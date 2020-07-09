Thursday July 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Cursday…
Defiled-Minded Professors
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
I’m sure you’ve heard of absent-minded professors, men who are so engrossed in their deep thoughts that they tend to lose track of the little things we must all keep in mind in order to get along in life. Well, in Paul’s letter to Titus, the apostle warned the young man about some false teachers, saying,
“…even their mind… is defiled. They profess that they know God; but in works they deny Him, being abominable, and disobedient, and unto every good work reprobate” (Titus 1:15,16).
From the context, we know that these defiled-minded professors were the “vain talkers… of the circumcision” (Tit. 1:10) who were “teaching things which they ought not” (v. 11). I think Paul called them “defiled” because these unsaved Jews were trying to teach the grace believers in Crete’s churches that they would be defiled if they ate meats prohibited by the law of Moses, for that’s what the law said of such people (Lev. 11:43).
But it doesn’t say that about those of us who are not under the law, but under grace (Rom. 6:15 cf. I Tim. 4:1-5). Paul just finished saying of us, “unto the pure all things are pure” (v. 15), speaking of the foods we eat (cf. Rom. 14:20). So Paul turned the tables on those defiled-minded professors, and said that it was “their mind” that was actually “defiled” for thinking that way, not the people who ate those meats!
When Paul said that these defiled-minded professors were “abominable,” he is again turning the tables on those legalizers. You see, “abominable” is another word the law used of those who ate unclean meats (Lev. 11:41-43). So in calling the legalizers “abominable,” Paul is assuring the grace believers in Crete’s churches that they weren’t abominable, their accusers were.
In calling these false teachers “disobedient,” I believe Paul was again responding to the charges that these defiled-minded professors were levying against the saints. When the grace believers in Crete’s churches insisted that they could eat meats that were banned by the law, they were probably accused of having cast the law behind their backs, for that’s the very definition of the word “disobedient” under the law (cf. Neh. 9:26). But in rushing to the defense of the Cretian believers, Paul points out that the Law teachers were the ones who were really “disobedient,” as were all unsaved Jews (Rom. 10:21) who had not “obeyed the gospel” (Rom. 10:16).
Finally, Paul calls these legalizers “reprobate” (Tit. 1:16). That’s a word that the dictionary defines as abandoned, and that’s how the word is used in Scripture as well. In speaking of the Gentiles who lived before Abraham, God said that He had to give them up and give them over to “a reprobate mind” (Rom. 1:24,26,28). That’s pretty much the definition of abandonment, and that’s why Paul called those ancient Gentiles reprobate.
But the unsaved Jews in Paul’s day had become just as reprobate! When Paul says that they were reprobate “unto every good work,” that meant they were totally incapable of doing anything that pleased God. No wonder the apostle Paul, in speaking of both Jews and Gentiles, wrote:
“God hath concluded them all in unbelief, that He might have mercy upon all” (Romans 11:32).
Today, unsaved Jews are just as defiled-minded as unsaved Gentiles, but God is willing to have mercy on them all. All He asks is that they believe the only reason they’re worthy of Heaven is that Christ paid for their sins on the cross of Calvary and rose again. If you’re not saved, “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:31).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/defiled-minded-professors/
Titus 1:10 For there are many unruly and vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision:
11 Whose mouths must be stopped, who subvert whole houses, teaching things which they ought not, for filthy lucre’s sake. ….
15 Unto the pure all things are pure: but unto them that are defiled and unbelieving is nothing pure; but even their mind and conscience is defiled.
16 They profess that they know God; but in works they deny him, being abominable, and disobedient, and unto every good work reprobate.
Leviticus 11:43 Ye shall not make yourselves abominable with any creeping thing that creepeth, neither shall ye make yourselves unclean with them, that ye should be defiled thereby.
Romans 6:15 What then? shall we sin, because we are not under the law, but under grace? God forbid.
1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils;
2 Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron;
3 Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.
4 For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving:
5 For it is sanctified by the word of God and prayer.
Romans 14:15 But if thy brother be grieved with thy meat, now walkest thou not charitably. Destroy not him with thy meat, for whom Christ died.
Romans 14:20 For meat destroy not the work of God. All things indeed are pure; but it is evil for that man who eateth with offence.
Leviticus 11:41 And every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth shall be an abomination; it shall not be eaten.
42 Whatsoever goeth upon the belly, and whatsoever goeth upon all four, or whatsoever hath more feet among all creeping things that creep upon the earth, them ye shall not eat; for they are an abomination.
43 Ye shall not make yourselves abominable with any creeping thing that creepeth, neither shall ye make yourselves unclean with them, that ye should be defiled thereby.
Nehemiah 9:26 Nevertheless they were disobedient, and rebelled against thee, and cast thy law behind their backs, and slew thy prophets which testified against them to turn them to thee, and they wrought great provocations.
Romans 10:21 But to Israel he saith, All day long I have stretched forth my hands unto a disobedient and gainsaying people.
