Sunday July 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Continued prayers for the good Doctor! Pray that the mass to be removed on Monday is benign and the surgery successful! He has lead a good fight and needs to continue!
Oh no! Prayers for the good Dr! 🙏
Maybe you should post it on the Presidential thread Bubby since he was instrumental in public awareness supporting the Presidents surmising of potential benefits of the use of hydroxychloroquine?
The more treepers praying for Dr. Zelenko the better!
Do Faith Healers Help People?
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
“If God has withdrawn the gift of healing, how come some people seem to improve after going to see a healer?”
When I was in high school, I took an introductory course in psychology. In that class, the teacher claimed that 75 percent of all illnesses are psychosomatic. That is, they are real physical illnesses that are brought on by an entirely mental process. While there is no way to know if the percentage she cited is accurate, it is hard to argue with her assessment. We know that stress is an entirely mental reaction to the challenges of life, but it can cause a very real, physical, heart attack. So it shouldn’t be surprising that other illnesses are psychosomatic as well.
But if a real, valid, physical illness can be brought on by a purely mental process, then it stands to reason that it can likewise be remedied by a purely mental process, such as believing in a healer’s power to heal. We see evidence of this in what doctors call “the placebo effect.” When testing a drug, researchers give some of the people in the test group the drug being tested, but they give others a placebo, a sugar pill. They do this because they know that people sometimes feel better because they believe they are taking a drug that will help them.
It is easy to then transfer this thinking to what happens when someone with a real illness goes to see a healer. If a person really believes that a healer can help with real, physical illnesses, often he can!
We see the same kind of thing when Solomon declared that “a merry heart doeth good like a medicine” (Prov. 17:22). Doctors have known for years that a positive mental attitude aids in healing. Similarly, the positive mental attitude brought on by believing in a healer’s powers often enable people suffering from physical afflictions to know some short-term relief. But frequently those who are “healed” in this way must return again and again to the healer for more healing, while this is never said to be so of the people who were miraculously healed by men with the gift of healing in the Bible
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/do-faith-healers-help-people/
Proverbs 17:22 A merry heart doeth good like a medicine: but a broken spirit drieth the bones.
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers!!
Test post, was work now not
My comment for above post, watch whole thing especially end where HCQ discussed.
I have always know Harvard, FDA, Pharma plus the rest are corrupt. I have followed this closely for personal reasons. Try to stay above politics and look for what is realy true. It was watching the end of this that has cemented my feeling how corrupt our medical system has become.
So watch a Dr with South Africa origins being interviewed by a Dr from India to highlight how corrupt our the US medical system has become.
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
One of my favorite hymns.
