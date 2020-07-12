Sunday July 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Baptism and the Lord’s Supper
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
This writer has often been taken to task for his alleged inconsistency in “eliminating” water baptism from God’s program for today, while holding to the celebration of the Lord’s Supper.
This criticism is based upon the unscriptural assumption that baptism and the Lord’s Supper belong together in Scripture, and in God’s program for the present dispensation.
Well do we remember how a startling misquotation of Colossians 2:14 first led us to a study of this subject. A Bible teacher of some note had “quoted” the passage thus: “Blotting out the handwriting of ordinances, that was against us, leaving two, baptism and the Lord’s Supper”!
This is pure—and unscriptural—tradition, for the fact is that the two are never linked together in the Scriptures, and certainly not as ordinances for the Body of Christ. True Bereans will search the Scriptures as to these facts, and be forever done with the notion that baptism and the Lord’s Supper belong together in the program of God.
Moreover, there are definite distinctions and even contrasts between the two.
Water baptism was an Old Testament ordinance.
The Lord’s Supper is a New Testament celebration.
Water baptism, like all ordinances, was “imposed.”
The Lord’s Supper never was imposed.
Water baptism was required for salvation.
The Lord’s Supper, never.
Water baptism was associated with our Lord’s manifestation to Israel.
The Lord’s Supper is associated with our Lord’s rejection and absence.
Water baptism denotes an unfinished work.
The Lord’s Supper speaks of the finished work of Christ.
Water baptism was a single act.
The Lord’s Supper is celebrated again and again.
Water baptism was not included in Paul’s special commission.
The Lord’s Supper was included in Paul’s special commission.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/baptism-and-the-lords-supper/
Colossians 2:14 Blotting out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us, which was contrary to us, and took it out of the way, nailing it to his cross;
LikeLike
“Water baptism was an Old Testament ordinance.
The Lord’s Supper is a New Testament celebration.”
“Water baptism, like all ordinances, was “imposed.” The Lord’s Supper never was imposed.”
It appears the quoted word “imposed” is pointing to Hebrews 9:8-10: “By this the Holy Spirit was signifying that the way into the holy places has not yet been made manifest, the first tabernacle still having a standing, which is a symbol for the present time, in which both gifts and sacrifices are offered, not being able to make perfect in regard to conscience the one worshiping, consisting only in foods and drinks and various washings—ordinances of the flesh being imposed until the time of reformation.”
This concept of water baptism being an Old Testament ordinance that was connected to remission of sins came up a couple months back, which called for further Scriptural context to distinguish the ceremonial washings from what came later, such as the baptisms administered by Paul to Gentiles either personally or in his presence (cf. Acts 16:27-34, Acts 18:6-11, 1 Cor. 1:10-17):
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/01/friday-may-1st-open-thread/comment-page-1/#comment-8148165
There are many instructions connected with sacrifices and ceremonies associated with sin, which included unintentional sin (cf. Numbers 15:22-29). In Numbers 8 and 19, the issue is ceremonial impurity / uncleanness. It’s notable that in examining the immediate context of the verse cited above, the unclean person is to ‘bathe in water’, (cf. Numbers 19:19) as part of the process. But should this ceremony be deemed a “water baptism” akin to the New Testament acts and associated with forgiveness from sins in the manner suggested in the article — especially when there were sacrifices specifically associated with that (and themselves of insufficient saving power purely as a physical act, “for it is impossible for the blood of bulls and of goats to take away sins” (Hebrews 10:4)?
Going back to the purposes of the water purification in the cited verse, the issues being addressed were those who touched a dead body (cf. Numbers 19:11), those who entered a tent with a dead body and those already there (verse 14), or those otherwise coming in contact with a dead body, human bone, or grave (verse 16). It’s worthwhile to ask how contacting a grave or dead body or being in a tent where someone died is connected with personal sin, let alone with the forgiveness / remission of them?
Let us remember the blameless actions of One who was “born under the law” (cf. Gal. 4:4) yet remained “without sin” (cf. Hebrews 4:15) and “holy, innocent, undefiled” (cf. Hebrews 7:26) in His earthly ministry:
Luke 7:14 — “Then He went up and touched the coffin, and those carrying it stood still. “Young man,” He said, “I tell you, get up!””
Mark 5:41 — “Taking the child by the hand, He said to her, “Talitha kum!” (which translated means, “Little girl, I say to you, get up!”).”
John 11:38 — “So Jesus, being deeply moved in Himself again, comes to the tomb. Now it was a cave, and a stone was lying against it.”
LikeLike
“Water baptism was not included in Paul’s special commission.
The Lord’s Supper was included in Paul’s special commission.”
