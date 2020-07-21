July 21st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1279

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
~~~The Warrior Prayer~~~
🌟 “ You shall not be afraid of the terror by night,
Nor of the arrow that flies by day,
Nor of the pestilence that walks in darkness,
Nor of the destruction that lays waste at noonday. ” 🌟 —-Psalm 91:5-6
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ GOP wins court case, keeping Florida ballot harvesting ban in place
✅ Thank You, Sundance, for the ‘Pancake Recipe’-the most steadfast Americana breakfast….’Merica!
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Tuesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— Sec Mnuchin and CoS Meadows as they meet with Congress to put together “Recevery Act CARES 4.0” bill in the next two weeks.
— for Judge Salas of NJ and her family in their time of grieving for the loss of her son and husband in hospital
— for protection for Ghislaine Maxwell in jail so that she will be able to testify
— for protection for all of America–we are entering into a new stage of violence-Commies used to say “We just want to reform” but Commies now declares “Every city, every town, burn down the precincts to the ground”
— Special prayers for quick recovery and healing for Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
— for Treepers and Trump Supporters as they make their moves to resist Communist takeover of our country–Prayer & Action is needed to reclaim our country-May the Lord protect us and be with us all
— for protection for all the Repub candidates, esp the MAGA candidates as they continue to campaign
— for protection and safety for all our historical landmarks in USA and our churches
— for Voter ID– we need it now
— “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 17.3M unemployed Americans for their needs to be met and to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 245/450-500 miles of WALL
— for Hong Kong being taken over by Chi-Na, and for those being persecuted by CCP
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Meet At The Old Mill ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”We are a nation of pioneers. We are the people who crossed the ocean, carved out a foothold on a vast continent, settled a great wilderness, and then set our eyes upon the stars. This is our history, and this is our destiny. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🌟🙏,,, Special Prayer for Sundance and all Treepers on ‘Walking Towards The Fire’ Mission fighting for ‘Merica!…..
****We stand with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, the Treepers’ prayers follow you.
🌟 “ Judgment will again be founded on righteousness,
and all the upright in heart will follow it. ” 🌟—Psalm 94:15
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, July 21, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 105 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 23 people
—Resilience & Strength–
LikeLiked by 14 people
Blessings to you, Grandma.
I wait up for your post, it lifts my spirits. 🙏
I love this picture.
Our Lion.
My President.
Like a Boss.
God Bless and Protect President Donald Trump 🙏
Rise up, Patriots, we have a Republic to save.
LikeLiked by 13 people
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 15 people
Liberty & The Patriot
LikeLiked by 12 people
Walking Towards The Fire……It’s Time….
Prayers for Sundance and his Mission…and other Patriots who will take up their missions to take back America
LikeLiked by 15 people
Might we also bless the brain-power at CTH? There is an obvious siege. Prayers to those who protect this site, do the work they do, and keep us connected. May they have all the blessings we can muster, and work with the hand of The Lord.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 5 people
In Jesus’ Name we all pray here, too. Amen.
(I will add that on the prayer post)
LikeLiked by 7 people
Excellent, G-ma! ❤
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Where HAVE you been? Read every post on the pancake thread and didn’t see you anywhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
#Free Hong Kong
Open Prayer for Hong Kong and our HK Treepers in the claws of CCP:
****God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble~~~Psalm 46:1
LikeLiked by 12 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
AMEN!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/20/july-20th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1278/comment-page-1/#comment-8502112)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 7/20/20
– Chief Rodney Scott tweet w/ Border Wall System update: 245 miles completed.
(10 miles more since last week…)
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: (7/26/19) Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle visited Project 1 and showed their support during the Wall Symposium.
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totaling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models.
(“Working with Holcombe Mixers has been a game changer,” said Tommy Fisher, President and CEO of Fisher Sand and Gravel. “We made a commitment to President Trump, the Department of Homeland Security, and the US Army Corps of Engineers to get the wall up faster, and do it financially smarter. Generally, you’re pouring 2-5 loads per day. With Holcombe Mixers, we can pour 20-25 loads of fresh concrete each day and not have to worry about it exceeding required temperatures.”)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
• Representative’s for Fisher admits “there are overgrown grass and weeds and soil erosion at the site.”
