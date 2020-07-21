DOJ Spox Kerri Kupec Updates on Multiple High-Profile Investigations…

Posted on July 21, 2020 by

A double dose of DOJ Spokesperson Kerri Kupec today.  Pay attention to the nuance of certainty and emphatic assurance in regard to the Durham probe and Flynn case vis-a-vis Judge Sullivan’s position.   There is no doubt in the emphasis of Ms. Kupec as she updates on the status of both. Noteworthy:  the ongoing effort of USAO Jeff Jensen.

It’s not what Kupec says that’s important, it’s the lack of ambiguity in how she is saying it. Her unique position, and her emphatic attributes, make Kerri Kupec an important element in understanding the arc of these investigations.    Be of good cheer. Can confirm.

.

FYI Tomorrow is a critical day of advanced prep for next phase, Thr/Fri. My writing will be minimal – 72 hours from now things may be remarkably different than today.

Lift your spirits.  I cannot tell you how much of a difference it makes right now; not only to this internet community but to our nation as a whole.   Choose to be optimistic. Live your best life, RIGHT NOW, there are people working furiously and with great purpose. Remember, this is the only life we have – so seize this day, and then the next, and then keep going.

We live in the greatest nation on the face of the earth. We are the people of that nation, with boundless opportunities most of the world can only dream of.  Our opposition has nothing but false witness, fear and lies.  Push on them, they are weak and shallow.

We are Americans…. Those who are working against our interests thrive in an atmosphere of despair and disenfranchisement – do not give it to them.  Carry an optimistic spirit, regardless of how challenging. I cannot explain it, but that makes success more certain.

Do not fuel our opposition with the power of fear.  Be strong right now; be happy right now; even if you have to fake it.  Demand action. You are worth it. Do not give evil elements an inch of space within your heart.   Expect and demand accountability.  Do not worry about being perceived as an a**hole about it.

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.”

Joshua 1:9

Quit listening to those who say “can’t” and “won’t”…

If some feel comfortable sitting in their socially distant box and bitching about all things that are not right, or might be not be right…. Or, if they prefer to allow themselves to be overcome with dark imaginings simply because what cannot be done is more comfortable than the effort to oversee what needs to be done…. well, that’s okay.

They can do that.

And when they are done doing that they’ll still be in the same place.

Separate yourself from them.  I swear you this: I have carried a level of professional cynicism that would crumble most, yet -right now- I am more confident than ever.

The goal is in sight.. a blinding light… truth cannot be avoided; unless we allow it. Recent events have only confirmed this to be true.  Rally your spirits to a standard of worthiness; because you are worth so much more.

We are on the right side of history.  We are being guided. It is rather remarkable.

Again, thanks for your support.  Every prayer is felt, and I really believe those prayers are making a difference.  Things are falling into place, doors opening, in a way that can only be described as guided. I’m seriously humbled.  Prayerfully so…  Failure is not in our lexicon.

This is the most complex undertaking I could ever imagine; and yet -even so- things are looking better than I thought possible.  Turn fear into determination; give up the worries to make room for winning.  We’ve got this.

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, FBI, President Trump, Spygate, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

119 Responses to DOJ Spox Kerri Kupec Updates on Multiple High-Profile Investigations…

Older Comments
  1. Magabear says:
    July 22, 2020 at 12:43 am

    Take your time, SD, I’ll be here to provide witty banter in your absense………What, that isn’t enough for you treepers?!! 😄

    Ingrates. 😜

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. Mad Mike says:
    July 22, 2020 at 12:43 am

    Here comes the sun…

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  3. BrownTrout says:
    July 22, 2020 at 12:44 am

    Eyes clear. Shoulders back. Jaw set (with a hint of a smile). Forward my friends.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. VegGOP says:
    July 22, 2020 at 12:46 am

    “I swear you this: I have carried a level of professional cynicism that would crumble most, yet -right now- I am more confident than ever.”

    Admittedly, Sundance, over the 8 or so years I’ve been reading Treehouse, I have often been bothered by your cynicism, so this huge/astonishing shift in you to strong optimism/confidence is utterly breathtaking, extremely inspiring, divinely timely, and (given that you understand the details of what’s going on vastly better than I ever will) it brings me GREAT RELIEF AND PEACE!! I have slept better the last few nights.

    You have my full support! God bless you and your team, and God bless America! Amen!

    (And yes, I’m still a vegetarian Republican! Haha!)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Rocknair says:
    July 22, 2020 at 12:46 am

    Win by being the Man (or Woman) in the Arena.

    “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

    Theadore Roosevelt.

    Thank you, Sundance, for having the courage to enter the Arena.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  6. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    July 22, 2020 at 12:46 am

    “Do not fuel our opposition with the power of fear”

    2 Timothy 1:7 KJV
    For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  7. stephen fenlon says:
    July 22, 2020 at 12:48 am

    Sundance,
    I have one minor criticism of your post
    not everyone here is an American

    but we share the same hopes and goals

    what affects you in the US can also impact us farther afield
    both GOOD and BAD

    i’m here because I sincerely hope for the GOOD outcome, and I get that hope from the articles and comments here that keep my head above all the current insanity affecting all our communities.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Ozzie Bowman says:
      July 22, 2020 at 1:59 am

      Stephen fenlon……..I am like you an outside observer. I don,t feel ignored when Sundance rallies those in the Front Line. I can,t affect the results. They can.

