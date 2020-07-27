Monday July 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Incredible…
Incredible. Then I get the sense I am looking at what Joe Biden is thinking.
There are two (2) Monday July 27th – Open Threads. What’s up with that?
Thanks for catching that Feisty….a little scheduling error. 😉
Excuse me while I interrupt for this Public Service Announcement…
Teddy Kennedy and LBJ have volunteered to demonstrate the correct and incorrect way to wear face masks. Tomorrow, Eleanor and Amelia Earhart will demonstrate extremely incorrect social distancing. 👿
Masks are used in hospitals and are very effective, assuming they are issued masks that meet the standard…. and thats the only mask that should be available to the public… else the large majority of the public are using what amounts to a placebo?
If correct spec masks “do the job” and stop spreaders, why the need to release felons from jails? Why not make them wear masks and stay in jail?
If masks are effective why close small businesses? why stop people walking on a beach? in a park?
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
Just some Things that make you go hmmmmmmm
How big is 1% ?
1918 -Spanish Flu – 50 million dead at a minimum (with third world countries not reporting very well back then. It could be up to 200 million, Do NOT know)
1918 – World pop – 950 million (est)
1918 – 5.26% World pop died. Experts TRAGIC EVENT!
2018 – Seasonal Flu -650,000 dead
2018 – World pop – 7.6 billion (est)
2018 – 0.009% world’s pop died. Experts: TYPICAL YEAR
2020 – COVID-19 approaching 652,087 dead and counting 2020 July 27. GMT0000
using link.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
2020 – World pop – 7.8 billion (est)
2020 – 0.0084% world’s pop died. Experts: THE WORLD IS COMING TO AN END. SHUT DOWN EVERYTHING, ALL BUSINESS, CHURCHES, RUIN THE WORLD ECONOMY.
Also, the US currently has a large number of positive cases of COVID-19. These results include the antibody positive tests. Interestingly that we ate being told a story, but unfortunately it is not the STORY. Wonder how the rest of the world is counting of COVID-19 cases?🤔🤔😐
Also the number of deaths? What is the criteria, dies with or dies from?
1% of the world population right now would be 78 million deaths. (2020 July 23 ).
Now if 5.6% is Tragic and and 0.009% is NO BIG DEAL., What kind of morons are we? More importantly who is giving us a story as opposed to the STORY.
Probably the best that money can buy.
Also interesting numbers from the same link as of 2020July27
Worldwide Cases 16,413,954
Worldwide Recovered Cases 10,042,584
Percentage of recovery greater than 61%
Being in the belly of the beast, with the mask mandates, lots of Karens and Kens, sometimes one is able to spark some synaptic response.(Not often enough) Possibly leading to other conversations, everyone (general population) have different issues. (Ice breaker, masks, and deaths from previous pandemics) 😁🤗🤔 Your Actual Mileage May Vary (YAMMV)
If anyone has other ice breakers PLEASE SHARE🤔
Thought that you might find these numbers interesting.
Five hundred & eighty-two (582) years ago and two hundred & eighty-four (284) years before the United States declared its independence from Great Britain, “In Fourteen Hundred Ninety Two Columbus sailed the ocean blue. For many weeks he was at sea with sailing ships that numbered three” (you know the lyrics to the song).
Today, after the death of a black man at the hands of a white police officer, for reasons nobody understands or comprehends, it has become Mandatory to obliterate and remove any memorial to the man celebrated for discovering the New World.
Does anybody know Why? Because I am missing the connection between peaceful George Floyd BLM protests and tearing down statues of Christopher Columbus who accomplished his world changing and epic voyage of discovery five hundred & eighty-two (582) years ago!
It’s been a goal of the left for many years. Over 20 years ago, rabid leftists in some enclaves wanted any depiction of Columbus torn down because, they claimed, of what he did to Indians living here at the time.
It never caught on, but was always a target of theirs.
Leftists will take any opportunity they can to further destroy the country. Columbus has nothing what so ever to do with what is going on in the country now. It’s just some leftists see it as an opportunity.
Excellent article with amazing advice for people dealing with Medicare and carers when a family member has a chronic illness
Probably everyone would benefit from reading it and the subsequent postings on this topic at The Spectator
This is part 1
https://spectator.org/what-to-expect-severe-illness-guide-medical-care-medicare-part-1/
I though I’d posted this but can’t see it so perhaps it went walkabout or is in moderation? If two of these appear I apologize in advance for the double posting.
