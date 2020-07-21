President Trump White House COVID-19 Taskforce Briefing – 5:00pm Livestream…

Posted on July 21, 2020 by

President Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and the COVID-19 taskforce hold a press briefing from the White House. Anticipated start time 5:00pm ET

131 Responses to President Trump White House COVID-19 Taskforce Briefing – 5:00pm Livestream…

  1. visage13 says:
    July 21, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    Short and sweet great presser.

  2. realeyecandy1 says:
    July 21, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    CNN refused to air it but gave time to SlowJoe for his rambling speech and then took ZERO questions. There HAS to be a violation of the FCC when a network refuses to air news that the public NEEDS to know

    They complained over and over that he never updates anyone and then refuse to carry it.

    Did FOX even carry it or was Dana Perino tooooooooo important????

  3. gingergal says:
    July 21, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    I feel like President Trump just told the press what they wanted to hear.

  4. Mathias says:
    July 21, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    Say huh?

    President Trump at his press conference, is asked about Ghislaine Maxwell being arrested and whether he thinks she will turn in powerful men?

    Says he “hasn’t been following it closely.” Says he “knew her well. Met her numerous times, because they lived in Palm Beach and I lived in Palm Beach.” Says, “I WISH HER WELL…but I don’t know the situation with Prince Andrew.”

    Did I hear that right? The pedophile madam, working for Israel, protected by U.S. intelligence and he “wishes her well.” WTF, talk about a “Mueller moment.”

    • Publius2016 says:
      July 21, 2020 at 6:11 pm

      Who are we to judge someone’s reaction to a question about someone they know, especially if those interactions were always friendly and in social settings?

      Isn’t it possible that both Epstein and Maxwell were friendly and personable people and this allowed them access to the RICH AND POWERFUL??

    • jean0404 says:
      July 21, 2020 at 6:13 pm

      You still don’t get Donald Trump.

  5. Benedict Comey says:
    July 21, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    It is what it is. You know according to the somewhat flawed tests, I’ve ha COVID twice now. First time last December, second time in June. In December, I remember a mild flu (not saying it was COVID, but…) the second time, if true, I was completely asymptomatic. What does that mean? At 58, I’m no spring chicken. I’m not into conspiracy theories, ut …

  6. Trump2020 says:
    July 21, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    For the first time I’m disappointed in this little press briefing. I don’t think Trump should resume these. They are totally unnecessary in my opinion.

    • realeyecandy1 says:
      July 21, 2020 at 6:09 pm

      He put out a lot of information that many people do NOT know. That DEATH is down 75% … that young people are gathering and spreading it … he said stay out of crowds … indicating soon he will point out “protestors”

      I thought it was a good news event

    • gingergal says:
      July 21, 2020 at 6:14 pm

      President Trump looked disappointed too.

  7. TradeBait says:
    July 21, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Don’t worry, folks. All of this smelly garbage will be taken to the dump on 11-4-20.

  8. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 21, 2020 at 6:14 pm

