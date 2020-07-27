July 27th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1285

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
~~~The Warrior Prayer~~~
🌟 “ For He shall give His angels charge over you,
To keep you in all your ways.
In their hands they shall bear you up,
Lest you dash your foot against a stone.” 🌟 —-Psalm 91:11-12
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump and MAGA Team
✅ President Trump &MAGA Team arrived back in WH safely from Bedminster, NJ
✅ Sec of Commerce Wilbur Ross is back to tweeting updates on America’s agenda
✅ Many arrests made in violent domestic terrorist attacks on American cities Saturday
✅ Sec. of DHS, Chad Wolf demands Pelosi apologize for insulting Federal Officers who are, by law, doing their work to protect Federal gov’t, properties and Americans from violent domestic terrorists impersonating as protesters
✅ Federal Officers can sue Pelosi for libel
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Monday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Arrow Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Bioprocess Innovation Center at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in Morrisville, NC (Dep WH 1:15pm–tour and briefing at center 3-4:20pm ***ARR back at WH 6pm)
— Sec Mnuchin and CoS Meadows are working on C-V Bill #4 with Congress–May this bill be created is such a way to help resupercharge the economy and jobs again AND without Dems’ ‘non-Chinese Wuhan virus related’ demands.
— House Dems passed a bill to undo Pres. Trump’s Travel Ban Bill. Pray Senate Repubs kill the bill
— against ACLU who filed a lawsuit against Trump Admin, to forced illegal aliens to be counted in Census Report. Pray ACLU’s dangerous selfish lawsuit be thrown out
— for Anti-Trump Liz Cheney to step down from her House Republican Conference chair-Liz has only been in Congress for 2 years when she got this important position–How did that happened to a newbie?–bribes? money buy position?
— for black Trump supporter, Bernell Trammel’s family, friends and our country–he was murdered in broad daylight Thursday–American hearts are with his family.
— for the TCTH site, the managers for the site and all Treepers to be safe
— for protection for Federal Agents as they surge into out-of-control cities
— for protection for America–
— for protection for all the Repub candidates, esp the MAGA candidates
— for protection/safety for all our historical landmarks in USA and churches
— for Voter ID– we need it now
— “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 30+M unemployed Americans for their needs to be met and to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 245/450-500 miles of WALL
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Silent Majority is Real” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”Americans must hold their city leaders accountable. They must insist that community officials fully support, fully back, and fully fund their local police departments ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🌟🙏,,, Special Prayer for Sundance and all Treepers in ‘Walking Towards The Fire’ Mission fighting for ‘Merica!…..
****We stand with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, the Treepers’ prayers follow you.
🌟 “ I can do all things through him who strengthens me.” 🌟 —Phil 4:13
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, July 27, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 99 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Strength–
Grandma 🙏🙏🙏
My President
Like a Boss
Thank You Sir, for all you gave up, to serve us deplorables, for free.
This Man wears a Kevlar vest for you.
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Praying and a big Amen !
Sundance: Walking Towards The Fire……It’s Time….
Prayers for Sundance and his Mission…and other Patriots who will take up their missions to take back America
🙏 #Free Hong Kong
Open Prayer for Hong Kong and our HK Treepers in the claws of CCP:
Stand Your Ground, Hong Kongers!
****God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble~~~Psalm 46:1
Thank you Grandma 🙏🙏🙏
YES!
Beautifully done Grandma….Thank you and God Bless…
Amen.
お祖母さん, 有り難う! Grandma, thank you!
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/25/july-25th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1283/comment-page-1/#comment-8531585)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding private wall content until the next project(s) are near completion. However, Fisher Industries is proceeding full speed ahead on at least 95 miles of federal border wall contracts.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 7/26/20
– Article: Work starts on new section of border wall in national wildlife refuge
– FreeRepublic post by BeauBo w/ additional comments referencing above article.
– Article: Contractor building $1.3B border wall in Southern Arizona is accused of shoddy work in Texas
• Contains info about Fisher starting construction on 1.28B contract awarded on May 6…
• Fisher says they’ve fixed the erosion problems at Project 2 in Texas, though we’ll have to wait and see what happens after Hurricane Hanna passes and rainfall and debris from upstream reaches the wall. Rip-rap (rubble) &/or concrete fixes may be done but any reseeding of grass takes time to establish and hold the sand/soil in place.
– 3 Photos and a map of the project mentioned in above articles.
