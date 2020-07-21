DOJ Spox Kerri Kupek: “We Are Going To Enforce Federal Law” – Not Backing Down From Operation Legend in Portland…

DOJ Spokesperson Kerri Kupec appears for an interview with Melissa Francis to discuss the ongoing DOJ and DHS operation in/around Portland, Oregon.
Ms. Kupec is a wolverine.
Thank you for upholding the existing laws of our Constitutional Republic!
Dr Corsi Interview 07-20-20: Stephen Coughlin – Understanding the ANTIFA & BLM Counter Revolutions
Dr. Corsi interviews Stephen Coughlin, Esq.: attorney, decorated intelligence officer and noted specialist on Islamic law, ideology and related strategic information programs.
Coughlin and Rich Higgins run Unconstrained Analytics https://unconstrainedanalytics.org/
a 501(c)3 dedicated to analysis of evidence unconstrained by preconceptions and biases. This includes thorough analysis of an enemy’s threat doctrine unconstrained by bias, preconceptions and influence operations coming from the same.
In part one of a series, Coughlin discusses the report “Re-Remembering the Mis-Remembered Left:
The Left’s Strategy and Tactics To Transform America” in which he and Higgins reveal, as indicated in the Executive Summary:
“When associated with rising factional discord, the increased hostility from the Left resonates a violence that is becoming a clear and present danger.
This paper will provide an estimate of the current situation that transcends well-travelled two-party political narratives. The objective is to provide a strategic understanding of the Left that baselines the current situation to enable directionality, predictability, and actionability. To that end, the estimate will use a political warfare analysis to reframe the political environment in order to provide timely anticipatory situational awareness in support of decision-making.
National policy has come under the influence of constructed narratives that mainstream and conservative leaders neither understand nor control. Lacking situational awareness to recognize the operational nature of information campaigns directed against national policy, responses tend to be tactically limited and predictably reactive along scripted action-reaction cycles built into the operational sequencing of information campaigns controlled by the Left. These powerful but misunderstood narratives drive policy.
At their core, these narratives are not American. Rather, they are dialectically driven Neo-Marxist memes that infuse mass line efforts operating at the cultural level intent on powering down into the political space.
This furthers the Left’s political warfare effort to impose conformance resulting in the non-enforcement of laws by those tasked with their oversight and enforcement. As these narratives transition into prevailing cultural memes, non-enforcement becomes institutionalized and enforced by an opposition that increasingly comes under the control of those narratives.
As such, for the Left, political organizations like Congress become vehicles to execute lines of effort in an execution matrix along which information campaigns are executed from outside and above.”
WOW!!! Those reports are a must read for everyone. Thanks for the link.
2 of the Antifa supporters in WA State:
IMO, walking into a ginormous political trap.
Let it rot.
That is what I say, but they must protect Federal buildings.
This is classic Trump strategy–attack where you are being attacked. I think it will work because leftist leaders will vehemently defend the “rights” of rioters to destroy their cities. Trump always attacks when the response highlights the argument he is trying to make. Just look at the left’s response to Portland’s incident. I agree there is some degree of risk that something bad happens, but I think we should watch this play out. There is nothing wrong with insisting on the rule of law.
Yeah maybe as above commenter states – you just protect fed assets…. and if they change their mind after seeing the wanton destruction, you can offer assistance following a proper national broadcast begging for help.
More Bore, It’s a trap alright but it is backfiring so badly that it will help President Trump in November. A new (trustworthy) poll shows that the vast majority of Americans are opposed to the admitted Marxist “Black Looters Matter” crowd. You can also be sure that very few Americans are pro Antifa. Those spoiled middle class little brats in their childish black uniforms are not impressing anyone, far from it. The left is eating itself in plain sight. All we have to worry about is massive voter fraud and believe me, it’s coming.
That is what I say, but they must protect Federal buildings.
