of WALL
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Be Silent No More ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”We want the American Dream for American children, and I will fight to deliver that dream. Every ounce, every single ounce of my strength — I will be fighting. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🌟🙏,,, Special Prayer for Sundance and all Treepers in ‘Walking Towards The Fire’ Mission fighting for ‘Merica!…..
****We stand with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, the Treepers’ prayers follow you.
🌟 “ For the kingdom of God is not a matter of eating and drinking but of righteousness and peace and joy in the Holy Spirit..” 🌟 —Rom 14:17
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, August 1, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 94 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Strength–
The “last straw” AKA the “final straw”: a moment when everyone says “enough of this”: we are taking back our cities, our neighborhoods, our nation from those who are willing to destroy everything. We need to take back our domestic tranquility; it’s called stewardship.
Dear Lord, we humbly approach Your throne, grateful in heart for the life of Jesus. We ask that you surround and protect
our President, his family, his MAGA team,
Sundance,
the brave reporters and investigators who are getting the truth out to our brainwashed citizens,
the discouraged, the sick, those who have lost jobs.
Please guide, protect and keep them, in Jesus name, Amen!
Amen.
Amen
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
🙏 Our heart-felt condolences and prayers to Herman Cain’s family and his loved ones.
Herman led an amazing life–he was an author, businessman, radio host, syndicated columnist, Tea Party activist, Presidential candidate, associate minister and a cancer survivor. He was a mentor and a friend to many.
Herman Cain will be best remembered as a True Patriot who loved his country 🇺🇸 and his love of the Lord. We’ll miss this ever cheerful Herman Cain…. We love You, Herman.
With LOVE, The Treepers
Amen
Sundance: Walk Towards The Fire……It’s Time….Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight.
Prayers for Sundance and his Mission…and other Patriots who will take up their missions to take back America
Praying and Amen !
🙏 #Free Hong Kong
Open Prayer for Hong Kong and our HK Treepers in the claws of CCP:
Stand Your Ground, Hong Kongers!
****God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble~~~Psalm 46:1
Amen and God Bless Sundance’s mission to save America.
Amen
Thank you very much for your “check-mark” praises. They keep me from missing-out on positive developments. 🙂
Listen to the Canadians on CV-19 testing:
CTV News
@CTVNews
·
Jul 30
Ontario Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe says mandatory COVID-19 testing for teachers “will just complicate the picture.” https://twitter.com/CTVNews/status/1288907122818854913
“…You know, I think a lot of people think that testing is going to really solve the whole problem, and it isn’t. It’s one component of a response. If you test somebody today, uh, you only know if they’re infected today. And in fact if you’re testing in a population that doesn’t have very much COVID, you’ll get false positives almost half the time. That is the person actually doesn’t have COVID, they have something else, they may have nothing. Uh, so it will just complicate the picture.”
“On the other hand, if we have evidence of a case, even a suspect case in a school, all the contacts of that case be it a child or teacher would be tested. Regardless of whether they’re symptomatic or not. That is something we’ve learned with COVID, it’s very important to do that. That is when we might be identifying people who are asymptomatic and infected that need to um, stay home and uh, wait ’til they’re cleared by Public Health. Doing testing on all the teachers would be a huge amount of resources taken away from the need for quick, um, access to testing when somebody may be symptomatic.”
“We also need to do screening for symptoms. And everybody needs to be educated about the symptoms to look for and not go to work if you’re sick, go, not go to school if you’re sick. Those are the things that are important along with hand washing, distancing, masking, all the things we’re talking about. Testing will not actually achieve anything other than take resources away from other places they need to be…”
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/31/july-31st-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1289/comment-page-1/#comment-8556245)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding private wall content until the next project(s) are near completion. However, Fisher Industries is proceeding full speed ahead on at least 95 miles of federal border wall contracts.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 7/30/20 – (See link above.)
– Trump tweet about the 256 miles of wall completed this past week and well as crews being on track to complete 300 miles by the end of August.
– The next hearing regarding Project 2 will be in Judge Randy Crane’s court on 8/5/20. This hearing date may actually be pushed an additional 30 days.
– Travis Bubenik’s tweet w/ joint status report where the U.S Government & Fisher Industries are requesting an additional 30 day continuance until the first week in September:
JOINT STATUS REPORT and AGREED MOTION FOR CONTINUANCE
– Tweet by National Butterflies referencing Travis Bubenik’s tweet above. Marianna Treviño-Wright believes, despite appearances, that “the U.S. Government and Fisher are working together to ensure this private “border wall” stands to set legal precedent for further construction.”
– – – – –
Friday night update – 7/31/20
– John Solomon tweet w/ article: Supreme Court hands Trump win, refuses to stop border wall construction
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
***Praise:… Update: Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.
– for the site inspection of Project 2 which is currently scheduled for Monday, Aug 3, unless something changes
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established and able to hold the sand/soil in place
– that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with article.
and a BIG WOO HOO !!