– Link to June post with additional info (including maps) on Fisher’s 1.28B, 42 mile Arizona contract mentioned in the articles above.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: (7/26/19)… Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle visited Project 1 and showed their support during the Wall Symposium.
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totaling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models.
• “Working with Holcombe Mixers has been a game changer,” said Tommy Fisher, President and CEO of Fisher Sand and Gravel. “We made a commitment to President Trump, the Department of Homeland Security, and the US Army Corps of Engineers to get the wall up faster, and do it financially smarter. Generally, you’re pouring 2-5 loads per day. With Holcombe Mixers, we can pour 20-25 loads of fresh concrete each day and not have to worry about it exceeding required temperatures.”
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
***Praise:… Update: Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
• Representative’s for Fisher admits “there are overgrown grass and weeds and soil erosion at the site.”
• “Fisher Industries, is working to smooth out the embankment and re-seed grass that hasn’t taken…”
• Engineers from both sides haven’t been able to come together yet for a hydrology meeting.
• “Both sides expressed frustration at the lack of input from Mexican officials but blamed it on the ongoing pandemic that has struck Mexico particularly hard. ”
• “Crane — who in January ruled that the government had not provided enough evidence to stop construction of the private border wall — said he would reset the hearing for 30 more days.”
• Crane said “I really do expect by then engineers will have gotten together and I hope there is some progress on areas where grass didn’t take.”
• Fisher told BorderReport that “it takes time for the grass to grow in the sand and so areas where the grass hasn’t taken hold yet we’ll fix” … “And then if there’s any spots that it looks like it’s going to just becoming a problem then that’s where we’ll put riprap (rubble).”
– for Fisher crews to be able fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass, and applying riprap (rubble) or concrete where necessary at Project 2
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Article: 7/25/20
Work starts on new section of border wall in national wildlife refuge
https://news.azpm.org/p/news-topical-nature/2020/7/24/177204-work-starts-on-new-section-of-border-wall-in-buenos-aires-national-wildlife-refuge/
Excerpts:
– Construction is underway on a new segment of the Trump administration’s border wall, this time slated for the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge in southeast Arizona.
– North-Dakota-based Fisher Sand and Gravel was awarded an almost $1.3 billion contract for the wall project in May.
FreeRepublic post by BeauBo referencing above article.
Work starts on new section of border wall in Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge (Arizona)
http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/3868162/posts
Additional comments by BeauBo:
– West of Tucson or Nogales, and East of the Tohono O’odham Nation Indian Reservation – about in the middle of the State.
– This new start may be a factor in the big jump in the rate of wall construction that we saw last week (about a 50% increase).
– Fisher has touted that their patented technique and specialized equipment would enable them to construct border wall system much faster than their competitors.
– They teamed with Cat Construction and Holcombe Mixers. Holcombe has said that their special volumetric mixers (as opposed to traditional drum mixers) can pour higher volumes (5 -10 times as much), and better mitigate the faster setting in hot climates.
– Looks like Fisher tested the Holcombe equipment in the stretch of private border wall that they built along the Rio Grande River, and are now off to the races with a major border wall contract.
– The border wall building is going full speed now. It is blowing the doors off of anything we have ever seen before. Dozens of crews are now working along the border – typically double shifts – and they are getting better as they go.
– Many more contracts are in the works – billions of dollars worth – and many more crews will be joining the effort through the Summer and Fall. Fisher might just turn out to be the star of them all though, if they turn to be the cause of last week’s big surge in wall construction.
Thank you
Thanks for that post, Still – I have always been so impressed by the Fisher group – especially Foreman Mike!!
Your welcome OW21 ~
Foreman Mike actually works for WBTW but they all work well together. 🙂
Article: 7/21/20
New info:
– Fisher has begun construction on their 30-foot-tall border wall (42 miles) earlier this month near Sasabe.
– Fisher says they’ve fixed the erosion problems at Project 2 in Texas, though we’ll have to wait and see what happens after Hurricane Hanna passes and rainfall and debris from upstream reaches the wall. Rip-rap (rubble) &/or concrete fixes may be done but any reseeding of grass takes time to establish and hold the sand/soil in place.
Note:
– This article jumps back and forth between Fisher’s wall in Arizona and their wall in Texas. So it could be confusing as to which wall is federally funded and which is privately funded.
– Fisher’s wall in Arizona near Sasabe is part of the federal 1.28B project Fisher was awarded.
– Fisher’s wall along the Rio Grande in Texas(Project 2) is privately funded, mostly by Fisher.
– Video of the wall near Sasabe which Tucson Sector Chief Roy Villareal tweeted about was not built by Fisher.
