July 31st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1289

Now it’s becoming clear that the Democrats certainly had a hand in the transmission of the coronavirus on our shores. Mail in voting is a perfect vehicle for their massive vote fraud operation. The president surely knows this. He knows it’s not international interference in our elections that’s the problem. It’s domestic and it’s almost surely the Democrat Party! If they’re willing to use the entire federal government from the CIA to the Justice Department to bring down a president don’t put it past them to rig national elections!
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
~~~The Warrior Prayer~~~
🌟 “ With long life I will satisfy him, And show him My salvation. ” 🌟
—-Psalm 91:16
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump and MAGA Team
✅ Pres. Trump & MAGA Team are safely back in WH from American Red Cross visit
✅ President Trump: “We now have 256 miles of NEW Wall and we are on track to have 300 miles completed by the end of August!”
✅ Defense Secretary Esper announces 12,000 U.S. troops leaving Germany—
6,400 returning to US and 5,600 going to other European nations
✅ Charges against the St Louis couple (defending their homes from the mob who broke into their private community space), the McCloskeys, has been dropped by MO AG
✅ John Brennan is finally blocked from accessing classified information (Pres. Trump ordered it in 2018-tee hee)
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Friday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Tampa, FL Campaign events-(Dep WH 1pm–-Campaign Coalitions w/FL Sheriffs 3:30pm—COVID-19 Response/Storm Preparedness roundtable in Belleair 4:30pm—Roundtable w/supporters 5pm–speak at 6pm***Arr back at WH 10:05pm)
— Senate Repubs rejects House Dems’ bill to undo Pres. Trump’s Travel Ban
— Trump Admin wins against ACLU’s case forcing illegal aliens to be counted in Census Report
— for Liz Cheney to step down from House Repub Conference chair-She is not the POTUS
— for the TCTH site, the managers for the site and all Treepers to be safe
— for protection for Federal Agents as they surge into out-of-control cities–may the Lord give extra layer of protection for their eyes from lasers
— for protection for America–
— for protection for all the Repub candidates, esp the MAGA candidates
— for protection/safety for all our historical landmarks in USA and churches
— for Voter ID– we need it now
— “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 30+M unemployed Americans for their needs to be met and to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 256/450-500 miles of WALL
— for those still dealing with Chinese Wuhan Virus, including Lou Gohmert
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ USA Strong ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ” While others want to defund, defame, and abolish the police, I want to support and honor our great police. While the radicals want to abolish charter schools and eliminate school choice, I want to expand school choice, and every family in America should have that option.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🌟🙏,,, Special Prayer for Sundance and all Treepers in ‘Walking Towards The Fire’ Mission fighting for ‘Merica!…..
****We stand with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, the Treepers’ prayers follow you.
🌟 “For God, who said, “Let light shine out of darkness,” has shone in our hearts to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ. .” 🌟 —2 Cor 4:6
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, July 31, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 95 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Strength–
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
🙏 Our heart-felt condolences and prayers to Herman Cain’s family and his loved ones.
Herman led an amazing life–he was an author, businessman, radio host, syndicated columnist, Tea Party activist, Presidential candidate, associate minister and a cancer survivor. He was a mentor and a friend to many.
Herman Cain will be best remembered as a True Patriot who loved his country 🇺🇸 and his love of the Lord. We’ll miss this ever cheerful Herman Cain…. We love You, Herman.
With LOVE, The Treepers
Lovely Grandma !
Rest in Peace Mr. Cain .
Praying and Amen !
Sundance: Walk Towards The Fire……It’s Time….Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight.
Prayers for Sundance and his Mission…and other Patriots who will take up their missions to take back America
Thank you, Grandma! Another item of praise is that many pages of Maxwell/Epstein testimony is being released. Techno Fog on twitter has started posting on the horrific sex trafficking and some big names involved, including Bill Clinton. Turns out the FBI has known for YEARS but all was swept under the rug under Obama’s FBI.
If this continues to pour out, along with indictments for SpyGate, the Democrats and FakeMedia will indeed be in major trouble.
Continue to pray for our courageous President Trump, for Sundance, and all involved in the exposure of the evil corruption in high places.
We need to make sure everything is released – there needs to be such a deluge of info that even the MSM won’t be able to ignore the story!
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/30/july-30th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1288/comment-page-1/#comment-8551428)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding private wall content until the next project(s) are near completion. However, Fisher Industries is proceeding full speed ahead on at least 95 miles of federal border wall contracts.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
Wednesday night update – 7/29/20 – (See link above.)
***Note: Yesterday, I posted photos showing areas where the grass was established at Project 2. Today, I’m posting two articles with photos and a drone video showing a section of riverbank, which is now being fixed, where the erosion control grass hadn’t had enough time to get established.
– Summary of Fisher statements from articles below…
– AP article: Storm causes more erosion at Trump backers’ private border wall
• Yesterday, I posted photos showing areas where the grass was established. Today, I’m posting an AP article with a photo showing one of the problem areas that are being fixed.
