July 24th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1282

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
God bless the treehouse.
Trump Retweet
Well, let’s give Liz Cheney a first class one way ticket to Afghanistan.
Yeah. I like to know if she would be willing to send any of her five children into these endless wars. Bet not.
From Forbes article, I quote…
“Rep. Gaetz, one of President Trump most outspoken congressional defenders tweeted: “Liz Cheney has worked behind the scenes (and now in public) against @realDonaldTrump and his agenda. House Republicans deserve better as our Conference Chair. Liz Cheney should step down or be removed. #MAGA.” Donald Trump, Jr., the President’s son, also chimed in, retweeting Gaetz’s post and adding “We already have one Mitt Romney, we don’t need another… we also don’t need the endless wars she advocates for.”
Liz Cheney is another snake in the grass. Just like her dad.
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
~~~The Warrior Prayer~~~
🌟 “No evil shall befall you,
Nor shall any plague come near your dwelling; ” 🌟 —-Psalm 91:10
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump and MAGA Team
✅ Thank you, Lord, for being with Sundance, helping him to get the truth out–PTL
✅ Matt Gaetz was great!!
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Friday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— Liz Cheney step down.
— for the TCTH–for those who protect this site, do the work they do, and keep us connected–Thank You, Sundance, Adrem, Menagerie and the crew!
— for protection for Federal Agents as they surge into out-of-control cities
— for healing for three Fed officers who may have been permanently blinded by the lasers used by the BLM/Antifa criminals
— for innocent babies/children being abused when under the care of BLM/Antifa criminals
— for protection for all of America–we are entering into a new stage of violence-Commies now declares “Every city, every town, burn down the precincts to the ground”
— Special prayers for quick recovery/healing for Sec. Wilbur Ross
— for Treepers and Trump Supporters as they make their moves to resist Communist takeover of our country–Prayer & Action is needed to reclaim our country-May the Lord protect us and be with us all
— for protection for all the Repub candidates, esp the MAGA candidates as they continue to campaign–Some are being threatened.
— for protection and safety for all our historical landmarks in USA and our churches
— for Voter ID– we need it now
— “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 17.3M unemployed Americans for their needs to be met and to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 245/450-500 miles of WALL
— for those who are ill and those fighting cancers.including Rush Limbaugh
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Zippo Time ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ” The suburb destruction will end with us.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🌟🙏,,, Special Prayer for Sundance and all Treepers in ‘Walking Towards The Fire’ Mission fighting for ‘Merica!…..
****We stand with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, the Treepers’ prayers follow you.
🌟 “Nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord. ” 🌟
—Romans 8:39
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, July 24, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 102 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Strength–
Walking Towards The Fire……It’s Time….
Prayers for Sundance and his Mission…and other Patriots who will take up their missions to take back America
Praying and Amen !
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
#Free Hong Kong
Open Prayer for Hong Kong and our HK Treepers in the claws of CCP:
Stand Your Ground, Hong Kongers!
****God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble~~~Psalm 46:1
Thank you Grandma 🙏🙏🙏
💥💥💥💥👇
Communist China and the Free World’s Future
SPEECH
MICHAEL R. POMPEO, SECRETARY OF STATE
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA
THE RICHARD NIXON PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Transcript here👇
https://www.state.gov/communist-china-and-the-free-worlds-future/
It’s SO exciting to hear of Sundance’s progress in Washington DC. Many prayers going on.
I remember a message on prayer where the main point was that we should pray OFTEN during the day, short, quick prayers aimed directly at our God in Heaven. The pastor called them “arrow prayers.” He said that unfortunately if we plan on spending a large chunk of time in prayer, it just may never happen. But we all have brief moments while walking, driving, working, to talk with our Lord.
Arrow prayers. Easy to sprinkle throughout your day. Especially if you feel downhearted or worried.
Meanwhile this is from our wonderful press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany
America has been through so much hurt, together, but this much I KNOW…
“I still believe in YOUR faithfulness
I still believe in YOUR truth
I still believe in YOUR Holy Word!”
We still look to a God so much bigger than the unimaginable circumstances we face!”
Amen Amin.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/23/july-23rd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1281/comment-page-2/#comment-8522813)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding private wall content until the next project(s) are near completion. However, Fisher Industries is proceeding full speed ahead on ~95 miles of federal border wall contracts.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 7/23/20
– Video Update From Foreman Mike
– Jeff Rainforth Facebook post where he says “We’ve chosen the sites for border wall projects 3 & 4 so I’ll be out there with Foreman Mike soon!”
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: (7/26/19)… Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle visited Project 1 and showed their support during the Wall Symposium.
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totaling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models.
• “Working with Holcombe Mixers has been a game changer,” said Tommy Fisher, President and CEO of Fisher Sand and Gravel. “We made a commitment to President Trump, the Department of Homeland Security, and the US Army Corps of Engineers to get the wall up faster, and do it financially smarter. Generally, you’re pouring 2-5 loads per day. With Holcombe Mixers, we can pour 20-25 loads of fresh concrete each day and not have to worry about it exceeding required temperatures.”
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
***Praise:… Update: Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
• Representative’s for Fisher admits “there are overgrown grass and weeds and soil erosion at the site.”