Contractor building $1.3B border wall in Southern Arizona is accused of shoddy work in Texas
https://tucson.com/news/local/contractor-building-1-3b-border-wall-in-southern-arizona-is-accused-of-shoddy-work-in/article_13f72412-f0aa-5313-985c-a8e2ee8b142f.html
Excerpts:
– Fisher Sand and Gravel started building the 30-foot-tall border wall earlier this month near Sasabe, a small border town about 70 miles southwest of Tucson. Over the next two years, the wall will cut across mountains, steep ravines and washes for nearly 40 miles to Nogales.
– The terrain along this stretch of Arizona’s border with Sonora is far more challenging than other border wall projects in the state, most of which have taken place on relatively flat terrain.
– The wall projects in Arizona include steel poles, known as bollards, topped with anti-climbing plates. Ground sensors and lighting will be added at a later date. The 6-inch wide bollards are filled with concrete and separated from each other by 4 inches of space, which allows Border Patrol agents to see activity on the Mexico side of the border.
– The term “slapdash” also was used by Melissa Owen to describe the Fisher Sand and Gravel wall project that sprang up suddenly a few miles south of her house in Sasabe.
– Owen said she first learned about the rough outline of the wall project near Sasabe in mid-June. Since then, she tried to get more specific answers from Customs and Border Protection officials, resulting in a meeting with several CBP officials at her house on Thursday.
– Tommy Fisher, the head of Fisher Sand and Gravel, which is based in North Dakota and has offices in Tempe, told the Star he had an agreement with federal officials not to comment on his company’s border wall contracts in Arizona.
– The worry that the wall by the Rio Grande could crumble from erosion damage is “complete nonsense,” Fisher told the Star.
– The erosion is “cosmetic” and caused by grass not taking root along one-fifth of the wall. His company fixed the problem and now “everything is in great shape,” he said.
– As construction crews worked on the wall near Sasabe on Thursday, mountain ranges loomed in their path. They are working on mostly flat terrain with wide, graded dirt roads nearby. In the coming months, they will have to navigate a spiderweb of narrow, dirt roads among the mountains, hills, cliffs and ravines south of Arivaca that often require four-wheel drive to get over long stretches of loose rock on hillsides.
Thanks for the great series of Wall posts today.
Yes, Thanks! Very informative!
My pleasure Robert ~ 🙂
This should be a busier week for news.
Photos…
1: “A new section of United States-Mexico border wall is slated to go through the hilly terrain south of Arivaca.”
2: “Fisher Sand and Gravel started building the 30-foot-tall wall earlier this month near Sasabe, about 70 miles southwest of Tucson. The Wall will cut across mountains and ravines for nearly 40 miles.”
3: Map
4 (Photo from different article…):“Fisher Sand & Gravel workers expanding border wall on Buenos Aires Nat’l Wildlife Refuge…”
For additional info (including maps) on Fisher’s 1.28B, 42 mile Arizona contract (awarded on May 6) mentioned in the articles below, refer to my 6/1/20 post.
Keywords from above articles to search for on map:
– Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge
– Arizona cities… Sasabe, Nogales, Arivaca
– Tohono O’odham Nation
Praying and Praising !
LikeLiked by 5 people
If Arizona votes for Biden
It will be a pity
BTW, Joe thinks of China as being more of a personal income stream than a country.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Operation Jericho is moving forward. I am trying to set up a better forum to communicate other than through my email. I can’t keep up with it all. If you have emailed me, I will respond as soon as possible.
I see Operation Jericho serving more than one purpose. I think it is the perfect vehicle to mix two powerful perspectives. Two large groups of warriors. Let me explain. There are those that see everything that is happening through a perspective of strictly politics/justice/coup/corruption etc. Another group sees all of this as a giant spiritual battle against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil. Others see both. Operation Jericho seeks to gather all perspectives into one army fighting side by side for the same cause…..the restoration of America as we have known it to be.
I personally believe this is a huge spiritual battle being played out on the fields of politics/justice/coup/corruption etc. Both perspectives drive me. The two groups make a huge pond. We need millions. Millions. For whatever reason they come…..millions.
A huge portion (not all) of the spiritual warfare camp have zero clue about WE KNOW. They just don’t look at life through that lens. They are supporters of PDJT, but for different reasons. How can we engage them and teach them the WE KNOW side of the equation? Especially with so little time.
