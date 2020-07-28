July 28th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1286

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
For the White Coat Conf in DC:
LikeLiked by 4 people
We all know she’s right. I have my 3 drug cocktail ready if needed.
Suppression of this treatment is a scandal of the highest proportions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s more than a scandal.
It’s murder and economic devastation.
It’s a War on Americans, w/o using traditional weapons.
LikeLike
I was going to post the same 🙂 I hve a couple more ->
LikeLiked by 11 people
….Oh, I forgot a couple replies –>
Mark@Mark01976126
1h
I wish they would show the full 45 min of the multiple doctors speaking and not just her.
nanabaakan@nanabaakan
13m
You gotta do your due diligence just like I did, and search for her, FB took the video down, but it can be found if you look hard enough. When you find it post a link and keep it going, my friend.
LikeLike
“This Tweet is no longer available because Jack Dorsey is an a-hole. Learn more”
(I tweaked that a a little bit, BTW. It doesn’t actually say that.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
So pointless… Is this “COVID doctor” going to personally write orders for the thousands of employees of CNN and Fauci? She will have to see every one of them. You can’t just get a non-standard UA and have it processed because you “feel like it” without an Rx. A urine test to detect a specific drug besides the commonly abused ones is also expensive. Who’s paying for it, this “COVID doctor”? Insurance sure won’t, unless there’s a diagnostic need.
LikeLike
“Video removed For violating YouTube’s Terms od Service”
LikeLike
They have been taking it down. Let’s check Breitbart.
LikeLike
Keep sharing!!
https://www.breitbart.com
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is the transcript of the full 45 minute Frontline doctors press conference:
https://www.rev.com/transcript-editor/shared/urMS-8sV2Tq9awQCfiXaMtk-Rlhu151pliYdORuVIZgdMGTU-OXz13GndkQm5TQOgpHHiEroNQzYyxrjqjYFWwN2sNI?loadFrom=PastedDeeplink&ts=0.55
LikeLike
Youtube took that one down lickety-split. Musnt stray from the narrative!
LikeLike
Here’s the full video
https://www.breitbart.com
LikeLike
Here is a news conference given by top US doctors on the China Corona virus, the two phases of it and that if is treatable and there is no reason to shut America down. Big Tech is doing its best to censor it .
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/07/27/facebook-censors-viral-video-of-doctors-capitol-hill-coronavirus-press-conference/
LikeLike
lol
Removed.
LikeLike
Full
Video
https://www.breitbart.com
LikeLike
It’s like a Lobotomy for The Country.
LikeLike
removed. guessing it told truth about HCQZZ?
LikeLike
The people WHO ARE NOT DOCTORS BUT WHO CONTROL THE INTERWEBS have concluded: “COVID-19 misinformation”.
LikeLike
Full video:
https://www.breitbart.com
LikeLike
Yes, it did tell a lot of truths. I am so glad that I actually watched the full 45 min. before it was deleted. (usually do not do that w/ 45 min vids)
Also shared it w/ a few people, at least one of whom watched it immediately and shared.
The Breitbart link still works. Go watch it there before they figure out how to delete that one, too.
And share share share.
LikeLike
Ho, ho, ho, not available anymore. Youtube policia strikes again.
LikeLike
The full video:
https://www.breitbart.com
LikeLike
LikeLike
https://www.breitbart.com
LikeLike
Thank You! They really shut that one down fast.
Patriot: She speaks the Truth = The enemy: “Quick, shut it down”
LikeLike
Here is another copy of the clip.
LikeLike
Oops… this clips is shorter.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
~~~The Warrior Prayer~~~
🌟 “ “Because he has set his love upon Me, therefore I will deliver him;
I will set him on high, because he has known My name.” ” 🌟 —-Psalm 91:14
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump and MAGA Team
✅ President Trump & MAGA Team arrived back in WH safely from NC
✅ FLOTUS making plans to redo White House Rose Garden back to original JFK 1962 Rose Garden
✅ Michigan swing voters said they are voting for Pres. Trump, thanks to domestic terrorism
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Tuesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Arrow Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— Sen McConnell has put together a bill called HEALS Act-(Health) (Economic Assistance) (Liability protection) (Schools)–Three good goals: kids back to school, workers back to work, win C-V fight—Kids*Jobs*Healthcare–
— Senate Repubs rejects House Dems’ bill to undo Pres. Trump’s Travel Ban
— Trump Admin wins against ACLU’s case forcing illegal aliens to be counted in Census Report
— for Anti-Trump Liz Cheney to step down from her House Repub Conference chair
— for black Trump supporter, Bernell Trammel’s family, friends and our country.
— for the TCTH site, the managers for the site and all Treepers to be safe
— for protection for Federal Agents as they surge into out-of-control cities–may the Lord give extra layer of protection for their eyes from lasers
— for protection for America–
— for protection for all the Repub candidates, esp the MAGA candidates
— for protection/safety for all our historical landmarks in USA and churches
— for Voter ID– we need it now
— “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 30+M unemployed Americans for their needs to be met and to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 256/450-500 miles of WALL
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Tree Of Liberty ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”While others want to defund, defame, and abolish the police, I want to support and honor our great police. While the radicals want to abolish charter schools and eliminate school choice, I want to expand school choice, and every family in America should have that option.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🌟🙏,,, Special Prayer for Sundance and all Treepers in ‘Walking Towards The Fire’ Mission fighting for ‘Merica!…..