Are we tired of winning yet? Nooooooooo! Never tired of winning. Where is Sundance’s winamins?
Sad that Sierra Club has gone radical or taken over by activists. I used to be a member during college and early career days.
It was a fun club…snow skiing, hiking, volleyball and bar-B-Qing- Imagine that? polluting the air…lol..and we didn’t care a whit.
I wonder what they do these days other than sit around the table, plotting attacks and whining. I ought to visit one, wearing my mask and feathered Popsicle-sticked and glittered goggles and flippers and my old light saber and give them a piece of my mind. LOL–wishful thinking.
I remember watching an a G. Edward Griffin interview with Yuri Bezmenov where Yuri stated after the Berlin Wall fell the communists infiltrated the environmental organizations and used them to push their agenda. I don’t remember Yuri naming the Sierra Club specifically but I wouldn’t be surprised.
“The Green Tree has Red Roots”
Eastern Europe knows.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks Maquis, I’ve never heard that saying before. I’ll have to look it up.
Praying and Praising !
Trump Retweet
Just say’n… 😉
Holy shit, Mamet Principle in action. What a little red faced turd. LOL
Trump Retweet
Is that a current pic? I don’t see any masks
LikeLike
This is the man who stood up to the madness. Don’t follow sports, so don’t know who he is, but think he’s a gem of a person!
Solid response. So many rocks being thrown from glass houses. God is the truth, the light, and the way.
sunnydaze, He and the ones kneeling run around and throw balls through metal hoops. Some people actually claim to enjoy watching them do this. I guess that some people are easily amused.
LikeLike
I’m not a sports fan but I’d like to know who this guy is. I’m sure everybody else knows and someone will tell me.
LikeLike
Someone brought up Tim Tebow, and here’s a flashback:
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/sports/hockey/don-cherry-criticizes-media-for-mocking-tim-tebow-while-praising-athletes-protests/article36419007/
LikeLike
I know a lot of you get your news from the TV but I quit years ago when I realized that TV news only tells you what THEY want you to know.
A lot of relevant stories don’t make it out of the city they occurred in (unless it fits their agenda) so I have 100 or so newspapers booked marked and browse them daily.
How far have we fallen when blond supremacists start murdering kids?
https://www.courant.com/news/connecticut/hc-news-bridgeport-child-homicide-20200731-5kwuabub5zhqbb572tl74yv3ru-story.html#nt=latestnews&rt=chartbeat-flt
Or when they have a problem with their landlord:
https://ktla.com/news/nationworld/connecticut-tenant-accused-of-beheading-landlord-with-sword-over-rent-dispute
Or when those older white supremacists ride bicycles in the roadway when others are trying to get somewhere.
https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20200731/elgin-man-charged-with-reckless-homicide-in-bicyclists-death.
https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20200730/authorities-identify-bartlett-bicyclist-killed-in-elgin-crash-husband-still-in-hospital
Solomon interview if any have not watched it yet. Good primer for future endeavors.
⚠️
All the old Cubans in Miami believe that the tiktoks of kids dancing around standing broomsticks back in Jan/Feb opened the portal to this hell. I’m not even joking 🙃 🤣👍🏼
Wealthy Democrats taking from the middle class and the poor to enrich themselves. Someone has to pay for their luxurious mansions and extravagant lifestyles!
Looks like Hidin’ Biden will have to hide his VP pick too!
I’ve been “hearing” Susan rice. But ValJar got her face done at the same place as Kamala, so maybe she’s in the running too? Watch Biden pick a white make 🤣
Not sure who put this short video together, but it encourages Hispanics to question why Biden is only looking at a black woman, to the exclusion of Latinas
Hope everyone in Florida stays safe. Last thing you needed now is a hurricane.
The good news is that the storm should stay fairly weak. It’s facing fairly hostile upper level wind shear right now. Most of the thunderstorms are in the eastern eyewall and the western side doesn’t have much convection. Despite very warm water, the shear is doing a good job keeping it from strengthening significantly. It has a small window tomorrow to strengthen some but not a very long period.
I also find it hilarious that my Governor in Virginia has declared a state of emergency for the storm. It will likely be a very weak tropical storm by the time it arrives near Virginia and just be rain and breezy conditions.
Anyone (besides me) miss hurricane parties? 😊
OMGoodness. Blessings.
Jake Hoffman@JMHoffman
EVERY AMERICAN NEEDS TO SEE THIS!
@OrlandoMagic
forward Jonathan Isaac delivers the most important commentary in 2020
@JJudahIsaac
gets asked why was the only NBA player to stand for the National Anthem
His answer will leave you speechless (& cheering!)