This giant block of Americans will respond to the Battle of Jericho as a rallying cry. They understand it and will be impassioned by it. I believe they will see this as the best opportunity to take back America for their reasons of importance. They will do the exact same things as the WE KNOW camp on the battlefield, but for different reasons with a completely different perspective. No conflict…..truth is truth.
Let’s say that the evangelical community gets their hair on fire about this from a strictly spiritual perspective and they stand next to the political perspective minded person on the battlefield.
What do you think would be the very first question they would ask? I can tell you. Why is everyone carrying a WE KNOW sign? WHAT is this WE KNOW stuff? This question won’t only be asked in DC. If Operation Jericho continues to grow, we will need our own Word Press page or website to organize. As word gets out, people of all perspectives will go to the site to investigate. People can join for either reason or both. The more the merrier. But whether from a Word Press page or signs in DC, this is our opportunity to do a whole lot of educating.
Operation Jericho is a catchy name. The concept of the story waged against the city of Jericho in Joshua 6 is interesting to many, and profoundly powerful to others. I believe that there are many millions of Americans that will crawl over broken glass to fight the battle of Jericho in DC. Praying, marching, horns and shouting are how the battle of Jericho was waged and won. God led them to victory through their obedience and faith. I believe they are waiting and ready.
At the same time, there are many millions of Americans that will crawl over broken glass to fight the battle of WE KNOW in DC. When the two perspectives come together, it can turn into something very special. Each fights alongside the other gladly, even if there for different reasons. Both perspectives can get excited about the racket we can cause. And we will cause a racket unlike any before.
There is no conflict, but that of between the demonic, evil, snake in the grass, lying, stealing, blackmailing, corrupt swamp rats and THE TRUTH. Sunlight. And WE KNOW.
We need everyone on board, regardless of your perspective. I am going to do everything I can to draw as many millions of both to the cause. We are on the same side.
We can do this together. Regardless of your perspective, doing nothing until the election is NOT an option. Join us for whatever reason sets your hair on fire.
Musiclover6001@gmail.com
The left/RINOS/marxists will call us a bloodthirsty, bigoted, religious crusade (which it may very well be). But our founders created a constitution to codify the standards by which THIS country was founded. They are clear and most of us older and most older patriated citizens know the history well.
We must rid the liars, the thieves, the law breakers, the lawfares, those waging war with priveleges afforded them by their oath to the constitution which they now laugh at.
They use our obedience, our respect, our honor, our righteousness against us. They cannot understand the spiritual call, but we can hold them to the constitution and the law. And if we sparate from the law, we become lawless corks on the ocean in a wild lawless space where the strongest win — and perhaps we will, but then we would have to reform the government.
Better to vote them all out and demand the state beauracracy, FBI, DOJ, CIA, NSA, Dept of homeland security be aboolished.
To take the funding away — uncouple the payment of medical care from the insurance companies and government. You will find plenty of money left over after caring for the working well, the poor, and the sick if you put the payment back in the hands of people.
Operation Jericho is a great name!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, and “We KNOW” is a great slogan. Easy for a LARGE group to chant, in unison,…like “4 more years” or “lock her up”, but without the controversy of the latter, or the politics of the former.
And, it BEGS the question, not just from our evangelical warriors (some times, you just HAVE to tip over the tables of the $ changers!) But, from America, the media, anyone who hears it or reads the signs; WHAT is it your saying that you KNOW?
Heres A perspective, regarding those who aren’t treepers, but are PDJT supporters; perhaps they are #walkaway Dems, perhaps lifelong Reps, they read the news, but don’t believe it, and don’t follow the details, think Fusion gps is an energy drink,…
I TALK to such people, all the time.
I live in a 2A sanctuary county, in a State where either concealed or open carry, with no permit is legal,..one might say encouraged.
I ASK people what they think about current events; they DON’T know the granular details, but their 30,000 foot view is dead on.
“The Dems tried to run Trump out of office, cause of him taking on CHINA, which is long overdue!
They are all corrupt, and power hungry, and he was threatening the status quo.
Many comments noting how Congressional Republicans have offered no support to our President.
How the pandemic dampanic is being used by the Dems, to try to steal the election.
How george loyd is another travon and being used to sew dissention, how BLM is a terrible hoax, …
And, they even get it how this ALL ties together. How its aimed at PDJT, how the crazy dem behavior, and traitorous Rep behavior is all tied back to China.
But, as they tell me these things, they whisper them. And they preface a lot by saying “I think,…”you know what I think,…its all about CHINA! If Trump hadn’t have gone after CHINA, they probably would have fought him on immigration, but not like this!”
