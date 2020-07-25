Saturday July 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Saturday July 25th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:16 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:17 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:20 am

  4. ImpeachEmAll says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Just say’n… 😉

    Sundance’s theme song
    for the CTH membership.

    • ImpeachEmAll says:
      July 25, 2020 at 12:36 am

      Just say’n… 😉

      A little tribute to
      Leonard Cohen
      for the north of
      the border CHTers.

      • ImpeachEmAll says:
        July 25, 2020 at 12:49 am

        Just say’n… 😉

        A little something for
        all the Dead Heads
        sharing a branch or
        more on the olde CTH.

        • ImpeachEmAll says:
          July 25, 2020 at 12:59 am

          Just say’n… 😉

          Sometimes, the original
          lulls one to sleep, better.

          • ImpeachEmAll says:
            July 25, 2020 at 1:07 am

            Just say’n… 😉

            Words shall make it
            easier to sing along…

            Ripple
            Grateful Dead

            If my words did glow with the gold of sunshine
            And my tunes were played on the harp unstrung
            Would you hear my voice come through the music
            Would you hold it near as it were your own?

            It’s a hand-me-down, the thoughts are broken
            Perhaps they’re better left unsung
            I don’t know, don’t really care
            Let there be songs to fill the air

            Ripple in still water
            When there is no pebble tossed
            Nor wind to blow

            Reach out your hand if your cup be empty
            If your cup is full may it be again
            Let it be known there is a fountain
            That was not made by the hands of men

            There is a road, no simple highway
            Between the dawn and the dark of night
            And if you go no one may follow
            That path is for your steps alone

            Ripple in still water
            When there is no pebble tossed
            Nor wind to blow

            You who choose to lead must follow
            But if you fall you fall alone
            If you should stand then who’s to guide you?
            If I knew the way I would take you home

            Source: LyricFind
            Songwriters: Jerome J. Garcia / Robert C. Hunter

  5. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:22 am

    To Have and To Hold

    By Pastor Ricky Kurth

    “Holding faith, and a good conscience, which some having put away concerning faith have made shipwreck” (I Timothy 1:19).

    Those who teach that salvation can be lost use this verse to say that unless we maintain a tight grip on the faith that saved us, we will make shipwreck of the faith and lose our eternal life. But when we compare Paul’s use of the word hold here to how he told Titus to be “holding fast the faithful word” (Titus 1:9), we understand “the faith” here to refer to the body of truth committed to the Apostle Paul. The context here is not salvation, it is warring a good warfare (I Tim. 1:18) against men who teach false doctrine (cf. v. 20). The way to war a good warfare in the dispensation of grace is, as Paul later told Timothy, to “hold fast the form of sound words, which thou hast heard of me” (II Tim. 1:13).

    We must maintain this tight grip on Pauline truth in “good conscience.” People say to “let your conscience be your guide,” but Paul “lived in all good conscience” (Acts 23:1) from his forefathers (II Tim. 1:3). That means that even while persecuting God’s people “unto the death” as Saul of Tarsus, his conscience was clear! That’s because he “did it ignorantly” (I Tim. 1:13). That is, he didn’t know he was persecuting God’s people. He thought His people were heretics and that he was serving God in killing them (John 16:2). Does that tell you how dangerous it is to let your conscience be your guide? A conscience is only good if the light of God’s truth is shining on it!

    A conscience is like a sundial in that respect. A sundial only gives the correct time when the right light is shining on it. If you check a sundial under the light of the moon, you are going to get a faulty reading. And if you go out at night with a flashlight, you can make it any time you like. The terrorists who flew those planes into the Twin Towers did so in all good conscience. People are born with a conscience that tells them that murder like that is wrong, but a conscience can “seared with a hot iron” by “doctrines of devils” (I Tim. 4:1,2). When that happens, people become “past feeling” (Eph. 4:19), and no longer feel the pricks of a conscience enlightened by God’s Word.

    Many people say that doctrine isn’t important, but the people killed by Saul of Tarsus know better, as do the victims of 9/11. The mistakes you make in life may be nowhere near as heinous, but unless your conscience is enlightened by “the faith” committed to the Apostle Paul, the light from some other source will cause your conscience to give a faulty reading, and you won’t be able to “war a good warfare” for the Lord in the dispensation of grace.

    Some in Paul’s day had “put away” the faith, a Bible phrase for divorce (Mt. 5:31). But God has given us the body of Pauline truth to have and to hold. Let’s hold it for better or for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, till death do us part.

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/to-have-and-to-hold/

    1 Timothy 1:19 Holding faith, and a good conscience; which some having put away concerning faith have made shipwreck:

    Titus 1:9 Holding fast the faithful word as he hath been taught, that he may be able by sound doctrine both to exhort and to convince the gainsayers.

    1 Timothy 1:18 This charge I commit unto thee, son Timothy, according to the prophecies which went before on thee, that thou by them mightest war a good warfare;
    19 Holding faith, and a good conscience; which some having put away concerning faith have made shipwreck:
    20 Of whom is Hymenaeus and Alexander; whom I have delivered unto Satan, that they may learn not to blaspheme.

    2 Timothy 1:13 Hold fast the form of sound words, which thou hast heard of me, in faith and love which is in Christ Jesus.

    Acts 23:1 And Paul, earnestly beholding the council, said, Men and brethren, I have lived in all good conscience before God until this day.

    2 Timothy 1:3 I thank God, whom I serve from my forefathers with pure conscience, that without ceasing I have remembrance of thee in my prayers night and day;

    1 Timothy 1:13 Who was before a blasphemer, and a persecutor, and injurious: but I obtained mercy, because I did it ignorantly in unbelief.