• “Fisher Industries, is working to smooth out the embankment and re-seed grass that hasn’t taken…”
• Engineers from both sides haven’t been able to come together yet for a hydrology meeting.
• “Both sides expressed frustration at the lack of input from Mexican officials but blamed it on the ongoing pandemic that has struck Mexico particularly hard. ”
• “Crane — who in January ruled that the government had not provided enough evidence to stop construction of the private border wall — said he would reset the hearing for 30 more days.”
• Crane said “I really do expect by then engineers will have gotten together and I hope there is some progress on areas where grass didn’t take.”
• Fisher told BorderReport that “it takes time for the grass to grow in the sand and so areas where the grass hasn’t taken hold yet we’ll fix” … “And then if there’s any spots that it looks like it’s going to just becoming a problem then that’s where we’ll put riprap (rubble).”
– for Fisher crews to be able fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass, and applying riprap (rubble) or concrete where necessary at Project 2
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
A Video Update From Foreman Mike – 7/22/20
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post – 7/22/20
“Thank you, George Pittman for the donation toward the lens! Still looking for decently priced used one. We’ve chosen the sites for border wall projects 3 & 4 so I’ll be out there with Foreman Mike soon! ”
Sexton’s referring to this guy. Raytheon Engineer. Dang.
Louie Gohmert Tells the Truth about the Dem Party. He’s not “trolling”. He’s telling the truth.
All these Dems A-OK w/ removing anything from our country that has the slightest tinge of it’s racist past………. But it’s A-OK to keep the Party that *started* and *continued* it all for hundreds of years? What’s wrong w/ that picture?
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/23/louie-gohmert-urges-house-to-ban-democratic-party-for-supporting-slavery/
Goofball
What a retard.
Don’t worry, tomorrow the video will be scrubbed and CNN will report he threw a 95 mph fastball right down the middle of the plate
Even Dr. Birx can throw better than that.
Sundance, The Patriot….always
From Sundance’s twitter:
Won’t be happy until they wipe that condescendingly goofy smile off his face.
This vid from Petal, Miss. PD is, frankly, pretty funny.
70 Yr. old woman lays in middle of street , relaxing, chatting on phone, chilling. Cops are So. Nice. as they try to persuade this fool to move out of the road.
https://www.wdam.com/2020/07/22/video-year-old-miss-woman-charged-with-resisting-arrest/
And here’s the vid of the BLM gathering at the PD after she’s taken in and then released.
https://www.wdam.com/2020/07/23/group-protesting-arrest-lorraine-bates-petal/
I was hoping that Fauci could actually throw. Seriously. It would have given me confidence in him as a scientist if this huge baseball fan could do something other than yap like Demonrat.
He’s as accurate with that throw as he is with his predictions re. the china virus. Both way off base.
Strike! Says the dem umpire.
Can you believe an end of life commie alzheimer’s patient who has to be resuscitated by blowing in his nostrils and can’t venture out of his basement is the democrat nominee for President of the United States Of America and is supported by the national media?
Beam me up, Scotty.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/was-russia-collusion-a-diversion-from-the-real-scandal_3435809.html
I am reposting this from yesterday’s thread, an interview with John Solomon and Seamus Bruner, the co-authors of “Fallout,” the explanation of how the pretend investigation of Clinton’s very real email scandal and uranium quid pro quo problem morphed into a real “investigation” (read: persecution) into the known-to-be-false allegations of POTUS’s illicit Russian contacts: Yes, it is an hour long, touches on many topics, vividly reminds the viewer that the Obama Crime Cabal’s dirty works began long before Candidate Trump descended the escalator in 2015, and also makes it a lot easier to understand how the Teleprompter-in-Chief entered office middle-class and left to purchase a multi-million property.
Just finished this video. Highly recommended. Information on many different levels.
Two visions of America up for choice this November
One vision would protect and shelter innocent young toddlers as our most precious resource
And then there’s this other vision:
Just saw a story saying that the Chinese are refusing to leave the Embassy in Houston TX. Should be interesting.
This just happened:
Well, the wagers were made, know we know👇
Maybe a blessing in disguise as Chengdu is on the Yangzi river and has had very severe floods in the past.
🤣
“Your home will go down in value and crime rates will rapidly rise,” Trump said last week. “People have worked all their lives to get into a community, and now they’re going to watch it go to hell. Not going to happen, not while I’m here.”
HUD Revokes ‘Unworkable’ Obama-era Rule Designed to Diversify the Suburbs
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/23/hud-revokes-unworkable-obama-era-rule-designed-to-diversify-the-suburbs/
SPACECOM Calls Out Apparent Russian Space Weapon Test
July 23, 2020 | Posted By Rachel S. Cohen
A Russian satellite is arousing suspicion at U.S. Space Command after sidling up to an American government satellite, then flying away to release what appears to be a weapon into orbit.
The July 15 incident appears to be a “a non-destructive test of a space-based anti-satellite weapon” from a satellite known as Cosmos 2543, SPACECOM said in a July 23 release.
https://www.airforcemag.com/spacecom-calls-out-apparent-russian-space-weapon-test/