What I guess I am saying is,…THEY know. NOT the granular details, but THEY KNOW the whole mueller was a sham, from day one.
And, they have no idea how many others know, and agree with them.
Personally, I like the heritage and universal recognition of “I’m MAD as HELL, and I am NOT going to take it, anymore!”
I have no problem with the wording, and if you instead try ;
I’m MAD ,..and I’m NOT going to take it, anymore!”
Or,…
“I’m MAD as HECK, and I am not going,…
It just doesn’t have the same,….impact.
Anyway, I think there are many that know, without knowing the granular aspects, and don’t really realise that EVERYBODY knows,…and like the naked emperor, they just need a voice to call it out, and break the illusion/delusion.
Just say’n… 😉
Perhaps, invite the
BIKERS for TRUMP.
They know the way
to Washington DC.
If we can recruit thedonald.win into the fold, that could easily triple the size of our army.
Are there other groups we can enjoin?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see CTH articles reposted on thedonald.win often. They are aware of what is posted here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One can hear the Dem print machines warning up
LikeLiked by 2 people
Holy Spirit, thank You for placing Your protective, powerful hand over our election processes. We trust you to move the righteous to vote and make clear their paths to get that done, with Your Angel Armies specifically guarding each vote. We gratefully witness Your power in thwarting all attempts to harvest, hijack, and any other illegal methods to interfere with voting. We praise You, God, for Your love of righteousness. We gladly invite You into the entire process, turning over the prep, campaigning, and voting to Your powerful hands. Your will be done.
LikeLike
I spent 20 years in the military doing absentee voting. Now that I am retired, what are some good ways to get into the ballot observation/ tabulation process? I am such a rookie at this, and seems like it will be messed up everywhere this year….where can we place ourselves to be protectors of the vote? Any experts out there?
LikeLike
I volonteered to be a poll worker, actually they CALL them volonteers, but you DO get paid for the training session, and actual voting day.
However, you are limited in your ability in some ways.
I believe different localities have different requirements to be a poll watcher. Probably check with your local RNC, first, then Sec’y of States office, as they ‘manage’the elections.
LikeLike
I wonder if the BLM/Antifa protests are practice riots, gearing up for the
major simultaneous across the country riots in the event of
1) a President Trump win in the election
and 2) indictments that the left think/know are coming as a result of the
Durham investigation, etc.
We need to see their leaders in jail/prison soon so their leadership on the front
lines is weakened.
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 7 people
I watched this show and it needs repeating! President Trump needs to make this a major campaign issue!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Interesting that buildings being targeted are courthouses and police precincts. Symbolically, courthouses represent “law” and police precincts represent “order.” Our laws are made within our court system, and LEOs act to protect those laws. This is far too esoteric for the anarchists, but I’ve come to believe is deliberate on the part of those funding the anarchy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Indeed. Employed to destroy evidence and records is my thought
LikeLike
I DO have an issue with calling them “anarchists”; they are organised, and they are PAYED, both of which would seem to be antithetical to an “anarchist”,…yes?
They are creating disorder, in order to instill the most repressive of governments, a CONMUNIST one, which would be ABSOLUTELY antithetical to any anarchist.
They are Conmunist disruptors, NOT anarchists. To call them anarchists is as bad as calling them “peaceful protesters”,..or my favorite,…
“MOSTLY peaceful protesters”.
Seems to me a protester is like pregnancy, a binary state; either pregnant or not, either peaceful or not, there is no “MOSTLY Pregnant”, or “mostly peaceful” protests OR protesters.
IMHO
LikeLike
Global Fascist mercenaries.
LikeLike
Some Senior Living facilities are testing weekly, which forces a back-log of processing tests. CDC Guidelines reject weekly testing when there is 100% Negative tests with the entire facility, but Workers must continue weekly testing, Considering the huge number of Senior Living facilities nationwide, no wonder it is taking a week or more to get results returned. STOP the weekly testing when CDC Guidelines have been met.
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ah….but did he win the game?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s what I say, it’s federal officers, protecting a federal court house. Duh.
LikeLike
Beware there are several F-Bombs in this but President Trump retweeted this himself just a bit ago today.
I wanted to make TCTH aware, especially those in NY. Help this man beat AOC.
STAND UP AND LEAD – ANTOINE TUCKER
Amazing thoughtful video and commentary on the current riots and violence, the great role Republicans have played historically and the racism of the Democratic Party.
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yep! I call them the time out toddler generation 😂
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
Just say’n… 😉
Old saying…
USSA = United Socialist States of America.
