Saturday July 18th – Open Thread

Posted on July 18, 2020 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Saturday July 18th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    July 18, 2020 at 12:16 am

    Like

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    July 18, 2020 at 12:17 am

    Like

    Reply
  3. Sepp says:
    July 18, 2020 at 12:44 am

    . . . but deliver us from the Evil One.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Lucille says:
    July 18, 2020 at 12:46 am

    Like so much of what is passing for political discourse today, this is simply mind-boggling….

    Pro-Abortion Reporter Claims the Term “Pro-Life” is Racist and Should be Banned
    Posted By Micaiah Bilger – July 17, 2020
    https://www.lifenews.com/2020/07/17/pro-abortion-reporter-claims-the-term-pro-life-is-racist-and-should-be-banned/

    Like

    Reply
  5. Garrison Hall says:
    July 18, 2020 at 12:53 am

    “Quarter moon in a ten-cent town. Time to lay my heartaches down . . .” —- Susanna Clark

    Guy Clark and his wife Susanna were soulmates in a complex relationship that also included Townes Van Zant, who was both Guy’s best friend and a second soulmate with Susanna. Despite it’s complexities, it was a relationship that lasted for decades until first Townes and then Susanna’s death. At one point Susanna decided she needed to live alone for awhile. Although she still saw Guy and apparently didn’t consider herself actually separated, she nonetheless wrote this heartfelt song about ending a relationship that might well have been her’s.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Lucille says:
    July 18, 2020 at 1:00 am

    It’s Caturday, Treepers…

    During the 1918 Flu Epidemic, Pet Parents Put Masks on Their Cats…

    Vintage cats…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s