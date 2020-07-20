July 20th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1278

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec

37 Responses to July 20th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1278

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:21 am

    🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
    * * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *

    🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
    🌟
    “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
    ————————-
    🦅 Heal Our Land
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    ~~~The Warrior Prayer~~~
    🌟 “ You shall not be afraid of the terror by night,
    Nor of the arrow that flies by day, ” 🌟 —-Psalm 91:5

    ***Praises:
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
    ✅ Patriot Charlie Kirk’s Org, TPUSA successfully divested $13M from some of most elite USA schools—Donors are removing their gifts from American-hating colleges/universities—-it’s a start…Great Job, Charlie and TPUSA! Pray for them to keep it up.
    ✅ Patriot Bevelyn Beatty has been released from jail! and she immediately went back to work painting over 2 more graffiti junk
    ✅ GOP wins court case, keeping Florida ballot harvesting an in place
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Monday
    ✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!

    🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
    — for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
    — Special prayers for quick recovery and healing for Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross who has been hospitalized–America Loves Wilburine-(No update yet.Has anyone heard anything?)
    — for Judge Salas of NJ and her family in their time of grieving, even tho she is a Obama appointee. Her son was killed and husband in critical condition in an ambushed at their home (at the front door). We are not sure if it’s related but four days ago she was assigned a Deutsche Bank case related to Jeff Epstein (check Sundance article and comments) Keep an eye on this and pray for this judge to do the right thing and follow the rule of law.
    — for protection for all of America–we are entering into a new stage of violence-Commies used to say “We just want to reform” but Commies now declares “Every city, every town, burn down the precincts to the ground”
    — for Treepers and Trump Supporters as they make their moves to resist Communist takeover of our country–Prayer & Action is needed to reclaim our country-Count Bevelyn Beatty as well–May the LOrd protect them all
    — Kanye West stumble and fumble, then drop out
    — for protection for all the Repub candidates, esp the MAGA candidates as they continue to campaign
    — for protection and safety for all our historical landmarks in USA and our churches
    — for Voter ID– we need it now
    — “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting
    — Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — for 17.3M unemployed Americans for their needs to be met and to seek jobs
    — For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for protection for all WALL builders who have built 235/450-500 miles of WALL
    — for Hong Kong being taken over by Chi-Na, and for those being persecuted by CCP
    — for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
    — *🇺🇸* — “ Have No Regrets ” — *🇺🇸*

    🦅 ”We renew our deep devotion to the principles of liberty, justice, and the rule of law, and we know the United States will continue to shine as an unparalleled example for all nations. ”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    —————————————————————————-
    🌟🙏🌟 Special Prayer for Sundance and all Treepers on their ‘Walking Towards The Fire’ Mission:
    ****We stand with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, the Treepers’ prayers follow you.
    🌟 “ Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might. ” 🌟—Eph 6:10
    “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”

    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, July 20, 2020 — 👌
    Countdown: 106 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
    —————————————-
    🥏 Ooops! The owners of New York Times are descendants of Slave Owners
    🥏 Boomerang again..”Always First” Bubba came in 14th of 33 movable cars in Sunday NOOSCAR

  2. citizen817 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:22 am

  3. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:22 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:23 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:26 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:27 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:28 am

  11. nwtex says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:29 am

    • nwtex says:
      July 20, 2020 at 12:40 am

      New York Gov. Cuomo: “Shocking” Data Reveals that Most New Coronavirus Hospitalizations Are People Staying Home
      May 6, 2020

      Most of New York State’s new COVID-19 hospitalizations are actually from people who were staying home and not going outside, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

      Specifically, 66 percent of new admissions were from people who had been sheltering at home, with the second highest number being from nursing homes, with 18 percent.

      “If you notice, 18 percent of the people came from nursing homes, less than 1 percent came from jail or prison, 2 percent came from the homeless population, 2 percent from other congregate facilities, but 66 percent of the people were at home, which is shocking to us,” Cuomo said.

      “This is a surprise: Overwhelmingly, the people were at home,” he added. “We thought maybe they were taking public transportation, and we’ve taken special precautions on public transportation, but actually no, because these people were literally at home.” […]

      https://www.newcountry1031.com/new-york-gov-cuomo-shocking-data-reveals-that-most-new-coronavirus-hospitalizations-are-people-staying-home/

  12. citizen817 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:31 am

  13. sunnydaze says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:32 am

    This is Bevelyn and Edmee over a month ago at a BLM thang in Chicago. Defending a man whose business was destroyed by BLM rioters and declaring she will not be moved. I’d seen small clips of her and Edmee last month, but never the full vids.

    This is pretty fantastic!

    • sunnydaze says:
      July 20, 2020 at 12:42 am

      Once again, heartfelt thanks to Bevelyn and Edmee. It’s amazing how you guys live out the truth of these beautiful songs.

  14. citizen817 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:32 am

  15. Paul Cohen says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:33 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:36 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:38 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:41 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:42 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:43 am

  22. Paul Cohen says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:46 am

    • starfcker says:
      July 20, 2020 at 12:53 am

      That’s the dumbest video I’ve ever seen in my life. Michelle Malkin is holding a rally to support the police, and those same police don’t defend her when antifa shows up? Maybe it is time to defund the police. That’s unfathomable.

  23. citizen817 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:48 am

  24. sunnydaze says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:48 am

    Update after being released last nite, for smearing paint over the BLM road sign in front of Trump Towers.

  25. MtnCougar says:
    July 20, 2020 at 12:54 am

    If any of you follow Kevin Zadai, his last presentation is powerful and relevant. (This is NOT for everyone by any stretch – he is a Christian minister and prophet who spent time in heaven). Short version:

    Notice that:
    No longer funding/involved with WHO
    Bypassed the CDC data collection
    UN is going next
    Democrat party will dissolve and be replaced (by a socialist party?)
    Bad people are being kept in place in government for now in order to uncover the full nest
    Indictments are being withheld until after the election so that executive orders etc can be pursued fully without any distractions/hindrances.

    September through Christmas will be worse (riots etc). Be careful. All of this is happening so the “snakes” are exposed. Pray, pray, pray that the time is shortened and/or the impact is lessened.

    Focus prayers on Barr that every indictment sees justice. (Heaven determined Barr’s name because he’s “setting the bar” for justice).