LikeLike
Cernovich did a rambling video tonight. It had some salient points, though:
Talking too much about the dangers of mail in voting will dissuade some Trump voters from voting by mail. When they go to vote in person, there’s a good chance that rioters will selectively block access to polling places. Pro Trump forces should fund a SuperPac to encourage young black voters to vote for Kanye. (Or do we only let Dems use such tactics?). The three main issues for the Trump campaign should be 1) riots 2) 2A and 3) judges. Stoke up enthusiasm among the base rather than try to win over people who won’t be won over.
LikeLiked by 4 people
4) school choice
Every parent wants this. Deep down, no matter what you think might be “good for humanity”, you look at your kids in your life and want the best now.
LikeLike
Agree on school choice. I also think the President should do an executive order to prohibit prescribing puberty-blocking (and sterility-inducing) hormones to minors. Sterilizing children – who are, by definition, too young to make such a life-changing decision – should be outlawed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Section of Donald Trump’s […] border wall COLLAPSES as Tropical Storm Hanna lashes south Texas
22:47 EDT, 26 July 2020
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8562843/Moment-Trumps-indestructible-border-wall-collapses-Tropical-Storm-Hanna-lashes-south-Texas.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailus
LikeLike
That’s dumb. That’s one section of wall, unconnected to any other sections of wall. Looks like one of the test sections, in fact. Where is the rest of the wall?
LikeLike
This was debunked on several conservative sites. Was not even in Texas. Storm not landfall at night. Pic was taken in daylight. Was a dust storm from earlier in the year.
Throwing the Game News flag!
LikeLike
Hurricane Hanna likely did not knock down Trump border wall, official says. Here’s what we know
https://amp-caller-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/amp.caller.com/amp/5516199002?amp_js_v=a3&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQIKAGwASDYAQE%3D#aoh=15958278390005&_ct=1595827888877&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Famp.caller.com%2Famp%2F5516199002%23aoh%3D15958278390005%26amp_ct%3D1595827888877%26referrer%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.google.com%26amp_tf%3DFrom%2520%25251%2524s
LikeLike
Whats your point? That things get destroyed during hurricanes? Wouldn’t shock me if the ground under a wall, building,or bridge was undermined by floods are you? Are do you just want to undermine PT?
LikeLike
Good grief! Just stop it. I did not write the piece. meh!
It can be a very touchy and unforgiving crowd here at times.
I have been here for 8 years….. seen many unpleasant types….it’s so unnecessary….it clears up for a while and then they resurface once again. Thumbs up to the admin they have a heck of a job keeping things on track etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But you thought it was interesting enough to post it here,even coming from that English rag DM. If you have been here 8 years,than you should know no one here cares what the DM has to say. I am surprised you find anything other than boils,three sums,and 2 headed bunny stories on there.
LikeLike
Piling on when the admin is already irritated adds an extra layer of stupid. Bye….
LikeLike
You’ve been here since 12/15….and yet you think it’s ok to talk to another long-time Treeper in such a rude and accusatory manner? She didn’t write the story, she was posting it as an item for discussion….for good or bad.
LikeLike
In other news, Joe Biden just go blown over in an IQ contest with a 2 year old.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Although Joe did edge out the 2 year old in pushups.
LikeLike
But sniffed the two year olds hair, and still doesn’t know he lost!
LikeLike
Forget Fort Bragg: Re-Name The Democrat Party NOW!
Confederates In the Crawlspace
“There is not really any courage at all in attacking hoary or antiquated things, any more than in offering to fight one’s grandmother. The really courageous man is he who defies tyrannies young as the morning and superstitions fresh as the first flowers.”–G.K. Chesterton
Democrats are bravely tackling the Burning Issue of Our Day Yesterdays: re-naming the military bases named for Southern generals. Even the Obama Syndicate refused to rename them five years ago, saying:
“Every Army installation is named for a soldier who holds a place in our military history. Accordingly, these historic names represent individuals, not causes or ideologies. It should be noted that the naming occurred in the spirit of reconciliation, not division.”
By the way, Obama says he is a cousin of Jefferson Davis on his mother’s side (Anne Davis). And probably on his father’s side, too (Frank Marshall Davis). But now, with malice towards all and charity towards none, Democrats are bravely taking on the Confederacy, an entity which a Republican president and the US military already destroyed more than a century-and-a-half ago. The courage that must take!
