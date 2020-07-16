Thursday July 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Gorgeous Samoyed. 😍
Cursday…
Woof. I don’t think so.
Unless the woman is a dwarf, that’s one huge mutt.
Can you imagine how many pounds of dog food he requires daily?
And to make matters worse, they don’t make pooper scoopers that big.
One playful nip and you might lose an arm. 😳
🤣
What’s the Difference?
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
“How would you differentiate between God’s instruction to Israel to purge Canaan of the various people groups located there and radical Islam’s jihad to purge the world of infidels?”
Many a Christian has wondered about God’s instructions to Israel to exterminate whole peoples in Canaan (Deut. 20:16,17), but there were reasons for this genocide, reasons that do not exist today.
When fallen angels took wives from among the daughters of men, they produced a race of giants in the early earth (Gen. 6:1-4). The purpose of the Flood was to exterminate that demonic race, Noah’s family being spared because he was “perfect in his generations” (6:9), i.e., not infected with this cursed seed.
Genesis 6:4 then describes another outbreak of giants that appeared “after” the days of the Flood, as Satan tried again to pollute the seed of the woman, frustrate the promise of Genesis 3:15, and prevent the birth of the Messiah. But since God had promised He would never again destroy the world with a flood (Gen. 9:11), it was left to the sword of Israel to wipe out this second eruption of giants, including Goliath, Og (Deut. 3:11) and many others (Num. 13:32,33; 2 Sam. 21:16-22).
This explains the seemingly heartless instruction to Joshua to exterminate the squatter nations that were sent there by Satan to contest the claim of Abraham’s seed to the land including, “all that breathed” (Josh. 10:40), “young and old” (Josh. 6:21), even their “little ones” (Deut. 2:34). But no such conditions exist on earth today, so any program that calls for the deaths of “unbelievers” is foreign to the Word of God rightly divided.
The story is told of a king who vowed to destroy his enemies, then proceeded to invite them all to a lavish feast. After the banquet, the king’s aides asked him what had become of his oath. “I did destroy my enemies,” he replied. “I destroyed my enemies by making them my friends!” Likewise, God’s only authorized method of destroying unbelievers today is by making them believers!
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/whats-the-difference-2/
Deuteronomy 20:16 But of the cities of these people, which the LORD thy God doth give thee for an inheritance, thou shalt save alive nothing that breatheth:
17 But thou shalt utterly destroy them; namely, the Hittites, and the Amorites, the Canaanites, and the Perizzites, the Hivites, and the Jebusites; as the LORD thy God hath commanded thee:
Genesis 6:1 And it came to pass, when men began to multiply on the face of the earth, and daughters were born unto them,
2 That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose.
3 And the LORD said, My spirit shall not always strive with man, for that he also is flesh: yet his days shall be an hundred and twenty years.
4 There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.
Genesis 6:9 These are the generations of Noah: Noah was a just man and perfect in his generations, and Noah walked with God.
Genesis 3:15 And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel.
Genesis 9:11 And I will establish my covenant with you; neither shall all flesh be cut off any more by the waters of a flood; neither shall there any more be a flood to destroy the earth.
Deuteronomy 3:11 For only Og king of Bashan remained of the remnant of giants; behold, his bedstead was a bedstead of iron; is it not in Rabbath of the children of Ammon? nine cubits was the length thereof, and four cubits the breadth of it, after the cubit of a man.
Numbers 13:32 And they brought up an evil report of the land which they had searched unto the children of Israel, saying, The land, through which we have gone to search it, is a land that eateth up the inhabitants thereof; and all the people that we saw in it are men of a great stature.
33 And there we saw the giants, the sons of Anak, which come of the giants: and we were in our own sight as grasshoppers, and so we were in their sight.
2 Samuel 21:16 And Ishbibenob, which was of the sons of the giant, the weight of whose spear weighed three hundred shekels of brass in weight, he being girded with a new sword, thought to have slain David.