And Fox News brings out this clueless loser,
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/07/20/fncs-napolitano-trumps-troops-in-portland-unlawful-unconstitutional-they-were-just-grabbing-innocent-people/
No doubt they had that talking point fully written days before boots were even on the ground.
Judge Nap has done a major 180 on our President. Someone must have some serious dirt on him.
And it happen so fast! One day he was a supporter and the next he was against almost everything the President said or did.
Exactly what I was thinking. It’s like night and day.
Word on the street is that the judge expected an appellate judgeship or perhaps even SCOTUS and when he didn’t get it flipped. He’s been all over the map in the last three years.
Could you imagine someone as two faced as him being appointed to SCOTUS? We certainly do not need John Roberts twin on the bench.
From reading his books, I can’t see him as being that petty. There was a video on YouTube years ago of one of his last shows at Fox where he was clearly pointing out the UniParty although he didn’t call it that. Can’t find it now. Knowing the fascist censors at YouTube, it’s possibly been removed.
Here it is from 2012, the Obama years:
It did seem like he flipped around the time Cavanaugh was appointed. So petty.
Apparently judge nap wanted something from President Trump and didn’t get it. Same with Romney. It’s all revenge.
Napolitano does the 180 against PT, and Leo Terrell now says he’s voting for PT. Strange days indeed.
That guy is a total loser. Unless he has been working undercover in Portland for the Feds the loser would have no idea who they were grabbing or why. Fox is proving to be controlled opposition.
Good old Gladhander Napolitano again. I quit paying attention to him years ago. In my honest opinion he is right up there with Me Again. Remember he is the Fox Expert who claimed on many occasions that President Trump could be impeached for the phone call with the president of Ukraine. Ditz!
Well, he was right, not because he is a genius, but because Pelosi’s gang of lefties in the House could impeach a ham sandwich.
I found it curious that earlier this morning President Trump quoted Napolitano;
My initial thought was PDJT is trying to trigger Napolitano. Very curious.
Judge Nappy has at least 2 false statements in each sentence. He is a dangerous agent of Antifa.
Faux was grotesquely negligent ion not countering his many outright lies.
Paul Ryan and the Murdoch children being bleeding heart liberals are the reasons why.
Not negligent, but deliberate. IMHO Melissa Francis was laser- focused on trying to box Ms. Kupec into an indefensible corner with that line of offensive premise-loaded questioning. Kerry Kupec handled it quite well, IMHO.
“Judge” Napolitano is a blatant example of a formerly blunt and honest political opinion pundit who was suddenly and very obviously chastened by his employer to carry the corporate masters’ water in everything he says going forward. He has not spilled a drop since.
Unfortunately it’s going to require (? I-don’t-know-what ?) to finally open many Treepers’ eyes and recognize that FNC / FBNC are NOT a reliable source of totally honest reporting. They do have some fairly reliable pundits / analysts but their everyday news and especially their weekend news reporting is rife with anti-Trump, pro Globalist bias.
Perhaps Nap was threatened with the same kind of treatment as Roger Stone received.
The mental gymnastics required by the left to frame this as Trump sending in a militarized police force against peaceful protestors really is astounding.
Not one damn thing about the Left astounds me anymore. I swear I don’t what country I am living in. We’re on the fast track to becoming a third-world nation and the only thing standing in the way is President Trump.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Preach it, Brother!
No only is Trump standing in the way, we DEPLORABLES are also standing in the way–or at least we should be!
Agree. It is very unnerving to see most of what is unfolding before our eyes.
This article does a good job of explaining “how we got here”.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/07/20/how_we_got_here_the_transformation_of_america_143742.html
How many babes and children? How many young Mums and policemen?
How many innocent people have to die before the citizens of America can be protected?
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
To justify the murder of thousands of people by the communists in Russia, Vladimir Lenin said, “If You Want to Make an Omelet, You Must Be Willing to Break a Few Eggs.”
Fox News was talking the BLM/Antifa rioters being “peaceful protesters” this morning. . .