Let’s look at what Paul indicates he had conveyed to the Corinthians previously — having baptizing some of the largely Gentile congregation per 1 Cor. 1 and Acts 18: “For I received from the Lord that which also I delivered to you, that the Lord Jesus in the night in which He was betrayed, took bread, and having given thanks, He broke it and said, “This is My body, which is for you; do this in remembrance of Me.” Likewise also the cup after having supped, saying, “This cup is the new covenant in My blood; do this, as often as you might drink it, in remembrance of Me.” For as often as you may eat this bread and may drink the cup, you proclaim the Lord’s death until He should come” (1 Cor. 11:23-26).
Paul concluded: “If anyone is hungry, let him eat at home, so that you might not come together for judgment; and I will set in order the other things as soon as I might come” (cf. 1 Cor. 11:34). This passage came right after Paul’s thoughts for them on head coverings related to prayer and prophecy and before his thoughts in subsequent chapters on spiritual gifts such as tongues and healing.
Given those teachings / instructions and what Paul had demonstrated about baptism and had spoken about them matter of factly earlier in the letter, whether the Corinthians would have seen the dividing line between what was and wasn’t “included in Paul’s special commission” is elusive.
What may have resonated with them was hearing that Jesus said to do this in memory of Him, with no distinction conveyed about Christ’s audience at the time and potential dispensational implications in the retelling, but nevertheless discerned as something to be celebrated — especially as Paul appears to seamlessly go from the “do this” part in verses 24 and 25 to “you” actually choosing to do it in verse 26. Perhaps that spoke to them as strongly as Paul’s words and actions about baptism in letters and in person.
LikeLike
“Water baptism was required for salvation. The Lord’s Supper, never.”
The focus is once again on not only the place of baptism today but its salvific significance in a certain period of time. This bring to mind the various sacrifices made related to sin under the old covenant, including on the day of atonement: “This is to be a permanent statute for you: On the tenth day of the seventh month, you shall humble yourselvese and not do any work—whether the native or the foreigner who resides among you— because on this day atonement will be made for you to cleanse you, and you will be clean from all your sins before the LORD” (Leviticus 16:29-30).
And yet, the fact remained that “it is impossible for the blood of bulls and of goats to take away sins” (Hebrews 10:4). Thus, we see a physical act that in and of itself was not remitting sins, yet was connected to the purpose of making the children of Israel clean from all their sins before the LORD. As has been made clear in Scripture, the state of one’s heart appears to be the primary matter:
“With what shall I come before the LORD when I bow before the God on high? Should I come to Him with burnt offerings, with year-old calves? Would the LORD be pleased with thousands of rams, with ten thousand rivers of oil? Shall I present my firstborn for my transgression, the fruit of my body for the sin of my soul? He has shown you, O mankind, what is good. And what does the LORD require of you but to act justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God?” (Micah 6:6-8).
In like manner, would it be the physical act of “water baptism” that would take away the sins of those to whom Peter (Acts 2) and Paul (Acts 19) spoke or rather, grace through faith (cf. Acts 15:7-11, Romans 3-4, Eph. 2:8-9), with our salvation a matter of the spiritual and of the heart? As the Lord said, “It is the Spirit giving life; the flesh profits nothing” (John 6:63a).
And while spiritual components are the key (bringing to mind the thief on the cross who was not likely to receive physical baptism before his death), physical action was still something that followed and was to be observed for a purpose, from the laws in post-Sinai Old Testament times and circumcision from the time of the patriarchs to physical baptism.
LikeLike
Sometimes the best songs are about places that are familiar, or once were familiar but merit being remembered . . . or maybe, just maybe, might be familiar even if we’ve never actually been there. In the record producing biz musicians sometimes rather cynically talk about looking for that ever elusive “hook” that creates just the right emotional tug on people’s hearts. I don’t think Lyle Lovett would be all that comfortable sitting in an office somewhere talking to a record producer about whether is song has a hook. If you love music and listen enough to his, you realize that he doesn’t look for hooks for a good reason. Lyle Lovett’s songs always tell stories—the whole song is the “hook”.
The La Salle hotel’s restaurant with it’s plate of Texas enchiladas and the smiling waitress doesn’t exist anymore but what makes the “Front Porch Song” work is that its not so much about a place as about an experience. Today I was in Austin to have a late afternoon lunch with some old friends. We’ve known each other a long time and are as much like family as friends. Since we’re Texans we tend to gravitate to places like Lyle’s restaurant. Old restaurants like this are timeless celebrations—the La Salle may be gone, but another is just down the street or a couple of blocks over. And the people who go there understand them for what they are, often unadorned but perfect nonetheless. We were there talking for three hours. It was hot outside and nobody minded some old guys spending some time inside where it was cool. The waitress smiled at us as she kept our bucket sized glasses of iced-tea filled.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike