July 15th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1273

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “And let the beauty of the Lord our God be upon us,
And establish the work of our hands for us;
Yes, establish the work of our hands. ” 🌟 —-Psalm 90:217
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ Our Troops withdrawals from 5 bases in Afghanistan has been made
✅ A record-breaking 4.8 million jobs were created in June!
✅ The markets is almost up to where we left off before Chinese Wuhan Virus hit us
✅ 66% of Americans hold China accountable for the spread of Chinese Wuhan Virus
✅ 66% of those surveyed said they ‘plan to take steps to register’ their protest against China.
✅ 61% said US should reduce its trade dependency on China.
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Wednesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Atlanta, Georgia (Dep WH 1pm–speak 3:10pm***Arr back at WH 6:15pm)
— for States to rise up and confront their corrupted State government and Health Center for the Chinese Wuhan Virus distortions
— for Californians to find a way to rise up against tyranny against Newsom
— for Sidney Powell and Gen Flynn
— for protection for churches .
— for protection and safety for all our historical landmarks in USA
— YES for Voter ID and “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 18M unemployed Americans for their needs to be met and to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 235/450-500 miles of WALL
— for Hong Kong being taken over by Chi-Na, and for those being persecuted by CCP
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Defender Of American History ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”In the years ahead, America will go bigger, bolder, further, faster, and America will go first. America will always be first. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🌟🙏🌟 Special Prayer for Sundance and his Mission:
****We are with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, our prayers follow you.
🌟 “Blessed is the man who does not walk in the counsel of the wicked or stand in the way of sinners or sit in the seat of mockers. But his delight is in the law of the LORD, and on his law he meditates day and night.” 🌟—Psalm 1:1
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, July 15, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 111 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Strength—
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Donald’s Bible
Liberty & the Patriot
America’s First Couple-
Open Prayer for Hong Kong and our HK Treepers in the claws of CCP:
God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble~~~psalm 46:1
From Sundace’s Twitter:
Praying and Amen !
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/14/july-14th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1272/comment-page-1/#comment-8473663)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 7/13/20 – (See link above.)
– Chief Rodney Scott Border Wall System update w/ 235 miles complete.
Yesterday, President Trump mentioned 240 miles had been completed. Chief Scott’s wall update graphics tend to lag Trump’s wall announcements.
– Video: Steve Bannon interviews Tommy Fisher on the The War Room.
Topics: Recent hit piece on Fisher, erosion issues at Project 2, landscape establishment period for new construction, wall designs based on geography and geology, review of Project 1, etc…
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 7/14/20
– Brian Kolfage tweets above a surge in donations as a result of President Trump’s tweet.
– A list of more reasons for Trump’s tweet about WBTW.
– Steven Colbert video mentioned in above tweets.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: (7/26/19) Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle visited Project 1 and showed their support during the July Wall Symposium.
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totaling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
• Representative’s for Fisher admits “there are overgrown grass and weeds and soil erosion at the site.”
• “Fisher Industries, is working to smooth out the embankment and re-seed grass that hasn’t taken…”
• Engineers from both sides haven’t been able to come together yet for a hydrology meeting.
• “Both sides expressed frustration at the lack of input from Mexican officials but blamed it on the ongoing pandemic that has struck Mexico particularly hard. ”
• “Crane — who in January ruled that the government had not provided enough evidence to stop construction of the private border wall — said he would reset the hearing for 30 more days.”
• Crane said “I really do expect by then engineers will have gotten together and I hope there is some progress on areas where grass didn’t take.”
• Fisher told BorderReport that “it takes time for the grass to grow in the sand and so areas where the grass hasn’t taken hold yet we’ll fix” … “And then if there’s any spots that it looks like it’s going to just becoming a problem then that’s where we’ll put riprap (rubble).”
– for Fisher crews to be able fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass, and applying riprap (rubble) or concrete where necessary at Project 2
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Here is an interesting twist to consider…
– (7/26/19) Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle visited Project 1 and praised the private efforts to build the wall at the 2019 July Wall Symposium.