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do not Yield – “Violent Mobs”
To their credit, OANN does not fall for that propaganda. They call a spade a spade. If protests are just marching and chanting, thats a “protest”. But when there is violence, that’s a “mob of rioters”. I have heard that said several times.
This will be very well received by the majority of the public who will be voting in November. In a recent poll 80% of Whites supported law and order. 81% of Blacks supported law and order.
This is what on the fence voters have wanted to see. Strong action by the federal government from President Trump to put these Marxist protestors down.
The people want to see manly, masculine men doing what men are supposed to do, defend hearth and home, families, children, and property. Uphold the rule of law. All of that. What men have always done.
The Left is so de-sexed and so un-masculine/hyper-feminized, they have literally no clue about the majority of people in the country, about what we want, about what we expect. And I don’t think they’ll believe it even when the President wins “bigly” in November. It’s like the Curse of Babel is on them.
Exactly. VSG Trump knew it had to get even worse until even a liberal realized things had gone too far. Now, he steps up to clean up the mess that the Dem mayors have allowed for far too long.
About damned time!
Exactly what I was getting ready to type.
Next up GB trade deal
No I’m not involved – really!
😉
Sorry – domestic terrorism must be addressed with feds handling the transgressors. It’s not a trap, it is proof to real Americans the evil doers are being handled as they should be.
Federal buildings are under the supervision and protection of Federal officials. I fail to see how protecting federal buildings by federal agents against anarchistic acts would somehow be construed as “falling into a trap”.
The trap would be to do nothing. You can’t blame local and state polls. For NOT protecting federal property which is totally under federal control. Local police do not control federal property. U.S. Marshall’s enforce, protect and investigate crimes on federal property. Especially federal courthouse property.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you put yourself in that situation, as part of an unlawful assembly, you accept the risks of arrest, teargas, taser, or worse.
It’s a cottage industry in some parts of the world to use literally and figuratively such people in such scenarios for political purposes, and has been here as well
It does not say much for how the people who agree to that are concerned with their own safety, or the safety of their kids.
As a young mum with two little ones, I firmly believe any female doing that to her little ones needs to be under investigation for child abuse! I have personally witnessed as this type uses strollers and tiny children to hem in cars so they can attack the occupants of said cars.
Roger that!
5 U.S. Code § 3331.Oath of office:
An individual, except the President, elected or appointed to an office of honor or profit in the civil service or uniformed services, shall take the following oath: “I, AB, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
Violent Marxists, anarchists and communists are enemies domestic. The ‘Karen’ mothers are the same if they join into the fray, aide or abet. Get over it soyflakes . . .
As acting DHS Wolf keeps pointing out. in re: Portland
His job is to protect Federal property. It is not a P Trump order it is decades old law:
“Shall protect”
not can, may should …SHALL. The work of the FPS is to prevent the stated objetive of the mob in Portland to ‘burn down’ the building.
With White House communications make sure that you observe the modal.
What President Trump says he may do is not necessarily what he will do.
When he says he can do something he’s establishing his options.
The media takes these statements and misconstrues them as an definite statement of action to be taken.
I am so disgusted and tired of these fake news interviews. Show the real damage these thugs are doing to our cities. Don’t just take Pelosi and Clyburn’s word for it. They are lying. The Trump Administration has the responsibility and the legal right to protect US citizens and Federal property. The problem with this interview and all cable media interviews is that the host begins with an allegation the Democrats have made and the Government spokesperson is asked to defend the Governments actions or deny the statement, as if what the Democrats say is true. Force the Democrats to provide their proof. The allegations here were the protesters’ Miranda rights were being denied and instead they were apprehended and wisked away in the dead of night. So, what if in fact they were? It’s time to clean this mess up.
There is another major irony in all of this. Those expanded “law enforcement” sections of Executive Branch Agencies were; created, expanded, trained and armed during Obama’s 2nd term in office for a far different purpose. Obama intended them to be the “national police force” used to extend control of the government and suppress citizens. They were supposed to be a para-military National “Gendarme” or in as in Germany the Bundes Grenshutz.