17 But Abishai the son of Zeruiah succoured him, and smote the Philistine, and killed him. Then the men of David sware unto him, saying, Thou shalt go no more out with us to battle, that thou quench not the light of Israel.
18 And it came to pass after this, that there was again a battle with the Philistines at Gob: then Sibbechai the Hushathite slew Saph, which was of the sons of the giant.
19 And there was again a battle in Gob with the Philistines, where Elhanan the son of Jaareoregim, a Bethlehemite, slew the brother of Goliath the Gittite, the staff of whose spear was like a weaver’s beam.
20 And there was yet a battle in Gath, where was a man of great stature, that had on every hand six fingers, and on every foot six toes, four and twenty in number; and he also was born to the giant.
21 And when he defied Israel, Jonathan the son of Shimea the brother of David slew him.
22 These four were born to the giant in Gath, and fell by the hand of David, and by the hand of his servants.
Joshua 10:40 So Joshua smote all the country of the hills, and of the south, and of the vale, and of the springs, and all their kings: he left none remaining, but utterly destroyed all that breathed, as the LORD God of Israel commanded.
Joshua 6:21 And they utterly destroyed all that was in the city, both man and woman, young and old, and ox, and sheep, and ass, with the edge of the sword.
Deuteronomy 2:34 And we took all his cities at that time, and utterly destroyed the men, and the women, and the little ones, of every city, we left none to remain:
“Many a Christian has wondered about God’s instructions to Israel to exterminate whole peoples in Canaan (Deut. 20:16,17), but there were reasons for this genocide, reasons that do not exist today.”
Rather than focus on the giant extermination rationale that followed which appears to contain problematic elements, it is worthwhile to examine the central issue of national judgment in the times of the Israelites. An example concerns the Amalekites, the first to attack the Israelites after Egypt.
Exodus 17:14
“Then the LORD said to Moses, “Write this on a scroll as a reminder and recite it to Joshua, because I will utterly blot out the memory of Amalek from under heaven.””
Not long before the Israelites crossed into Canaan, this was reiterated in Deut. 25:17-19:
““Remember what Amalek did to you on the way as you were coming out of Egypt, how he met you on the way and attacked your rear ranks, all the stragglers at your rear, when you were tired and weary; and he did not fear God. Therefore it shall be, when the LORD your God has given you rest from your enemies all around, in the land which the LORD your God is giving you to possess as an inheritance, that you will blot out the remembrance of Amalek from under heaven. You shall not forget.””
The commandment to act came in the time of Saul, per 1 Samuel 15:1-3:
“Samuel also said to Saul, “The LORD sent me to anoint you king over His people, over Israel. Now therefore, heed the voice of the words of the LORD. Thus says the LORD of hosts: ‘I will punish Amalek for what he did to Israel, how he ambushed him on the way when he came up from Egypt. Now go and attack Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and do not spare them. But kill both man and woman, infant and nursing child, ox and sheep, camel and donkey.’”
Saul did not do that, which was a significant reason why he was rejected as king over Israel (cf. 1 Samuel 15:26). Before finishing a key part of the commandment and executing the Amalekite king, “Samuel declared: “As your sword has made women childless, so your mother will be childless among women”” 1 Samuel 15:33. Thus, the entire matter points to judgment for actions on a national scale.
Remember that at the time, Israelites also experienced judgments for sin, which resulted in scores of deaths by plagues and other means. This often corresponded with showing the result of continual sin and rebellion by people who had been offered God’s deliverance, protection and blessing. In 1st Corinthians 10:1-10, Paul listed one incident after another, pointing to physical judgments as warning of spiritual consequences if not heeded:
“Now these things happened to them as types and were written for our admonition, to whom the ends of the ages are arrived. Therefore the one thinking to stand, let him take heed, lest he fall. No temptation has seized you, except what is common to man. And God is faithful, who will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you are able, but will also provide with the temptation the escape, to be able to endure it” (1 Cor. 10:11-13).
Found in the bin…. 😦
Can we get a shout out and send love to Ad rem?!?!
Clean up on isles 1-16 is a mess sometimes.
