July 12th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1270

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec

101 Responses to July 12th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1270

  1. shevee says:
    July 12, 2020 at 12:21 am

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 12, 2020 at 12:21 am

    🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸

    🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
    🌟
    “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
    ————————-
    🦅 Heal Our Land
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might.” 🌟
    —-Eph 6:10

    ***Praises:
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
    ✅ Leftists is having a meltdown over Roger Stone’s commutation by Pres.Trump
    ✅ Goya Boycott is boomeranging back on the opposition as Goya has gain new customers–winning
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Saturday
    ✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
    🥏 Boomerang: I don’t think Romney keeps putting his foot in his mouth…It’s more like he is walking around with his foot in his mouth

    🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
    — for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
    — for protection and safety for DC and any cities threatened by domestic terrorists, like (Sun.)Martinez, CA
    — for Sidney Powell and Gen Flynn
    — for the St Louis couple McCloskey that their 2nd Amendment rights is restored
    — for the congregation and their churches and San Gabriel Mission Church, CA that all have been torched in the last 1-2 days.
    — corrupted, Anti-American universities/college/schools be DEFUNDED–Pres Trump ordered Treasury Dept to look into it
    — for protection and safety for all our historical landmarks in USA
    — Omar, Rashida & Duckworth be forced to resign for treasonous remarks
    — YES for Voter ID for every American Citizens living in USA only.
    — “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting–pray more criminals be caught
    — Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — for 18M unemployed Americans to seek jobs
    — For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for protection for all WALL builders who have built 229/450-500 miles of WALL
    — for Pres. Duda’s win in Presidential election in Poland this Sunday
    — for Hong Kong being taken over by Chi-Na, and for those being persecuted by CCP
    — for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
    — *🇺🇸* — “ Defend Our Churches ” — *🇺🇸*

    🦅 ” We will protect, preserve, and promote the American way of life. And we will always stand strong for God, country, family, and freedom. ”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    —————————————————————————-
    🌟🙏🌟Special Prayer for Sundance and his Mission:
    🌟 “Whoever says to the wicked, “You are in the right,” will be cursed by peoples, abhorred by nations, but those who rebuke the wicked will have delight, and a good blessing will come upon them.” 🌟 —Prov 24:24-25
    ****We are with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, our prayers follow you.
    “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Patriotic American.”

    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, July 12, 2020 — 👌
    Countdown: 114 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN

  3. Perot Conservative says:
    July 12, 2020 at 12:23 am

    Lawfare Review of John Durham investigation
    Review & Analysis (ha!)

    The Durham Investigation: What We Know and What It Means

    By Jack Goldsmith, Nathaniel Sobel
    Thursday, July 9, 2020

    I was unaware there was a turf war between the NSA, CIA, and others. Interesting time to spin the Durham investigation … preemptive strike?

    https://www.lawfareblog.com/durham-investigation-what-we-know-and-what-it-means

    • FreyFelipe says:
      July 12, 2020 at 12:35 am

      Frankly, I would prefer a shooting war between the NSA and CIA … … and the FBI.

      Like

      Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      July 12, 2020 at 1:44 am

      Set your Spin Cycle to the Super Duper Max Turbo setting…

      I didn’t read every single paragraph, but I read enough to have a take:
      1.) These Lawfare Fools know that THE PROVERBIAL SH*T IS ABOUT TO HIT THE PROVERBIAL FAN
      2.) Overt and transparent attempt to discredit Durham… before the results of his investigation are even known. See #1.
      3.) Reads like a Postmortem. See #’s 1 and 2.

      • mr.piddles says:
        July 12, 2020 at 1:56 am

        This…

        “And, if Trump loses in November, Barr is acting in ways that will invite an investigation of the Barr/Durham investigation of the Trump campaign investigation.”

        … is a desperate cry for “Mmmommmmyyyyy!!!”

        The whole article really is a pathetic spectacle.

        • WhiteBoard says:
          July 12, 2020 at 2:46 am

          their strategy is to scare witnesses from speaking out – cause PDJT might lose. and all people know how whistleblowers were treated prior.

          after the election – Barr will prosecute lawfare for rico

  4. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 12:25 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 12:26 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 12:26 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 12:27 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 12:27 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 12:28 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 12:28 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 12:29 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 12:30 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 12:30 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 12:31 am

  15. WhiteBoard says:
    July 12, 2020 at 12:32 am

    Suggestion.

