Friday July 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Rep. Louie Gohmert introduces House Resolution to ban Democrat party.
https://www.kltv.com/2020/07/23/rep-gohmert-calls-congress-ban-democrats-due-past-position-slavery/
The truth will rankle their scales!
“Gohmert released the following statement:
“As outlined in the resolution, a great portion of the history of the Democratic Party is filled with racism and hatred. Since people are demanding we rid ourselves of the entities, symbols, and reminders of the repugnant aspects of our past, then the time has come for Democrats to acknowledge their party’s loathsome and bigoted past, and consider changing their party name to something that isn’t so blatantly and offensively tied to slavery, Jim Crow, discrimination, and the Ku Klux Klan. As the country watches violent leftists burn our cities, tear down our statues and call upon every school, military base and city street to be renamed, it is important to note that past atrocities these radicals claim to be so violently offensive were largely committed by members in good standing of the Democratic Party. Whether it be supporting the most vile forms of racism or actively working against Civil Rights legislation, Democrats in this country perpetuated these abhorrent forms of discrimination and violence practically since their party’s inception. To avoid triggering innocent bystanders by the racist past of the Democratic Party, I would suggest they change their name. That is the standard to which they are holding everyone else, so the name change needs to occur.”
It’s No Contest!
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
February 7, 2017
During his recent visit to the United States, the pope stirred up quite a bit of controversy when he canonized an 18th-century friar named Junipero Serra. The pontiff sought to recognize the friar for his work in bringing Catholicism to California, but there are some who claim he treated Native Americans harshly. This explains why a statue of Serra was vandalized after his elevation to sainthood was announced. As you can see, when your sainthood depends on your conduct, there will always be someone who will stand up to contest it.
How different it is with the saints mentioned in Scripture! The Corinthians were known for their carnality (I Cor. 3:1), yet Paul calls them “saints” (I Cor. 1:2). If you are wondering how this could be, it is because Paul knew that the verb form of the noun “saint” is sanctify, and while the Corinthians were carnal in their conduct, they were “sanctified in Christ Jesus” (I Cor. 1:2). In the Bible, men are “sanctified by the Holy Ghost” (Rom. 15:16), not by any earthly church. They are “sanctified through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ” (Heb. 10:10), and not by their behavior. Rome awards sainthood to men who are known for good works, but the Lord says that men are “sanctified by faith that is in Me” (Acts 26:18).
So it is that while the canonicity of all Rome’s saints can be contested by men, not even the devil himself can contest the sainthood of the believer in Christ. It’s no contest! Just remember, sainthood is a high calling, so make sure “that ye walk worthy of the vocation wherewith ye are called” (Eph. 4:1).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/its-no-contest/
1 Corinthians 3:1 And I, brethren, could not speak unto you as unto spiritual, but as unto carnal, even as unto babes in Christ.
1 Corinthians 1:2 Unto the church of God which is at Corinth, to them that are sanctified in Christ Jesus, called to be saints, with all that in every place call upon the name of Jesus Christ our Lord, both theirs and ours:
Romans 15:16 That I should be the minister of Jesus Christ to the Gentiles, ministering the gospel of God, that the offering up of the Gentiles might be acceptable, being sanctified by the Holy Ghost.
Hebrews 10:10 By the which will we are sanctified through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all.
Acts 26:18 To open their eyes, and to turn them from darkness to light, and from the power of Satan unto God, that they may receive forgiveness of sins, and inheritance among them which are sanctified by faith that is in me.
Ephesians 4:1 I therefore, the prisoner of the Lord, beseech you that ye walk worthy of the vocation wherewith ye are called,
LMAO
I’ve thrown out several first pitches at various games (no majors). The “staff” always asks if I’d like to throw a few to get warmed up. Sometimes yes, usually no. I have enough confidence in my throwing mechanics to throw a respectable pitch over the plate with the catcher in a crouch position. (Usually catches them off guard and gets a big smile and a “nice throw” comment at the handshake)
I say that to say this. At some point before the big moment, wouldn’t you want to be somewhat sure you could at least get the ball in the vicinity of the catcher? Why leave that to chance with people like FDR in hell around?
😎
I was going to watch the baseball game tonight and saw on the news that all the players, from both teams, kneeled, so decided to watch something else. Now some are saying this kneeling happened before the playing of the National anthem. Did they stand for the anthem? If so, then maybe baseball isn’t dead to me (the one sport that I was really missing). Does anyone know if these athletes didn’t disrespect the Star Spangled Banner?
From Big League Politics…
“The players then went on to stand for the National Anthem, limiting their political protest to the moment before its recital. They had been holding a black cloth of sorts, signalling their allegiance with the Black Lives Matter movement.”
I’ve been waiting for this post for, hopefully, some help! I had been just using my username & email to post with no problem to post comments. Now I’m routed to WP, which I had, but don’t remember actually using before. I’m rerouted from CTH to make a post, but it hasn’t always posted in the last days. My question is do you guys post out of WP?
I’m a creature of habit so I just want to understand what I’m supposed to do! Thanks for any help!
“I had been just using my username & email to post with no problem to post comments”
That is what I have been doing for about the past 2 to 3 years, from computers, tablets and smart phones. The configuration changes a little,depending on device and web browser. For example, sometimes the email is on top, other times it is the user name.
The only way I know how to post is WordPress. If I am replying I click on the W symbol below the reply box and that signs me in automatically.
Thank you! This is new to me, but on the regular site a reply before you is missing here on WP. I’m just baffled!
The city riots are planned and coordinated while the MSM limits coverage to a few anti-Trump pics. The MSM isn’t covering the deaths of LEA by rioters and those ambushed by shock troops. Latest example is three Federal Protective Service (FPS) officers in Portland who were attacked with lasers wielded by rioters. https://www.foxnews.com/us/portland-riots-federal-officers-blinded-lasers-fireworks-doxed
The three officers may have been permanently blinded, these weren’t your laser pointer lasers but the high-powered ones you have great difficulty buying any more. The last outlet, Ebay, stopped selling them some years back, I have only seen the lower powered ones lately, and the main high-powered one I see elsewhere is $200 for the base unit so this is not spontaneous, someone bigger than the turds on the street planned this.
The use of lasers to blind US pilots was a Russian tactic back in the 80s. A number of US military pilots responding to Russian aircraft getting too close to US assets were ‘dazzled’ by handheld lasers wielded by Russian pilots. At one point the planned Russian use of lasers to blind ground troops was so real that we were being issued laser proof glasses as part of out equipment. Now we have little rioting turds in the street lasing police…whose fingerprints will be on those lasers?
This ain’t over, I’m betting we see more lasers deployed along with the more harmless lower-power ones designed to unnerve and break up police formations. I also see another step with a different device I’m not going to get into just in case there’s turd out there who hasn’t thought of it yet and stumbles across this. This is well coordinated, equipped and funded; spontaneous hell.