– (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
(12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were invited to visit the White House.
– Within the last couple months the Federal Government has stated they were more open to purchasing finished product from the private sector built with private funding.
– WBTW always gets the most donations when they are attacked by the media as many outlets pick it up and the overall attention is greater.
– A negative tweet from POTUS about WBTW would be more widely spread by the media than a tweet of support.
– Perhaps another reason for President Trump’s negative tweet targeting WBTW was a way to bring public attention to WBTW &/or Fisher private efforts without being accused of favoritism. Not saying this was the main reason… just a possibility.
So I’m not saying this was the only reason for President Trump’s negative tweet but it does seem to be a possibility.
Stillwater,
It would make sense. In fact I’m laughing now. He just may be trolling the very batty fake media to the point that the fake media don’t know which side is up or down….or to report or not to report……or to go out and count, one-two-pick up sticks…. or maybe the best thing for them is to crawl back in their playpens with their pacifier & blankie and whine “He Broke Me. MAMA!!” LoL
Hi Grandma C.,
There could be multiple reasons for the tweet.
– To protect himself from attack in case there are big or small erosion problems with Project 2 which could be exploited by the media during an election year.
– President Trump’s negative tweet targeting WBTW may be a way to bring public attention to WBTW &/or Fisher private efforts without being accused of favoritism.
(Also, spelling errors in Trump tweets garner more attention. lol)
– The above statement is especially true because all of the hit pieces on Fisher by the Washington Post says President Trump and Jared Kushner were always pushing Fisher.
– etc.
Actually it all makes sense, too—if fake media are going to strategize and attack then TEAM Trump can strategize and deflect or throw fake media off.—two can play the game.
Here is the Colbert video mentioned above.
Trump Supporter Behind Crumbling Border Wall Segment Wins $1.7B Contract To Build More Wall
That wasnt even close to funny, just obnoxious rant. Why would anyone watch that crap?
Maybe no one does.
Praying and Praising !
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Democrats don’t like the youngsters of America anyways. The ones they don’t kill in the womb they end up brainwashing them in the public school system, and transforming them into hate America, communist spouting morons!
Trump Retweets:
I can’t even imagine the responses to that tweet. I think reading them would kill me.
You had me curious so I went in to look. It only had 3 negative, one from Lincoln Project rinos brats.
The rest were a bunch of Trump family and Team Trump Tweets dominating the comments section. Too funny and enjoyable for a change. Even Randy Quaid chimed in for support.
Come to think of it…It is unusual for Ivanka to “advertise” a Pro-Trump”s product. President Trump and Team Trump is up to something….maybe they’re drawing the media to Ivanka so that Sundance’s work can seep into government community or whatever it is he got set up to do. (wink)
Praying for Trump family and for Sundance….all the time.
Finally Tapper has a moment of truth.. https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/07/14/cnns-tapper-gov-cuomos-victory-tour-poster-doesnt-include-pictures-of-32000-dead-new-yorkers/
New York is the example of everything that went wrong and what not to do. Unbelievable gall to paint themselves as a success story.
Cuomo most likely thinks all the thousands of dead elderly is a victory. He’s proud of his abortion law also killing babies in last trimester.
There’s something else going on with Cuomo … not sure of the information
They say what Cuomo did to the Nursing Homes he also did to the facilities with people who have Development Disabilities
Five of the worst presidents this nation has had to endure.
$11.50 for the honor of buying Cuomo’s CV celebration poster.
Cuomo’s poster looks like those creepy murals in the Denver airport.
Why are all the people using the rope to climb back up the mountain?
Catherine Herridge.
Why do folks jump to the conclusion that Ms Herridge was asking a “gotcha” question? With President Trump’s quick and sharp reply I looked at it as a softball question. She pitched a slow one over the middle of the plate and he knocked it out of the park. I only guess this because I take Catherine Herridge to be a supporter of the President. If this Dempanic happened in 2016 and President Obama was asked the same question in the same way, most folks here would come to a similar conclusion. IMHO
I sure hope USSA news tells someone in the government … quick! Maybe we could send ATF or US Marshalls in to seize Gov. Newsom’s gold stash? When the ChiComs land in California to invade the US, we can still send in Chuck Norris. He stopped the Cubans when they invaded Florida, almost by himself. I saw the documentary, “Invasion USA”.