Going through the trash can’t be fun!
Ad rem also provides humorous posts!
I appreciate you!! Thank you!
Corporate CEOs are in on the fraud.
If they really are concerned about black lives, why didn’t they tell BLM to go pound sand until BLM addresses blacks REAL horror – black on black violence and death in Chicago, New York, and every other major American city?
Corporate CEOs aren’t being shaken down, they’re willfully participating in the scam.
HAPPY CURSDAY!
The Amazing Story Behind Mexico’s Ancient Dog Breed
By Elisabeth Geier – FOR DOG PEOPLE
One of the most rare and unique dog breeds in the world, the Xoloitzcuintli, or Xolo (“sho-lo”) for short, has been around for a very long time. Also known as the “Mexican hairless dog,” these (usually) bald, ancient beauties are revered for their calm and loyal disposition.
https://www.rover.com/blog/xoloitzcuintli-mexican-hairless-dog/
Linda Ronstadt sings a Karla Bonoff song that could have been written about her life in 60’s and 70’s LA. On one level she was an enormously successful performer, earning millions in a very short time. But if you read some of the books written about LA music in that period what comes across is what an emotionally sterile place it actually. Relationships were as much about accommodation and real affecting and it was easy to feel, even if you were successful, worth millions, and famous, that nobody really cared. It was a perfect place to experience the kind of angst that showed up in so many of the songs Linda made popular. I think it’s sad that she was never able to create a relationship with someone that lasted. If you read her autobiography, you get the feeling that in spite or because of her wealth and fame, she was lonely. She paid a big price.
Pardon my poor editing. “Relationships were as much about accommodation and real.affecting . . .” Should read, “Relationships were as much about accommodation as real affection . . .”.
I think Ronstadt was too young (25) and full of rock music culture when she hooked up with Jerry Brown, 8 years her senior. His was a high profile professional political life and hers was taking off shortly towards super music stardom. I was surprised they lasted as long as they did.
But Linda is now a hard Lefty Trump hater and always had a radical left political perspective. Which was a little strange because she was always quoted as not being interested in politics when she started dating Brown. California in the 70s was still fairly Republican dominated, but San Francisco and Berkeley were the hotbeds of Leftwing radicalism.
Too much fame, demands on her time, and she and Brown parted ways in the latter 80s if I recall. Then she got really wacky. Lonely maybe, but #he chose it. Different Drum was her defining song, IMHO.
Like a lot of musicians then and now, she isn’t particularly well educated. When people have such enormous talent and success, it’s an easy hubris to think simplistic prattle is more than it actually is. In all those years, she never really grew intellectually. I don’t think she ever had the kind of conversations that would have allowed that to take place. I’ll at least respect a leftest who knows their stuff. Listening to some rich rock-star talk about socialism is comical. I can overlook her dumb politics and still like her music.
perfect
Frank is rolling over..
yeah, and 2020 wasn’t “a very good year”
You can’t let hippies or new-agers run food establishments.
In their zeal to avoid preservatives, this restaurant makes jam that gets 1/4 inch of mold on top and they tell employees to just scrape the mold off and serve the jam and put it in jars for sale at $14
Los Angeles’ elite are up in arms after photos emerge of the city’s trendiest brunch spot storing buckets of MOLDY JAM which workers are told to simply ‘scrape off’ before serving to customers and selling in $14 jars
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8525587/Los-Angeles-elite-arms-photos-emerge-trendy-brunch-spot-serving-MOLDY-JAM.html
“Koslow is set to launch her new cookbook next week on the topic of jam making”…LOL!
I reckon there’s a few jam canners (mason jars) right here at Treehouse who could outright school her
The first dog I adopted on my own was named Happy. We all called this procedure “the Happy pre-wash.” Such a character!
He looked Beagleish but was black and white with a thick longhaired tail. Died when he was 13 and I’d tear up for months afterward whenever I thought of him. My little buddy.
Man of Action
Happy Cursday, Treepers!
Gobi is an angel. Their story is wonderful.
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
