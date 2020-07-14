Tuesday July 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
What a view!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
July 14, 1789, start of the French Revolution which led to the end of governance by Monarchy, and the Divine Right of Kings in “the Hexagon”. Many families of the aristocracy went into self-exile when things started to get dicey. Those who waited too long met their end by the guillotine blade.
Americans refer to this date as Bastille Day, but the French call it “le catorze juillet” – la fête nationale: *July 14th, the national holiday.
There is always an enormous military parade down the Champs-Élysées in Paris on this holiday. President Trump was very impressed when he and FLOTUS attended several years ago.
I failed to check today, so I wonder if they have cancelled the parade, because COVID! I hope there is a big, beautiful, grand parade. Bonne fête à vous, nos amis français! We will always remember your help in the war for American Independence.
LikeLike
https://www.voanews.com/europe/france-marks-bastille-day-toned-down-celebrations
Evidently, a “toned down” celebration shall commence, but only with a few thousand invited guests. The yellow vests must watch on TV.
LikeLike
https://www.voanews.com/europe/france-marks-bastille-day-toned-down-celebrations
Evidently, a “toned down” celebration shall commence, but only with a few thousand invited guests. The yellow vests must watch on TV.
LikeLike
Gotta love the Chinese, they’re masters of s***-stirring.
With the US sanctions on Iran causing massive internal problems the Chinese sawan opportunity and is hammering out the details on a multi-billion dollar 25-year massive deal with Iran. Iran will get access to advanced Chinese weapons (and the Chinese get a beta test ground), intelligence sharing (that will include, no doubt, Chinese SIGINT and IMINT of Israel), joint military exercises (all too obvious) and unspecified research and weapons development…sorta like what Iran had with Russia.
China will also heavily invest in improving the Iranian infrastructure, telecommunications and Iranian banking. In turn China gets access to Iranian oil and gas (remember the South Pars gas field? No?). All of this will be accomplished through China’s new e-RMB currency, neatly getting around US restrictions. When the issue of sanctions against Iran come before the UN security Council now Iran will have both Russia and China there, both with vested interests in Iran, sitting on Iran’s side.
China’s adroitly brough Iran under its wing and left the US and Russia on the outside while Israel’s position is made much more precarious. Israel was looking at strategic alliances with China but China sees its benefit being more in getting down with the Moslem countries and Iran in particular. This secures Iran’s position, may put Iran in the position to block Turkey’s push to be THE power in the Middle East. It dulls the US’s, and Russia’s positions in the region while putting Israel in a really precarious position – especially if Biden gets elected in November. Xi’s gotta have a smile 5 feet wide.
LikeLike
Emmylou Harris and her original Hot Band w/ Rodney Crowell and Albert Lee. If you like to watch really good guitar playing, Albert shows us some killer licks in his extended solo about half way into Emmylou’s song.
LikeLike
What Shall We Do?
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
When John the Baptist appeared as Christ’s forerunner, God’s chosen people had lived under the law of Moses for fifteen hundred years but had not kept it. Hence John’s call to repentance and baptism for the remission of sins (Mark 1:4).
John was in earnest, too, for when the thoughtless multitude came to him to be baptized, he sent them back, saying: “Bring forth fruits worthy of repentance” (Luke 3:7,8).
Their lives were to be changed and they were to show it. When the people asked: “What shall we do, then?” he told them to live for others rather than for self (Luke 3:10,11). When the tax collectors asked: “What shall we do?” he demanded that they stop cheating the tax payers and live honestly (Vers. 12,13). When the soldiers asked: “What shall we do?” he told them to forbear violence, false accusation and bribery (Ver. 14).
Clearly, righteousness was demanded under John’s message. His hearers were to repent, be baptized, and bring forth the fruits of true repentance. When our Lord appeared, He proclaimed the same message as John (Matt. 3:1,2; 4:17). A lawyer asked: “What shall I do to inherit eternal life?” and He replied: “What is written in the law?” When the lawyer recited the basic commands of the Law, our Lord answered: “This do and thou shalt live” (Luke 10:25-28). God was still demanding righteousness. They were all under the Law (Gal. 4:4,5; Matt. 23:1,2; etc.).
Some suppose this was all changed after Calvary by the so-called “great commission.” This is not so. When, at Pentecost, Peter’s hearers were convicted of their sins and asked “What shall we do?” Peter commanded them to “repent and be baptized… for the remission of sins” just as John had done (Mark 1:4; cf. Acts 2:38). He did not tell them that Christ had died for their sins.
Paul was the first to say: “But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested… [We] declare His righteousness for the remission of sins” (Rom. 3:21-26). When the Gentile jailor fell on his knees and asked: “What must I do to be saved?” Paul replied: “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:30,31). This is God’s message for sinners today, for “we have redemption through [Christ’s] blood, the forgiveness of sins according to the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/what-shall-we-do/
Mark 1:4 John did baptize in the wilderness, and preach the baptism of repentance for the remission of sins.
Luke 3:7 Then said he to the multitude that came forth to be baptized of him, O generation of vipers, who hath warned you to flee from the wrath to come? 8 Bring forth therefore fruits worthy of repentance, and begin not to say within yourselves, We have Abraham to our father: for I say unto you, That God is able of these stones to raise up children unto Abraham.
Luke 3:10 And the people asked him, saying, What shall we do then? 11 He answereth and saith unto them, He that hath two coats, let him impart to him that hath none; and he that hath meat, let him do likewise.
Luke 3:12 Then came also publicans to be baptized, and said unto him, Master, what shall we do? 13 And he said unto them, Exact no more than that which is appointed you. 14 And the soldiers likewise demanded of him, saying, And what shall we do? And he said unto them, Do violence to no man, neither accuse any falsely; and be content with your wages.