• “Fisher Industries, is working to smooth out the embankment and re-seed grass that hasn’t taken…”
• Engineers from both sides haven’t been able to come together yet for a hydrology meeting.
• “Both sides expressed frustration at the lack of input from Mexican officials but blamed it on the ongoing pandemic that has struck Mexico particularly hard. ”
• “Crane — who in January ruled that the government had not provided enough evidence to stop construction of the private border wall — said he would reset the hearing for 30 more days.”
• Crane said “I really do expect by then engineers will have gotten together and I hope there is some progress on areas where grass didn’t take.”
• Fisher told BorderReport that “it takes time for the grass to grow in the sand and so areas where the grass hasn’t taken hold yet we’ll fix” … “And then if there’s any spots that it looks like it’s going to just becoming a problem then that’s where we’ll put riprap (rubble).”
– for Fisher crews to be able fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass, and applying riprap (rubble) or concrete where necessary at Project 2
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 14 people
Tweet w/ wall update.
LikeLiked by 12 people
And they did 10 miles this past week! Woo hoo!
*Trump WALL Matter*
LikeLiked by 10 people
“332 miles under construction” Music to my ears!!
With about 10 companies on various contracts, about 32 miles per company in next 3 months … 10 miles a month per company … should be doable for fully up-to-speed companies to make well over 500 by November 3!!!
While you are enjoying your pancakes, keep a diary to tell your grandchildren all about it. Goona be a GREAT story!!! How civilian researchers/reporters *that’s YOU, Sundance!!) helped to save the country
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
“many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask”
And many people say Joe Biden is mentally fit and Donald Trump is a Russian Agent, but who would believe them?
LikeLiked by 2 people
We should all be united in exposing this scamdemic.
.. .
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
As always, Nasty Nancy.
Did I miss something? Was she supposed to be third in line, not second as she claims today? Did she have a Biden moment and forgot Pence?
Nov 3rd can’t come quick enough.. These people belong in an insane asylum. We didn’t understand the last half of what she said. Reminded me of what one treeper posted recently in here in honor of Sundance’s quip.
“If an elephant walked through your front yard…. How Many Pancakes does it take to fill a canoe?” ~~~ Sundance ~~~
LikeLiked by 3 people
She’s not aware she is going to be ousted out in November.
LikeLike
We can’t get that nut out fast enough for me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She is evil. I used to balk at that word being used to describe these cretins, but no longer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe this evil POS threatened our PRESIDENT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Crooked Hillary and the resistance hasn’t been able to accept the election results of 2016 and even launched a coup attempt that they are still trying to pull off after 4 years. Talk about arrogance and hypocrisy.
LikeLike
Dinesh speaks…
LikeLiked by 13 people
“Must Read” article
The COVID Coup
“Panicked by fears manufactured by the ruling class, the American people assented to being put essentially under house arrest until further notice, effectively suspending the habits, preferences, and liberties that had defined our way of life. Most Americans have suffered economic damage. Many who do not enjoy protected status have had careers ended and been reduced to penury. Social strains and suicides multiplied. Forcibly deferring all manner of medical care is sure to impose needless suffering and death. In sum, the lockdowns’ medical and economic dysfunctions make for multiples of the deaths and miseries of the COVID-19 virus itself.”
https://americanmind.org/essays/the-covid-coup/
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is what Satan and Fauci call their wonderful plan.
LikeLike
This guy (claims 22 yrs as a federal prosecutor) has written some really good pieces on DOJ/FBI issues, and he says things are really heating up fast now (just more good indications):
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look at these fools…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Look who signed it… the Six Stooges Of The Antifapocalypse…
Wheeler from The People’s Republic Of Portland
Lightfoot from The Cinder City
Durkan from her own Fantasy Lollipop Land
Bottoms from Shotlanta
Bowser from The Pretend Capital Of The U.S.
Lucas from The Kansas City Kill Zone
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
So, Who will be/ Will there be a US Senator that say James Wolfe and FISA in the same sentence or paragraph?