    Can someone make a “Don’t Tread on Me” mask?

    It’s time we use symbolgy the same they do. they being the one’s threatening us with death.

    • Robert Smith says:
      July 12, 2020 at 1:01 am

      Someone will make it for you on Etsy.

      • WhiteBoard says:
        July 12, 2020 at 1:43 am

        I’ll have 10,000 by Friday.

        its Game time.

        its the only way. We must communicate Non-submission and Rattled-warning. A mask does the opposite. but the words ‘ Dont tread on me ‘ on them will remind us why the West is the Best.

        A fraudalent Search Warrant shouldnt put us in Concentration Camps.

        A fraudalent Edict shouldnt put us in Concentration Camps.

        We all have the Same ending – different stories – We Lose it all – but can have peaceful moments knowing as we pass- we made a way for others in this American Dream that can’t be taken without a fight, it can only be given away with no fight.

    • fionnagh says:
      July 12, 2020 at 1:45 am

      I just logged on to eBay. LOTS of them there.

      • WhiteBoard says:
        July 12, 2020 at 2:12 am

        buy them and hand them out!

        we must make a statement – advertise

        the mask alone is their advertisemnt of them SUBMITTING US and being POWERFUL.

  16. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 12:32 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 12:34 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 12:36 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 12:47 am

  22. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 12:50 am

  23. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 12:52 am

  24. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 12:53 am

    • starfcker says:
      July 12, 2020 at 1:04 am

      “We must ensure it never happens again.” Please Ric, don’t start spinning empty platitudes like this. You are a hero to people like us. You are a patriot who went and fearlessly did what needed to be done. I wish we could clone you. But please, don’t start with the gibberish. We’ve heard four years of that from Republican bureaucrats and politicians. The time for empty talk has long passed. We need action

  25. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 12:55 am

    • jus wundrin says:
      July 12, 2020 at 1:31 am

      Thank you for posting all of these links. .

    • The American Patriot says:
      July 12, 2020 at 2:32 am

      The next step will be the removal of the governor and Minny mayor

      which Barr will deal it!

    • Sentient says:
      July 12, 2020 at 2:35 am

      I live in Minneapolis and I fully support the denial of federal funds. White anarchists and Antifas stoked the fires (in neighborhoods they don’t live in), but young locals of all races joined in. I watched it live on the Twitter feed of Unicorn Riot – an anarchist/anti capitalist group that seems to be based in Minneapolis, Seattle and Portland, from what I can tell. The young people in the crowds knew who Unicorn Riot is and were supportive of their guerilla journalism.

      You burn down your own grocery stores, don’t come bitching about “food deserts”.

  26. JustScott says:
    July 12, 2020 at 1:01 am

    Here is a story to warm your heart, with a happy ending, and a moral to boot:
    https://www.tampabay.com/news/crime/2020/07/10/wesley-chapel-homeowner-fires-on-three-intruders-killing-two-of-them/

  27. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 1:20 am

    • mr.piddles says:
      July 12, 2020 at 2:19 am

      Perhaps to go along with Sundance’s recent analysis Rosenstein’s Role-Non-Role… and observation:

      Ever notice that every @RodRosenstein Tweet is a quote from an article or Op Ed?

      Do you think I’m exaggerating? Look for yourself: https://twitter.com/RodRosenstein

      Makes you wonder what THE HELL is knocking around Rod Rosenstein’s tiny brain… “Ohhh… this is a good article… I think I’ll quote it on Twitter!”.

      Ok, Rod. You do that, buddy

  28. trishinsouthernillinois says:
    July 12, 2020 at 1:22 am

    This is interesting. WOW is right.
    Creepy China Joe should be nervous.

    • Robert Smith says:
      July 12, 2020 at 1:58 am

      I’m watching the TV report linked there. He beat a guy that had 6 years in city council and a 19-year tenure as mayor.

      Oh, and reporters look ridiculous with masks on.

