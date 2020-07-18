July 18th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1276

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Surely He shall deliver you from the snare of the fowler
And from the perilous pestilence. ” 🌟
—-Psalm 91:3
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ Corey Lewandowski, senior adviser to Trump campaign, said internal polling indicates that NH is in play for President Trump’s 2020 election
✅ NRA Endorsed President Trump for Re-election (well, of course, we all knew that 😉)
✅ More arrests made for domestic terrorists who have been terrorizing America for rioting, looting, burning and graffiti
✅ US Housing Jumped 17.3% in June
SD Gov.Noem said there was no outbreak in S.D. after Mt. Rushmore July 4th Celebration event
✅ US Supreme Court said it will not overturn a federal appeals court’s decision that blocks some Florida felons from voting
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Saturday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for Slanderers, like Mary Trump, to see the errors (or crimes) of their ways and become irrelevant….we all have had the “Mary Trumps” in our lives-Pres. Trump is not alone.
— for Sidney Powell and Gen Flynn
— for protection for our Keyboard Warriors, for their voices to be heard as they peel back the ongoing lies from Opposition
— for protection and safety for all our historical landmarks in USA and our churches
— for Voter ID we need it now and “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 17.3M unemployed Americans for their needs to be met and to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 235/450-500 miles of WALL
— for Hong Kong being taken over by Chi-Na, and for those being persecuted by CCP
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Stand Your Ground ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”We will defend our country. We will defend our borders, our children, our heroes, and our great American flag. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🌟🙏🌟 Special Prayer for Sundance and his Mission:
****We stand with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, the Treepers’ prayers follow you.
🌟 “ For freedom Christ has set us free; stand firm therefore, and do not submit again to a yoke of slavery.” 🌟—Galatians 5:1
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, July 18, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 108 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 10 people
—Resilience & Strength–
LikeLiked by 6 people
Blessings, Grandma
Thank you, Sir.
God Bless you, Sir.
My President.
Like a Boss.
🙏❤
LikeLiked by 2 people
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 7 people
Liberty & The Patriot
LikeLiked by 6 people
I LOVE that pic of President Trump gazing at the Statue of Liberty!
Here’s another great contribution from Dan Scavino..a video which is less than 2 minutes and packs a big punch
LikeLiked by 3 people
Beth, I’m glad you posted this video. I had momentarily forgotten it… Perfect!
LikeLike
What a powerful ad. The juxtaposition of AG Barr and Hiden Biden sends an unambiguous message. Yesssss!
LikeLike
Lord, we pray for protection, strength and wisdom for our President, his family, all his MAGA team, and for Sundance who has a big important job ahead.
Lord help us to always remember that we are saved by Your blood, provisioned by Your bounty, sustained by Your grace and protected by Your power. In our Savior’s name, Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In Jesus’ Precious Name, Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Walking Towards The Fire……It’s Time….
Praying for Sundance and his Mission
LikeLiked by 6 people
Open Prayer for Hong Kong and our HK Treepers in the claws of CCP:
****God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble~~~Psalm 46:1
LikeLiked by 3 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/17/july-17th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1275/comment-page-1/#comment-8488861)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Friday night update – 7/17/20
– General Spaulding retweets a Marine’s message to the President.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: (7/26/19) Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle visited Project 1 and showed their support during the Wall Symposium.
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totaling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher partners with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models.
(“Working with Holcombe Mixers has been a game changer,” said Tommy Fisher, President and CEO of Fisher Sand and Gravel. “We made a commitment to President Trump, the Department of Homeland Security, and the US Army Corps of Engineers to get the wall up faster, and do it financially smarter. Generally, you’re pouring 2-5 loads per day. With Holcombe Mixers, we can pour 20-25 loads of fresh concrete each day and not have to worry about it exceeding required temperatures.”)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
• Representative’s for Fisher admits “there are overgrown grass and weeds and soil erosion at the site.”
• “Fisher Industries, is working to smooth out the embankment and re-seed grass that hasn’t taken…”
• Engineers from both sides haven’t been able to come together yet for a hydrology meeting.
• “Both sides expressed frustration at the lack of input from Mexican officials but blamed it on the ongoing pandemic that has struck Mexico particularly hard. ”
• “Crane — who in January ruled that the government had not provided enough evidence to stop construction of the private border wall — said he would reset the hearing for 30 more days.”
• Crane said “I really do expect by then engineers will have gotten together and I hope there is some progress on areas where grass didn’t take.”
