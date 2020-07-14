July 14th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1272

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Treepers, please read my long(ish) comment. Sundance has called us to act, in the spirit of Andrew Breitbart, who instructed us to “walk toward the fire.”
Many of you wonder what you might do besides voting, contacting your elected officials, or financially contributing to worthy entities such as CTH. Many of you are limited by health, time, or finances. I hope to inspire you.
Fake news is the enemy of the people. All politics is local. Therefore, start with your local media. It works. Complaining to the nat’l media might be futile, but starting local is key.
It may be uncomfortable to issue a complaint against a local member of your media, but it needs to be done if they exhibit bias. That “nice guy” you might know (or you know someone else who knows him) deserves to be challenged when he delivers biased news. He’s not really such a “nice guy” if he insults your political ideology, when you veer even slightly toward Conservatism.
A few years ago, I shared my account of getting a local News Director of a news/talk radio station removed. He was a “nice guy” – with kids, and a mortgage. He was really my local enemy, and he learned a lesson. Or maybe he didn’t, I don’t care. He’s gone. It’s WAR…and I feel no remorse.
Since then, his replacement has become even worse. I’ve noted recent examples of his blatant bias, snark, and unprofessional commentary in the news stories shared across all the sister stations. I contacted the General Manager, who sent me a very respectful reply – and seems genuinely concerned. I will respond with full fortitude, and expect that there will be changes.
This “nice guy” News Director feels entitled to insult and offend me, when I simply want to get the local news and weather. Not acceptable. Especially in an election year, we have an OBLIGATION to report “news correspondents” who are serving as shills for the Democrat Party.
This is the time. It’s an election year, and there are FCC guidelines. It’s WAR. Use your real name, and gather your friends to back you up if need be.
If you have the time watch this, if not go to about the 19 minute mark and wait until you see all the clips of many local and national news outlets who ALL say the same key words.
Do the guidelines say anything about bias??
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Oh, satisfy us early with Your mercy,
That we may rejoice and be glad all our days! ” 🌟 —-Psalm 90:14
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ Planned Sunday protesting in Martinez, CA, was without incident and much smaller (250-300 per JoeKnuckles) than the fake media claimed (2,000-3,500)-Prayer answered!
✅ 90% of Evangelicals back President Trump
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Tuesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for States who are now being forced to shutdown again-CA
— for Californians to find a way to rise up against tyranny against Newsom
— for favorable primaries today (Tues) Alabama, Maine, Texas–for MAGA candidates wins
— for Sidney Powell and Gen Flynn
— for protection for churches .
— for protection and safety for all our historical landmarks in USA
— YES for Voter ID and “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 18M unemployed Americans for their needs to be met and to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 240/450-500 miles of WALL
— for Hong Kong being taken over by Chi-Na, and for those being persecuted by CCP
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Respect Our America Flag ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ” Our nation is blessed with limitless reserves of talent, tenacity, and resolve. The same spirit of American determination that sends our people into space will conquer this disease on Earth. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🌟🙏🌟 Special Prayer for Sundance and his Mission:
****We are with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, our prayers follow you.
🌟 “He loves righteousness and justice;
the earth is full of the steadfast love of the Lord.” 🌟—Psalm 33:5
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, July 14, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 112 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Strength—
Grandma Covfefe, good to see you. 1🥰
My President.
Like a Boss.
God Bless and Protect President Donald Trump.
Lord, let us save our Republic.
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Praying and Amen !
Liberty & The Patriot
Just say’n.. 😉
The Awakening…
Amen. Thanks, Grandma. Everybody else, too.
Glad to hear that the Martinez, CA went well! Sorry to hear about further lockdowns in CA! Some of these Democrat governors would make Stalin proud😡
On a different note…and in memory of the late Charlie Daniels. from one of his prayers on twitter.
Lord, it seems most of the media is bent on scaring us, our politicians on dominating us. and our experts on confusing us.
Lord help us to keep our eyes on the Author and Finisher of our faith, the Way, the Truth and the Life..
Yep. All those businesses that just pulled the plywood off their storefronts have to either close back up or serve people outside.
The Democrats must know they are going to lose big. This smacks of desperation. Newsome is destroying his own economy and punishing his own blue state voters just so he can pull the nation’s economy down with him. I’m sure the party will reward him for his loyalty in the future.
America’s First Couple
Grandma, I look at your prayer daily. I didn’t mean to post over the top of you, but for my first time, I tried to get a comment toward the top of the Daily Pres. thread. ❤
LikeLike
Wow, he’s not letting up, is he? That’s MY PRESIDENT! 🙂
Isn’t Paul Ryan…SOB…in charge of something over there now?? That is probably the problem with Fox news
He’s on the Board. And the Murdoch brothers, who now run the place, are progressives rabid with TDS.