      Like

      Reply
  8. LafnH20 says:
    July 22, 2020 at 12:49 am

    ‘Sieze the time.
    Live Now.
    Make Now, Always,
    the Most Precious time.
    NOW,
    Will Never Come Again!’

    Thank You, SD.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. andrewalinxs says:
    July 22, 2020 at 12:49 am

    With the Russian and China consulates reporting fires. China in Houston and Russia in Miami this is starting to show some signs of things.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Mike Van says:
    July 22, 2020 at 12:52 am

    I LOVE THE ZIPPO!!!😀

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. tangled_up_in_blue says:
    July 22, 2020 at 12:55 am

    I loved the sly smile on Kerri’s face as Martha asked her the question about the russian collusion dilusion.
    She knows!

    Thanks, Sundance.
    You carry the lighter fluid.
    Kerri is a spark.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. fauxscienceslayer says:
    July 22, 2020 at 12:59 am

    “Yale Epidemiologist, Hydrochloroquine Could Save 100,000 Lives if Widely Deployed” at > ZeroHedge(.)com > Dr Harvey Risch recommends safe, effective HCQ cure

    We don’t need no fascist lockdowns, we don’t need no medieval social distancing, we don’t need no UNISEX BURKAS, we don’t need no Gestapo contact tracing, we don’t need no mandatory voodoo vaccination….

    CDC, all you are is another medical mafia brick in the wall….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. riverelf says:
    July 22, 2020 at 1:00 am

    I know it’s been said before, but…
    ZIPPO!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. CTH Fan says:
    July 22, 2020 at 1:04 am

    Thank you so much for your words of encouragement Sundance . So true that optimism is contagious.

    Godspeed and may the wind always be at your back. Great to see the Zippo 👍

    Stay Strong, Never Give Up and Never Give In. Stay Safe and Be Blessed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. negasht7 says:
    July 22, 2020 at 1:06 am

    I know we’re paying attention to the bold confidence of Keri’s statements, but at 2:10 mark Strzok notes say no evidence of collusion. Does this contradict what Strzok testified under oath?

    Like

    Reply
  16. TreeClimber says:
    July 22, 2020 at 1:08 am

    Anyone else ever feel like a side character/extra in a massive political thriller? 😄

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. calbear84 says:
    July 22, 2020 at 1:10 am

    I got carried away reading the comments and didn’t listen to Kerri Kupec first. Wow! She’s awesome. I see bright things in her future.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Local Treeper says:
    July 22, 2020 at 1:20 am

    So looking forward to discovering what you have found Sundance!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. anniesezso says:
    July 22, 2020 at 1:25 am

    “Do not give evil elements an inch of space within your heart. Expect and demand accountability. Do not worry about being perceived as an a**hole about it.”

    Oh he!! yeah . . .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Deplorable Canuck says:
    July 22, 2020 at 1:29 am

    “Be strong in the Lord and in the power of his might.” God speed Sundance

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. snailmailtrucker says:
    July 22, 2020 at 1:30 am

    I’ve got one word for all of these Anti-American Politicians who think that they are going to take away MY Country !

    ENOUGH !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Bree says:
    July 22, 2020 at 1:33 am

    Godspeed!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Jay Currie says:
    July 22, 2020 at 1:38 am

    And that may well be why Twitter banned QAnon accounts today – they can claim anyone talking about what we all hope will be unfolding events – is part of the QAnon conspiracy and kick them off the platform.

    It won’t work, but it is battlespace prep and supports what SD is alluding to.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Newhere says:
    July 22, 2020 at 1:48 am

    Words that tremble with truth.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Michael Fox says:
    July 22, 2020 at 1:52 am

    “I swear you this: I have carried a level of professional cynicism that would crumble most, yet -right now- I am more confident than ever.”

    That is a powerful statement and for some reason the names of Grenell and Jensen just popped in my head though I’m not sure why.

    Maybe because Sundance has amassed more detailed evidence about the coup to take down President Trump than probably any other three people combined on the face of the planet.

    And these are two fellas who would certainly use Sundance’s information to compel real action with real results, thus the confidence he possesses.

    Thanks for sharing that confidence, Sundance.

    For quite some time I’ve felt like I could just BLOW at any moment due to my thinning patience with this entire coup conspiracy.

    Now, I just feel PUMPED UP!

    Like

    Reply
  26. rah says:
    July 22, 2020 at 2:04 am

    Great post Sundance. The prime indicator for me that things are not going the way of the disloyal leftist want is seeing the posts from their propaganda arms of CNN, NBC, etc. I have noticed over the years that the worse it looks for them the more outrageous the lies and misinformation they broadcast and it has been ramping up to levels not seen before.

    Another indication is how the internet/tech giants react. Google is now “blacklisting” sites like Rantingly and New Busters by not including them in their search outputs.

    I smell fear! I see desperation. They know they are losing.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s