****We stand with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, the Treepers’ prayers follow you.
🌟 “For from him and through him and to him are all things. To him be glory forever” 🌟 —Rom 11:36
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, July 28, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 98 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 15 people
—Resilience & Strength–
LikeLiked by 10 people
Amen.
God Bless this man
Who gave up everything for us.
Unite Deplorables, we have a Republic to save
LikeLiked by 7 people
For the Truth about the COVID Scamdemic continue to be revealed ! Praise be Jesus for the white coat conference today ! Trillions at stake , but we will have the Victory in Jesus ‘ name ! Amen.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bien dicho, Mariposa.
LikeLike
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yesterday we drove through mid-Michigan, about 130 miles, to see our grandson’s birthday party. Part of the trip was interstate, and big sections of farmland, but also drove through quite a few small towns.
Here’s what we saw in election lawn signs.
48 Trump/Pence signs
numerous homes w no signs but flying flags. ProbablyMAGA supporters.
Two homes which had very tall flag poles w gigantic American flag, with gigantic Trump flag underneath.
Some Q flags.
8 “Our Governor is an idiot” signs, referring to our Dem. Gov. Whitmer
1 homemade “Recall Whitmer” sign.
And, drumroll, ZERO Biden signs. Zilch,nada, zip.
So much for the polls!
LikeLiked by 15 people
What a neat idea to take a roadside survey! I think I’ll do that next time I’m traveling- FWIW, I’ve never seen a Biden sign. Period.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sundance: Walking Towards The Fire……It’s Time….
Prayers for Sundance and his Mission…and other Patriots who will take up their missions to take back America
LikeLiked by 16 people
🙏 #Free Hong Kong
Open Prayer for Hong Kong and our HK Treepers in the claws of CCP:
Stand Your Ground, Hong Kongers!
****God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble~~~Psalm 46:1
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you Grandma 🙏🙏🙏
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen Grandma, thanks so much for your steadfastness in our CTH prayer.
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gotta love Gregg Jarrett. He falls off the radar screen from time to time, but he packs a great one-two punch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/27/july-27th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1285/comment-page-1/#comment-8539830)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding private wall content until the next project(s) are near completion. However, Fisher Industries is proceeding full speed ahead on at least 95 miles of federal border wall contracts.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 7/26/20 – (See link above.)
– Article: Work starts on new section of border wall in national wildlife refuge
– FreeRepublic post by BeauBo w/ additional comments referencing above article.
– Article: Contractor building $1.3B border wall in Southern Arizona is accused of shoddy work in Texas
• Contains info about Fisher starting construction on 1.28B contract awarded on May 6…
• Fisher says they’ve fixed the erosion problems at Project 2 in Texas, but I think we’ll have to wait to see the full effect Hurricane Hanna will have on the wall when the resulting rainfall and debris from upstream reaches the wall. Rip-rap (rubble) &/or concrete fixes may have been completed prior to the hurricane, but any reseeding of erosion control grass takes time to establish and hold the sand/soil in place.
– 3 Photos and a map of the project mentioned in above articles.
– Link to June post with additional info (including maps) on Fisher’s 1.28B, 42 mile Arizona contract mentioned in the articles above.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 7/27/20
– Chief Rodney Scott tweet w/ Border Wall System update: 256 miles completed.
(11 miles more since last week…)
– Tweet with 4 photos of Fisher’s Volvo Haul Truck with a specially designed/fabricated Haul Bed for transporting bollards over rugged terrain. This vehicle should come in handy on the 42 mile Arizona wall project I posted about yesterday. The Haul Bed is just another example of Fisher innovation.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
***Praise:… Update: Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
• Judge Crane said he would reset the hearing for 30 more days.
– for Fisher crews to be able fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass, and applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary at Project 2
(July 21)… Fisher says they’ve fixed the erosion problems at Project 2 in Texas, but I think we’ll have to wait to see the full effect Hurricane Hanna will have on the wall when the resulting rainfall and debris from upstream reaches the wall. Rip-rap (rubble) &/or concrete fixes may have been completed prior to the hurricane, but any reseeding of erosion control grass takes time to establish and hold the sand/soil in place (landscape establishment period).
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 5 people
Tweet w/ wall update.