LikeLiked by 1 person
WTF!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I assume they will be 18 by Nov 3. Still makes me nervous!!
LikeLike
You mean Commiefornia will be allowing 7,8 year-olds to vote?
LikeLike
7,8 ???
“17 year olds can now vote there. ”
“A voter must be at least 18 years of age on Election Day. ”
https://ballotpedia.org/Voting_in_California
If you are 18 by Election day, you would be 17 today.
LikeLike
Now that we no longer have a draft, we should just go back to 21 for legal voting age.
Am I remembering this wrong? Isn’t that the reason it changed to 18 during the Vietnam War? The idea was if you were old enough to fight, you were old enough to vote. Or conversely, it was wrong to force people who couldn’t even vote into a war.
It made sense at the time. But we no longer have a Draft, so………
Really, people do a lot of growing up between 18 and 21.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Back then……
Not now!
LikeLike
Seventeen days is plenty of time to determine how many extra votes are needed to overturn a race result. Who is surprised by this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Especially since some states now have laws that will give their EC votes to the winner of the popular vote, not the winner of their state.
LikeLike
For clarity, I would like to express that my “like” is for your “WTF” comment, citizen817.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Frozen water bottles being thrown…
LikeLike
Umbrellas — new insignia of Marxists. Makes sense — raised first, raised umbrella.
How can any Biden supporter deny they are on the wrong side of history??
LikeLike
Watched almost all of it, as much as I could stand,….I know Sundance says “Do not look away”, but I couldn’t watch those outnumbered police, being abused by that mob,…made me cry, want to throw up,…and commit sensible, rather than senseless, acts of violence.
This insanity MUST end!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The purpose of that suit is so blatant as to be laughable/infuriating. Accusations of rape by Ed Henry paired with ridiculous “she was wearing a microphone and couldn’t leave” against Hannity and Carlson, all for the purpose of “reporting” that Henry, Hannity, and Carlson were named in rape allegations. These people are pure evil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It looks like Ed Henry has cogent evidence of a mutual relationship so I wonder why he is no longer with FNC?
LikeLike
In 2016, Ed had to take a couple months away from FNC when his affair got out with that stripper in Vegas. AFAIK, Henry is still married to his wife Shirley Hung so this would be another affair he’s had so they had to boot him. He got a second chance and he blew it.
LikeLike
Never trust a “Liberal Sherpa”.
LikeLike
Great idea! 😀
LikeLiked by 12 people
Trump supporters pop up everywhere, don’t they?!!! 😁
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Can they take a no confidence vote and have her removed?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Barr is coming for her. The Feds have been given the head start.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From your lips to God’s ears…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some much-needed levity from Mad Liberals:
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ha!
LikeLike
You are nicer than I am, WSB. I think she’s a stupid biotch.
LikeLike
Miss sleezy Party Girl…Kamala Harris.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
The prosecutor better be ready when Barr drops by, and, have the Feds place her under arrest!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Eric Schmitt tweet says: “A highly publicized criminal prosecution of citizens for exercising these fundamental freedoms threatens to intimidate & deter law-abiding citizens from exercising their constitutional right of self defense.”
Exactly the point of it.
Life under the Democrats (aka COMMUNISTS) will be a life of political persecution.
It won’t even matter if the “law” is on our side – their commie Circuit Attorneys (and the like) will see to that.
They need to be fumigated out (to borrow Nanzi’s term).
Thank goodness that the MO AG is stepping up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
LOL. Awesome. For the #Babyblake.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like Nashville’s embattled mayor sent minions to the election commission to grossly tamper with the results of a mayoral recall, with the local media lying on his behalf
The mayor doesn’t know he is among several governors and mayors Trump has directed to be removed from office due to gross abuse of power.
That’s why the Feds have been given the head start.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good to know.
🙄
LikeLike
Most or all countries in the world have split the responsibility and accountability for C-19 in a more sensible and fair way to the country’s leader but the pernicious and dominant anti Trump media in the USA always gets its way when it persists and some GOP Reps begin to fold. (It’s still not known how accurate or deliberately doctored the test results have been in most Dem states) Despite the apparent rise in C-19 cases, the U.S’s. media coverage is just another anti Trump con job intended to excuse the Governors who should be the ones accepting most of the responsibility for COVID cases.