– TexasTribune article: This private border wall was already at risk of falling down if not fixed. A hurricane made things worse.
• The article contains a drone video which does a good job showing the extent of the erosion problem areas at Project 2, but it neglected to show the long stretch of riverbank where the hydroseed was established and protected the riverbank as designed.
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 7/30/20
– Trump tweet about the 256 miles of wall completed this past week and well as crews being on track to complete 300 miles by the end of August.
– The next hearing regarding Project 2 will be in Judge Randy Crane’s court on 8/5/20. This hearing date may actually be pushed an additional 30 days.
– Travis Bubenik’s tweet w/ joint status report where the U.S Government & Fisher Industries are requesting an additional 30 day continuance until the first week in September:
JOINT STATUS REPORT and AGREED MOTION FOR CONTINUANCE
– Tweet by National Butterflies referencing Travis Bubenik’s tweet above. Marianna Treviño-Wright believes, despite appearances, that “the U.S. Government and Fisher are working together to ensure this private “border wall” stands to set legal precedent for further construction.”
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
***Praise:… Update: Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which he reset to Aug 5. Fisher crews will probably need more time to fix erosion issues again as Hurricane Hanna hit before the erosion control efforts were finished and had time to become established.
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established and able to hold the sand/soil in place. (landscape establishment period)
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with photo.
Awesome landscape photography!
The next hearing regarding Project 2 will be in Judge Randy Crane’s court on 8/5/20. This hearing date may actually be pushed an additional 30 days. See Travis Bubenik’s tweet further below.
The Honorable Randy Crane 2nd Week Wed. HEARINGS CALENDAR
https://www.txs.uscourts.gov/content/honorable-randy-crane-2nd-week-wed-hearings-calendar
(See also previous post with an article and summary on the last hearing (July 8).)
Tweet with document.
Document (emphasis added):
JOINT STATUS REPORT and AGREED MOTION FOR CONTINUANCE
NOW COMES, plaintiff, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, and Defendants NEUHAUS & SONS, LLC, FISHER SAND AND GRAVEL CO., FISHER INDUSTRIES, AND TGR CONSTRUCTION, INC, and would provide this status report to the Court and request a thirty day continuance of the status conference currently scheduled for August 5, 2020, and would respectfully show unto the Court as follows:
1. Engineers from the IBWC and from TGR/Fisher meet and conferred on July 22, 2020 and as a result of that meeting, TGR has promised to come up with a plan to address the deflection point identified by the IBWC, and has promised to provide additional modeling to the IBWC. This will take some time to develop, submit, and for the IBWC to review.
2. The fence inspection was scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2020 but was cancelled due to Hurricane Hanna which came through the area around that same time. The parties have rescheduled the inspection for August 3, 2020.
3. The parties are working to try and resolve the issues and additional time is needed to accomplish that.
The parties are working together to try and resolve any remaining issues and do not have anything further to report to the Court aside from the fact that additional time is needed to work on these issues. Accordingly, the parties believe that a thirty day continuance of the status conference from August 5, 2020 would be beneficial at this time.
Wherefore premises considered, the parties request that the status conference scheduled for August 5, 2020 be continued until the first week of September, 2020.
Here is an interesting take from National Butterflies in reference to the above tweet.
Tweet excerpt:
– “In spite of what @USAttyPatrick tweeted, the US Gov is actually working w/ Fisher Industries to ensure this private “border wall” stands to set legal precedent for further construction…”
I might actually agree with the first part of the Marianna Treviño-Wright’s tweet in the excerpt above… and have been slowly starting to think along those lines as there are many things that don’t add up. However, I’m not sure if I should go further into it at this time.
Praying and Praising !
I got curious…
“New York restaurant owner canceled for flying Trump flag
The Long Island community rallied around Patio Pizza after it was targeted by the cancel culture”
https://www.foxbusiness.com/money/patio-pizza-shop-owner-flies-trump-flag
A lot of splodey Heads on that tweet. And they don’t want to talk about mail-in voting
Can anyone comment on this.. https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/509548-trump-campaign-halts-new-ad-buys-in-michigan
Beautiful tribute to Herman Cain
Don’t stand to close he may spontaneously burst to to flames
This is big.
A document dump on Epstein’s human trafficking operation.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1289009776433782786.html
The Washington Times
The window for accountability on Spygate is closing
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jul/29/editorial-the-window-for-accountability-on-spygate/
Watching AG Bar testify before the House Judiciary on Tuesday was like something from Alice in Wonderland except measurably more infuriating. I stumbled onto this and I really enjoyed how the editors re-framed the event to reveal the true character of the left but… they helped me to laugh along with Bar at these hyenas. I hope this helps someone else do the same. Live our best lives now!
JFK was elected at 43. I am wondering if we will see this again in my lifetime.
Time to bring this Tea Party song back to life. It seems even more powerful now that we’ve finally got a President like Trump at the helm!
Yikes, if true.