Nobody batted an eye-lash except for real conservatives, as Obama built this force.
I actually find it interesting that the President has been able to some how gain control over them as these were supposed to be “deep state” troops.
In regards to the Mothers protesting peacefully, thank you for stepping up, and your bravery.
However, in light of the videos of violent riots coming out of Portland the past few months, putting yourselves and your unborn child in harm’s way is not the answer.
I saw many pregnant, well intentioned ladies locking arms on the front line. These anarchists have no respect for them, or their unborn child. They will mow them down in a heartbeat.
Anarchists don’t care. They are like animals with rabies…blinded by sickness and rage.
And if you have young children at home, you may try to think of another way to repel this violence.
Sometimes, the tongue is mightier than the sword. But, I do admire the bravery of these Mothers.
There can be no admiring the stupidity of these women to being a human shield covering rioters. They are no better than the anarchists and rioters they were shielding or hoping to create another video clip incident. You admiration is poorly placed.
Seems like a tactic — likely to prolong things — rather than enacting grand protections
Just finished DHS presser answers all the false charges and shows uniforms with “P O L I C E ” on them.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?474073-1/acting-homeland-security-secretary-holds-news-conference-law-enforcement-deployments-portland
Let’s say 1% of the citizens of Portland are “protesters”. And let’s say another 20 to 30% of the citizens support what those “protesters” are doing. Well… what about the other 70% or more of the other DECENT citizens of Portland? Do THEIR feelings matter? Do their LIVES matter? Maybe they WANT the Feds to help!
I am one of those who am enraged by the thugs who are destroying our city while our elect ed officials sit back and watch and even applaud often. Bring on the feds.
The same question is appropriate for those lost in Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, etc. but nowhere near lamented as Floyd and others
From what I am understanding the Feds are infiltrating the rioters to find out who is directing violence and singling them out for arrest. Attack the leaders, move up the food chain until the source is caught. Eventually, the money source is reached, then the terrorism laws become powerful as banking rules will enable the top to be dealt with.
Letting these bozos attack Federal facilities ups the prison sentence and puts the prosecution into the hands of the DOJ.
Oh, my… Whatever happened to the concept of journalism and having to back up what you say with concrete, provable facts? Melissa seems to be one of those who doesn’t have an original thought, but repeats what is fed into her ear. Pretty sad. ..I
Kerri is so on point. She is a good representation of truth and is able to shut down the lies, not always an easy task. God bless her ability to make sense out of the opposing nonsense!
… like this under Clinton.
https://www.history.com/topics/us-presidents/federal-seizure-of-elian-gonzalez-video
These riots have to stop. If the rioters continue, read them the Riot Act. If they don’t leave, round them up and charge them all with felonies. If they resist, subdue them. The rioters seem to like to surround the courthouse, so a cordon should be placed around the rioters. Let no one escape.
The old rule was to shoot looters on sight with no questions asked. It was an effective deterrent. What happened?
the point is , the arrest ongoing ( will turn up MS-13 and some members of Daca) will eventually come to light. the left and media will be shown to have defended and ALLOWED them to terrorize our city.
I posted info on the movie Mob Town over the weekend on this subject. There are many, many parallels.
So my understanding from what Kerri said in the interview is that the Moms were trying to prevent the protesters from doing any damage. Possibly to keep the kids doing this from being arrested, but this is the opposite of how this has been portrayed from what I have read.
Am I understanding this correctly? If so this was quite the spin.
you got it wrong based on these lying media feels. (the media wants to hide counterprotest)
one group of moms was there to stop the mob. another group of women were breaking into the buildings- and they can be called moms if you STRETCH it.
and you got it right. actually.
the logic of these twisted sick people is confusing as hell isnt it!
Thanks, so it was a little of both but the media only presented one side as usual.
I agree that calling them Moms is a bit of stretch. Not good parents at least.
the teleprompters are the problem – maybe we should get some insder info on how these teleprompters are loaded. who writes it?