Especially since they have so much in common. The New Democrat Secessionists are pulling down statues of the Old Democrat Secessionists like ISIS fanatics hepped-up on hominy with bacon drippings. And like all true fanatics, they can’t stop themselves. They have also attacked statues and monuments to Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, Grant, Frederic Douglass, abolitionists, Catholic padres, Churchill, Columbus, Lord Nelson, firefighters, elk and SpongeBob SquarePants. You can’t spell Plantifa without Plankton, y’all!
We have finally reached End-Stage Liberalism. Which is to say, not liberalism at all, just a Cultural Death Wish, a Societal Suicide Pact wrapped in a One-Party Police State Temper Tantrum. No Free Speech, No Dissent, No Nothing They Don’t Approve. Even if you gave these screaming ingrate brats the Totalitarian power they demand, it would never be enough.
In the Reagan era, Ambassador Kirkpatrick spoke of San Francisco Democrats who Blame America First. Now they’re all San Francisco Democrats. They Blame America First, Last, Always and Only. They Hate America’s Guts–and if you don’t, they hate your guts, too. It’s All Hate, All the Time. As someone said, they are 360-degree haters, hating in all directions at once. Starting with themselves. And Daddy.
Portland mayor Ted Wheeler is now out in the streets, leading the rioters and demanding that all Federal Courthouses and buildings be removed from Democrat cities. Hey, Mr. Mayor; that’s what the Confederates wanted, too! That is pure Old Growth Nathan Bedford Forrest, Ted.
Mayor Bowser and her husband Donna Brazille of Washington, D.C.–a city named for Washington and Columbus!–tried to lynch the president. When President Trump tweeted that rioters should not attack the White House because of the well-armed Secret Service, Bowser contradicted the President, claiming he was in there unarmed and all alone. She was hoping a lynch mob would attack, and failing that, that rioters would be shot on the White House lawn for her evil propaganda purposes.
John Wilkes Booth only wishes he had gotten that kind of civic backing from DC authorities. Not only would he have gotten elected to Congress, he could have gotten “Sic Semper Tyrannis Matters” painted in giant yellow letters on Pennsylvania Avenue like “Black Lives Matter”.
By the way, why do they insist on calling it a “mural”? It’s a bumper sticker slogan from Grand Theft Auto: Black Supremacists with Daddy Issues Edition.
Of course, even the name is a lie. The lives of black people do indeed matter because there are no lives that don’t. Like the Mafia calling itself the Fluffy Bunny Club, the organization hides behind the slogan to promote their goals of family destruction, Communism and cop-killing. And do so with the backing of many corporate virtue-signalers that would have made corporate police-state fascists like Benito Mussolini jealous. Corporations that, in many cases, use Chinese slave labor when they’re not morally-grandstanding at your expense.
Chinese slaves bought Colin Kaepernick’s swimming pool. It sure wasn’t Massa’s ability to scramble in the pocket.
When you pull down a statue, you are making two statements. First, that you believe in Leftist Mob Rule, even though we were warned all our lives to beware the non-existent threat of Right-Wing vigilantes.
Secondly, it says that you are morally superior to the personage represented and are therefore sitting in judgement of that person.
In the distant past, i.e., five or ten years ago, grown-ups generally understood that moral progress is made by standing on the shoulders of past generations. Now, these cry-bully goons think they fell out of their father’s uterus as fully-formed moral gods, perfect in every way, capable of passing judgement on everyone who has ever lived and fixing History on the backs of the living with liberty for themselves only and Cosmic Justice for all–if, by “justice” you mean Lynch Mob justice.
If we are better people than our ancestors–and that is highly f*cking doubtful–then we are only so because they made it possible. Democrats have taken to calling Confederates “dead traitors”. I wonder. I wonder–because Democrats love traitors, whether its the Rosenbergs’ treason with Stalin or Obama’s treason with the Ayatollah. If they were true traitors, Democrats would honor them.
Confederates were rebels and they were still better citizens than these rioting, murdering scumbags. At least they loved their homes and society. Black Lives Murders and Antifa hate their country and everything else, too. And Confederates never shot little girls at Wendy’s for the pure hell of it. For the record, America is the least racist country in the history of the world. That’s why everyone wants to get here and no one wants to leave. And the better race relations get, the harder the Left clings to racial hatred as a way to claw their way back into power–with the help of their globalist allies, China, Inc., and their wholly-owned subsidiary, JoeBiden(tm).
These riots were scheduled because President Trump has cut into black vote. Massa don’t allow that.