Just making sure you all saw that there’s a new episode of Joe Dan Gorman’s Intellectual Froglegs entitled “Commie Dearest.” Enjoy!
https://intellectualfroglegs.com/commie-dearest/
Oooh, thanx! Day off tomorrow, with company who will also want to watch! 🙂
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/13/july-13th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1271/comment-page-1/#comment-8469486)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 7/12/20 – (See link above.)
– President Trump tweet stating we now have 240 miles of border wall completed.
– AP article: “Trump rips private Texas border wall built by his supporters”
– President Trump’s tweet mentioned in above article referencing Project 2.
– 5 possible reasons for President Trump’s tweet in reference to Project 2.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 7/13/20
– Chief Rodney Scott Border Wall System update w/ 235 miles complete.
Yesterday, President Trump mentioned 240 miles had been completed. Chief Scott’s wall update graphics tend to lag Trump’s wall announcements.
– Video: Steve Bannon interviews Tommy Fisher on the The War Room.
Topics: Recent hit piece on Fisher, erosion issues at Project 2, landscape establishment period for new construction, wall designs based on geography and geology, review of Project 1, etc…
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totaling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
• Representative’s for Fisher admits “there are overgrown grass and weeds and soil erosion at the site.”
• “Fisher Industries, is working to smooth out the embankment and re-seed grass that hasn’t taken…”
• Engineers from both sides haven’t been able to come together yet for a hydrology meeting.
• “Both sides expressed frustration at the lack of input from Mexican officials but blamed it on the ongoing pandemic that has struck Mexico particularly hard. ”
• “Crane — who in January ruled that the government had not provided enough evidence to stop construction of the private border wall — said he would reset the hearing for 30 more days.”
• Crane said “I really do expect by then engineers will have gotten together and I hope there is some progress on areas where grass didn’t take.”
• Fisher told BorderReport that “it takes time for the grass to grow in the sand and so areas where the grass hasn’t taken hold yet we’ll fix” … “And then if there’s any spots that it looks like it’s going to just becoming a problem then that’s where we’ll put riprap (rubble).”
– for Fisher crews to be able fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass, and applying riprap (rubble) or concrete where necessary at Project 2
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 "The more that a broken system tells you that you're wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it's the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation." ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
– Chief Rodney Scott Border Wall System update w/ 235 miles complete.
– Yesterday, President Trump mentioned 240 miles had been completed. Chief Scott’s wall update graphics tend to lag Trump’s wall announcements.
I am not sure if many people saw my post from last night, as it was stuck in moderation for most of the night. So here is a different article identifying Holcombe as Fisher’s new concrete contractor for their $1.3b wall contract.
The change here, is the concrete is carted dry and mixed on site straight from the truck. This is a method popular in remote locations and long distances from concrete batching plants.
FTA Holcombe Mixers is providing eight, high payload volumetric mixer trucks in partnership with Fisher Sand & Gravel and Cat Construction to fast-track a wall on Arizona’s southern border—the main aspect of a $1.3 billion Department of Homeland Security contract. From a single loading point, the trucks have paced stepped up concrete or grout prFTAoduction and delivery requirements for two-shift workdays common along a 45-mile jobsite.
http://concreteproducts.com/news/12414-holcombe-dispatches-volumetric-mixers-to-45-mile-arizona-border-wall-site.html#.XwyhdUBuJjo
New info from article.
– They are probably working 2 shifts. (16 hours per day) Now we just have to guess how many concrete pours each crew can make per shift.
– Fisher now has at least 16 CAT excavators. I think the most I’ve seen in a photo before was 13 or 14.
Excerpts:
– “We made a commitment to President Trump, Homeland Security, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to get the wall up faster, and do it financially smarter. Generally, you’re pouring two to five loads per day. With Holcombe Mixers, we can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day and not have to worry about it exceeding required temperatures,” says Tommy Fisher, whose Dickinson, N.D., business secured a major part of the contract on the strength of a proprietary post and bollard system
– The partnership equips Fisher S&G crews for speed and volume across a remote area where hot, arid conditions rule. Along with one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models, a fleet of 16 Cat 390E track excavators is deployed to precisely hold and locate fixtured bollard posts in place as concrete footings are poured and set up.
– “An element of control is key for a project that demands not only durability, but also the volume of fresh concrete that needs to be poured 16 hours a day,” says Brent Holcombe…
Jump to 3:42 for Steve Bannon’s interview with Tommy Fisher.
