Saturday July 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLike
LikeLike
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
LikeLike
Like so much of what is passing for political discourse today, this is simply mind-boggling….
Pro-Abortion Reporter Claims the Term “Pro-Life” is Racist and Should be Banned
Posted By Micaiah Bilger – July 17, 2020
https://www.lifenews.com/2020/07/17/pro-abortion-reporter-claims-the-term-pro-life-is-racist-and-should-be-banned/
LikeLike
“Quarter moon in a ten-cent town. Time to lay my heartaches down . . .” —- Susanna Clark
Guy Clark and his wife Susanna were soulmates in a complex relationship that also included Townes Van Zant, who was both Guy’s best friend and a second soulmate with Susanna. Despite it’s complexities, it was a relationship that lasted for decades until first Townes and then Susanna’s death. At one point Susanna decided she needed to live alone for awhile. Although she still saw Guy and apparently didn’t consider herself actually separated, she nonetheless wrote this heartfelt song about ending a relationship that might well have been her’s.
LikeLike
It’s Caturday, Treepers…
During the 1918 Flu Epidemic, Pet Parents Put Masks on Their Cats…
Vintage cats…
LikeLike