I hope someone will also be looking into Captagon being supplied to these unhinged violent people – will any of them be arrested and checked for drugs in their bloodstream?
A couple of those that I have seen in various videos seem like they are on the verge of a horrific withdrawal phase, very emotional – the gal who wanted to stab people – and another one at a park who kept up a very desperate diatribe as she got back into her car that had stuffed animals on the dashboard – she was talking on her phone, calling 911?
Plus, they look like they don’t really eat – very thin to the point of almost emaciated but driven by an energy, which I think is from drugs – if they do so much damage for so many hours, they get another dose and everything is all right again – for a while.
The 54% that say yes must be as bad off as Biden.
Today’s one off was the manner in which our VSGPDJT will engage SLO-Joe in debate.
Asymmetrical campaigning is in full swing . . .
Come on, Dr. Biden – this is really sick that you let your husband go through this – have you been promised something? are you afraid to get him to jump off the merry-go-round? are you thinking he is fine?
It aggravates me that his wife doesn’t pull him out of this – does she just not give a damn that he is obviously suffering?
THIS is the Democratic Party – they don’t give a damn what this person is going through – they don’t care about Joe Biden anymore than they care about you and me
Good bye, Ruth.
From Sundance twitter on Tuesday (yesterday):
For Illinois treepers: https://www.mystateline.com/news/million-unmasked-march-protest-scheduled-at-illinois-capitol/
Gov Pritzger has been talking about masks for school kids (IF they even return to school). The link has some info on an “unmasked march” planned in Springfield. He has no authority to force parents to force their kids to wear a mask. Dude is a tyrant who doesn’t give a bleep about kids.
Grenell for Governator Part Deux??
Start the recall!!
I thought Gray Davis and Arnold were bad enough for us here in California, but Newsom far surpasses both of them in being truly awful for this state. He’s another wealthy White leftist who doesn’t give a sh*t about the people he governs. Both Newsom in California and Cuomo in New York are purposely sabotaging their states because they are the anchors of the national economy. If both California and New York remain economically depressed then it will have a ripple effect on the rest of the country. When Democrats succeed the entire country is made to suffer. Anywhere Democrats govern means people are suffering horribly!
Finance can easily leave NY.
As my cold anger gently simmers…. Ada County Idaho, we just had a 6 person not-elected panel make wearing masks mandatory. State is red, but Ada County is blue.
The bloom is off the ruse!
https://www.ktvb.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/idaho-covid-19-numbers-deaths-latest-updates-coronavirus/277-1bb081cd-5ab8-4663-9426-e6f63f2967a2
Grrrrrr.
Many refugees from California have headed to Idaho.
One hundred years of communist agitation and this is all we get?
Freaks.
But they are dangerous and should be treated as such.
May be time to boycott Burger King…
Yes…It is time to Boycott Burger Flops.We rarely ever ate there anyway and last time we did was decades ago.
It is dumb to show farting sessions on food ads…dumb dumb dumb. That alone is enough to make one puke.
How utterly freaking stupid. Stop hiring woke New York libtards to do write your ad campaigns.
Does Burger King actually use meat?
I guess it’s one way to try to bump up the Impossible Whopper.
Haven’t eaten at one in YEARS. Started boycotting them over the gay queen burger or whatever it was.
Looks like Joe has a new hero…
Joe Biden Quotes Chinese Communist Dictator and Mass Murderer Mao Tse Tung During Fundraiser
By Cristina Laila – Published July 14, 2020 at 3:09pm
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/joe-biden-quotes-chinese-communist-dictator-mass-murderer-mao-tse-tung-fundraiser/
You ask yourself, “How can people of conscience want this man to be President?” The answer is simple: they have no consciences. Dead, done, gone! If they did, they would investigate what’s really going on and cease their support.
