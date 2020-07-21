DOJ Spox Kerri Kupec Updates on Multiple High-Profile Investigations…

A double dose of DOJ Spokesperson Kerri Kupec today. Pay attention to the nuance of certainty and emphatic assurance in regard to the Durham probe and Flynn case vis-a-vis Judge Sullivan’s position. There is no doubt in the emphasis of Ms. Kupec as she updates on the status of both. Noteworthy: the ongoing effort of USAO Jeff Jensen.
It’s not what Kupec says that’s important, it’s the lack of ambiguity in how she is saying it. Her unique position, and her emphatic attributes, make Kerri Kupec an important element in understanding the arc of these investigations. Be of good cheer. Can confirm.
FYI Tomorrow is a critical day of advanced prep for next phase, Thr/Fri. My writing will be minimal – 72 hours from now things may be remarkably different than today.
Lift your spirits. I cannot tell you how much of a difference it makes right now; not only to this internet community but to our nation as a whole. Choose to be optimistic. Live your best life, RIGHT NOW, there are people working furiously and with great purpose. Remember, this is the only life we have – so seize this day, and then the next, and then keep going.
We live in the greatest nation on the face of the earth. We are the people of that nation, with boundless opportunities most of the world can only dream of. Our opposition has nothing but false witness, fear and lies. Push on them, they are weak and shallow.
We are Americans…. Those who are working against our interests thrive in an atmosphere of despair and disenfranchisement – do not give it to them. Carry an optimistic spirit, regardless of how challenging. I cannot explain it, but that makes success more certain.
Do not fuel our opposition with the power of fear. Be strong right now; be happy right now; even if you have to fake it. Demand action. You are worth it. Do not give evil elements an inch of space within your heart. Expect and demand accountability. Do not worry about being perceived as an a**hole about it.
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.”
Joshua 1:9
Quit listening to those who say “can’t” and “won’t”…
If some feel comfortable sitting in their socially distant box and bitching about all things that are not right, or might be not be right…. Or, if they prefer to allow themselves to be overcome with dark imaginings simply because what cannot be done is more comfortable than the effort to oversee what needs to be done…. well, that’s okay.
They can do that.
And when they are done doing that they’ll still be in the same place.
Separate yourself from them. I swear you this: I have carried a level of professional cynicism that would crumble most, yet -right now- I am more confident than ever.
The goal is in sight.. a blinding light… truth cannot be avoided; unless we allow it. Recent events have only confirmed this to be true. Rally your spirits to a standard of worthiness; because you are worth so much more.
We are on the right side of history. We are being guided. It is rather remarkable.
Again, thanks for your support. Every prayer is felt, and I really believe those prayers are making a difference. Things are falling into place, doors opening, in a way that can only be described as guided. I’m seriously humbled. Prayerfully so… Failure is not in our lexicon.
This is the most complex undertaking I could ever imagine; and yet -even so- things are looking better than I thought possible. Turn fear into determination; give up the worries to make room for winning. We’ve got this.
Take your time, SD, I’ll be here to provide witty banter in your absense………What, that isn’t enough for you treepers?!! 😄
Ingrates. 😜
Every Tree House needs a witty banterer. 🙂
Or a banty whitterer. I’ll take either.
Here comes the sun…
Eyes clear. Shoulders back. Jaw set (with a hint of a smile). Forward my friends.
“I swear you this: I have carried a level of professional cynicism that would crumble most, yet -right now- I am more confident than ever.”
Admittedly, Sundance, over the 8 or so years I’ve been reading Treehouse, I have often been bothered by your cynicism, so this huge/astonishing shift in you to strong optimism/confidence is utterly breathtaking, extremely inspiring, divinely timely, and (given that you understand the details of what’s going on vastly better than I ever will) it brings me GREAT RELIEF AND PEACE!! I have slept better the last few nights.
You have my full support! God bless you and your team, and God bless America! Amen!
(And yes, I’m still a vegetarian Republican! Haha!)
Win by being the Man (or Woman) in the Arena.
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
Theadore Roosevelt.
Thank you, Sundance, for having the courage to enter the Arena.
Perfectly presented.
Thank you for posting that. An awesome quote.
“Do not fuel our opposition with the power of fear”
2 Timothy 1:7 KJV
For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.
Sundance,
I have one minor criticism of your post
not everyone here is an American
but we share the same hopes and goals
what affects you in the US can also impact us farther afield
both GOOD and BAD
i’m here because I sincerely hope for the GOOD outcome, and I get that hope from the articles and comments here that keep my head above all the current insanity affecting all our communities.
Stephen fenlon……..I am like you an outside observer. I don,t feel ignored when Sundance rallies those in the Front Line. I can,t affect the results. They can.
‘Sieze the time.
Live Now.
Make Now, Always,
the Most Precious time.
NOW,
Will Never Come Again!’
Thank You, SD.
With the Russian and China consulates reporting fires. China in Houston and Russia in Miami this is starting to show some signs of things.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow, sounds like the Zippo is getting around.
Wait a second. There is no Consulate of Russia in Miami. That was in the phony Steele dossier.
DingDingDing! You win the internet tonight!
Seems you are correct.
Just say’n… 😉
Winner, winner;
chicken dinner!
Wat. Russia in Miami, also?
Video of fire at Houston Chinese consulate.
I LOVE THE ZIPPO!!!😀
I loved the sly smile on Kerri’s face as Martha asked her the question about the russian collusion dilusion.
She knows!
Thanks, Sundance.
You carry the lighter fluid.
Kerri is a spark.
“Yale Epidemiologist, Hydrochloroquine Could Save 100,000 Lives if Widely Deployed” at > ZeroHedge(.)com > Dr Harvey Risch recommends safe, effective HCQ cure
We don’t need no fascist lockdowns, we don’t need no medieval social distancing, we don’t need no UNISEX BURKAS, we don’t need no Gestapo contact tracing, we don’t need no mandatory voodoo vaccination….
CDC, all you are is another medical mafia brick in the wall….
I know it’s been said before, but…
ZIPPO!!
That’s one popular lighter around here!
Thank you so much for your words of encouragement Sundance . So true that optimism is contagious.
Godspeed and may the wind always be at your back. Great to see the Zippo 👍
Stay Strong, Never Give Up and Never Give In. Stay Safe and Be Blessed.
I know we’re paying attention to the bold confidence of Keri’s statements, but at 2:10 mark Strzok notes say no evidence of collusion. Does this contradict what Strzok testified under oath?
Anyone else ever feel like a side character/extra in a massive political thriller? 😄
I got carried away reading the comments and didn’t listen to Kerri Kupec first. Wow! She’s awesome. I see bright things in her future.
So looking forward to discovering what you have found Sundance!
“Do not give evil elements an inch of space within your heart. Expect and demand accountability. Do not worry about being perceived as an a**hole about it.”
Oh he!! yeah . . .
“Be strong in the Lord and in the power of his might.” God speed Sundance
I’ve got one word for all of these Anti-American Politicians who think that they are going to take away MY Country !
ENOUGH !
Godspeed!!!!
And that may well be why Twitter banned QAnon accounts today – they can claim anyone talking about what we all hope will be unfolding events – is part of the QAnon conspiracy and kick them off the platform.
It won’t work, but it is battlespace prep and supports what SD is alluding to.
Words that tremble with truth.
“I swear you this: I have carried a level of professional cynicism that would crumble most, yet -right now- I am more confident than ever.”
That is a powerful statement and for some reason the names of Grenell and Jensen just popped in my head though I’m not sure why.
Maybe because Sundance has amassed more detailed evidence about the coup to take down President Trump than probably any other three people combined on the face of the planet.
And these are two fellas who would certainly use Sundance’s information to compel real action with real results, thus the confidence he possesses.
Thanks for sharing that confidence, Sundance.
For quite some time I’ve felt like I could just BLOW at any moment due to my thinning patience with this entire coup conspiracy.
Now, I just feel PUMPED UP!
Great post Sundance. The prime indicator for me that things are not going the way of the disloyal leftist want is seeing the posts from their propaganda arms of CNN, NBC, etc. I have noticed over the years that the worse it looks for them the more outrageous the lies and misinformation they broadcast and it has been ramping up to levels not seen before.
Another indication is how the internet/tech giants react. Google is now “blacklisting” sites like Rantingly and New Busters by not including them in their search outputs.
I smell fear! I see desperation. They know they are losing.