– 11 miles more since last week…
– It looks like 10+ miles a week may be the new norm.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Tweet with 4 photos of Fisher’s Volvo Haul Truck with a specially designed/fabricated Haul Bed for transporting bollards over rugged terrain. This vehicle should come in handy on the 42 mile Arizona wall project I posted about yesterday. The Haul Bed is just another example of Fisher innovation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Photos…
1:
2:
3:
4:
LikeLiked by 3 people
‘Merica!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 7 people
I am seeing this play out in my own life – several friends in their late 30s/early 40s who were center/left are now furious at the COVID lockdowns, the BLM riots, the “defund the police” movements, the early release of thousands of violent prisoners, and the absolute massive Governmental overreach in their lives. They are DONE with the Democrats and are, for the first time actually looking at Donald Trump with an open mind, rather than through the media filters…and suddenly, he is looking pretty darn good!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sooooo happy that President Trump is retweeting all of the articles & videos regarding Hydroxy!!!!! Get those 100 million doses out of the national stockpile and let’s get this country back in action!!!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Dems and their Media Pals are deleting them as fast as he tweets ’em out.
LikeLike
They really are SERIOUS about killing Americans and crashing the economy.
And they’re ALL in on it.
Dem Party. DemMSM. Twitter. You Tube. Facebook.
They’re all in on killing as many Americans as possible.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love Leo in his Present Tense iteration. He is killing it night after night with the truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
Safe travels, Sundance. The word is spreading. I feel a palpable shift toward optimism among people I’ve encountered lately.
Ah yes.. monster vote + fed up vote = Big Ugly Landslide.
Some day I would like to hug you and thank you in person. We could not have done this without you and your merry band.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Trump Retweet
https://twitter.com/stella_immanuel/status/1287897564231143425
LikeLike
https://twitter.com/stella_immanuel/status/1287897564231143425?s=19
LikeLike
Twitter removed Stella Immanuel tweets:
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL. Go Leo! Thank you for saying this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonder what he thought of the Border Patrol going to Mississippi in 1962 to protect James Meredith, and ensure that he got enrolled at Ol’ Miss?
LikeLiked by 1 person
good point.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh no! Not the Dough Boy!!!
LikeLike
Kuddles…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are upping their war on We the People at record speed.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Today from Breitbart:
AG Barr to Nuke House Democrats: Covering Up for ‘Russiagate,’ Demonizing Police
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/27/ag-barr-to-nuke-house-democrats-covering-up-for-russiagate-demonizing-police/
Any coincidence with SD’s travels to DC????
LikeLike
THE WORLD AFTER TRUMP
“America’s freedoms are vanishing. This film examines President Trump’s battle against adversity to guarantee American sovereignty.”
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/resurrectionpictures/trump-2024
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL. Too funny!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank You for speaking out on this, Sidney!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Press Conference – America’s Frontline Doctors Summit
LIVE from the steps of the US Supreme Court. America’s Frontline Doctors – Physicians from around the country address the American people about Covid-19 and the importance of reopening schools and our society.
LikeLike
People need to make copies of this ASAP, before it is removed.
LikeLike
3hour + Conference https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKbQbcInHnA&feature=emb_logo
LikeLike
Vid removed already of step PC . Dayum. These criminals are serious.
LikeLike
Video was removed by YouTube.
LikeLike
Liberals/leftists have two halves to their political belief system: they hate their country and their culture, but they adore themselves. Barack Obama is the paradigm. A country that fails to live up to their impossible standards is exactly what they want; as the country improves, as examples of racism become ever-more elusive, the liberal just raises his standards.
Their plan in 2016 was to elect the first woman president (Hillary), and to accumulate great self-love in the process. Notice how little Hillary was promising in terms of policies: her election was enough to her supporters. Donald Trump robbed them of this figurative climax: they’ve hated him for this tease every since. When liberals call Trump incompetent, that’s what they mean. He doesn’t make them feel good about themselves.
Electing another old white man in Biden certainly wouldn’t fill the liberals’ emotional gap. Biden knows this, or at least his handlers do. He is scrambling to find a black woman for a running mate; not one qualified to be President, but a candidate who would satisfy the emotional needs of liberals.
Inevitably, gay and latino candidates are in the Democrats’ presidential candidacy near future; purely because the limousine liberals have no real needs, except to manufacture more self-satisfaction.
LikeLike
What makes you think their will be any real presidential elections after Biden is elected? Society is fragile in the Americas, look at Venezuela.
LikeLike
And now she knows, don’t kick a federal officer.
……and why the MSM will never air this.
LikeLike
…..oh, and sorry, I should have posted a “STRONG LANGUAGE” warning.
LikeLike
At then end of the video she says, “I’m a nice young woman… and you guys are f@cking pieces of SH@T!”
LikeLike
Such a little Sweetie Pie she is!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Enjoy your criminal record.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Rudy!
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
I hope the R’s focus on the Antifa violence, Portland, Seattle, etc. Just keep talking about it… over… and over… and over… Make Nads and the rest of The Clowns look like the fools that they are.
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
https://twitter.com/TBUNEWS/status/1286606859340742657?s=19
LikeLike
“Tweet no longer available”
🧐 looks like Twitter and YouTube are afraid of something…
LikeLike
what was it about, Citizen?
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dont trust those who attack, denigrate and trash PDJT.
In the end, your trust in people like this willy-booger will end up broken.
There is a reason why PDJT has PUBLICLY and REPEATEDLY denounced this man.
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a little old but it just came across my feeds today. This young lady conveys a really strong message with a well made video. I can definitely relate, and I’m sure many others as well.
LikeLike