One hundred years ago, the Klan acted as the paramilitary militia wing of the Democrat Party. They were domestic terrorists. Today BLM and Antifa are the paramilitary militia wing of the Democrat Party. They are domestic terrorists. They used to be white supremacists and segregationists, now they’re Black Supremacists and Communists, but nothing has really changed in a century–except now they have corporate fluffers at Frito-Lay and Coca-Cola.
If Democrats really believed their own bullsh*t, they would forget the military bases, step up and change the name of their very own Democrat Party!
After all, every one of those Confederate generals were Democrats.
Chief Justice Roger Taney, who ruled dishonestly in Dred Scot that the black man had no rights the white man was bound to respect was a Democrat.
John Brennan Wilkes Booth and his fellow Coup-Plotters were all Democrats.
Every Ku Klux Klansman and woman–they were Democrats.
Every Jim Crow law–passed by Democrats.
All the southern segregationists–Democrats.
How can Democrats possibly bear to keep using their sullied, dirty, disgusting racist name for one minute longer? This should have been done a century and a half-ago.
I think it was the well-paid China Slave-Power spokesman Colin Kaepernick who put it best: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. Just do it.”
Sure, a name-change would cost Democrats some ballot lines in the upcoming election–but that’s a small price to pay for their pure, clean principles.
If China will agree to sell them back.
Outstanding analysis and you are right, the Democrats were freaking out that “their” voters were leaving the Democrat Plantation. The Democrats cannot afford to lose 10% of their kept voters, so Gin up a Race War, and hope that will scare them all back where they belong.
LikeLike
So he is related to a slave owner,
“By the way, Obama says he is a cousin of Jefferson Davis on his mother’s side (Anne Davis)”
LikeLike
👇👇important read if you are interested in an analytical and reputable research on disinformation campaigns by Doublethink Labs.
It is especially useful for blogs like this and understanding the targeting and the changing strategies by disinformation agents. Lots of insights to be taken seriously. Do not ignore.
👇👇
The Chinese Infodemic in Taiwan
A Preliminary Study on the Dissemination Model of Disinformation, Taking COVID-19 as an Example
Read the report here:
View at Medium.com
Hong Kong is having a “third wave’ of covid-19 infections after doing so well. I warned the HK government that lifting restrictions on cross-border (PRC) traffic was asking for it and I posted it here.
Puppet Lam ignored our advice and now we have many unknown origins and cluster cases. The cases and death tally is rising. So today we have almost a total lockdown.
One of my kids who flew in, after the stringent restrictions, tested negative and is coming out of the fourteen day quarantine. Those same restrictions were lifted for cross border ‘exempted’ movements.
A good summary here. Just an example of China’s bad practices.
Quarantine exemptions blamed for surge in Hong Kong cases
Executives among those granted special treatment in bid to maintain economic growth
https://www.ft.com/content/2f4034e5-2151-480e-8684-0ae8016ddbf1
LikeLiked by 1 person
162,581 views • July 26, 2020 – OANN
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some excellent comments in this Twitter thread (Brian Ross of ABC seems to have been working hand-in-glove in the Steele/PSS operation):
LikeLike
LikeLike
“generational harm” is what YOU Miss Lisa, FBI whore, did already to the FBI and DOJ… and AMERICA….. you and your Deep State paramour Peter Strzok, and all the other lying criminals you associate with….
LikeLike
lol
Lisa Page wants to play by the rules. But she asked Strzok to stop Trump…
LikeLike
He was probably shot between the eyes – 🤣
Img: Antifa punk who was shot and killed by a motorist exercising his right to self-defense.
LikeLike
Compare and contrast these Trump beauties with the BLM and antifa hags.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Marla!
Mark Schamel, the Deep State attorney who represents Danchenko, was an immediate enthusiast for “The Resistance” in Jan. 2017 even as his “client” was meeting with the FBI….. the whole thing stinks…. how did Danchenko (who said he had severe financial problems) manage to get an expensive DC lawyer not only for 3 days of FBI interviews but for what must have been a LOT of prep work beforehand (because the FBI 50+ page report showed that Schamel was highly conversant with the nuances of the case)????
Danchenko is a puppet, but even so he did not dare to really substantiate the Steele dossier with the FBI… instead he completely undermined it and Crossfire Hurricane should have been wrapped up in Jan. 2017 (or more properly never even started).
LikeLike
Lindsey Graham: New notes will show FBI lied to Congress about Steele dossier
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/lindsey-graham-new-notes-will-show-fbi-lied-to-congress-about-steele-dossier?_amp=true&__twitter_impression=true