Jul 31, 2020
I posted this above. What’s *really* mind blowing is that the comments on twitter in reply to his explanation….almost nobody understands what he’s getting at!
These people are Soooo. LOST.
Yeah, it wasn’t the *most* articulate way to explain it, but I “got” what he was saying- definitely!
If you believe in the power of prayer, pray for these people. Cuz the replies to that were strange as heck. They’ve got a true Mental Block.
White reporters ask black man if he thinks black lives matter. That says it all right there. Leftist whites will tell you what being black is all about. 🙄
Yeeesssss!!! Have been wondering what’s happening w/ the Amish community this time around. They were a HUGE factor in getting Trump elected in 2016. So.Cool. that they’re hooking up w/ Scott!
Big.
Another win – President “Trump scores win over Stormy Daniels libel suit”
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/31/trump-stormy-daniels-libel-suit-389765
re: Roger Stone
Fascinating commentary here from Roger Stone himself, reviewing myriad details and persons related to his case. He would benefit from a good editor, but the intense first-person account of such a harrowing set of experiences is compelling. He reveals so much about the vile corruption of the judge, Adam Schiff, the Mueller/Weissman team, etc. etc. etc.
https://newswithviews.com/president-trumps-act-of-mercy-and-justice/
If only more Americans were this fearless.
Dr. Stella Immanuel (from this video interview)
QUOTE:
“…I’m not going to be silenced. My immediate plans is to pray until this powers, these diabolic powers that want to destroy this nation are destroyed and there is going to be war. Do you understand me? I am a warrior, I am a [???] in the Kingdom of God. It’s on.”
FULL INTERVIEW: Houston-area doctor in viral video touting hydroxychloroquine as virus cure doubles down on claims
https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2020/07/31/full-interview-houston-doctor-in-viral-video-touting-hydroxychloroquine-as-virus-cure-doubles-down-on-claims/
Here’s Fauci 2005
https://virologyj.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/1743-422X-2-69
U.S. to have permanent troop presence in Poland:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-poland-usa-idUSKCN24W2AS?taid=5f2447199139ad0001b9b68b&utm_campaign=trueAnthem%3A+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twittervia
Send the troops from Germany, France, and the UK there. Poland and Hungary will soon be an island in a sea of islam within 20 years.
Most of you are still under the misapprehension the COVID-19 is real… let me repeat something I posted previously….I will put you in touch with a man who will pay you one million dollars if you can prove that C19 has made a single person sick….. go on TW and shout out to @CovidMillion…he is legit and will send you his credentials…. Covid 19 is the biggest scandal in world history….we all fell for it initially…..but at this point, NO ONE SHOULD BE FOOLED…if you still believe, you are part of the problem…
LikeLike
OH FOR PITY’S SAKE!!!
“I will put you in touch with a man who will pay you one million…he is legit and will send you his credentials…”
I make $5000 a day working from home…
Just fill in your email and bank routing number…
You have been randomly selected a winner…
Your check is in the mail…
As a member of the Royal Family of Nigeria…
I promise not to c*** in your mouth…
PA. Cops for Tump rally w/ Pence
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/mike-pence-delivers-amazing-speech-cops-trump-event-pennsylvania-video/
One can see clearly now that justice will never happen for the worst of these criminals. Fate was sealed when Rosenstein and Wray were appointed.
Remember the Weiner laptop? Remember all the NYC cops who died mysteriously and who had all seen the contents?
Remember the worst mass shooting in US history in Las Vegas? Remember the, I believe, 8 witnesses qho survived who all died mysteriously afterward?
The Clinton body count has continued.
At this point we can only pray our Republic survives. Like the wicked murderers of communism, many of the worst devils will pass in their sleep of old age.
LikeLike
Herr Wolf, PA’s dictator (prior to the scandemic we had Governors) has decreed that you peons who are on unemployment due to his shutdown orders need to get a job! You can’t even make this stuff up anymore.
https://www.abc27.com/news/pennsylvania/gov-wolf-calling-on-pennsylvanians-to-curb-reliance-on-unemployment/
LikeLike
Yeah, but that was before Saint Fauci got financial incentives to back a different drug and a vaccine. Things change, don’t ya know! 😉
I surely hope most of you know by now that TheDonald on reddit was banned and before then created its own website (TheDonald.win), which is increasing daily on site rankings.
What you may not know is that TD.win, designed much like Reddit, has started hosting other sites banned on Reddit for being “conservative”, and even in some cases having nothing to do with politics, but banned because of their draconian censorship rules.
I am curious whether or not you guys would entertain the idea of a CTH.win site that would repost articles from here and give you better options for commenting (frankly WordPress is clunky and Sundance’s team has more to worry about than moderating comments).
Is that something you guys would want? Or do you prefer commenting here? I generally hate WordPress for comments personally, but am wondering if a CTH.win site is something you guys are interested in.
LikeLike