In Canada, untouchable PM Trudeau has occasional pressers on COVID to announce a new Fed stimulus or other issue but the regular COVID briefings in Canada are given by each Province’s Public Health Officer. They also decide the policies to combat the outbreak.
Here’s a July 9th COVID briefing from B.C. as an example to compare to the USA. Not exactly a ratings smash but they are informative with calm presentations by a competent PHO Bonnie Henry and then a calm question period. No howling media barking accusations or demands at the end. If only the President was given similar respectful treatment.
Note—B.C. has a pop/n of 5.1 million people which is appx. equal to or greater than 30 states in the USA but over a much larger land mass. (except Alaska). Most of B.C’s pop’n is located near the U.S. border and its several border crossings.
LikeLike
The ‘racism’ mention by the Health Minister refers to allegations that some hospital staff were making bets on a native Canadian patient’s blood alcohol readings and other similar behavior before they began treating their patient.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Now you know why Trump is doing a series of online test runs as he looks into setting up a news network. There was an attempt to purchase OANN.
Trump knows FOX has gone to the dark side.
LikeLiked by 2 people
See above – Fox, to their credit (what little they have left) have debunked and denied Areu’s claims.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cathy Areu and friend 2017
LikeLike
He better look out. She looks like she is about ready to sue him for harassment. 😁
LikeLike
And if you read the article you will see that Fox did their own investigation and totally cleared their hosts of any of Areu’s alllegations. I would hardly call that Fox trying to silence their hosts.
Now if they would silence their bottom of the screen crawler………..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right. I’ll be comfortable when I see the case dismissed which I can’t see happening at the moment.
LikeLike
You know you are over the target when you are taking heavy flack. Chaff and countermeasures. Something is about to be revealed..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s BiteMe smoking?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Major League Baseball is officially on my do not watch list now. Even Clayton Kershaw is down with the BLM.
https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2020/07/20/major-league-baseball-defends-anthem-kneeling-supports-black-lives-matter/
LikeLiked by 3 people
I never thought for one split second that MLB wouldn’t join in with the NFL, NBA and Noosecar. I expect the NHL to follow suit. Any sport being televised will be pressured to follow.
LikeLike
If anybody doubts that Kamala Harris is the chosen one then take a look at the duckduckgo vs google results for ‘Kamala Harris new look’.
Duckduckgo – top six discussing Kamala’s strange new face
Google – top article ‘plastic surgery claims need to stop’ then absolutely nothing else recent.
Kamala will be Pres once Joe is taken to the woodshed and Google is 100% in the tank.
LikeLike
Jambo, it appears Hillary got a new face too- she’s looking like Carol f*~~kin’ Baskin 🤣
LikeLike
Watch the last 5 minutes of Tucker Carlson.
The New York Times is reportedly going to publish his new home address. They did it before – they got Antifa and death threats.
(Not sure if this is intertwined with Carlson allegedly flirting with a Latina guest.)
I’m with Carlson.
If they do, publish the addresses of the writer, editorS, photographerS, managing editors, etc. Tit for tat.
LikeLike
Do the Slimes have the money to survive an “endanger to exist” lawsuit?
LikeLike
In honour of Sundance’s delicious pancake recipe, I’m emerging from the Aussie trenches remaining one of President Trump’s most vocal supporters down here in Murdoch’s “The Australian” digital paper (still lurking here every day, despite my recent silence!), to pose a theory that’s been kicking around in my head for months.
You’ll recall in May, President Trump fired the Inspector General of the State Department, Steve Linick. No reason was given, but all the right people were outraged, eg Nancy & Schiff.
That got me thinking, why was he fired?
Rudy Giuliani has done a magnificent job exposing Joe Biden’s corruption in Ukraine.
It appears now-fired US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was essentially the Dems’ bag-woman in Ukraine, for the $Billions of US aid being funneled from the US State Dept to the US Embassy in Ukraine, with $Billions then kicked back to Biden (as Obama’s pointman), Dems, Soros etc in US, in a huge money laundering scheme.
