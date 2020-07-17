Friday July 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
TGIF
Keb Mo and a group of musicians in different countries around the world team up via the magic of the internet to play some delta blues. “Walkin’ Blues” was written by Son House and popularized by Robert Johnson. Here’s the description from the Youtube channel:
“We started our version in Patagonia, Argentina with Roberto Luti and Nico Bereciartua playing slide guitars in front of a 100-year-old fig tree and with that raw performance, we added friends as we traveled to create a blues jam around the world. Blues is always from the people for the people and this video creates a moment in time to come together and put all the darkness and division we face as a human race into the music so it can set us free. Turn it up and enjoy!”
Dear Lord, please guide and protect Sundance and his team.
Please help us to understand how to assist Sundance on his mission.
Please help us to have no fear to assist Sundance and others that are working to do your will .
Amen.
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
Hide thy face from my sins, and blot out all mine iniquities. Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me. Cast me not away from thy presence; and take not thy holy spirit from me. Restore unto me the joy of thy salvation; and uphold me with thy free spirit. Then will I teach transgressors thy ways; and sinners shall be converted unto thee.
— From Psalm 51
Our Lord is with us. Always. 🙂
The Cure For the Impure
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
“Unto the pure all things are pure: but unto them that are defiled and unbelieving is nothing pure; but even their mind and conscience is defiled” (Titus 1:15).
The “pure” here are people whom God has saved by His grace (Eph. 2:8,9), “purifying their hearts by faith” (Acts 15:9). In Crete, where Titus was stationed (Tit. 1:5), some “vain talkers…of the circumcision” (1:10) were telling the purified believers in Crete’s churches that they would be “defiled” if they ate meats prohibited by the law of Moses (Lev. 11:43). But “we are not under the law, but under grace” (Rom. 6:15), and under grace “the kingdom of God is not meat and drink” so “all things indeed are pure” for purified believers (Rom. 14:17,20)—just as Paul told Titus (Tit. 1:15).
But “unto them that are defiled and unbelieving is nothing pure,” not even the meats that Moses approved under the law! If you’re wondering why everything an unbeliever eats is impure, it is because everything he does is impure. You see, everything an unbeliever does is sin. When a believer plows his field, he is being obedient to God’s command to work for a living, but “the plowing of the wicked, is sin” (Pr. 21:4). The “wonderful works” that unsaved men do are considered “iniquity” in God’s eyes (Mt. 7:22,23), for all of their righteousnesses “are as filthy rags” (Isa. 64:6). “Even their mind and conscience is defiled” (Tit. 1:15), for “the thoughts of the wicked are an abomination to the LORD” (Pr. 15:26), because “their thoughts are thoughts of iniquity” (Isa. 59:7).
The bad news is, if your mind is defiled, you’re not going to be able to trust your conscience, despite how unsaved people encourage one another to “let your conscience be your guide.” Paul knew by experience that the conscience of unsaved men “is defiled” (Tit. 1:15), for before he was saved, he brutally executed God’s people “in all good conscience before God” (Acts 23:1). His defiled mind was telling him that they were wrong and he was right, so his defiled conscience didn’t bother him a bit!
The good news is, there is a cure for the impure! As impure as men are in the sight of God, “our Saviour Jesus Christ… gave Himself for us, that He might redeem us from all iniquity, and purify unto Himself a peculiar people” (Titus 2:13,14). “Jesus Christ…loved us, and washed us from our sins in His own blood” (Revelation 1:5). The Corinthians were a very sinful group of people, but Paul could even write to them and say, “ye are washed…ye are sanctified…ye are justified in the name of the Lord Jesus” (I Cor. 6:11).
How does an impure sinner access this cleansing blood of Christ? Well, it is certainly “not by works of righteousness which we have done” (Titus 3:5). Every purified sinner knows that it was “according to His mercy He saved us, by the washing of regeneration” (Titus 3:5). The word “regeneration” means the giving of “newness of life” (Romans 6:4).
If you don’t care much for your present life, why not let God give you a new life? One that will begin the moment you believe that “Christ died for our sins…and…rose again” (I Corinthians 15:3,4)—everlasting life that will never see an end.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-cure-for-the-impure/