More likely an old hero of creepy Joe’s.
ABC actually posted a positive “cop story.” Maybe they watched President Trump’s positive cop story meeting at the WH or read one of his tweets. My son had recently mentioned how to clear a baby’s airway if something is stuck in it. It was exactly like the police officer did in tipping the babies head downward. No Heimlich maneuver at that delicate age.
Mom not helpful.
Wonder what made her think to tie her hair up in the middle of thinking her baby was dying. Seems weird.
It’s a nervous habit. Women play with scrunchies all the time.
Not authored by me, an anonymous comment on another site which captured my attention as valuable:
I believe that President Trump should be explicitly clear about WHY he granted Stone Clemency, to wit:
“This order for clemency was granted for the following reasons.
First, the Defendant was deprived of a fair and impartial jury due to the presence of a rabidly anti-Trump (and Trump associates) foreperson. This is grounds in and of itself for the vacation of the conviction.
Second, the Defendant was prevented from presenting a full and complete defense of his choice, by for example questioning the Special Counsel about deficiencies in their investigation, political biases brought to bear, abuse of their authority, and other such discrepancies or items of misconduct that could lead a reasonable person to find the Defendant not-guilty. Again, these issues alone would constitute solid grounds for vacation of the conviction.
Third, the Defendant was not afforded Equal Protection of the Laws in being charged for lying to a Congressional Committee when many other high(er) profile individuals, including numerous former Public Officials, have committed more egregious misrepresentations to Congress but have not been charged (See, e.g., lying about surveillance of Americans’ meta-data). There is only one standard of Justice, and if blatant lying is acceptable for those popular with the media or who espouse “liberally acceptable” views then it must be acceptable for those unpopular with the media or who espouse “conservatively unacceptable” views.
Fourth, the Judge’s refusal to delay the Defendant’s report date in light of his age and pre-existing medical condition, at a time when many other Judges are actively ordering the release of prisoners with less serious conditions than Defendant, raises serious concerns.
Finally, the failure of the District Court to allow the Defense to probe alleged Abuse of Authority by the Prosecution, including but not limited to the use of armed officers in a pre-dawn raid (while informing the media in advance), as well as the legality of the Special Counsel’s appointment raises additional concern.
For the above reasons, the President is granted FULL AND COMPLETE clemency to the Defendant. The President is not pardoning the Defendant at this time, and if the District Court genuinely believes the Defendant should serve time the Court remains free to vacate the conviction based on the valid grounds discussed above and afford Defendant a new, and this time fair, trial.”
Treepers and Sundance, I have heard many on this site express a desire to stand up and fight what we see going on around us in this country by leftists and organizations such as BLM and Antifa. We have Sundance who is hard at work assembling the intelligence to show everyone who will listen just how corrupt and broken our government is but I believe there are many on this site who know we need more and are willing to stand up but are waiting for someone or something to help us organize so we can do what is necessary should the time come. I believe I have seen the beginning of something that could be a more action oriented arm of the Treehouse and those that believe our republic is at risk. The video below is from Mike Glover, I have been listening to his podcasts for a while now. He is a Special Forces veteran and deals mostly in preparedness and self reliance and he is starting a new initiative call American Contingency. This may be just what the doctor ordered.
Virginia Citizens Defense League Update:
1. Newport News votes to ban open carry
2. Action Item: Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors to have VCDL’s “No local gun-control” resolution presented to them on Thursday!
3. Action Item: Charlotte County to vote on resolution on August 10
4. Important: Gun owners need to all follow the “NATO Doctrine” for gun rights
5. Action Item: Halifax County Board of Supervisors needs more gun owners to contact them
https://mailchi.mp/054846bcd599/va-alertnewport-news-bans-open-carry-isle-of-wight-charlotte-and-halifax-county-updates?e=3e5825b2fe
Trump backed candidate Tony Gonzales is up by 7 votes against his opponent in that Texas House primary race. Never let anyone tell you your vote doesn’t count!