    John 16:2 They shall put you out of the synagogues: yea, the time cometh, that whosoever killeth you will think that he doeth God service.

    1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils;
    2 Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron;

    Ephesians 4:19 Who being past feeling have given themselves over unto lasciviousness, to work all uncleanness with greediness.

    Matthew 5:31 It hath been said, Whosoever shall put away his wife, let him give her a writing of divorcement:

    • TMonroe says:
      July 25, 2020 at 12:32 am

      “But when we compare Paul’s use of the word hold here to how he told Titus to be “holding fast the faithful word” (Titus 1:9), we understand “the faith” here to refer to the body of truth committed to the Apostle Paul.”

      As far as “Pauline truth” and adding to “’the faith’ committed to the Apostle Paul”, Paul’s chastisement of the “I indeed am of Paul” factions in 1 Corinthians comes to mind once again given this repeated focus. The selective focus added onto the portion of Titus 1:9 for the word and sound teaching to be shared (cf. 2 Timothy 4:2-3) is at the heart of the issue. In addition to 1 Cor. 1-3, what did Paul have to say about such an approach?

      Paul urged believers to be armed with the ‘sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God’ (cf. Eph. 6:17), with Hebrews 4:12 observing that it is “living and active, and sharper than any two-edged sword”. The Bereans were given credit for checking Paul’s pre-Canon contentions with what the Scriptures said (cf. Acts 17:10-12). Remember, this was post-Jerusalem Council and the split of Paul and Barnabas, so Paul’s outreach was well underway and into Gentile Europe. It still behooved them to refer to relevant Scripture to examine and test the message and doctrine being shared by Paul.

      In what is believed to be his final epistle, Paul reminded Timothy of the value of abiding in things such as “the sacred writings” known by Timothy from childhood (cf. 2 Timothy 3:14-15). Near the end of his ministry, Paul affirms their “being able to make you wise unto salvation through faith in Christ Jesus”.

      It is notable that Paul then spoke of doctrine — variously translated as teaching or instruction (Gr. didaskalian, cf. Romans 15:4, Titus 2:10). Rather than the focus being turned to things Pauline alone for doctrine etc. per the posting’s assertions above, Paul again pointed not to himself alone, but beyond his own words to further writings where salvation as well as instruction / doctrine and more can be found:

      “Every Scripture is God-breathed and profitable for instruction (Gr. didaskalian), for conviction, for correction, and for training in righteousness, so that the man of God may be complete, having been fully equipped toward every good work” (2 Timothy 3:16-17).

  6. Lucille says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:26 am

    HAPPY BENCH CATURDAY…

    Have a meowy day!

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:29 am

  8. Kirsty I says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:34 am

    Beloved Father, keep your people protected under your wings,
    We see the spiritual battle that is being waged in the spiritual falling down to earth as Satan’s minions and troublemakers pour out into the streets.
    Bind the evil ones that your perfect will will be done.
    Remind us to pray without ceasing and to not be carried away by hatred and confusion, but to be calmed by Your presence and Your purpose.

  9. Garrison Hall says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:48 am

    Happy Caterday!!!

  10. trapper says:
    July 25, 2020 at 1:00 am

    Waiting for the Portland riots to begin in the live stream, no fires or tear gas yet, be another couple hours, watching fools on the microphone, music to watch them rant by. Some Ikettes

  11. Sepp says:
    July 25, 2020 at 1:01 am

    . . . but deliver us from the Evil One.

  12. An says:
    July 25, 2020 at 1:11 am

    I adapted a bit of a speech from a story I’ve read and quoted it below, I found that it resonated quite a bit right now.

    =====

    You can’t think of your country as a physical place, that’s not the important part. Your country is the dream you are building for your children. It’s the desire you instill in them to crave freedom and open sky. It’s the sense of responsibility they feel when faced with moral dilemmas.

    To nurture your country’s soul is to build a future. A flag is a map, and to forget it is for an entire nation of souls to grow lost. There is a certain pervasive disdain for patriotism that I’d like to inoculate you against personally. Your country is the sum of your actions; therefore, if you don’t care for your country, your actions have been insufficient to satisfy the implicit responsibilities of citizenship that you hold in your chest. If you don’t care about your country, you also don’t care about yourself, or your future actions.

    When the murky swamp of apathy has risen above the heads of a country’s citizens, they cannot be bothered to right small injustices. Their skin grows numb to the innumerable ticks and pests that infest them. These people become sleepwalkers, in a slumber only surpassed by death in permanence.

    Do you think a dictator could rouse them from that unshakable grip? Do you think such people will be spooked by genocide when their hearts have turned disdainful towards the plight of their fellow man?

    No, they will be carried forward by inertia in their blindness, allowing their country, their true aegis of justice, to decay around them. That’s how America will die. Good men will stop believing in the dream of our nation’s virtue, and no one will willingly take up the mantle to make it so. Without that amorphous defense… we will all perish.

  13. Casco Bay Boy says:
    July 25, 2020 at 1:13 am

    Please Lord,hear our prayers for our POTUS,his family,Sundance,Ad Rem,our beautiful “treepers” and all of your faithful followers being afflicted by this scourge,that we shall find solace in knowing that,through Your Son Jesus Christ,all shall be redeemed.Amen.

  14. trapper says:
    July 25, 2020 at 1:32 am

    Bunch of folks in Portland in yellow tonight. Color coordinated rioters? Maybe just a sale on yellow shirts at Target.