Topics: Recent hit piece on Fisher, erosion issues at Project 2, landscape establishment period for new construction, wall designs based on geography and geology, review of Project 1, etc…
War Room Pandemic Ep. 277 – 7/13/20
Excerpts:
3:42 – 14:44 – Steve Bannon interviews Tommy Fisher.
4:50 – Bannon: Over the weekend there was kind of a hit piece on you and one of the reporters down there is saying that the wall you built actually on the river had some problems. Can you get us up to date? … So can you walk us through what this hit piece on your wall on the Rio Grande and what the reality is?
5:23 – Fisher: Yeah sure Steve. So there was some articles written that there was major erosion to the wall and that the wall could potentially fall in the river which was absolutely nonsense.
– Of course we built next to the river there are slopes that drain to the river that are five to one from the wall that we built. Basically two-thirds of the soil the grass took very well and it grew fast and during an eight inch and a five inch rain event basically there was no erosion on one side and minor erosion on the other… maybe about a foot deep in the sand where the grass didn’t grow.
6:01 – So anyone who has any experience in construction will know that when you build construction or new construction you have a landscape establishment period to get the grass to grow where it needs to grow and as contractors we have other remedies that we can do with rip-rap or additional concrete.
– So I was able to go out there two weeks ago, witnessed the wall and the road myself… There wasn’t one part of concrete that looks like it’s leaning. The road performed awesome. The border agents said it was one of the only places they could monitor the border during those large storm events.
– So we know that once the grass takes it works, and it’s proven and we’ve seen that… So I would invite any of these engineers that so call that said this is going to fall over… I’ll meet them there next week. I’ll meet them there in two years. I’ll meet them there in ten years.
– If you don’t know what you’re talking about you really shouldn’t start talking.
7:02 – Bannon: Let me ask you… I want you to walk through the logic in working with DHS etc. … Why did you pick to actually build on the river which I think was obviously the most controversial versus I think was a mile inland. I know that the landowners down there wanted it on the river because the problems they were having with crossings … but walk me through your logic and who you talked to actually to construct it right on the river.
7:34 – Fisher: So not only did we meet with landowners but also DHS officials and they said this is one of the number one trouble spots because it was actually from the tip where we built from the very bottom was almost thee miles (to) where the current government is attempting to build.
– And so it was causing real havoc for the agents so I said if it could be built there, and Fisher likes the tough jobs, I said I think that we can design something that works… it’s got to be a different type of footing… it’s got to be a different type of makeup of the fence to a galvanized fence versus conventional steel because it’s right next to the river.
– And so a lot of people said it couldn’t be done. We modeled it, we proved that it could be done and built there. It is done. It’s working unbelievably well and there’s a little bit of erosion maintenance that we have to maintain… But as we do that and we get the grass to grow, I believe in my heart as well as every person at DHS, this is the only solution. You have to build a border all on the border.
8:36 – Bannon: What is literally the difference in the wall you constructed and built there (Project 2) for instance versus the one you are building in California or the proposed on that’s going to be built a little bit inland?
9:13 – Fisher: Well the difference from what we’re building in the other three states is our wall is 18 feet tall versus 30. We’re built on a spread footing versus a vertical footing. So we sort of match the soil type we have in the Rio Grande because not all geography or geology is the same.
– And then the biggest thing is because of the humidity there was the potential for rust and the heavy amounts of rain as we concreted the road and used the galvanized coating on the steel itself to give a long lifespan.
– And then it’s compared to the difference of what they’re building in the Rio Grande… They’re basically building their border protection system on the current levee that separates the floodplain from the regular land where McAllen or Mission or any of the other towns are… And they’re building sort of a concrete floodwall that also has a spread footing and they basically encased bollards on top of their per se concrete.
– So just because of the geology… that’s why we chose there and we use 26 years of my experience along with probably a couple hundred years of our engineers experience at Fisher Industries to come up with what we built.
10:29 – Bannon: Tommy, tell us what you’re doing in California. I know you’re working with President Trump’s team down there, and DHS, and the Army Corps of Engineers… Walk the audience through what’s happening and I want to talk about how the wall is actually working to stop incursions, to stop cartels…
– Walk us through the incursion rates, what’s dropped since you’ve built wall and what are you actually doing in California now?
11:40 – Fisher: So there we’re working hand-in-hand with the Army Corps and the President’s team there. Everyone’s doing a great job…. Putting up 30 foot fence right on the border…
– As far as how effective it is I know that as the wall goes up we don’t see really much traffic. We’re building in some very, very tough areas… really mountainy areas between Nogales and Sasabe.