Rudy suggests Biden laundered about ~$5.2 Billion through Ukraine.
THEN I recalled this magnificent thread by Comrade Fudge (HNI John Miller) from 19 November 2019:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1196540217131438091.html?refreshed=1574185902
Fudge points out that immediately following the perfect Trump/Zelensky call on 25 July 2019 (trigger for the impeachment farce), Trump’s White House Office of Management & Budget sent a letter to the State Dept & US Agency for International Development (US AID) freezing US AID across numerous global programs until a full audit of their 2018/2019 spend had been conducted, totaling $10s of Billions. Ukraine aid was one of the programs frozen for audit until a full accounting had been given. A copy of the letter is in Fudge’s thread.
US AID is ~$52 Billion a year, all administered by the State Dept. It’s a huge black hole, ripe for corruption globally.
So, here’s my theory:
* The audit of US AID was completed earlier this year, discovering $10s of Billions misappropriated/laundered.
* IG Linick was either complicit in the misappropriation/laundering of funds through his State Dept, or he was so incompetent he hadn’t discovered it. Instead, he was investigating whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had abused his position by getting a staff member to walk his dog.
So, IG Linick was fired for involvement or incompetence for that.
What do dear Treepers think?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see they’ve come for Tucker now….
LikeLike
Question. I have posted here for several years. I don’t have WordPress. Do I need to setup a new account to continue to post or does the admin recognize my poster name and email?
LikeLike
Cookies. WordPress Cookies. If you delete your cache (cookies) then WordPress doesn’t know its you, and you have to start all over again.
LikeLike
LikeLike
All along the Conservative American Patriots have been way too passive with the Left-wing Democrat Libtards such as BLM and Antifa. IMO, even Trump has been treating our number one enemy within with kid-gloves. The only rationale the thugs are going understand is their heads cracked.
LikeLike
Cookies. WordPress Cookies. If you delete your cache (cookies) then WordPress doesn’t know its you, and you have to start all over again …
LikeLike
Rollin’ Rollin’ Rollin’…Keep those doggies Rollin!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not certain this is the correct place to post this but since I can’t sleep why not. I posted yesterday evening a little rant. Later I fell asleep reading the threads as I normally do. I woke up at eleven coughing badly due to heavy smoke in the house and saw it coming from the kitchen area. Hollered for my partner who was out on the porch processing flowers for both a funeral and the church who gets flowers on Tuesday now due to the CCP virus for broadcast services.
I said come quick the kitchen is on fire, saw the flames greedily eating the wood counter tops and cabinets going up the wall. He got the baking powder and I got the fire extinguisher which didn’t work, so I got out of the house and called 911. They took several rings and I was hacking badly even out of house due to so much smoke inhalation. In and out and we managed to get fire out before the volunteer fire dept arrival which all in all was quick. Partner went down to the ambulance first as the guys set up big fans to get smoke out of house and inspect. Pretty much wiped out the one corner of the kitchen, ceiling and cabinets destroyed. I got them to the electric panels and helped to find the hot lines to the kitchen and then I walked down to ambulance and sat there on oxygen for around a half hour which even though vitals were fine helped raise oxygen level and lower slightly elevated blood pressure.
I walked back to the house, my drive is long and house is hidden from road. The guys thought that the stove started it, we killed most power to the house and I’m sleeping on the porch if I can at all.
So, I don’t guess I’ll get to vote in our primary for senate and house tomorrow but maybe will be able to fit it in all else I’m going to have to do.
Above all I’m just super grateful for all the volunteers who turned up at 11:30 or so, sheriff, EMS and the volunteer FD all of whom I support both financially and words of praise. The compassion was so evident did I need help to ambulance you really should get checked and the care given. It’s such a change from how they’re portrayed by the MSM. Above all everyone is safe and the house can be fixed, the animals though excited are now calm.
I really enjoy the comments here, the education that I receive and I guess the what I perceive to be genuine love of our country. Thanks.
LikeLike
I can’t get into the Paul Revere thread with my WordPress password. It acts like it takes it, refreshes screen, but no access. I don’t think I deleted cookies anytime recently. Hope I’m not missing anything.
LikeLike