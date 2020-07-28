Tuesday July 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
To God be the glory!
Psalm 47
For the choirmaster. A Psalm of the sons of Korah.
Clap your hands, all you peoples; shout unto God with a voice of triumph. How awesome is the LORD Most High, the great King over all the earth! He subdues nations beneath us, and peoples under our feet. He chooses our inheritance for us, the pride of Jacob, whom He loves.
Selah
God has ascended amid shouts of joy, the LORD with the sound of the horn.
Sing praises to God, sing praises; sing praises to our King, sing praises!
For God is King of all the earth; sing profound praises to Him.
God reigns over the nations; God is seated on His holy throne.
The nobles of the nations have assembled as the people of the God of Abraham; for the shields of the earth belong to God; He is highly exalted.
For Jesus’ Sake
“Delivered unto death for Jesus’ sake” (II Cor. 4:11).
There is much that we all do for our own sake, for the sake of our children, our loved ones or others, but the real test of the believer’s love for the Lord is what he does “for Jesus’ sake.”
Under the dispensation of Law our Lord told His disciples that to be forgiven they must forgive: “Forgive, and ye shall be forgiven” (Luke 6:37), “but if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses” (Matt. 6:15).
But now, under the dispensation of grace, He exhorts us to forgive one another “even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you” (Eph. 4:32). The difference is striking. Before the cross: If you would be forgiven, forgive. Now, in the light of the cross: You have been graciously forgiven for Christ’s sake. In the light of this be tenderhearted and forgiving toward others.
And we are to go farther than this: Not only are we to forgive our brethren in Christ, but we are to be prepared to show this attitude toward the world as well. St. Paul said: “For though I be free from all men, yet have I made myself servant unto all” (I Cor. 9:19), and referring to his persecutions by unbelievers, he said: “We… are always delivered unto death for Jesus’ sake” (II Cor. 4:11). How many unbelievers would be won to Christ; how many of our Christian friends would be strengthened and helped, if we adopted this attitude toward others!
As to suffering itself, the Apostle also gladly bore this “for Jesus’ sake.” In writing to the Corinthians, he said: “I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ’s sake; for when I am weak, then am I strong” (II Cor. 12:10). He had learned that in weakness he leaned the harder, prayed more, and was brought closer to His Lord, and herein lay his spiritual strength.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/for-jesus-sake/
2Cor 4:11 For we which live are alway delivered unto death for Jesus’ sake, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our mortal flesh.
Luke 6:37 Judge not, and ye shall not be judged: condemn not, and ye shall not be condemned: forgive, and ye shall be forgiven:
Mt 6:15 But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.
1Cor 9:19 For though I be free from all men, yet have I made myself servant unto all, that I might gain the more.
Eph 4:32 And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.
2Cor 12:10 Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ’s sake: for when I am weak, then am I strong.
Let’s look at a forgiveness verse from the Gospel according to Matthew: “Then Peter having come, said to Him, “Lord, how often will my brother sin against me, and I will forgive him? Up to seven times?” Jesus says to him, “I say to you not up to seven times, but up to seventy times seven!”” (Matthew 18:21-22).
Was a mathematical exercise being conducted where a specific number or formula was the issue, i.e. Peter thinking eight times was too much and was informed that 490 was the calculus to be used and tallied, with 491 being the limit? If not, could the posture of the heart been at issue there, as it also appears to be in the parable of the “evil servant” (cf. Matthew 18:32)? And if so, didn’t what was being conveyed go beyond simple compliance to the Mosaic Law — as was the case with so many of Christ’s teachings before the cross?
Good Morning all.
Asking for prayers for my sister Sheryl Anne. She has finally decided to enter into an alcohol rehabilitation center, for which I am grateful. I truly believed that I was going to lose my youngest sister due to her addiction. It is not an easy step, but she got through the first big one. She has four beautiful children, ages 11-25, and 2 great grand children ages 3 and 5.
It has been a long 16 month battle to get her to go, once we recognized the problem. I am all happy, sad, relieved, grateful and probably a thousand other emotions I cannot articulate. But I am most of all grateful she willfully made that decision on her own. Because rehab does not work if it is forced.
I thank Our Father for his grace, and may he let the light of our Lord, Jesus, shine upon Sheryl Anne’s heart and soul, and support her in recovery..
Challenging times.
Be strong and do
your best to survive
the next few months
of surreal revelations.