– That was the bigger contract, very tough grading but we sort of did the same grading like we did in the El Paso job (Project 1) with WeBuildTheWall. And I just believe that it’s a unified effort that the Corps is working hand-in-hand with the contractors to deliver for the president’s promise and wanting to secure the border.
– So we’re just happy to have a Commander in Chief that supports that and we’re gonna try to do what the government’s direction is to us and build a high quality product.
12:09 – Bannon discusses Project 1(New Mexico) with Tommy Fisher.
13:40 – Bannon asks Fisher how people can get up to day or more access to Fisher regarding the wall.
14:14 – Fisher: My thing would be is if you research… the President’s been down… they are posting a lot of stuff there… But my understanding is I think between all the contractors and with The Corps help… I’m thinking that we’re producing easily over a mile a day and it’s just an exciting time.
Good information, thanks.
Praying and Praising and thanking Stillwater for keeping us up to date !
My pleasure Betsy ~ 🙂
Steve Bannon’s fingerprints being all over the project, is likely why PDJT has publicly come out against the “We Build the Wall” work.
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
Penn State, just another garbage Uni.
They always like to say they have the largest Alumni base in the country. It would be funny if they piss them off.
Penn State, Hem that rings a bell.
Is that the place where Wee Mikey Mann the Hockey Stick fraudster of global warming infamy hangs out?
You know the guy who should be in the State Pen.
discussions. Thought that was Virginia?
Hopefully the Gardeners can trim out the limbs and branches of our tree. Some of are clogged with the fear and doom of kudzu. It is trying hard to over grow our discusions.
Someone trigger you with words?
There are safe branches and I choose to jump over all the negativity. If you read them you can identify the shills.
hmmm. OK, so you can use your choice and not “prune” branches that you don’t like. Cool
President Trump’s mini presser today at his Round Table was really good. The media was polite and respectful. President Trump was very at ease and talkative. Kayleigh really has tamed the zoo. It’s been an amazing turnaround indeed.
I skipped over that today. Heading over there now.
So here is an article on fox saying Ms Maxwell used tin foil on her phones.. and being a flight risk..
Given today’s political addenda I believe other Treepers who said that you can stop the location detection with tin foil..
After all who would you trust ?
https://www.foxnews.com/us/ghislaine-maxwell-phone-in-tin-foil-evade-law-enforcement
Everyone should bag their phones.
Turn the power off first. Otherwise your battery life will not be there. As the phone attempts to connect. Being bagged and powered off, it should not be turned on remotely.
The newer phones no longer allow you to replace the battery easily.
That’s why I’m still using an LG G5 phone–removable battery. I have multiple batteries and rotate them. I can still get the batteries on eBay.
More stupidity from Pennsylvania’s very stupid (and weird) health officials. Iowa is a WhuFlu hotspot? 🤔
https://www.abc27.com/news/pennsylvania/4-more-states-added-to-pennsylvania-travel-quarantine-list/
If we go to war with China….
Which side will the Democrats take?
Just say’n… 😉
Nice rhetorical question.
I bought the last can of Goya chick peas at my local market here in Massachusetts! The buy-cott is working.
Instead of praising Dr. Fauci and calling him a nice guy President Trump needs to point out the dozens of contradictions Fauci has made as well as his complete blunders to get Fsuci silenced. Every day on CNBC they drag out Fauci to crash the stock market. Fauci did a really good job on the market today and he’s demonstrated over and over again that he’s no friend of President Trump!
Disagree.
1 Faucci doesn’t control the markets, that is a stretch, many thing affect the markets.
2-POTUS doesn’t need to fight the uSA top infectious doctor giving the media a barrel of fodder
3- Being a friend to POTUS isn’t Faucci’s Job, nor should it be.
I hate Faucci, but think your Strategy is bad.
Bad Strategy is usually the case when someone Says …”Trump needs to”… I would go with the VSG, seeing as we don’t know MOST of the back story or President Trumps thinking. IMO
Just say’n… 😉
North of the border situation.
True or false; you decide. 😉
When they say Black Lives Matter, which ones do they mean?
https://www.foxnews.com/us/1-year-old-shot-killed-new-york-city-cookout-identified-he-was-the-joy-of-my-life
Don’t waste your time, Jim. If President Trump loses the election, Jerry Nadler will be nominating Bill Barr for the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Watch.
The Young Turks on 2016 Election Night really declared war on America. I’m very sorry to see that, it seems, they did it, and they fight dirty (their words).
Our Nation is under satanic attack.
This video is the part where they all come together and wage war. I truly recommend you pray even before watching it, and of course, that we keep praying for our President and his administration:
More bad news from Seattle. I really hate to see this city go under.