Romans 10:16 But they have not all obeyed the gospel. For Esaias saith, Lord, who hath believed our report?
Titus 1:16 They profess that they know God; but in works they deny him, being abominable, and disobedient, and unto every good work reprobate.
Romans 1:24 Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves: …
26 For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: …
28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient;
Romans 11:32 For God hath concluded them all in unbelief, that he might have mercy upon all.
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
Watch this 17-minute video before your “Command & Control” superiors remove it from the Internet. It will give you confidence to resume your normal life.
Many topics discussed in this 102 minute interview with Jordan Peterson.
Here one interchange from a youtube commentor:
Peterson: “It’s not going to do your relationships any good I can tell you that”
Lewis: “Well, I’m currently married at the moment but I’ll bring that up with him at some point”.
… 2 years later, divorced.
Lol.
Video description:
As part of our 30th-anniversary dissection of masculinity, Helen Lewis interviews controversial Canadian academic and bestselling author Jordan Peterson about the patriarchy, #MeToo, the alt-right, gay parenting, fascist ideologies, his all-beef diet and much more…
Mexican composer Manual Ponce was good friends with Andres Segovia. I especially like his music because, while it often has charming melodies, it can be played by pickers who don’t have virtuoso chops. Tonight I was playing his prelude # 1 while watching Laura. I’m fortunate to have some guitars that are lots better than I am and which, when the phases of the moon are aligned, actually allow me to sound pretty good. I can think both the guitar and Ponce for that. Playing music on a great instrument is inspiring even if you long ago accepted the fact that you weren’t going to be a great player. Justyna Sobczak is a great player. And what a wonderful guitar she has!
Dyslexia again, sigh. It’s M-a-n-u-e-l.
Happy Cursday! Pitbulls are outsider dogs, unfairly prejudiced against because of the bad behaviors of their underclass owners. Their tragic fault is that they love to much and become too devoted to their humans—even when their humans teach them to do bad things. For this reason I love to find Pittie rescue stories where these dogs love and loyalty is reciprocated by the people in their lives. They are really wonderful dogs, given half a chance. This story has a very happy ending.
It’s Cursday With Chihuahuas Time…
Lilac long coat Lilac Chihuahua
Charlie Daniels – Late 70’s – Long Haired Country Boy
Thought provoking article.
“… the political left is a tool for a greater agenda. They are being used as a weapon of chaos by globalist interests. This is not “conspiracy theory”, this is a conspiracy fact. Millions of dollars have poured into Antifa and BLM related groups through elitist donors like George Soros and his Open Society Foundation as well as the Ford Foundation. Globalist institutions like these have been influencing the extreme left and promoting identity politics for DECADES. This is openly admitted. What we are witnessing in 2020 is simply the culmination of a half-century-long propaganda campaign that created the modern feminist movement, victim group status, entitlement culture, etc.”
“The reason for the agenda should be obvious: Chaos creates fear. Fear creates division and crisis. And, crisis creates opportunity (as globalist Rahm Emanuel once bragged). Meaning, the extreme left is going to start a war because that’s exactly what the global elites created them for.”
“Once we understand that a fight is coming regardless, our task is to position ourselves with the most advantage possible while keeping our culture and our principles intact. This includes our belief in constitutionalism, civil liberties, and opposition to tyranny in ANY form. Winning the fight is important, but maintaining our principles in the process is more important. Becoming a monster to fight the monster is the same as losing.”
“When the left comes for us (and they will), the fight has to be won by us, not government. We cannot hand even more power to government in the name of security. We cannot become the fascists the leftists accuse us of being.”
“It’s also the classic false choice narrative: You can choose Marxism and communism, or you can choose fascism. Communism being the elevation of the weak and the oppression of the strong in the name of arbitrary “equality”, and fascism being the elimination of the weak or less fortunate in the name of making more room for the strong. Both sides rely on totalitarian government to assert dominance, and both sides benefit the elitist establishment. The great con is that there is no third option when there is; the non-aggression principle, citizen defense, voluntarism, and freedom.
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/is-america-heading-for-civil-war-of-course-it-is_07072020
The Charlie Daniels Band – Simple Man (Official Video)
Here’s something from other patriots !
China’s massive floods affecting 26 provinces, cities, and 10 million people
The Epoch Times – July 8, 2020
Intrepid citizen investigative journalist George Webb has recently published to Amazon his first e-book, Awan Minutes To Midnight, chronicling events leading up to and exposing key players in the escalating attempted coup of the Trump administration and violent overthrow of our duly elected government. His intent is to warn and inform those that may be in a position to thwart it.
Link to Amazon e-book here ==> Available now – how Hillary’s encrypted blackberry network plan and executed coups around the world, the most recent being the Trump Coups. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08C5HPN56/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=awan+minutes+to+midnight+george+webb&qid=1593622891&sr=8-1
Link to video overview of George’s new book, Awan Minutes To Midnight ==>
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xalFvwW23QjqIHH3zXBDXDE45hMe_D-r/view?usp=sharing