  29. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 1:24 am

  30. Stillwater says:
    July 12, 2020 at 1:25 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
    (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/11/july-11th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1269/comment-page-1/#comment-8461850)

    Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
    The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
    – – – – –
    Friday night update – 7/10/20 – (See link above.)

    – 2 Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweets:
    Trump meme.
    Dan Scavino tweet w/ Trump compilation video.

    – – – – –
    Saturday night update – 7/11/20

    – Just posting the prayer post today.

    – – – – –
    ***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
    ***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
    ***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
    Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totaling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
    Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System

    ***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
    ***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
    ***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
    ***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
    ***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.

    ***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
    ***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
    Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
    ***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)

    🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
    Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
    – for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
    – that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
    (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)

    – that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
    ***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
    (Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
    ***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.

    – for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
    (July 8)… Hearing summary…
    Representative’s for Fisher admits “there are overgrown grass and weeds and soil erosion at the site.”
    “Fisher Industries, is working to smooth out the embankment and re-seed grass that hasn’t taken…”
    Engineers from both sides haven’t been able to come together yet for a hydrology meeting.
    “Both sides expressed frustration at the lack of input from Mexican officials but blamed it on the ongoing pandemic that has struck Mexico particularly hard. ”
    “Crane — who in January ruled that the government had not provided enough evidence to stop construction of the private border wall — said he would reset the hearing for 30 more days.”
    Crane said “I really do expect by then engineers will have gotten together and I hope there is some progress on areas where grass didn’t take.”
    Fisher told BorderReport that “it takes time for the grass to grow in the sand and so areas where the grass hasn’t taken hold yet we’ll fix” … “And then if there’s any spots that it looks like it’s going to just becoming a problem then that’s where we’ll put riprap (rubble.)”

    – that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
    – that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
    ***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.

    – for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.

    – for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
    – that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
    – (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
    – that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)

    – that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
    – that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
    – that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.

    🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟

  31. lida rose says:
    July 12, 2020 at 1:27 am

    God Bless and Protect President Donald Trump.

    Dear Lord, let us save our Republic.

  32. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 1:27 am

  33. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 1:30 am

  34. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 1:32 am

  35. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 1:34 am

  36. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 1:42 am

  37. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 1:49 am

  38. Lady in Red says:
    July 12, 2020 at 2:12 am

    I mean, really. Who do these people think they are? I really can’t stand the teachers unions. It’s not about the kids (outside of indoctrinating them).

    • Robert Smith says:
      July 12, 2020 at 2:30 am

      “…A major teachers union is claiming that the re-opening of schools in its district cannot occur without several substantial policy provisions in place, including a “moratorium” on charter schools and the defunding of local police.

      United Teachers Los Angeles, a 35,000-strong union in the Los Angeles Unified School District, made those demands in a policy paper it released this week. The organization called on local authorities to “keep school campuses closed when the semester begins on Aug. 18.”

      The union outlined numerous major provisions it says will be necessary to reopen schools again, including sequestering students in small groups throughout the school day, providing students with masks and other forms of protective equipment, and re-designing school layouts in order to facilitate “social distancing.”…

      …Police violence “is a leading cause of death and trauma for Black people, and is a serious public health and moral issue,” the union writes. The document calls on authorities to “shift the astronomical amount of money devoted to policing, to education and other essential needs such as housing and public health.”

      “Privately operated, publicly funded charter schools,” meanwhile, “drain resources from district schools,” the union states. The practice of “colocating” charter schools in existing structures, it continues, “adds students to campuses when we need to reduce the number of students to allow for physical distancing.”

      The union also demands the implementation of a federal Medicare-for-All program, several new state-level taxes on wealthy people, and a “federal bailout” of the school district…

      “…As it stands, the only people guaranteed to benefit from the premature physical reopening of schools amidst a rapidly accelerating pandemic are billionaires and the politicians they’ve purchased,” it adds…”

  39. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 2:31 am

  40. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 2:32 am

    Gordon Chang:
    HK Security Law
    India China Standoff
    Banning TikTok

  41. citizen817 says:
    July 12, 2020 at 2:57 am

  42. mazziflol says:
    July 12, 2020 at 2:58 am

    Strange goings on in Portland (live)