• Fisher told BorderReport that “it takes time for the grass to grow in the sand and so areas where the grass hasn’t taken hold yet we’ll fix” … “And then if there’s any spots that it looks like it’s going to just becoming a problem then that’s where we’ll put riprap (rubble).”
– for Fisher crews to be able fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass, and applying riprap (rubble) or concrete where necessary at Project 2
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tweet with video.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
John Bolton should be easy pickings for law enforcement if what you say is true. How long can people continue to operate and profit against the well-being of the United States of America under your watch? We either have a country or we don’t. Where is your Attorney General?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Joe Biden is truly a man for no reason for any season.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This guy’s an Alderman in Chicago:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nancy has spoken:
LikeLike
Unidentified Speaker of the House. Nonexistent. Gets Paid for a No-Show at work, but she’s protesting against Americans and causing severe division within a Nation.
These are not the actions of a democratic republic Speaker of the House and her Dem Representative Thugs.
Lack of Presence of House Dems in DC undermines MAGA.
Pelosi & her Thugs must be stopped….. from leeching American Taxpayers money
(Yes America saw one of your representative doing proxy voting from a boat out at sea while millions of Americans are unemployed. Despicable, Lazy Dem House members.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Didn’t we just bring back Federal executions? Shouldn’t mass murder qualify?
LikeLike
Ooooh, I’m liking the sound of that…..Mass Murders get Federal executions.
LikeLike
John Lewis, 80 died
LikeLike
I don’t like speak ill of the dead.
So I’ll only say good things about him today.
?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Has any-one else noticed the letters suddenly get smaller ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
yrs.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jul/17/immigration-groups-say-judge-has-ordered-daca-acce/
FTA “U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm, sitting in Maryland, issued an order restoring all parts of the program back to where they were, which means not only protecting current recipients but also approving new ones. It also renews an indirect pathway to citizenship, known as Advance Parole, that some DACA applicants had used to gain green cards….“The rescission of the DACA policy is vacated, and the policy is restored to its pre-September 5, 2017 status,” Judge Grimm said in his Friday directive. “Defendants and their agents, servants, employees, attorneys, and all persons in active concert or participation with any of them, are enjoined from implementing or enforcing the DACA rescission and from taking any other action to rescind DACA that is not in compliance with applicable law.”
US District Judge Paul W. Grimm another obama appointee. All these cases going against President Trump are handled by obama Federal Judges just unbelievable! Amazing to me that an EO by obama is “applicable law” but an EO by President Trump is not. President Trump should just ignore the judge and go ahead with “another phaseout of DACA, this time following all the procedures the courts said he skipped last time.” The Federal Judiciary is a corrupt joke and it appears that no matter how many Federal Judges President Trump appoints all the critical cases filed against President Trump/his administration will be given to obama Judges? Godspeed President Trump and Sundance!
LikeLike
Judge shopping is real, Problem is, no one is doing anything about it. I am assuming the Administration will appeal and the SC better put a stay on Grimms ruling.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
In my very large extended family that would be a small family gathering also.
We usually have a reunion about ever three years or so and have a lot more than 300 attend.
The Dems have a big problem.
LikeLike
LikeLike
The DNA test has just come back. Dr Fauci hatched from an egg laid by Chicken Little.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Thank you NRA, for endorsing our great President. But why the silence about the cowardice in Missouri? States don’t get any redder than Missouri. Republican politicians don’t get any more cowardly than the Republicans from Missouri. Not a keeper in the bunch. That includes you, Josh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
FEDS CRUSH Far Left in Portland as National Association of Police ENDORSES Trump!!!
Dr. Steve Turley – July 17, 2020
LikeLike
One of the only sane and insanely funny videos about the “virus”.
LikeLike
Interesting thread. This is why the virus is going to stall out in most parts of the US 6-8 weeks before the election.
LikeLike
Herd immunity may require 70% to be immune, but a person can be immune without detectable antibodies.
LikeLike
God bless our President and his family. China has attacked the world of people and our Country. Very angry. Our loss of life is unacceptable. We are in a battle against evil. I support you with prayer and door to door conversation with neighbors.
LikeLike
Listen…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
He will be lucky to get 45 seconds in a row from Sean!
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
“OMG, it’s a literal Karen map! NYT’s ‘extremely detailed’ mask map accidentally proves masks don’t WORK against COVID”
https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2020/07/17/omg-its-a-literal-karen-map-nyts-extremely-detailed-mask-map-accidentally-proves-masks-dont-work-against-covid/
LikeLike