The president has pledged to be the law and order candidate. He must protect federal property.
LikeLike
we should go on the attack.
why are the media and left letting protesting mothers (inject the idea that people are against these violent mobs) get beat by antifa?
Go On The Attack
if you yield the word mob to the left ( and let them be called peaceful protest), then may we all rot in hell! who says they get to pick out words?!!!
I live in Portland and I can say it is sad day for this great city. We have been infiltrated by anarchist and militants and our leaders have laid down before them in large part. It is sad to see our beautiful city destroyed and classic art work defaced or torn down-all for what? What does this have to do with Floyd’s death?Nothing!!!
I pray sanity returns when Trump wins re-election in Fall. Until then things look bleak here. I may need to move out of city or even leave state. I hate to leave this great city for the mob to rule.
As an Oregonian I say Bless you President Trump and Thank you!
Never in my 40 years of living in Oregon (came here to get married 1980 to a native)would I have never believed the Rose city would become a war zone. It is beyond comprehension and heartbreaking! Sadly, I don’t get a vote on Portland’s mayor, or other politicians. I do however get presented with the bill for clean up as an Oregon taxpayer😢
PLEASE DON’T BAILOUT ANY OF THESE RIOTING CITIES/STATES
MAKE IDAHO GREATER AGAIN! lol … See greateridaho.org
Destroying public and private property is a form of peaceful protest according to the media. Next they’ll probably tell us that murdering people is also a form of peaceful protest. The gaslighting is off the charts.
I would be perfectly happy with arrests and handcuffs on anyone who even touched that fence whatsoever. Mom or protestor or the neighbor’s kittycat.
That fence was federal property too. And taxpayers paid for it.
Heck, I would be perfectly fine with live ammo.
At the very least, let the defenders shoot nails, or concrete at ‘em. Fight fire with fire.
Which leads to this: anyone throwing molotov cocktails or the like should be “shot” with a flamethrower.
I am as tired of forces here “fighting with one hand tied behind their backs” as I was with the same thing for soldiers overseas.
GET TOUGH. GET ‘ER DONE.
Rules of engagement did not work in Viet Nam.
Why will they work in Portland?
Rioters, lawbreakers, arsonists will continue until they feel PAIN.
Make it so.
The public will support the decision.
The public may need to do it themselves with the police just turning their backs. The problem is trusting the police to turn their backs. See Michelle Malkin at Denver “Back the Blue” rally.
not the kitties!
The most amazing site to behold is progressive American women, mostly white and well indoctrinated, doing an about-face from virtue signaling that they are superior, peaceful, anti-war, tolerant, eco-friendly beings to cheering the burning, looting and wanton destruction of their own cities. If you challenge them on it they would gleefully deliver you to the mob to be stoned or brutalized.
One of the cuter wolverines you’ll see too. 😉
Bring in the water canons!
You either have Law & Order ..or you do not….
one can not be almost pregnant
Bring in armored tanks/vehicles.
I am not sure this link will post ….it is from a site called wokenet.com..
it has many folks that stream Portland …..here is the gentle peaceful protesters trying to set fire to the federal bldg.
well it didinot post …however go to wokenet and at nite they have many folks doing live streams of Portland…..
it will be clear to you what is really going on there….
What I would say…
The DOJ is obligated to enforce the law. If you have any proof of agents or officers not following the lawful guidelines they’re bound by, then by all means, let me know. If not, then I’ll ask you, why are you interviewing me?
Why aren’t you interviewing the Portland politicians and officials who stand with the rioters, instigate the violence and destruction while do nothing to stop it thereby forcing the feds to do their job?
Why don’t you interview the business community and find out what they’re going through as their livelihoods and everything they’ve built up for decades is trashed and destroyed?
Why don’t you interview the taxpayers of Portland and ask them how they like not being able to use their downtown, Ask them how they like being in fear for their lives and the lives of their families. Ask them how they like paying for all the anarchy
That’s journalism. You all should try it sometime
