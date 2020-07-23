Prayer Requests
Strangers
“You cannot run with the hare and hunt with the hounds,” a 15th century proverbial saying tells us, meaning that one cannot simultaneously hold opposing allegiances — eventually we all must decide who we are and what we stand for.
The hound runs for his master but the hare and fox run for themselves.
I believe the paradox is called Buridan’s ass.
Not sure what “Strangers” means so I’ll note that liberals have become strangers to their own country. Lies are their constant companion. Of note is a piece by Jack Hellner in todays American Thinker: July 23, 2020
Presidential polls look as fake as the Russian collusion narrative By Jack Hellner
“The media are clearly using skewed polls, as they did in 2016, to suppress votes and discourage Trump supporters by making them think they are oddballs and racists.”
because they are not liberals
they are the children of technocrat communists
who
although born in America
abhor what it stands for
it is in fact NOT a civil war
it is an invasion spanning 120 yrs
President Trump understands this
as does his cabinet
and a few American Senators
ignore party
ignore right and left
ignore conservative and liberal
these labels are meant to divide Good American People
focus on deeds
Unite behind those doing Good
Chris Tulmeth, I completely agree. People who have thrived under the blessings of our Republic have turned to the complete opposite ideology of Communism. They seem to be following the same gameplan as Antifaschistische Aktion (antifa for short) in the 1930s German Weimer Republic. They must never succeed.
Spot on, chris.
Outstanding post of truth. I am no longer a “Republican”, or “right”, or “conservative”….it has become apparent there is ONLY good and evil. This world is broken and evil, but my faith and hope is in our Savior, Jesus Christ…if I focus on His instruction and UNITE behind the GOOD, I figure that’s what our Lord desires of His people. We are the army of God.
‘There are foxes amidst us.’
There is a red fox in the middle of the pack. Exercise caution.
It takes a bunch of hounds to trap a fox.
2 Kings 6:8-17
“Now the king of Aram was at war with Israel. After conferring with his officers, he said, “I will set up my camp in such and such a place.”
The man of God sent word to the king of Israel: “Beware of passing that place, because the Arameans are going down there.” So the king of Israel checked on the place indicated by the man of God. Time and again Elisha warned the king, so that he was on his guard in such places.
This enraged the king of Aram. He summoned his officers and demanded of them, “Tell me! Which of us is on the side of the king of Israel?”
“None of us, my lord the king,” said one of his officers, “but Elisha, the prophet who is in Israel, tells the king of Israel the very words you speak in your bedroom.”
“Go, find out where he is,” the king ordered, “so I can send men and capture him.” The report came back: “He is in Dothan.” Then he sent horses and chariots and a strong force there. They went by night and surrounded the city.
When the servant of the man of God got up and went out early the next morning, an army with horses and chariots had surrounded the city. “Oh no, my lord! What shall we do?” the servant asked.
“Don’t be afraid,” the prophet answered. “Those who are with us are more than those who are with them.”
And Elisha prayed, “Open his eyes, Lord, so that he may see.” Then the Lord opened the servant’s eyes, and he looked and saw the hills full of horses and chariots of fire all around Elisha.”
Open our eyes, Lord, that we may see Your horses, chariots and riders surrounding us. There are more of “us” than there are of “them.”
Beautiful!
Thank you Sundance.
I absolutely love the picture, thank you from me too.
Very clever, sundance.
If you click on the link above the picture, I think you will see what sundance is telling us. “Watch out for the strangers.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t see a link, only the picture.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Liz Chaney?
Liz Chaney?
I truly believe the Swap is deeper and more putrid than any of us imagined (and I imagined it was pretty deep). Sundance is one intrepid soul and I wish him all the best. This truly is a make or break moment in our history. If the MAGA movement fails I think our country will fail. I pray the movement succeeds.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“You cannot run with the hare and hunt with the hounds,” a 15th century proverbial saying tells us, meaning that one cannot simultaneously hold opposing allegiances — eventually we all must decide who we are and what we stand for.
The fox in the above-displayed image seems determined to prove that aphorism wrong, eschewing his vulpine brethren in order to run with his domesticated canine cousins. The fox’s decision regarding where he stands has been made for him in this case…..
I have found often a duality of meaning in many expressions.
Not far from me Francis Marion known as the swamp fox lead a mission in 1780
And freed many patriots from the British. He was the father of American guerrilla warfare.
I see Sundance to a degree as a modern day Swamp Fox.
Also as I looked at this picture I couldn’t help but think of these scriptures from Song of Solomon.