Matthew 3:1 In those days came John the Baptist, preaching in the wilderness of Judaea, 2 And saying, Repent ye: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.
Mt 4:17 From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.
Luke 10:25 And, behold, a certain lawyer stood up, and tempted him, saying, Master, what shall I do to inherit eternal life? 26 He said unto him, What is written in the law? how readest thou? 27 And he answering said, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbour as thyself. 28 And he said unto him, Thou hast answered right: this do, and thou shalt live.
Galatians 4:4 But when the fulness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son, made of a woman, made under the law, 5 To redeem them that were under the law, that we might receive the adoption of sons.
Matthew 23:1 Then spake Jesus to the multitude, and to his disciples, 2 Saying, The scribes and the Pharisees sit in Moses’ seat:
Mark 1:4 John did baptize in the wilderness, and preach the baptism of repentance for the remission of sins. // Acts 2:38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
Romans 3:21 But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested, being witnessed by the law and the prophets; 22 Even the righteousness of God which is by faith of Jesus Christ unto all and upon all them that believe: for there is no difference: 23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus: 25 Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God; 26 To declare, I say, at this time his righteousness: that he might be just, and the justifier of him which believeth in Jesus.
Acts 16:30 And brought them out, and said, Sirs, what must I do to be saved? 31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
LikeLike
“When our Lord appeared, He proclaimed the same message as John (Matt. 3:1,2; 4:17). A lawyer asked: “What shall I do to inherit eternal life?” and He replied: “What is written in the law?” When the lawyer recited the basic commands of the Law, our Lord answered: “This do and thou shalt live” (Luke 10:25-28). God was still demanding righteousness. They were all under the Law (Gal. 4:4,5; Matt. 23:1,2; etc.).”
Luke 10:25-28 corresponds with Mark 12:28-34, as they feature the first and second greatest commandments involving love in one’s their spirit and heart for God and for others. Though those who understood their significance were led to a point “not far from the kingdom of God” (cf. Mark 12:34), the reality remained for those under the law and the old covenant that “there is no one righteous” (cf. Romans 3:10) and that “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (cf. Romans. 3:23).
Another question about what an individual could do to inherit eternal life is asked of Jesus in Mark 10. There, Jesus referenced some of the Ten Commandments to the rich young ruler who asked what he could do to inherit eternal life . After the man said he kept the commandments from his youth, the Lord’s reaction was clear: “Jesus looked and him and loved him (Mark 10:21a)”. Had the rich young ruler thereby been justified, especially with his clear regard for the commandments? Or, could it be that even with someone believing they’ve sufficiently followed the written code, the man’s justification was not a settled matter?
Jesus continued (Mark 10:21b-22): “One thing you lack,” he said. “Go, sell everything you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven. Then come, follow me.” Jesus asked the man — who had asked what must “I” do — for something beyond the letter of the written code. Instead, the man went away, showing that those who adjudge themselves to be walking according to the written code may or may not be truly walking with Jesus.
Romans 10 and Galatians 3 significantly inform ChrIst’s interaction with the rich young ruler as well as provide fuller context on the law as it relates to salvation and justification. In both chapters, Paul quotes Leviticus 18:5. He indicates that “now it is evident that no one is justified before God by the law, because “The righteous will live by faith.” But the Law is not of faith. Rather, “The one having done these things will live by them” (Galatians 3:11-12). In Romans, Paul contrasts what “Moses writes of the righteousness that is of the Law” (cf. Romans 10:5 with Lev. 18:5 quote) with “the righteousness of faith” (cf. Romans 10:6).
Paul had made observations concerning Israel’s pursuing a law of righteousness by works rather than by faith (cf. Romans 9:30-32) while noting in Romans 10:4 — “For the end of Law is Christ, unto righteousness to everyone believing”. None of those under the Law were saved by keeping it, as they fell short of doing that (cf. James 2:10). Having indicated that righteousness and justification did not come from the law, even for the children of Israel (cf. Romans 3:20, 28, Galatians 2:16, 21, 3:21) Paul again spoke to the directional purpose of the law: “So the law became our guardian to lead us to Christ, that we might be justified by faith” (Galatians 3:24).
LikeLike
The earlier Scriptural examples bore out the law’s directional purpose in reality, as those inquiring about how to obtain eternal life (including the one “testing” Jesus per Luke 10:25) were led to the end of what they could do as individuals, and were pointed towards Christ.
Another “what shall we do” question is extremely telling as it relates to salvation. In an instance where Jesus had been asked by those following Him “What must we do, that we may be doing the works of God?”, He replied: “This is the work of God, that you should believe in Him whom He has sent” (cf. John 6:28-29).
What the Lord then discussed in the John 6 discourse concerned obtaining eternal life, first through believing in Him (verses 39-40, 47) and then in eating His flesh and drinking His blood (verse 50-58). Were one to focus on how obtaining eternal life in the latter way (as some did without seeing the spiritual metaphor to which Jesus apparently spoke in John 6:63), one might erroneously connect salvation to a physical act or personal work or works rather than received by grace through faith.
In accordance with all of this, Paul emphasized that everyone of those receiving salvation by grace through faith — from Genesis times (cf. Gal. 3:16) until the time of the Gentiles (cf. Romans 11:25, Eph. 3:3-7) — were recipients not by law but ‘according to the promise’:
Galatians 3:26-29 — “For you are all sons of God through faith in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male and female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus. Now if you are of Christ, then you are Abraham’s seed, heirs according to the promise.”
LikeLike