O my dove, in the clefts of the rock,
In the secret place of the steep pathway,
Let me see your form,
Let me hear your voice;
For your voice is sweet,
And your form is lovely.
Catch the foxes for us,
The little foxes that are ruining the vineyards,
While our vineyards are in blossom.”
@alrisu
like
very well stated
You cannot run with the hare and hunt with the hounds.
Strangers in the Night
Strangers in the night exchanging glances
Wondering in the night
What were the chances we’d be sharing love
Before the night was through
Something in your eyes was so inviting
Something in your smile was so exciting
Something in my heart told me I must have you
Strangers in the night, two lonely people
We were strangers in the night
Up to the moment when we said our first hello
Little did we know
Love was just a glance away
A warm embracing dance away
And ever since that night we’ve been together
Lovers at first sight, in love forever
It turned out so right for strangers in the night
Love was just a glance away
A warm embracing dance away
Ever since that night we’ve been together
Lovers at first sight, in love forever
It turned out so right for strangers in the night
Ad Rem or Sundance, I have been trying to send an email in accordance with the E-Mail Guidelines as best as I understand them, but I continue to receive a Mail Delivery Failure Message informing me that my email could not be delivered and that it’s a permanent error. More specifically, the message states: “Client host rejected: The sender’s mail server is blocked by this recipient.”
More information regarding my experience can be found in the Open Discussion thread at
fbz292 says: July 23, 2020 at 6:22 am
and subsequent replies (my own).
At this time I am at a loss of how to proceed regarding getting the email to you. It is intended for Sundance personally, and I think I am supposed to send it, which is why I’m still trying and not quite ready to give up. I know you are very busy, and this is probably off-topic for this thread (or perhaps not). I won’t keep pressing the issue here at CTH, but will pray about it, and then let the matter of this email rest whether or not it ever gets through.
I had zero issues sending them an email.
Which mail server are you using, because that reads as if the site has a filter that is blocking it.
fbz292
Why not sign up for a SECOND and free email account at Reagan.com or AOL.com?
… I bet either of those would DEFINITELY work to send to Sundance at TheLastRefuge@reagan.com.
With AOL.com you can have access to your account directly on the web without having to download any software.
That seems to be true ALSO for Reagan.com (that you can have an account you log onto on the internet, from your browser, without having any need for an app or software download.
My best thought is that it is your email service that is not allowing this email to be sent to Reagan.com for PC / Censorship reasons, but who knows?
It’s always nice to have alternate email addresses anyway, I’ve found.
If you try it, maybe let us all know on the OPEN thread, since this is technically off-topic (but important to you, I can tell —> it’s the second time I think you have posted it since yesterday I think?)
Judging from how late both Ad Rem and Sundance were awake overnight (and how early Sundance is awake this morning), I’m guessing they may have their hands full at the moment (given how many new accounts and lurkers have come onboard).
May God bless you and keep you. May our Blessed Mother, the Immaculate Conception and patroness of the United States, intercede for you.
We are with you Sundance! Stay strong, and THANK YOU for everything you are doing.
Yesterday? Sundance described a city anticipating totalitarianism…the nightmare dystopias of Rand and Kafka come to mind. This was yesterday too–
LikeLiked by 3 people
I guess strangers see a bunch of hound dogs and don’t realize there is a fox in their midst.
LikeLike
I’m not good a “puzzles” but I assume this is a warning?
Still lurking and keeping my powder dry. Godspeed to everyone of you America loving patriots. I am so happy to be here, at this time with you all. Prayers for Sundance!
People are strange is when you’re a stranger
Faces look ugly when you’re alone
Women seem wicked when you’re unwanted
Streets are uneven when you’re down
When you’re strange
Faces come out of the rain
When you’re strange
No one remembers your name
Had a airman in the admin section with the last name of Strange. Right there on his name tag. Asked him if people had a hard time remember his name. Didn’t get it. Way too young. Explained it to him.
I click on the link highlighted and it changes from posted by Sundance to Posted by Strangers.
Has someone else made a post claiming to be Sundance?
The Stranger within my gate,
He may be true or kind,
But he does not talk my talk–
I cannot feel his mind.
I see the face and the eyes and the mouth,
But not the soul behind.
The men of my own stock,
They may do ill or well,
But they tell the lies I am wanted to,
They are used to the lies I tell;
And we do not need interpreters
When we go to buy or sell.
The Stranger within my gates,
He may be evil or good,
But I cannot tell what powers control–
What reasons sway his mood;
Nor when the Gods of his far-off land
Shall repossess his blood.
The men of my own stock,
Bitter bad they may be,
But, at least, they hear the things I hear,
And see the things I see;
And whatever I think of them and their likes
They think of the likes of me.
This was my father’s belief
And this is also mine:
Let the corn be all one sheaf–
And the grapes be all one vine,
Ere our children’s teeth are set on edge
By bitter bread and wine.
The Stranger – Rudyard Kipling
Interesting. Sundance in DC at Trump’s hotel around the same time that President Trump is at the hotel. Definitely a lot of people there. And the plot thickens. 🙂
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/dc-mayor-exempts-city-federal-workers-mask-policy-day-launches-investigation-president-trump-not-wearing-mask-hotel/
Yeah, we’re looking for “mask” violations. That’s the ticket.
No violations found on Wednesday as report by Daily Mail.
I sure hope they didn’t infest the place.
Aye.
ake the children and yourself
And hide out in the cellar
By now the fighting will be close at hand
Don’t believe the church and state
And everything they tell you
Believe in me, I’m with the high command
Can you hear me, can you hear me running?
Can you hear me running, can you hear me calling you?
Can you hear me, can you hear me running?
Can you hear me running, can you hear me calling you?
There’s a gun and ammunition
Just inside the doorway
Use it only in emergency
Better you should pray to God
The Father and the Spirit
Will guide you and protect from up here
Can you hear me, can you hear me running?
Can you hear me running, can you hear me calling you?
Can you hear me, can you hear me running?
Can you hear me running, can you hear me calling you?
Swear allegiance to the flag
Whatever flag they offer
Never hint at what you really feel
Teach the children quietly
For some day sons and daughters
Will rise up and fight while we stand still
Can you hear me, can you hear me running?
Can you hear me running, can you hear me calling you?
Can you hear me, can you hear me running?
Can you hear me running, can you hear me calling you?
Can you hear me, can you hear me running (can you hear me calling you?)
Can you hear me hear running, can you hear me calling you?
(Can you hear me running) Can hear me running (can you hear me calling you)?
Can you hear me
Hear me calling you
(Can you hear me running) hear me running, babe
Can you hear me running (hear me running)
Calling you
Watch your six. Not only Sundance but our President and his cabinet.
Origins: “You cannot run with the hare and hunt with the hounds,” a 15th century proverbial saying tells us, meaning that one cannot simultaneously hold opposing allegiances — eventually we all must decide who we are and what we stand for.
I’m wondering about that Robert Trump on Twitter saying he’s President Trump’s brother. New account established July 2020. That’s strange.
“Movin’ on up”…
Dogs loyal to its owners, but fox is free spirit. Right now Sundance is running with dogs, who are owned by globalists. G-d speed, patriot!
Perhaps Sundance wants us to be careful talking on open threads. There may be a fox among the bloodhounds hunting the truth.
What do you do when you get inside the belly of the beast and meet up with your insurgent fellows, and discover that those you are meeting with as well as some you have been journeying with are not hobbits at all, but orcs in hobbit masks? Now what?
“The first thing we have to learn about fighting and winning a cultural war is that we are not fighting to ‘conserve’ something; we are fighting to overthrow something. Obviously, we do want to conserve something—our culture, our way of life, the set of institutions and beliefs that distinguish us as Americans. But we must understand clearly and firmly that the dominant authorities in the United States—in the federal government and often in state and local government as well, in the two major political parties, the major foundations, the media, the schools, the universities, big business, and most of the system of organized culture, including the arts and entertainment—not only do nothing to conserve what most of us regard as our traditional way of life but actually seek its destruction or are indifferent to its survival. If our culture is going to be conserved, then, we need to dethrone the dominant authorities that threaten it.”
This was written by Samuel Francis in the December, 1993, issue of Chronicles Magazine. It is just as true today as it was when it was written almost 30 years ago.
You are not alone. We are not alone. We are not the first. We will not be the last. We all do our part, and together we move the ball down the field a few yards at a time. As it was in the beginning, it is now and ever shall be: world without end.
Strangers here. I see as be precise and non combative/bad language in your posts. Provide well thought discourse. Nothing that trolls can snip and spread far and wide.
Me thinks there is more than one fox in the midst.
Are you sure this isn’t a photo of 1,000 swamp hounds around one Trump fox?
This is what happens when Sundance wakes up in the morning and suddenly has to don a suit and tie to fit in.
I,m surprised the fox doesn’t seem to be intimidated at all by the position he is in. Makes one wonder. Hmm….
